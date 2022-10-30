News
Electricity supply recovers after Russian attacks: Ukrainian Zelensky
Ukraine’s electricity supply is recovering after concerted Russian attacks on power plants, but emergency power cuts may still be needed, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.
In recent weeks, Russia has focused its drone and missile attacks on power installations across the country, destroying more than 30% of generating capacity and causing widespread restrictions.
“Today there are already much less stabilization (measures) and emergency power cuts…but restrictions are still possible in some cities and districts,” Zelensky said in a video address.
He also accused Russia of targeting factories being repaired and said some technicians had been killed.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
ndtv
News
Rentals in Sydney, Melbourne: Desperate tenants offer extra money or have to pay upfront to secure their accommodation
Estate agents are forcing desperate rental seekers to ‘bid’ on homes in the latest grim development in Australia’s cutthroat rental market.
On average, rents have climbed 10.3% in Australia since the start of 2022 with low housing supply and the reopening of borders contributing to the squeeze.
But it’s not a level playing field for all applicants – with landlords and agents in some areas now often deciding who gets a property based on a ‘rent auction’ where hopefuls offer money extra or pay rent months in advance to secure a home.
“There is a generally accepted principle that fair market value is the price willing but non-anxious participants in a deal would make,” Leo Patterson Ross, CEO of Tenants Union of NSW, told 7News.
Hopeful tenants resort to paying agents and landlords well above advertised prices in order to secure a property (stock image)
He said the principle was increasingly being questioned as tenants ‘faced with homelessness’ worried about their ability not just to afford, but even to find a home where they wanted to rent.
Tenants have resorted to calls to agents to offer additional incentives to push their applications to the top of the pile, including paying extra rent or paying months in advance.
“We are certainly seeing a lot more rental offers,” said Real Estate Institute NSW boss Tim McKibbin.
“It happens in times of tighter vacancy rates, but it gets more intense. They might offer more for the week or more in advance.
Australia’s rental market is more competitive than ever with hopeful spotted tenants queuing in their hundreds in capital cities across the country.
The national rental vacancy rate is at an all-time high of 0.9%, according to research data from Domain.
A recent photo taken in Bondi, Sydney’s east, showed candidates queuing outside a house to inspect it.
This photo of a crowded open inspection in Bondi (pictured) sums up Sydney’s severe rental crisis, where desperate tenants are jostling for properties
The Sydneysiders shared some of their experiences in the increasingly difficult rental market (Pictured: comments in a community Facebook group)
While Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania prohibit landlords and estate agents from accepting offers outside of the advertised rental rate, other states and territories are more relaxed.
NSW Fair Trading advises that as long as property advertisers do not make any misleading statements, such as falsely claiming that another candidate has offered a higher price, they may accept a better offer.
With the side deals struck, rental prices have likely risen more than authorities think in some competitive markets like Sydney and Perth.
According to research firm PropTrack, at the start of 2020, 41.8% of rentals advertised on realestate.com.au were below $400 per week in Australia.
But by September of this year, that figure had fallen to just 19.3%.
Rental listings in the capital under $400 a week were just 16.4% in September, down from 36.1% in March 2020.
In Sydney, weekly rental prices rose by an average of 10% year-on-year in the September quarter, with the median house rent climbing to $640 and the median unit rent reaching $520 per week.
Shelter NSW, NSW’s peak housing policy body, previously told Daily Mail Australia that demand for rental properties has become ‘like The Hunger Games’ (Picture: Bondi)
A long line of would-be tenants winds its way along a Sydney street waiting to see a $700-a-week two-bedroom rental property in the eastern suburb of Clovelly
Cameron Kusher, director of economic research at PropTrack, said the answer to the problem was to build more homes and increase supply in the market, easing the pressure.
There are a number of large housing projects in the pipeline across the country, but until they come to market, Kusher said he expects the market to become even more more competitive.
The Albanian government will spend $350 million on 20,000 affordable homes, co-investing with super funds and institutional investors and working with states and territories to increase supply in the market.
A Housing Australia Future Fund would provide an additional 30,000 social and affordable homes over five years.
Both are part of the government’s wider plan to build one million “well located” homes by the end of the decade.
dailymail us
News
Politics has grown divisive, do Minnesota candidates want that to change?
Running for office has never been for the faint of heart, but in recent years it has become so divisive that some candidates now eschew typical norms and campaign with a more brusque approach.
This election season, the Pioneer Press asked candidates for the state Legislature and statewide constitutional offices how they would improve the political tone.
Many of their responses were perfunctory — vows to be bipartisan and work “across the aisle.” Others said the declining civility — and a desire to fix it — was a motivating factor in their decision to seek office.
Candidates had a variety of reasons why they thought the tone has become more divisive. One thing is clear, campaigns and politics in general have changed dramatically since Donald Trump first launched his campaign for president in 2015.
Steven Schier, a retired Carlton College political science professor, says some voters want a candidate who’s a political brawler.
“How do you explain Trump doing so well in 2016 in the state of Minnesota nice?” Schier said. “I think voters want their candidates to be nice people, but a lot of them also want partisan warriors.”
Read more about candidates seeking local office: twincities.com/news/politics/elections
Sources of strife
Candidates had a variety of opinions about why politics has gotten so ugly. Some think it’s always been that way.
“It has always been divisive, they’re just less civil now,” says Roseville Republican Allen Shen, who is running for House District 40B. He suggests getting to know members of the other party personally would help improve relationships.
Other candidates see something broken in our politics.
“We are living through a crisis of accountability,” said María Isa Pérez-Hedges, a DFLer running for House District 65B in St. Paul.
“Extremist politicians are running on platforms of hate and white supremacy, actively spreading disinformation, voicing violent rhetoric, and advocating for policies that take our communities backwards,” Pérez-Hedges said.
Dan Walsh, a Republican running in neighboring District 64A, sees a completely different problem.
“It has become divisive because one party has decided to use racism as the reason for all injustices incurred and for all ills in the world,” Walsh said.”My job is to ask how that is? We need to get back to debating ideas and data-driven outcomes, not ideology that when measured is very harmful to the groups the ideologues say they are helping.”
‘Divisive tribal thinking’
Candidates not from the dominant two parties say it is obvious why the two sides are so entrenched.
“Divisive tribal thinking is only possible when two sides can see themselves in direct opposition,” says Jeremy Peichel, a Libertarian running for Senate District 66, which covers Roseville and Falcon Heights.
“By bringing an independent third-party to the Senate that isn’t loyal to a caucus, negotiation and discussion will be more moderate (and) return to deliberative politics instead of demonizing rhetoric,” Peichel said.
Other candidates pointed to typical scapegoats like political spending and news coverage that tends to highlight conflict.
“I believe a large portion of this is on the shoulders of the media, who rarely cover how often we reach across the aisle and get along, but frequently cover heated arguments and gridlock,” said Julia Coleman, a first-term GOP senator from Waconia running for District 48.
A reason to run
Several candidates cited the changing tone as a primary motivator for seeking office.
“(G)rowing up through the divisive tone of politics has raised me to realize that we need to get out of party politics and actually focus on our communities and what needs to be done,” said Ashton Ramsammy, a 21-year-old DFLer from Blaine, running for House District 32A. “If I am elected I would ensure that future generations of elected officials understand the importance of community.”
Trace Johnson, a Republican from Lauderdale seeking the seat in House District 66A, says politicians are using division to their advantage.
“Our leaders try to pit neighbors against each other and block common-sense reforms that would help working-class people,” Johnson said. “I will never shut the door on bipartisanship to appease a political party and will work with anyone who wants to come together!”
Pledges of cooperation
So what would less divisive politics look like at the Minnesota Capitol — currently one of just two divided state legislatures in the U.S.?
One consensus seems to be more focus on what lawmakers from opposing parties have in common.
“Creating the right tone begins by recognizing we are not enemies,” said Mary Frances Clardy, an Inver Grove Heights Democrat running for House District 53A. “I am not afraid to reach across the aisle to craft solutions that benefit the community as a whole as long as I do not violate the values in which I believe.”
Many candidates said they’d like to focus on the business of governing rather than political gamesmanship.
“My goal is to make government work again by providing basic services in an efficient manner,” Patti Anderson, a Republican from Dellwood running for House District 33A. “I have served in non-partisan offices and know the two parties can work together on some issues. Politics shouldn’t be personal — we should be here to serve our constituents only.”
Is hoping for an improved tone in Minnesota politics just wishful thinking? Political scientist Schier doesn’t think so, but he’s also not betting on big changes. Minnesotans have always been good at hiding their true feelings, he noted.
“On the surface, people in Minnesota are very polite, but it is also a very judgmental place. That explains the bitter partisanship,” Schier said. “You may smile at people while you think they’re skunks.”
News
Democratic House of Representatives staffer fired over alleged ties to Chinese embassy
A Democratic staffer working for Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) was fired after he allegedly contacted other congressional staffers and invited them to meetings with Chinese embassy staff.
The National exam (NR) reported that Barbara Hamlett, a veteran assistant and planner, was fired following an investigation by the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms (SAA) into the allegations. Sources told the Conservative magazine that Hamlett would email, phone and even show up at the offices of other members of Congress to invite staff to meetings with Chinese embassy staff.
The SAA contacted Breyer’s office on Tuesday, saying it was aware of two meetings Hamlett tried to arrange at the Charlie Palmer Steak restaurant near Capitol Hill. They ordered the representative to take no action on him until they could notify federal counterintelligence officials.
The following day, following the AAS’s consultation with counterintelligence officials, Breyer’s office conducted its own internal investigation and discovered that Hamlett had attempted to arrange meetings with at least two Republican offices in the Congress. She was then fired.
In a statement to NRa senior manager in Breyer’s office said:
Congressman Beyer was completely unaware of these activities until he was contacted by House Sergeant At Arms[.] As soon as he became aware of it, he followed all the directives given to him by the security officials. The staff member in question is no longer employed by Congressman Beyer’s office.
The statement went on to say Breyer was “deeply upset” by the former aide’s alleged ties to the Chinese Embassy and said he would “remain a fierce critic of China’s record, continue to oppose to the totalitarian repression of its citizens by the CCP, and to hold itself and its staff to the highest professional and ethical standards.”
An anonymous congressional aide said NR that Chinese embassy staff had sent him many emails to meet him about his boss’s legislation, but he ignored it. Hamlett later showed up at her office, saying she was a “friend” of the embassy. He then agreed to meet with embassy staff after she initially offered lunch.
When they met for lunch, Chinese diplomats criticized the legislation backed by his boss. Hamlett was allegedly not involved in the meeting, as she was seated at another table with a member of embassy staff, according to the anonymous aide.
A similar incident occurred with another Republican congressional aide, where Hamlett reportedly showed up at the office door after ignoring embassy emails. It was noted that he viewed his activities as “highly suspicious”.
Another source told the Conservative magazine that although Hamlett was involved in inappropriate behavior with the Chinese Embassy, in her capacity as Congress planner she did not have access to sensitive classified information.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Hamlett has worked for congressional lawmakers since the 1970s, including the late Senator Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania (who was first a Democrat, then a Republican, then a Democrat again), former Rep. Diane Watson (D-CA), Ed Towns (D-NY) and Charlie Rangel (D-NY), as well as current representatives Mike Honda (D-CA) and Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX).
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Breitbart News
News
What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and severely beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer early Friday while the Democratic lawmaker was in Washington.
Paul Pelosi had surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, and his doctors expect a full recovery, the speaker’s office said. In a letter to congressional colleagues Saturday night, Nancy Pelosi said her husband’s condition “continues to improve.”
David DePape, 42, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary, police said.
“This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it’s wrong,” San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said.
The violence was the latest jolt to an increasingly splintered political system that is riven with extremism.
A look at what is known about the attack and the suspect:
WHAT HAPPENED?
An intruder wielding a hammer smashed his way through a rear door into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday. The man confronted Paul Pelosi and shouted, “Where is Nancy,” according to a person familiar with the situation who was granted anonymity to discuss it.
Paul Pelosi called 911 himself and when police arrived they found him struggling with the assailant. The man managed to strike Pelosi at least once with the hammer before he was tackled by officers and arrested, police said.
Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack.
___
HOW’S PAUL PELOSI DOING?
He underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, and his doctors expect a full recovery, the speaker’s office said Friday. Other than Nancy Pelosi’s letter to colleagues, there were no updates on his condition Saturday.
Nancy Pelosi arrived in San Francisco late Friday. The couple has been married since 1963.
In her letter, the speaker thanked colleagues for their prayers and warm wishes. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” she wrote. “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.”
___
WHAT ARE INVESTIGATORS SAYING?
Scott, the San Francisco police chief, said the attack was not a random act. “This was intentional,” he said.
Police didn’t immediately confirm a motive, but three people with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that the assailant targeted Pelosi’s home.
The FBI and Capitol Police are also part of the joint investigation.
___
WHO IS THE SUSPECT?
DePape was expected to be charged next week with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary. After his arrest, he was taken to a hospital, where he remained as of Friday evening.
DePape posted frequently on social media, often making racist and rambling comments that included questioning the results of the 2020 election, defending former President Donald Trump and echoing QAnon conspiracy theories.
A two-decade resident of the San Francisco Bay Area, he was known locally as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against laws requiring people to be clothed in public.
He grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, before following an older girlfriend to California. He has three children with two women. Stepfather Gene DePape said the suspect had lived with him in Canada until he was 14 and had been a quiet boy.
“He was reclusive,” said Gene DePape. “He was never violent.”
___
HAVE OTHER MEMBERS OF CONGRESS BEEN THREATENED?
It’s been almost two years since the riot at the U.S. Capitol, when Trump supporters broke into the building and hunted for Pelosi and other members of Congress. Since then, threats to lawmakers and their families have increased sharply.
The U.S. Capitol Police investigated almost 10,000 threats to members last year, more than twice the number from four years earlier.
Lawmakers have pressed for better security, especially for their families and their homes outside of Washington. Security officials have promised to pay for upgrades to certain security systems and an increased Capitol Police presence outside Washington. But the vast majority of members are mostly on their own.
The attack on Paul Pelosi happened when Nancy Pelosi was out of town, which meant there was less of a security presence in their home.
News
The deadliest crowd crushes of the last decade | South Korea
The influx of mobs that killed at least 150 people in Seoul during a Halloween party is one of the worst heartbreaks of the past decade. Here are the deadliest:
Mecca: 2,300 dead
On September 24, 2015, a massive crushing at the site of the ritual stoning of the devil in Mina near Mecca during the annual pilgrimage left around 2,300 people dead, the deadliest disaster in the history of the hajj.
Iran, which said 464 of its pilgrims had been killed, accused Saudi Arabia of failing to stage the event properly.
Some pilgrims blamed the crush on the closure of a road near the stoning site, saying security forces mismanaged the flow of worshippers.
South Korea: at least 149 dead
On the night of October 29, 2022, at least 150 people were killed and around 150 injured in a crush in Seoul during a Halloween party, with several thousand participants in the narrow streets of a district of the southern capital. -Korean.
Indonesia: at least 133 dead
On October 1, 2022, a lightning strike at a football stadium in Malang, East Java killed 133 people, including more than 40 children.
Police had tried to push fans away with tear gas and many panicked victims were crushed or suffocated trying to use closed or too narrow exit doors.
Six people, including three police officers, were charged and the regional police chief transferred.
Kanjuruhan Stadium will be demolished.
India: at least 115 dead
On October 13, 2013, a lightning strike on the sidelines of a religious festival near a temple in Datia district, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, killed at least 115 people, for most trampled or drowned, and over 110 injured.
At the time of the accident, around 20,000 people were on a bridge over the Sindh River.
According to local authorities, a rumor about a possible collapse of the bridge caused a power surge.
Ivory Coast: at least 60 dead
On January 1, 2013, at least 60 people, many of them young people, died in a crush when a huge crowd of spectators left the Plateau district of the Ivorian economic capital, Abidjan, after watching the fireworks of the new Year.
Iran: 56 dead
On January 7, 2020, a crush in Kerman, southeastern Iran, at the funeral of Iranian General Qasem Suleimani, attended by a huge crowd, left 56 people dead.
Suleimani, killed on January 3 by an American drone strike outside Baghdad airport, was considered a hero in his fight against the jihadists of the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.
Ethiopia: at least 52 dead
On October 2, 2016, at least 52 people died, according to the authorities – or at least 100, according to the opposition – in a wave of crowds in Bishoftu, 50 km southeast of Addis Ababa.
Clashes between crowds and police during the traditional Oromo Irreecha festival that marks the end of the rainy season have erupted, causing a rush.
Tanzania: 45 dead
On March 21, 2021, 45 people died in a crush at a stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s economic capital, where a tribute to late President John Magufuli was being held.
Israel: 45 dead
On April 30, 2021, a crash during the Jewish holiday Lag B’Omer pilgrimage to Mount Meron in northern Israel killed at least 45 people, clouding the country’s largest gathering since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. .
theguardian
News
Gwen Stefani Says Songwriting Has Helped Her Battle With Dyslexia: ‘It Unlocked Something In Me’
Gwen Stefani has opened up about how songwriting has helped her battle dyslexia.
The 53-year-old singer first revealed she has the learning disability, which is characterized by difficulty reading, spelling and writing, in 2020.
Stefani was honored at the New York Women in Communications 52nd Annual Matrix Awards on October 26 and spoke about the impact of dyslexia on her life in her acceptance speech.
“Being dyslexic has definitely had challenges for me in my life, and I will say the dyslexic edge has probably made me who I am,” the ‘Don’t Speak’ hitmaker told the audience, according to the DailyMail. com.
She continued, “At the time I wrote my first song, I had no idea I could do this. It just happened, it unlocked something in me.”
GWEN STEFANI ROCKS SHOES WITH BLAKE SHELTON’S FACE ON THEM
The three-time Grammy winner joked that despite her spelling issues, she “kept teaching the world how to spell bananas,” referring to the lyrics to her 2004 hit “Hollaback Girl.”
Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton, presented her with the Matrix Award, which she received in recognition of her career achievements. In his speech, Shelton, 46, said he was “very excited” and “extra proud” of his wife, according to People magazine.
“Obviously my favorite award, Blake Shelton, for marrying me. Wow, that’s surreal — weird Blake talking about me like that,” Stefani said at the start of her speech.
“Thank you so much, you are really lovely, and you are so awesome. »
In a December 2020 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Stefani shared that she first discovered she had dyslexia when her children started having difficulty learning to read.
“One thing I found out about having kids is that I have dyslexia — everyone has things that happen and that was mine,” she said.
“And I feel like a lot of the issues that I’ve had or even decisions that I’ve made for myself stem from that, because now the kids – obviously it’s all genetics – they have some of these issues. .”
The No Doubt singer shares sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 57.
“But now they have all these benefits,” she continued. “They have these amazing teachers and schools, and they have nothing to be ashamed of. They understand that their brains work differently. All of our brains do, you know what I mean?”
Stefani admitted she struggled to learn and “failed at school” when she was younger.
“I was a good girl. I didn’t do anything wrong. It was just really hard for me to function in this square box at school that everyone was supposed to understand,” she explained .
“And my brain didn’t work like that, it still doesn’t. But it works in different ways that are probably a gift that other people can’t give.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox
Electricity supply recovers after Russian attacks: Ukrainian Zelensky
Rentals in Sydney, Melbourne: Desperate tenants offer extra money or have to pay upfront to secure their accommodation
Politics has grown divisive, do Minnesota candidates want that to change?
Democratic House of Representatives staffer fired over alleged ties to Chinese embassy
Moonshot Commons Raised Seed Round from HashKey Capital to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3
What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband
The deadliest crowd crushes of the last decade | South Korea
Gwen Stefani Says Songwriting Has Helped Her Battle With Dyslexia: ‘It Unlocked Something In Me’
Nancy Pelosi breaks silence on her husband Paul’s attack: ‘Heartbroken and traumatised’
Big Ten volleyball: Badgers take down Gophers in four sets
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
News3 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings