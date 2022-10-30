Elon Musk Rejected FTX CEO’s Investment Offer of $8B-$15B

- A new whale purchased 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens for $37.46 million.
- According to the Shibburn website, Shiba Inu burn rates have gone up by 443%.
Shiba Inu’s enormous price spike over the previous week has propelled it into Robinhood’s top five most profitable cryptocurrencies this week. Since the beginning of the week, Shiba Inu has increased in value by 18%, making it the fourth most profitable cryptocurrency on Robinhood. Among other cryptocurrencies in the list cryptocurrencies, SHIB was following Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE).
This was announced by Robinhood in a tweet that also addressed recent developments in the crypto market. Shiba Inu has gained 17.3 percent in the last week and is now trading at $0.00001168. With the market calmness of late, the crypto asset rose, making investors happy.
Whales Backing SHIB
The fact should be noted that Shiba Inu has had a string of good luck occurrences this week. Shiba Inu trading is now open to users in the United States, as reported by the Bitstamp exchange. The price of Shiba Inu’s looks bullish and might rally in the upcoming weeks, and it seems that whales are backing up this. A week before the price increase, these whales bought a lot of SHIB.
It was revealed two days ago that a new whale purchased 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens for $37.46 million. A second unidentified whale also made a record-breaking purchase of Shiba Inu on the same day, for a total of 3.94 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, worth approx. $42.9 million. A preexisting Shiba Inu whale also invested $1.92 million (165 billion SHIB units) to join the herd.
According to the Shibburn website, Shiba Inu burn rates have gone up by 443%. Only 14,089,818 SHIB, however, were burnt throughout the course of the previous day.
