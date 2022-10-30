Elrow Dubai Collaborates With NFT Ticketing Platform SeatlabNFT

Elrow’s participatory and immersive carnival and circus-themed events are well-known.
A-listers can get Proof of Attendance NFTs from Elrow Dubai.
Ticketing using NFT is growing in popularity and may significantly alter the industry. A statement from Binance made a few months ago said that NFT tickets will do away with ticket scalping and counterfeiting, which would help keep conflicts at sporting events to a minimum. The exchange had partnered with S.S Lazio for NFT tickets. In addition to granting access to events, NFT tickets entitled their holders to exclusive discounts in shops and during games, as well as free tokens and other perks from S. S. Lazio.
Massive VIP Event
SeatlabNFT, an NFT ticketing and experience platform, is Elrow Dubai’s exclusive provider of VIP tickets. All VIP tickets will be issued as NFTs, and there will be a wide range of digital collectibles, airdropped incentives, and gamified interactive blockchain installations to be had at the event itself. Elrow’s participatory and immersive carnival and circus-themed events are well-known.
Even more enticing is the fact that A-listers can get Proof of Attendance NFTs from Elrow Dubai thanks to the SeatlabNFT service. This is also a new perspective on mementos that will last forever because of the immutability of the blockchain.
On November 2, 2022, SeatlabNFT will sell the only VIP seats available for the 8,000-person Elrow XXL event. When it comes around in February of 2023, Dubai will play host to the event. This will be the first time that NFT has been used to facilitate such a massive VIP event.
The SeatlabNFT app has officially launched on both the App Store and Google Play, making it available to millions of music fans across the world.
It was about time that MLM made an appearance. Multi-Level Marketing explains a lot about the OneCoin story. In this ONE-HOUR episode of “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” we’ll learn about the secret ingredient that catapulted Dr. Ruja from the millions to the billions. We’ll meet interesting people and the plot will thicken. Also, the size of the OneCoin scam will increase significantly. This thing gets bigger by the episode, which is what makes the show so entertaining. What a clusterfuck this was.
It begins by answering the question posed in episode 4. Could an unrecognizable version of Dr. Ruja have been in attendance at the Miss OneLife beauty pageant? The production team shows a UK plastic surgeon pictures from the event. There was a person with OneCoin’s main directors that they suspect might’ve been Ruja Ignatova. He hesitates, but when Jamie Bartlett tells him that the person they’re looking for is a billionaire with an infinite budget, he changes his mind. “It’s possible, those things can be changed,” he says.
That being settled, let’s get into MLM.
Remember, you can download episodes directly from the BBC, or listen to “The Missing Cryptoqueen” through Apple, Spotify, or iVoox.
About MLM And “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” Episode Five – “What Dreams May Come”
This episode’s protagonist was the #1 seller of OneCoin at one point. He’s a professional multi-level marketer with an army of professional MLM salespersons at his disposal. His house is called “What Dreams May Come,” which inspired the episode’s title. This man’s tongue is the main reason this episode is one hour long. His stories are phenomenal, everyone should listen to them. Especially considering we’re going to skip them and stick to the core story.
So, network marketing, MLM, or multi-level marketing is the missing ingredient. When this man’s company started working for OneCoin, they put an army of top-level marketers to push the product. And it sold like hotcakes. “In the first year, it made more millionaires than Amway ever did in their 75 years of history,” he claims. The kicker to this part of the story is that the MLM marketer alleges that he believed Dr. Ruja and put more money into OneCoin than anyone on earth.
According to the released FBI documents we found last time, Dr. Ruja and company called this operation “The B*tch of Wall Street meets MLM.” You can’t make this stuff up. In an archival audio file, we hear her announce that OneCoin was going to inflate the supply 10X and the crowd cheered. Then, contradicting every economic law, she told them that the more OneCoin there were, the best it was for them. They Cheered. Then, by decree, she doubled the amount of OneCoin everyone had in their vaults. People lost their minds.
Besides MLM, two of the most mind-blowing revelations the episode contains are in the following quotes.
Quotes From “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” Episode Five – “What Dreams May Come”
Tim Curry, OneCoin critic, said:
“The math of this is just completely ridiculous. Every minute 50,000 OneCoins are mined, right? Now, the value of those at today’s “price” of €29.95 would be €1.5 million a minute, is what they’re claiming right? And per hour, that’s €89.85 million. And then, per day, they’re creating €2.15 billion out of thin air, right? And so, the logic of it is just ridiculous. Now, if you follow how many coins have been mined for the first quote “Blockchain.” And then, from October 1 to present, it’s nearing about 70 billion coins. If we take 70 billion coins and multiply that by the internal price of 29.95, you’re looking at, I think it’s like $1.8 trillion or $2.1 trillion. Which is greater than all of the US dollars in circulation on earth, which is about $1.67 trillion.”
About the fact that OneCoin did have a certificate saying they were Shariah-compliant that was issued from Pakistan, Amjad Mohammed, scholar from Bradford and OneCoin critic, said:
“What Sharia compliant is supposed to mean, is that somebody has carried out thorough research, gone through all the conditions, gone through all the terms with a fine tooth comb. There was no evidence of any research whatsoever. It was just a blank certificate saying “this is okay.” Amjad issued a fatwa against this, a ruling that OneCoin was not halal. And then, “within weeks, the conditions which I had highlighted as being problematic changed. So, clearly, somebody was keeping a watching brief of what I was doing because I only picked a couple in the initial fatwa. However, OneCoin does not actually exist. So, I can easily make any form of conditions for something, when the actual thing does not exist. It’s a fraud.”
MLM And The Perfect Scam
Near the end, Jamie Bartlett reflects on the story so far:
“There’s something strangely beautiful about the OneCoin scam. It’s like the perfect scam. It combines the hype and terminology of cryptocurrencies and the hard-nosed MLM selling of people like Igor Alberts. It uses glamorous events and household brands to create the veneer of respectability and protects it with a religious-like zeal. And who could ever doubt the intentions of the trustworthy Dr. Ruja.”
The cult-like aspects of the whole ordeal are ever-present in this episode. The whistleblowers tell the producers about the death threats they get like it’s nothing. For people inside of OneCoin, they’re traitors of the highest order. For these religious zealots, Dr. Ruja is still running the whole operation from the shadows, and the people that want to silence her are just jealous “haters.”
Before finishing, Jamie Bartlett explores the idea that, when it mixed with MLM, the OneCoin operation got too big. Maybe Dr. Ruja was scared, as she seems to show in an alleged email. Apparently, this was supposed to be a little scam, but it caught fire. And Dr. Ruja’s backers were not going to let a golden goose die.
Episode Credits
Presenter: Jamie Bartlett Producer: Georgia Catt Story consultant: Chris Berube Editor: Philip Sellars Original music and sound design: Phil Channell Original music and vocals: Dessislava Stefanova and the London Bulgarian Choir
Previous Companion Guides For BBC’s “The Missing Cryptoqueen” Podcast:
This Monday’s vote was not an executive vote but rather a ratification vote.
The move has been credited for advancing the project’s greatest restructure in its history.
As time goes on, MakerDAO gets closer to its “Endgame.” DeFi’s de facto central bank will establish so-called MetaDAOs and activate a new vault after a majority vote on Monday approved the introduction of eight Maker Improvement Proposals (MIP) to bring in additional money for the protocol.
The move has been credited for advancing the project’s greatest restructure in its history. But it has also split the DAO into two camps. The MetaDAOists and the Constitutionalists. Constitutionalists reject the Endgame plan, which was conceived by Maker co-founder Rune Christensen. While the former is in support of it.
MIP83 Proposal
Hasu, a pseudonymous researcher with the cryptocurrency investing business Paradigm, is one such constitutionalist who often posts on Crypto Twitter.
The crypto researcher tweeted:
“The Endgame Plan is an exceptionally bad proposal, and it’s really sad for Maker that it passed the signal (shoved through by Rune Christensen singlehandedly in face of strong and justified criticism).”
This Monday’s vote was not an executive vote but rather a ratification vote, which is significant. In order for any of the MIPs to be implemented on the blockchain, they must first pass further voting.
The radical nature of the planned modifications and their possible impact on the biggest decentralized stablecoin in the market, DAI, caused Christensen’s idea to get attention. The creation and maintenance of DAI is the responsibility of the MakerDAO protocol.
MetaDAOs and the “protocol-owned vault” are at the center of the two most consequential ideas that were approved by the vote today. The Maker community will be ready to be subdivided into smaller governance organizations inside the bigger MakerDAO according to MIP83, a proposal to begin creating MetaDAOs.
The DOGE price action brings reminisces of the 2021 bull run to crypto traders and market participants. The meme coin is trending to the upside, supported by the Elon Musk Twitter takeover. The billionaire purchased the social media for over $40 billion, and the market expects Dogecoin to play a role in its future.
At the time of writing, the DOGE price stands at $0.13 for the first time since May 2022. The meme coin records a massive profit of 56% in the last 24 hours and 121% over the previous seven days. The general sentiment in the market is optimistic for the first time since the Ethereum “Merge.”
DOGE Price Forecast Better Days For Altcoins?
Across social media platforms, crypto traders speculate about a potential upside move for altcoins and meme coins. In addition to the DOGE price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recorded positive momentum and a 35% profit in the past week.
According to a pseudonym trader, SHIB’s price lags behind DOGE and could see further upside in the short term. On its way to the upside, SHIB’s 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) could operate as critical resistance.
Traders are betting on the DOGE price failure. If too many shorts piled up on the token’s price action, DOGE might have fueled to extend its bullish momentum. However, if the DOGE price continues to trend upward, SHIB and other altcoins might break past their resistance levels.
In that sense, leverage positions to the upside or downside could risk more spikes in Dogecoin’s volatility. With the looming announcement of a Twitter integration, DOGE might see more price action finally breaking out from a tight sideways range.
Sam Trabucco, the former CEO at Alameda Research in 2021, highlighted that the DOGE price is susceptible to “bullish impetuses.” This phenomenon makes the meme coin’s moves more extreme, with the potential to surpass market expectations.
And even recently, this influenced how we bet on DOGE. We’ve held a long DOGE position for *months* and it’s gone great — all based on noticing how it goes up when Elon tweets: – likely some bullish impetuses (Elon, TikTok, ETFs, etc.) – more upside potential from liquidations pic.twitter.com/PChKs60xbr
Bitcoin About To Be Outperform By DOGE And Meme Coins
Dogecoin’s influence over the crypto market is starting to influence critical metrics. Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D), used to measure the percentage of the market formed by BTC’s market capitalization, is taking a massive loss.
This metric was starting to rebound after a massive selloff. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap is showing bullish momentum, but altcoins could be about to steal its shine.
If the downside trend in Bitcoin dominance continues, DOGE will likely trend higher, pushing the altcoin sector up with it. Still, at this point in the Dogecoin rally, any position is high risk and vulnerable to volatility.
THETA, the 51st ranked cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization according to online tracker Coingecko, is performing relatively well now as it stays on the green zone as far its short-term and long-term price monitoring is concerned.
THETA is all green in the charts except for its year-to-date progress
The altcoin is sitting on a 17.2% 14-day increase
A test of the $1.2 resistance zone is likely to happen for THETA
At press time, the asset is trading at $1.16 and is up by 1.5% over the last day. On a weekly and biweekly timeframe, the crypto increased by 16.8% and 17.2%, respectively. Moreover, the past 30 days also saw the altcoin go up by 5.9%.
It is still enjoying some residual momentum from the rally that the crypto market did just few days ago but still has long ways to go if it hopes surpass or even to just get closer to its April 16, 2021 all-time high value of $15.72.
Nonetheless, THETA is still one of the better performers of the crypto space right now but interested buyers must first consider knowing even just a little of its price analysis before making the decision to accumulate.
Diving Into THETA Price Action
Over the last two months, the crypto market was filled with uncertainty and was also plagued by massive sell-off from different assets.
THETA managed to buckle down despite all of these and in doing so had placed its price in a falling wedge pattern as it was bullish but was eventually headed to an immediate correction.
Source: TradingView
During the last five days, the altcoin’s charts were filled with green candles as it went up by 15% on the way to testing the $1.2 marker.
Meanwhile, the asset’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered the overbought zone, indicating the need to somehow put a stop to aggressive buying from traders in order to stabilize the price rally.
Moreover, during the recent crypto market rally, THETA price increased rapidly and, owing to its current pattern, needs to undergo correction before resuming its recovery and eventual upward movement.
Price Forecast for the Crypto Asset
As suggested earlier, the next few days will be painted in red for THETA as it is heading towards its impending price stabilization.
According to Coincodex, over the next five days, the asset will slightly decline to trade at $1.15. The sharp correction will happen within the next 30 days as it is likely to plummet all the way down to $0.58.
The token has 17 technical indicators that are giving off bearish signals and has settled in the Fear Region of the Fear and Greed Index.
Investors and prospective buyers, however, must remember that if THETA stays true to the nature of its pattern, it will try to bounce back and make a rally of its own after its price dump.
THETA market cap at $1.16 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from BlockchainReporter, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author’s personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
Simplex is powered by Nuvei, a leader in global payments technology.
Coin98 gives its customers access to a non-custodial multi-chain wallet.
Coin98, an all-in-one DeFi platform based in Vietnam, has recently announced the introduction of a new upgrade on the fiat on-ramp functionality in cooperation with a regulated financial institution, Simplex. Users may use this function to purchase Shiba Inu and more than 170 other cryptocurrencies using over 100 different fiats (using methods like VISA, Mastercard, and others).
The purpose of the upgrade is to attract new people to the crypto industry. To provide the whole cryptocurrency industry with a robust fiat infrastructure, Simplex is powered by Nuvei, a leader in global payments technology. On November 4, 2021, the platform began supporting SHIB.
Purchase Possible With Fiat Currency
Shiba Inu and more than 20 other cryptocurrencies are now available for purchase using fiat currency thanks to ACE Exchange’s partnership with Simplex, announced on October 21.
Coin98 gives its customers access to a non-custodial multi-chain wallet for storing NFTs and cryptocurrencies, as well as a native swap for moving thousands of tokens from one blockchain to another. The App presently works with more than 50 different blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many more. The App’s Cross-chain Bridge & DApp Browser also makes it simple and fast for users to connect to a wide variety of Dapps built on various blockchains.
The Shibburn website reports that the rate at which Shiba Inu’s are burned has climbed by 443 percent. However, in the previous 24 hours just 14,089,818 SHIB had been destroyed. Today, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has just hit a new intraday high of $0.00001283. It had been nearly six weeks since it had been this high. As interest turned to meme cryptocurrencies, the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency also rose for a second straight day.
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange inflows have spiked up over the last day, something that could prove to be bearish for the price of the crypto.
Bitcoin Exchange Inflow Mean Has Observed Two Spikes In The Past 24 Hours
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the two exchange inflow mean spikes amounted to around 21 BTC and 17 BTC respectively.
The “exchange inflow mean” is an indicator that measures the mean amount of Bitcoin being transferred to the wallets of centralized exchanges per transaction.
It’s different from the normal inflow metric in that instead of simply measuring the total number of coins flowing into exchanges, it tells us how large the average transaction to exchanges has been recently.
When the value of this indicator is high, it means investors are depositing a lot of BTC to exchanges right now. Such a trend can be a sign of dumping in the market.
On the other hand, low values of the metric suggest there isn’t much selling pressure in the Bitcoin market at the moment.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in BTC exchange inflow mean over the last few days:
Looks like the value of the metric seems to have been quite high recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin exchange inflow mean has seen a couple of spikes in the last 24 hours.
The first of these measured to around 21 BTC, which means that at the time it occurred the average transaction going into exchanges involved 21 coins. Similarly, the second spike had the mean inflow value touch more than 17 BTC.
Since these spikes have come as the price of the crypto has surged up, they could be coming from whales trying to profit from the pump.
In the past, the occurrence of multiple Bitcoin exchange inflow mean spikes larger than 15 BTC in value has generally been followed by a dip in the crypto’s price.
Below is another chart that the same quant posted earlier in the month, which displays a recent instance of this kind of trend in the inflow mean.
The exchange inflow mean spikes lead to the price going down | Source: CryptoQuant
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.6k, up 8% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 6% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of the crypto seems to have surged up recently | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Hans-Jurgen Mager on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com