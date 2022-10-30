England reign supreme in rocky 41-5 quarter-final defeat of Australia at Rugby World Cup | sport

It may take several days for them to dry out, but England are in the semi-finals of the World Cup. While the monsoon rain in Auckland initially looked like a water polo match, there was never any danger that the Red Roses would let victory slip away and 29 Tests have now passed since they were beaten.

To say they had a blast with this one, though, would be the literal truth. Even taking into account that the first half could have been slightly drier for everyone involved if it had taken place in a car wash, it was not a classic. Fair play to organizers for playing Rihanna Umbrella on the public address in the second half, but there wasn’t much fun to be had otherwise.

Conditions were clearly always going to dictate England’s close approach and quite right too. However, they will be slightly disappointed by the number of missed chances and some soft decisions behind the scrum. Despite seven tries, with Marlie Packer claiming a close-range hat-trick, they were rarely at their best.

Is it important at this stage of the procedure? Knockout rugby is clearly not decided by aesthetic beauty and there was never going to be a day to kick the ball around. Even taking into account Australia’s solid resistance and the wet ball, England’s execution was mixed. While Packer and Abbie Ward’s industry, coupled with the Red Roses’ consistent scrimmage dominance, was generally admirable, this talented team can do better.

Job done, however, and onward and upwards to Eden Park this Saturday. The first half was also memorable for slightly perverse reasons, with the clocks going back to the UK meaning the first half was all but over before it had technically started. A shortened contest would certainly have suited Australia, with the task of stopping England’s giant field clearly unenviable.

From the eighth minute they were unable to stop a rumbling drive which concluded with Sarah Hunter, in her record 138th appearance for her country, landing from a distance of around six inches. Emily Scarratt’s conversion made it 7-0 and the chances of England not scoring again for 20 minutes seemed as distant as the rising sun.

It didn’t help that Zoe Aldcroft was condemned for a slightly misjudged clearance but, even with the deluge having gone from biblical to steady, the Red Roses couldn’t make their crushing territorial advantage pay off until the Wallaroos are reduced to 14 players by a yellow card for their skipper Shannon Parry.

After weathering a few close surges well, the exhausted Australians couldn’t prevent Packer from being driven in for another marquee England score. All is well and within the bounds of the current laws, of course, but we are reaching the point where the guardians of the game must probably act to restore some semblance of balance to the functioning of the teams in the opposing 22.

The simple expediency of giving the defending team the throw-in if their opponents choose to kick the corner would encourage more imagination and potentially less close-range head-butting, although it could also result in longer shots on goal or extra scrums. . The prevailing tendency, in any case, spins out of control and does little to foster a neutral interest in the game.

For now, however, England can carry on regardless and play with their super strength. Packer is as good as anyone from yards out, but there was also plenty to admire on the flanker’s second down, a neat inside pass from Zoe Harrison sending her teammate on an unstoppable flurry towards the line. The only shame, with the weather drying up, was that there wasn’t a bit more of that incisiveness, unless England deliberately kept their powder dry and refused to show all their cards prematurely.

They have enough firepower for that to potentially be the case, but it wasn’t until belatedly, with Australia tiring and the rain having stopped, that they exerted the kind of ruthless control they would ideally have wished for. . There remains a nagging feeling that on dry days against good opposition, without playing the game of expansive opponents like New Zealand, they will need to be slightly more precise, both in their execution and the pace at which they play.

Fingering, perhaps, and watching the indefatigable Ward, the constant Alex Matthews and the exuberant Packer cross over for new maul scores, it remains clear that their future opponents will have to stop England at the source first. to deny them a first World Cup since 2014. If the Red Roses simply continue to roll as they have been, they will likely emerge triumphant again. Lift it one or two gears, though, and no one will come near them.

England: Rowland; Thompson, Scarratt (Aitchison, 69), Heard, Dow; Harrison (Kildunne, 66), Infanta (L Packer, 61); Cornborough (Botterman, 51), Cokayne, Bern (Muir, 57), Aldcroft, Ward (Galligan, 66), Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt; P Cleall, 57).

Trials: Hunter, Cokayne, Packer 3, Ward, Matthews. Con: Scarratt 2, Rowland.

Sinbin: Aldcroft 15.

Australia: Pilae-Rasabale, Terita, Friedriche, Williams, Cramer (Murphy, 61); McKenzie, Morgan (Batibasaga, 61), Patu, Talakai (Naden, 66), O’Gorman, Leonard, Kemp, Chancellor, Parry (capt), Hamilton.

Try: chancellor.

Sinbin: Parry 28.

Referee: M Cogger-Orr (New Zealand).