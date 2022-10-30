Connect with us

Blockchain

Ethereum Price Bounces Again But Touching These Levels Could Trigger A Sell Off

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By

Ethereum Price
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Ethereum price has rallied yet again in the last 24 hours. ETH has demonstrated an 8% jump over the past day.

This has made the altcoin break past a few trading levels and now flipped them into support lines. The altcoin was quite bullish at the time of writing.

In just one week, the coin gained more than 20%, turning the price action bullish. The technical outlook of Ethereum was also leaned towards the bulls as demand for the altcoin turned heavily positive at the time of writing.

As a result, buying strength also turned optimistic at the time of writing. Ethereum can target the $1,700 resistance mark only if the bulls can maintain the price above Ethereum’s immediate resistance mark.

If the bulls lose steam, the coin could again start to trade near the $1,500 price zone. The coin could witness a sell-off at the $1,690 resistance mark.

If the bulls manage to overturn the $1,690 level, then this could be the start of a broader trend change. Buying strength and wider market strength remain vital for Ethereum.

Ethereum Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Ethereum was priced at $1,620 on the one day chart | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

ETH was trading at $1,620 at the time of writing. The coin had struggled to move past the $1,500 price mark over the last few weeks.

The recent bullish force has helped Ethereum topple above a number of resistance levels.

As Ethereum continues to remain quite favorable, the jump to $1,700 could be possible if the coin breaks past the immediate price ceiling of $1,630. It can experience weighty resistance at the $1,690 level.

If the price pushes above that mark, the bulls will stay around for a considerable period of time.

A fall from the current price level will bring ETH to $1,520 and then to $1,460, causing ETH to consolidate between those levels.

The amount of ETH traded in the last session was positive, indicating a rise in buyers.

Technical Analysis

Ethereum Price
Ethereum was overbought on the one day chart | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

The altcoin has accumulated hefty buying strength on its 24-hour chart. The Ethereum price was overvalued due to excessive demand.

The Relative Strength Index was above the 80-mark, which is a sign that buyers have heavily outnumbered sellers in the market.

Once the asset has visited the overbought zone, the price usually experiences a pull-back.

The Ethereum price was above the 20-SMA line, which indicated that demand experienced a steep increase and that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.

Ethereum Price
Ethereum displayed buy signal on the one day chart | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

Other technical indicators have also pictured that the bulls were in complete control of the altcoin’s price. The Awesome Oscillator formed green signal bars which were growing in size.

These were the buy signals of the coin. AO exhibits the price momentum and the strength of the price direction. The Chaikin Money Flow depicts the capital inflows and outflows at a given time.

CMF was above the half-line, which revealed that capital inflows exceeded outflows, painting a positive price action for Ethereum.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Moonshot Commons Raised Seed Round from HashKey Capital to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

Moonshot Commons Raised Seed Round From Hashkey Capital To “Break Geo-Barriers” For The Next Gen-Z Founders In Web3
google news

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Founded by Wharton, Vassar engineering students, Moonshot Commons has recently raised a seed round to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3. More than 10 top-tier investors and funds participated in this round, including HashKey Capital, Hash Global, Mask Network, IoTex, ChainIDE, Paeonia Ventures, RSS3; in addition to the founders of IOSG, ODaily, and more.

Since inception in 2021, Moonshot’s community grew rapidly across the globe. With over 6,000 members, covering 20 university campuses in US and Asia, and partnerships with academia such as Crypto Fintech Lab @ Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Moonshot Commons has incubated 30+ Gen-Z Web3 founders, raising a total of 100 mm USD.

With its new funding round, Moonshot Commons continues to invest in its global community by curating high quality, vetted events: Mafia Mastermind Sessions (past speakers include founders of StepN, EthSign, DODO, Mask Network, RSS3, etc.), bi-annual Hackathons and Apollo Demo Day, and more. Upcoming in November, its 2023W Web3 Hackathon will open applications. Moonshot also plans on investing in technologies for its “graduated” founders to support them in recruiting, fundraising, and more.

Founders and long-time friends Kevin Li and Daniel Tian observe that Web3 enabled many of their scrappy peers living outside of Silicon Valley to build for a global market since Day 1. “With Moonshot, our goal is to end geographic barriers for the next ‘Gen-Z’ founders, and become the public infrastructure for smart, scrappy, globally-minded builders,” said Kevin and Daniel.

About Moonshot Commons:

Based in Hong Kong, Singapore, and New York, we’re a global builder community for Gen-Z engineers in Web 3. Within two years, our founders raised $100m+ from VCs — with many more launching soon!

Contacts

[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Aims For $21,000, Will There Be A Wider Trend Change?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

Bitcoin Price
google news

Bitcoin price has again registered an uptick in the last 24 hours. In that timeframe, the coin has surged by 3%. This has also helped other major altcoins turn green at press time.

In the past week, BTC has rallied almost 8%. If the bulls keep pushing, then claiming the $21,000 mark would not be a difficult move for the Bitcoin price.

The technical outlook has again turned towards the bulls. Buyers have taken control of the price in the market. Demand has also gone up for the asset.

The chance of a price pullback cannot be ruled out completely. The coin has to barrel past its overhead resistance in order to touch the $21,000 price mark.

Even if the coin revisits the $21,000 level, it is important that BTC trades above that level for a long enough time in order for the bulls to stick around, leading to a wider trend change.

There could be difficult resistance for the Bitcoin price at $20,800. Clearing that level can help the coin move to $21,000.

For Bitcoin to continue its bullish thesis, upon toppling over the $21,000 price level, the price ceiling of $21,200 has to be broken past.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart

Bitcoin was priced at $20,700 on the one-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

BTC was trading at $20,700 at the time of writing. The Bitcoin price has again reclaimed the $20,700 price level as it fell south on its chart in the past two days.

If demand keeps up, then BTC will attempt to trade near the $21,000 price level. The overhead resistance for the coin was $20,800.

BTC can reach $21,000 if it breaks above this level. Another major resistance mark for BTC awaits at $21,600.

Going past the aforementioned level could be the beginning of a wider trend change.

On the other hand, losing $20,700 will bring BTC to $20,300 and then to $19,600.

The amount of BTC traded in the last trading session was in the green, which signified that buying strength had ascended on the chart.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin recorded increased buying strength on the one-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

BTC had documented a fall in buying strength, at the time of writing, however, the coin displayed a steep recovery on its chart.

The last time BTC registered this amount of buying strength was almost 8 months ago. The Relative Strength Index shot past the 60-mark, which suggested that buying strength was a lot more than selling pressure.

The Bitcoin price was above the 20-SMA line, pointing towards the accumulation in demand and that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin displayed buy signal on the one-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Other technical indicators have also exhibited bullish signals on the chart.

Bitcoin noted buy signal on the chart, indicating that the coin can move further up.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and the strength of the price action.

The MACD formed green signal bars on the half-line, which was the buy signal for the coin.

The Directional Movement Index was optimistic, which meant that the price direction gained stability and was bullish. The +DI line was above the -DI line, which represented positive price action.

The Average Directional Index (red) was below the 20-mark but formed an upward movement, portraying that the momentum will gain strength.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

ApeCoin Shows Bullish Bias; This Level Needs To Be Broken For A Rally To $7

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

Apecoin
google news
  • APE’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $5 with eyes set on $7. 
  • APE could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a downtrend triangle with eyes set on rallying higher.
  • APE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.

The price action displayed by Apecoin (APE) in the past few days has been tremendous, with Bitcoin (BTC) creating a more bullish scenario across the crypto market; this has also propelled the price of Apecoin (APE) from its key support area. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 50% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs in recent times rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15, with many others, like APE showing great recovery signs. (Data from Binance)

ApeCoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Apecoin (APE) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of APE has enjoyed a measure of relief after showing so much strength on the weekly low, rallying to a high of $5.

Previous weeks have been nothing short of a tough and boring time for APE price as price continued in its range movement around $4.2, holding above key support area haven enjoyed some great rally during the “Otherside” metaverse sale.

After its weekly close of above $4.3, the price of APE rallied to a high of $6; the price has faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $6-$7; the price struggled to break above this region.

The price of APE has maintained its bullish structure above the $4.3 region, as the price of APE eyes a rally to a region of $6 which could prove to be very key in its price rally to $7. If the price of APE fails to overcome $5-$6, we could see the price drop to $4.5-$4.3

Weekly resistance for the price of APE – $6-$7.

Weekly support for the price of APE – $4.5.

Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily APE Price Chart | Source: APEUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of APE continued to look strong as the price broke out of its descending triangle, with good volume rallying to a high of $5 but faced a little rejection to flipping this resistance into support and trending higher to a region of $7.

APE currently trades at $4.9, just above its key support formed at $5 after its successful breakout from a descending triangle. The price of APE trades below the 50 EMA, and the 50 EMA corresponds to $5, acting as support for the price of APE. 

Daily resistance for the APE price – $5-$6.

Daily support for the APE price – $4.5.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Why This Bitcoin Indicator Points To Bullish Double Bottom

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Crypto
google news

Bitcoin continues to push to the upside closing several daily candles on the green, positively impacting the crypto market. At the same time, the benchmark cryptocurrency trends upwards, and the general sentiment shifts into greed territory for the first time since May 2022. 

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,850 with a 1% profit in the last 24 hours and a 9% profit in the previous week, respectively. Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are the best performers in the top 10 by market cap on similar timeframes. 

BTC’s price trends to the upside on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

Bitcoin Rally Likely To Continue?

Bitcoin and the crypto market displayed a high correlation with traditional finances. However, digital assets have been moving against the trend over the past few days. 

While Amazon, Netflix, Apple, Meta, and other big tech companies tanked due to low earnings, Bitcoin broke above critical resistance at $20,500. In that sense, BTC and the crypto market closed in the green with the weekend approaching. 

With traditional markets closed, cryptocurrencies are free to score more profits. The bullish momentum extended on traders’ disbelief and because of Dogecoin and Ethereum’s push to the upside. 

The king of the meme coins rallied this Friday after Elon Musk confirmed the acquisition of the social media platform Twitter. The bullish price action in the crypto market led many traders to open short positions, fueling any higher upside trend. 

When highly leveraged positions are liquidated, the market can continue the trend. This status quo will likely persist over the weekend but might face headwinds during the week. According to crypto analyst Justin Bennett:

That strong close to the week from equities is probably reason enough for #crypto to pump this weekend. Throw in the massive $BTC short liquidations above $21k, and you have another reason. I’m less optimistic about Monday though given where equities closed on Friday (…). Shorts are still piling in, and there are still a ton of liquidations above these highs. This pump most likely isn’t done yet.

If traditional markets rebound from last Friday’s levels, Bitcoin and the company will follow. A pseudonym trader pointed to the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) indicator, a metric used to measure market momentum. The metric formed a double bottom and resumed its uptrend, hinting further appreciation. 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Genesis Trading’s Q3 Report Below Par Amid Sluggish Market

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

Genesis Trading’s Q3 Report Below Par Amid Sluggish Market
google news
57 seconds ago |