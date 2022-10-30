News
“European sovereignty”? Poland opts for US nuclear power plants – RT in French
For its entry into the civilian atom, Poland will equip itself with American power plants. A highly strategic contract, worth several tens of billions of euros and covering decades, landed in the face of EDF. Chronicle of an announced failure.
The inevitable happened. Unless there is a last-minute reversal, Poland, which produces 70% of its electrical energy using coal, will act on the choice of the American Westinghouse to build its nuclear reactors.
“After discussions with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, we confirm that our nuclear power project will use reliable and safe technology” from Westinghouse, tweeted, on October 29, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The latter specifies that this decision will be officially ratified during a Council of Ministers on November 2.
100,000 jobs in the United States
Across the Atlantic, on the eve of important elections, this announcement did not fail to be welcomed by the Biden administration. The United States is “proud to be Poland’s strong partner for energy and security,” responded Secretary of State Antony Blinken. This choice of the Polish executive will “create or maintain more than 100,000 jobs for American workers,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The American official welcomed an agreement that strengthens “for generations to come” bilateral American-Polish relations in the field of energy security, while sending “a clear message to Russia”.
📣BIG NEWS: Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki just announced Poland will select the US government & Westinghouse for the first part of their $40B nuclear project, creating or sustaining 100,000+ jobs for American workers. Thank you for your hard work with @ENERGY, @USAmbPoland! 1/ pic.twitter.com/uuovszCuGy
—Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) October 28, 2022
In France, this umpteenth industrial success of the Americans, with the most subsidized country of the European Union, finds little echo. Yet EDF had positioned itself to win this market, valued at 32 billion euros (150 billion zlotys) for the construction of six nuclear reactors by 2043. A contract which, in terms of economic and strategic benefits, does not obviously has little to envy to the “contract of the century” for submarines in Australia, the cancellation of which caused a stir.
Polish market: few illusions on the French side?
In Poland, the boss of EDF had not skimped on the promises. During a trip to Warsaw in February 2021, accompanied by the Minister Delegate in charge of Foreign Trade, Jean-Bernard Lévy had offered to finance two-thirds of the project.
To help him win this contract, the business manager had also pressed Emmanuel Macron to clarify his thinking on nuclear power. The French president then still maintained the vagueness as to the launch of construction sites for new reactors in France. A hesitation badly perceived in Poland, where one wondered about these French people who seek to sell them power stations which they no longer seem to want at home.
If Emmanuel Macron has since positioned himself in favor of the atom, seeking at the same time to pursue the objective of reducing its share in the French energy mix to 50%, the success of Westinghouse in Poland conversely illustrates the continuity of United States policy. Indeed, if the energy, Ukrainian or climate crises are highlighted today, this sale of reactors made in USA was put on track by the Trump administration with the signing in October 2020 of an unprecedented intergovernmental agreement aiming to “develop Poland’s nuclear energy program”.
Warsaw, an unwavering client of American industry
Moreover, following the defeat of Donald Trump, France had regained hope in Poland, whose President Andrej Duda is reputed to be close to the former tenant of the White House. But beyond the relationship between the two conservative heads of state, has the privileged relationship between Warsaw and Washington got the better of Paris’s advances?
Since leaving the Eastern bloc, Poland has never missed an opportunity to remind Europeans that it considers its relationship with the United States to be a priority, particularly in areas relating to its security. In 2003, Warsaw set the tone by signing a “contract of the century” with Lockheed-Martin for the purchase of 48 F-16s, under the nose of the French Dassault and the Swedish Saab.
This Polish preference for the United States was painfully recalled to the French in 2016, when Warsaw tore up a contract for 50 Caracal multi-role helicopters. A contract itself acquired in pain, insofar as Poland had conditioned its signature on the renunciation by Paris of delivering the two Mistral helicopter carriers to Russia. After that, the Poles had turned to the Americans to buy Black Hawks directly from them.
Swap one addiction for another?
Whatever the reasons, this Polish decision throws a stone into the pond of “European sovereignty” advocated by Emmanuel Macron. Beyond Poland, the United States is eyeing other markets in Europe. Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, have all signed agreements with the Americans in order to develop or rejuvenate their nuclear fleet.
If these countries intend to become less dependent on Russia in their energy supplies, they are permanently linked to another power. A power, in this case, clearly extra-European. Isn’t it surprising, for a country holding the former world leader in electricity, to allow itself to be marginalized in this way by the United States and Russia, which are asserting themselves today as the two godfathers of atom on the Old Continent?
Maxime Perrotin
RT All Fr Trans
News
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, killing at least 30
By OMAR FARUK (Associated Press)
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Two car bombs exploded Saturday at a busy junction in Somalia’s capital near key government offices, causing “scores of civilian casualties” including children, national police said. One hospital worker counted at least 30 bodies amid fears of possibly many more.
The attack in Mogadishu occurred on a day when the president, prime minister and other senior officials were meeting to discuss expanded efforts to combat violent extremism, especially by the al-Qaida-affiliated al-Shabab group that often targets the capital. It also came five years after another massive blast in the exact same location killed over 500 people.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Al-Shabab rarely claims attacks with large numbers of civilians killed, as in the 2017 blast. But President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud blamed al-Shabab by name, calling the attack “cruel and cowardly.”
A volunteer at the Medina hospital, Hassan Osman, said “out of the total of at least 30 dead people brought to the hospital, the majority of them are women. I have seen this with my own eyes.” At the hospital and elsewhere, frantic relatives peeked under plastic sheeting and into body bags, looking for loved ones.
The Aamin ambulance service said they had collected at least 35 wounded. One ambulance responding to the first attack was destroyed by the second blast, director Abdulkadir Adan added in a tweet.
“I was 100 meters away when the second blast occurred,” witness Abdirazak Hassan said. “I couldn’t count the bodies on the ground due to the (number of) fatalities.” He said the first blast hit the perimeter wall of the education ministry, where street vendors and money changers were located.
An Associated Press journalist at the scene said the second blast occurred in front of a busy restaurant during lunchtime. The blasts demolished tuk-tuks and other vehicles in an area of many restaurants and hotels. He saw “many” bodies and said they appeared to be civilians traveling on public transport.
The Somali Journalists Syndicate, citing colleagues and police, said one journalist was killed and two others wounded by the second blast while rushing to the scene of the first.
The attack occurred at Zobe junction, which was the scene of a huge al-Shabab truck bombing in 2017 that killed more than 500 people.
Somalia’s government has been engaged in a high-profile new offensive against the extremist group that the United States has described as one of al-Qaida’s deadliest organizations. The president has described it as “total war” against the extremists, who control large parts of central and southern Somalia and have been the target of scores of U.S. airstrikes in recent years.
The extremists have responded by killing prominent clan leaders in an apparent effort to dissuade support for that government offensive.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said the attack would not dampen the public uprising against al-Shabab, and he and the president expressed the government’s determination to wipe out the extremist group.
___
Associated Press journalist Mohamed Sheikh Nor in Mogadishu, Somalia, contributed.
News
Mel B reveals she’s engaged to Rory McPhee and prepares her proposal
From frightening to ready-to-marry!
Melanie “Mel B” Brown confirmed that she is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Rory McPheeand recapped the romantic proposal during a recent appearance on a special edition of the British series celebrity glasses box.
“He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,’” she recalled on October 28 after a friend and comedian Ruby Wax asked her about the big moment.
Noting that the 36-year-old hairdresser popped the question while they were on a getaway in Berkshire in England, the former spicy girl continued: “There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel – which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers.”
The couple recently worked together on the fourth season of the Australian version of The Masked Singeras seen on Instagram, with Rory often sharing images of her partner’s glamorous looks while a panelist.
Entertainment
News
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea — At least 146 people were killed and 150 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said.
Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical conditions following the stampede in Itaewon on Saturday night.
Officials say people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said.
Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical conditions following the stampede in the leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night.
He said 74 of the dead have been sent to hospitals while the bodies of the remaining 46 who had been kept on the streets were being transported to a nearby gym so that workers could identify them.
Officials say people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.
More than 800 emergency workers and police officers from around the nation, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured.
The National Fire Agency separately said in a statement that officials were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.
TV footage and photos showed ambulance vehicles lined up in streets amid a heavy police presence and emergency workers moving the injured in stretchers. Emergency workers and pedestrians were also seen performing CPR on people in the streets.
In one section, paramedics were seen checking the status of a dozen or more people who lied motionless under blue blankets.
Police, which were restricting traffic in nearby areas to speed up the transportation of the injured to hospitals across the city, also confirmed that dozens of people were being given CPR on Itaewon streets. The Seoul Metropolitan Government issued emergency text messages urging people in the area to swiftly return home.
Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites. He also instructed the Health Ministry to swiftly deploy disaster medical assistance teams and secure beds in nearby hospital to treat the injured.
Local media said around 100,000 people flocked to Itaewon streets for the Halloween festivities, which were the biggest since the start of the pandemic following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent months.
News
Live Updates: At Least 146 Dead in Seoul Halloween Incident
At least 59 people were killed Saturday night in the Halloween incident in Seoul’s Itaewon district, according to the Yongsan fire chief.
At least 150 other people were also injured, the chief added.
The cause of death was not immediately provided, but the chief said many people fell during the Halloween festivities, claiming casualties.
The Yonhap news agency reported that dozens of people suffered “cardiac arrest”, according to firefighters, and at least 81 people told emergency services they had “difficulty breathing”.
A total of 848 emergency forces were dispatched, including 364 firefighters and 400 police, according to the chief.
Police have cordoned off the area of the neighborhood and videos on social media show people lying in the streets.
Authorities have yet to provide exact details about the cause of the incident or the condition of the injured.
Cnn
News
Wild turn to goaltender Filip Gustavsson on front end of back-to-back
DETROIT — Now that future hall of fame goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is back on his game, it seemed reasonable to think the Wild would ride the hot hand against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.
Instead, they turned to backup goaltender Filip Gustavsson. Why?
“There’s some dimensions that went into it,” coach Dean Evason said. “We had the day off (on Friday) basically. We had an optional (practice), and Marc-Andre took the day off. There’s some rest in there, not only for him, for all the guys.”
It makes sense that the Wild are working to get Gustavsson back onto the ice. He is going to be an important piece this season.
That said, Gustavsson left a lot to be desired in his only other start this season on Oct. 17. Though he made 37 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche a couple of weeks ago, he lacked consistency throughout the game.
For the Wild, the game against the Red Wings is the front end of a back-to-back, so there’s a very good chance Fleury is back between the pipes against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night at United Center.
Dubnyk retires
After stepping into the NHL Network studios earlier this week, the first time his done so this season, former Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk officially announced his retirement from the NHL.
He played 542 games across 12 seasons, but Dubnyk will forever be known for his time with the Wild. He saved the 2014-15 season after the Wild acquired him near the trade deadline.
That performance earned Dubnyk a new contract the following offseason, and he spent the better half of the next decade with the Wild.
He ranks second in franchise history in games played for a goaltender (328), second in games started for a goaltender (321), second in wins (177), tied for second in save percentage (.918), second in goals-against average (2.41) and second in shutouts (23). He ranks first in playoff games played (26) and first in playoff wins (8).
Familiar face
Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde made a name for himself as an lead assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning during that team’s multiple Stanley Cup runs. That’s the biggest reason the Red Wings hired him this past offseason
Before that, though, Lalonde spent the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. He spoke very highly of his time with the Wild organization before Saturday’s game.
Most of the players Lalonde coached during his time with the Wild have since moved on. There was some overlap, though, including center Joel Eriksson Ek, now an established player in the NHL, and winger Mason Shaw, who finally is getting his shot in the big leagues.
Briefly
Wild defenseman Dakota Mermis cleared waivers on Saturday and has been assigned to the Iowa Wild. He has been working his way back from a lower-body injury he suffered in training camp.
News
Liverpool concede top spot for seventh in the Premier League this season after Joe Gomez’s back pass as Rodrigo taps into an empty net after Alisson slips in before Mohamed Salah quickly equalizes
Leeds star Rodrigo was awarded the easiest goal of his career as he tucked into an empty net after Joe Gomez’s back pass.
The Reds defender aimed to fire the ball past goalkeeper Alisson from the goal line in the fourth minute at Anfield, but it was a far cry from the Brazilian.
And to make matters worse, Alisson then slipped as he ran to clear the ball, leaving Rodrigo to tap home from a few yards out.
Incredibly, Liverpool have now conceded the opening goal in a Premier League game for the seventh time this season.
Speaking on talkSPORT, former Leeds ace Micky Gray said: “Oh my God.
“There are things you just don’t expect to see in a football game.
“Joe Gomez thought there was no pressure on the ball.
“He just throws the ball back to Alisson, and you can just see he just plays it with the outside of his foot, he slides all the way.
DIRECT
Liverpool 1-1 Leeds LIVE: Salah scores again against Leeds after Rodrigo’s first goal
“And it’s the easiest goal for Rodrigo to just kick that ball into the back of the net.
“We talked about having a positive start for Liverpool, well this is the perfect start for Leeds United.”
Unfortunately for Leeds, their lead only lasted ten minutes as Mohamed Salah got the end of Andy Robertson’s delivery.
The Egypt international hooked the ball past Illan Meslier to mark his 122nd Premier League appearance for the Reds.
In doing so, he became Liverpool’s second highest goalscorer in the Premier League after overtaking Steven Gerrard, with Salah now just six goals shy of Robbie Fowler’s record.
In an end-to-end game, Leeds then almost took the lead for the second time after Brenden Aaronson hit the post from a corner.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
“European sovereignty”? Poland opts for US nuclear power plants – RT in French
Why The DOGE Price Rally Could Foretell An Altcoin Season
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, killing at least 30
Mel B reveals she’s engaged to Rory McPhee and prepares her proposal
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
Live Updates: At Least 146 Dead in Seoul Halloween Incident
Wild turn to goaltender Filip Gustavsson on front end of back-to-back
THETA Shows Renewed Vigor – How Far Can The Coin Push Ahead?
Liverpool concede top spot for seventh in the Premier League this season after Joe Gomez’s back pass as Rodrigo taps into an empty net after Alisson slips in before Mohamed Salah quickly equalizes
Officials: 120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News2 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches