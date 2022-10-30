News
Former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy charged with illegal sale of firearms, 2 of which were used in fatal shooting of teen
—
A former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is accused of illegally selling firearms to an FBI informant while he was a deputy, including two that date back to the fatal Roxborough shooting two weeks earlier that left a 14-year-old dead and four minors injured, according to court documents.
Samir Ahmad is charged with trafficking firearms and selling firearms to someone illegally in the United States, since the informant told the then MP at the time of the purchase that they found illegally in the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said in a statement.
“You don’t have to worry about any of that,” replied Ahmad, a four-year veteran of the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents.
Ahmad was fired Oct. 19 and arrested by federal agents, prosecutors said. The case was unsealed on Thursday.
CNN has reached out to Ahmad’s attorney for comment.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania offered a scathing review of Ahmad’s behavior in its detention note. They say just two weeks after the shooting outside Roxborough High School, he was able to get the guns used.
“The fact that the defendant had access to these weapons so quickly after they were used to commit such a horrific crime speaks volumes about the danger this defendant poses to the community,” prosecutors wrote in the memo. on duty.
How he obtained the weapons is under investigation, according to Jennifer Crandall, public information officer at the U.S. attorney’s office.
According to court documents, Ahmad also sold methamphetamine to the informant during one of the encounters.
“His ties to this community, including his family members who live here, the oath he took and the badge he wore, were not enough to stop him from trafficking arms. fire and drugs,” prosecutors said in a motion for remand.
“The defendant abandoned his commitment to this community long ago when he decided that crime was more profitable and more practical than keeping the oath he had sworn to the citizens of Philadelphia,” the memo from detention, filed Wednesday.
While prosecutors say there may have been “a moment when the defendant apparently understood right from wrong”, his actions, including his willingness to sell drugs and firearms, “demonstrate that his moral compass is shattered,” the motion reads.
Ahmad received a notice of intent to terminate for “repeated violations of Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office guidelines, policies and procedures,” the office said in a statement.
“As always, the Sheriff’s Office will continue to cooperate with local, state and federal authorities,” the statement said.
The Fraternal Order of Police of Philadelphia, which represents both police and deputy sheriffs, had no comment.
Top 10 worst world heavyweight title challengers including Marvis Frazier who lost to Mike Tyson and Eric Molina, whom Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder beat
These boxers have fought Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Vitali Klitschko and Deontay Wilder – but none of them have won, as they are the worst challengers to the world heavyweight title of all time.
With all due respect to anyone brave enough to step into the ring, there have been plenty of terrible heavyweight champions in recent years. So you can only imagine the level of men who barely deserved to challenge (and failed when they did).
The four belt era doesn’t help but let’s be clear we ignore the IBO, WBU, WBF and even the WBO of the early mickey mouse era when it was not recognized at the level heavy weights. Yet each of these boxers fought for a true version of the heavyweight crown – and we’re still trying to figure out why.
10. Audley Harrison
Give credit to the man cruelly dubbed ‘Fraudley’ and ‘A-farce’: his Olympic gold in 2000 helped launch Britain’s amateur glory days and he had some fun domestic rivalries . But Harrison’s dodgy chin and cautious left-handed style added to a mediocre professional heavyweight.
His unlikely WBA title shot came against David Haye in 2010 – and it was bad. Nothing happened for seven minutes until “The Hayemaker” woke up, threw punches, and Harrison was saved by the referee (who also spared the viewers more punishment). A-palling.
9. Albert Sosnowski
It wasn’t really the Klitschkos’ fault, as competition was scarce, but the Ukrainian brothers of destruction had a long list of incompetent title contenders. For every Albert Sosnowski, there is also an Alex Leapai, a Ray Austin, a Francesco Pianeta. They were all, and let’s be fair to them, terrible.
The only surprise for Poland’s Sosnowski in 2010 was that a boxer who lost to his mate Zuri Lawrence even had a chance to win the WBC crown from Vitali Klitschko. He at least tried, lasting 10 one-sided rounds before being stopped. Sosnowski then returned to his natural habitat of losing in Prizefighters at York Hall before retiring in 2017.
8. Eric Molina
A new champion is entitled to an easy first defense, but Deontay Wilder looked like he was going a bit far with Molina in 2015. A fighter who had already been stopped in one round by Chris Arreola and Ashanti Jordan was now facing a monstrous Puncher KO. Pray for Eric.
However, Molina defied expectations, rocking Wilder early and lasting until the ninth round before being stopped. This earned him an IBF title fight against Anthony Joshua the next year, where he suffered a more predictable KO3. Possibly the weakest heavyweight to get two shots at the world title, Molina was last seen being knocked out by Alen Babic. A third shot seems unlikely.
7. Jose Roman
The shocking thing about Roman’s title challenge against the undefeated George Foreman in 1973 is that he arguably should have won it. The 5ft 10in Puerto Rican with a 44-7-1 record was out of his depth against Foreman – who had demolished Joe Frazier and was close to knocking out Ken Norton, but was nibbling Roman in between.
However, after an angry “Big George” knocked Roman to the canvas early in the first round, he landed a blatant jab with his opponent on the canvas. The challenger’s corner protested but the referee clearly thought the boxing gods would be offended by Roman as champion and the fight resumed, Foreman finished Jose before the bell.
6. Steffen Tangstad
While Michael Spinks bided his time waiting to set up a lucrative match with rising star Mike Tyson, he wasn’t about to risk his undefeated record or his heavyweight titles against anyone particularly good – but nevertheless, the Norwegian Tangstad in 1986 went a bit far. .
The hairy-chested European champion had a few decent names on his list (including Britain’s Joe Bugner) but the red flag was a knockout loss to Anders ‘Who?’ Eklund (who was 10-2-1) a year before meeting Spinks. “The Jinx” toyed with Tangsted, dropping him three times in four rounds. The Norwegian never fought again.
5. Marvis Frazier
Poor Marvis, whose career has become a prime example of how a father’s gifts don’t always translate to the son. “Smokin Joe” coached his boy to 10-0 before rushing him into a 1983 fight with undefeated ringside/lineal champion Larry Holmes in the middle of his long reign. It was a humiliating mismatch, with Holmes finishing with the right hand and landing at will for a first-round knockout.
Things got even worse the next time Frazier moved up a level – he lasted 30 seconds with a 20-year-old Mike Tyson (Iron Mike’s fastest knockout ever). At least Marvis has shared the ring with two great heavyweight champions. Unfortunately, he didn’t hear the bell to complete the first lap each time.
4. Okello Peter
Russia’s Oleg Maskaev was a list of forgettable alphabetical world titles, so it’s safe to say that his 2006 defense against Ugandan Okello Peter in Moscow wasn’t exactly Ali-Frazier. Peter was 18-4, beat absolutely no one you’ve ever heard of, and lost to Sinan Samil Sam a year earlier.
Hardly an intimidating resume, but at least Peter lasted the 12 round distance with Maskaev before fading into obscurity. Maskaev lost his WBC belt to a far superior African heavyweight, Samuel Peter (no relation to Okello), in his very next fight.
3.Owen Beck
Nicknamed “What the hell is that?” Beck – who may be the exact question boxing fans asked when they saw he secured a world title against lumbering giant Nikolai Valuev in 2006. The undersized Jamaican lost back-to-back fights in 2005, so what better preparation to take on the 7ft Valuev for the WBA belt?
Valuev wasn’t even a big puncher considering his size, but he still had more than enough to bludgeon Beck around the ring, knocking him down in the second round and knocking him out in the third round. Beck retired with 13 losses in 2016 but at least he fought for a world title. Somehow.
2. Jean-Pierre Coopman
After the “Thrilla in Manilla”, the promoters naturally wanted to give Muhummad Ali a soft touch for his next title defense in 1976. The Belgian Coopman fit the bill, with impressive favorites and nothing else. They even came up with a nickname to make him more intimidating – “The Lion of Flanders” – but that couldn’t hide his limitations in the ring.
Unsurprisingly, a heavyweight who lost to someone called Harald Skog couldn’t do much even with an aging version of “The Greatest.” Ali stopped him in five rounds and Coopman eventually retired with 16 career losses, grateful to have shared a ring with his idol.
1. Pete Rademacher
Rademacher wasn’t exactly a bad boxer, winning Olympic gold in 1956. But he had arguably the worst record of any world heavyweight title contender – as he had literally never won a professional fight. Yes, the American had the “pre-Mayweather Conor McGregor record” of 0-0 when he boxed Floyd Patterson for the undisputed title on his professional debut.
Pete actually knocked down the infamous chinny Patterson once – but was knocked down seven times himself in response and was stopped in six rounds. He also lost his next fight, taking his record to 0-2, before retiring in 1962 with a 15-7-1 record. Based on his career achievements, easily the least deserving world champion challenger of all time.
‘Freedom Revival’ welcomes afternoon crowds to Waterfront Park to hear political candidates and other speakers
Freedom Revival, a San Diego-based youth group that supports “redefining the line between church, culture and politics,” held a pre-election rally Saturday afternoon in downtown Waterfront Park.
It featured presentations from several religious leaders and appearances from a handful of local and state Republican candidates running in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, including Brian Dahle, who is challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Amy Reichert, who is seeking a county supervisor seat. They spoke from a large, elevated stage flanked by a poster that read “God is here with you” and another that read “Hope lives on.”
Freedom Revival believes that Christian values should play a greater role in elections and in the management of governments. “The church is supposed to be in the public square,” said Brittany Mayer, 37, one of the group’s founders and community activist who lives in North County.
There is considerable debate about this, as there has been since the country’s inception. The phrase “separation of church and state” does not appear in the United States Constitution. Neither does the word God.
Participants in Saturday’s rally had no qualms about mixing the two. Some wore religious T-shirts while carrying candidate signs. They cheered when one of the speakers denounced the Democrats and said, “God is on our side.”
Jenny Bugna, a retired teacher from Dana Point, said, “I am here to support faith, family and freedom, and to support candidates who share our values.
She was present with about 10 other Calvary Chapel South OC members, including Linda Mortimore, of Trabuco Canyon, a retired respiratory therapist, who said, “Because God is separate from government, that’s why things have gone so crazy in our society.
Several people in the park said they became more interested in politics due to COVID-19 restrictions and mandates and what they perceived as the loss of their rights. They said they were looking for ways to get involved in the elections.
It was heartening for Shaun Frederickson, 34, a Freedom Revival founder and media maker who lives in North County. “The only way this country will last is if people are empowered,” he said.
When the speeches began shortly after 2 p.m., around 200 people were sitting in lawn chairs or standing near the stage. Organizers predicted 15,000 people would attend the event, which was scheduled to run until 7 p.m.
The rally also included vendors offering information on things like Christian academies, health care, homeschooling and the Republican Party.
S Jaishankar, world leaders mourn stampede in South Korea
World leaders have offered their condolences after 151 people were killed and 150 others injured in a deadly stampede at a Halloween event in Seoul on Saturday night. The disastrous lightning strike happened as thousands of people, mostly young people and students, celebrated Halloween in the capital’s narrow lanes.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar mourned the victims of the tragedy, assuring India’s solidarity with the grieving nation, saying he was “deeply shocked” by the loss of young lives.
Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea at this difficult time.
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 30, 2022
US President Joe Biden has said he mourns the loss of life and wishes those affected a speedy recovery.
Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We mourn with the people of the Republic of Korea and wish a speedy recovery to all those who were injured. The United States stands with the Republic of Korea at this tragic time.
— President Biden (@POTUS) October 29, 2022
Newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak also took to Twitter to express his grief over the tragic crush.
Horrible news from Seoul tonight.
Our hearts go out to those currently responding and to all South Koreans at this very trying time.
— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 29, 2022
Assuring that France was alongside South Korea, President Emmanuel Macron also mourned the tragedy. “A moved thought this evening for the inhabitants of Seoul and for all the Korean people after the drama of Itaewon. France is at your side”, tweeted the leader in French and Korean.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished a speedy recovery to the victims of the crush.
On behalf of Canadians, today I offer my deepest condolences to the people of South Korea following a deadly stampede in Seoul. I am thinking of all those affected by this tragedy and wish a speedy and full recovery to those who have been injured.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2022
Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday.
Man wrongfully convicted of Inglewood murder released after 38 years
A 69-year-old man has been released after serving more than 38 years behind bars for a murder he did not commit, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced Friday.
Maurice Hastings was convicted in 1988 of the murder of Roberta Wydermyer of Inglewood, along with two other attempted murders. His conviction and life sentence without parole were overturned Oct. 20 in a hearing at the request of Hasting’s attorneys, who are part of the Los Angeles Innocence Project at Cal State LA.
Hastings has maintained his innocence since his arrest.
“What happened to Mr. Hastings is a terrible injustice,” Dist. Atti. George Gascón said in a statement. “The justice system is not perfect, and when we learn of new evidence that makes us lose confidence in a conviction, it is our duty to act quickly.”
In video from this month’s hearing released by the District Attorney’s Office, Hastings can be seen listening to his attorneys ask Los Angeles Superior Court Judge William C. Ryan to erase his conviction and the resulting sentence. As the judge spoke the words that set him free, an emotional but calm Hastings closed his eyes in relief.
“I agree with your findings,” Ryan told Hastings’ attorneys. “Conviction and sentence are recalled, quashed and set aside.”
In 1983, 30-year-old Wydermyer was walking late at night to a supermarket when she was robbed, sexually assaulted and shot in the head. His body was found in the trunk of his vehicle.
Wydermyer’s husband and friend said they saw someone driving his stolen car.
Hastings was also found guilty of attempting to kill Wydermyer’s husband and his friend.
Hastings’ first trial ended in a deadlocked jury. The second trial lasted four months and included more than 100 witnesses and nearly 300 exhibits. This jury deliberated for two weeks before convicting him of murder.
During the autopsy of Wydermyer’s body, the coroner conducted a sexual assault examination and detected semen in his mouth. Hastings requested a DNA test in 2000, but his request was denied by the district attorney’s office.
Hastings finally obtained a DNA test in June after submitting a statement of innocence to the prosecutor’s Conviction Integrity Unit last year. This test determined that the semen recovered during the autopsy was not from Hastings.
He was related to someone else, a man who had been convicted of kidnapping another woman and putting her in the trunk of a vehicle. The man was also found guilty of raping and kidnapping another young woman. He was sentenced to 56 years in prison and died in 2020.
His name has not been released by the district attorney’s office, but officials said investigators are working with police to better understand his role in the assault and murder of Wydermyer.
After his release, Hastings focused on the future rather than the past.
“I have prayed for many years for this day to come true,” he told a news conference. “I’m not pointing fingers. I don’t stand here as a bitter man. But I just want to enjoy my life while I have it, and I just want to move on.
Hastings thanked his lawyers at the LA Innocence Project and others who supported him, including his mother, who died in June.
“She wasn’t there to see that day, but I believe she despises us now,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Over 150 dead and hundreds injured in stampede at Halloween party
Local officials said thousands of people had gathered in the Itavan district of Seoul – South Korea’s capital – to celebrate Halloween. There was a crowd of thousands in the narrow streets here
Stampede in South Korea: Hundreds of people were crushed to death in a stampede during a Halloween ceremony in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. According to reports, at least 151 people have died so far and more than 150 have been injured.
All the injured were admitted to hospital. The bodies were sent for autopsy. According to the AFP news agency, local officials said thousands of people had gathered in Seoul’s Itaewon district to celebrate Halloween. There was a crowd of thousands of people in the narrow streets here.
The crowd got excited and people started climbing on top of each other. Meanwhile, some people started falling in a rush. There was total confusion for some time.
There was an atmosphere of chaos. People complained of nervousness and restlessness. Dozens of people suffered heart attacks. According to the rescue team, people received treatment, CPR. Some people were also rushed to a nearby hospital.
Many world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, mourned the incident. Since the crash, officials involved in the rescue operation have said most of those killed were between 20 and 30 years old.
The stampede incident in South Korea is painful, a large number of people died. But this is not the first incident of jostling during a broadcast. Such accidents happened earlier in different countries of the world. Here we tell you about some of the scariest stampede incidents of the past three decades.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
World Series: Astros roll past Phillies, forge 1-1 tie
HOUSTON — Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston’s lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Saturday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece.
Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0 lead. Unlike ace Justin Verlander in the opener, Valdez and Houston held on.
Valdez rebounded from a pair of poor outings in last year’s Series to pitch shutout ball into the seventh, and the bullpen survived a couple of jams to close things out.
Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez all doubled as Houston took a two-run lead four pitches in against Zack Wheeler. An error allowed another run in the first and Bregman added a two-run homer in the fifth.
A day after coming back for a 6-5 win in 10 innings. Philadelphia tried to rally in this one, too.
With the Phillies trailing by four runs, Kyle Schwarber hit a drive deep down the right-field line with a man on in the eighth against Rafael Montero that was originally ruled a two-run homer by right field line umpire James Hoye.
First base umpire Tripp Gibson at first signaled for umps to conference and the call was reversed on a crew chief review when it was determined the ball was just to the foul side of the pole.
Schwarber, who led the NL in home runs this season, then hit a long drive that was caught at the right field wall.
Ryan Pressly finished the combined six-hitter, giving up a run on an error by first baseman Yuli Gurriel.
Following the split in Houston, the Series resumes Monday night when Citizens Bank Park hosts the Series for the first time since 2009.
Of 61 previous Series tied 1-1, the Game 2 winner went on to the title 31 times — but just four of the last 14.
After struggling to a 19.29 ERA in a pair of Series starts in last year’s six-game loss to Atlanta, Valdez pitched with polish and poise. His cheeks glistening with sweat, the 28-year-old left-hander struck out nine and walked three, allowing four hits in 6 1/3 innings.
He blew by batters with a fastball averaging 95.6 mph and baffled them with his curve, which got three of his strikeouts— all looking. Unusually, he changed his glove and spikes mid-outing.
When the Phillies put two runners on for the only time against him in the sixth, Valdez struck out Game 1 star J.T. Realmuto with high heat, then got Bryce Harper to bounce a first-pitch sinker into an inning-ending double play.
Nick Castellanos led off the seventh with a double and Valdez left after a groundout advanced the runner. Montero allowed Jean Segura’s sacrifice fly to the left-field warning track.
A day after the deflating defeat, the Astros came out swinging and became the first team to open a Series game with three straight extra-base hits.
Altuve, in a 4-for-37 postseason slump, lined a sinker into left-center for the first of his three hits and Peña drove a curveball into the left-field corner for a 1-0 lead.
Alvarez fouled off a pitch and drove a slider high off the 19-foot wall in left. Wheeler should have escaped down just 2-0, but shortstop Edmundo Sosa bounced his throw to first on Gurriel’s three-hopper for an error, the ball glancing off the mitt of first baseman Rhys Hoskins.
Bregman, healthy after two injury-hampered seasons, hit a two-run homer to left in the fifth when Wheeler left a slider over the middle of the plate. Bregman has six career Series homers and three this postseason with nine RBIs.
