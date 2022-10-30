‘Freedom Revival’ welcomes afternoon crowds to Waterfront Park to hear political candidates and other speakers

Freedom Revival, a San Diego-based youth group that supports “redefining the line between church, culture and politics,” held a pre-election rally Saturday afternoon in downtown Waterfront Park.

It featured presentations from several religious leaders and appearances from a handful of local and state Republican candidates running in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, including Brian Dahle, who is challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Amy Reichert, who is seeking a county supervisor seat. They spoke from a large, elevated stage flanked by a poster that read “God is here with you” and another that read “Hope lives on.”

Freedom Revival believes that Christian values ​​should play a greater role in elections and in the management of governments. “The church is supposed to be in the public square,” said Brittany Mayer, 37, one of the group’s founders and community activist who lives in North County.

There is considerable debate about this, as there has been since the country’s inception. The phrase “separation of church and state” does not appear in the United States Constitution. Neither does the word God.

Participants in Saturday’s rally had no qualms about mixing the two. Some wore religious T-shirts while carrying candidate signs. They cheered when one of the speakers denounced the Democrats and said, “God is on our side.”

Jenny Bugna, a retired teacher from Dana Point, said, “I am here to support faith, family and freedom, and to support candidates who share our values.

She was present with about 10 other Calvary Chapel South OC members, including Linda Mortimore, of Trabuco Canyon, a retired respiratory therapist, who said, “Because God is separate from government, that’s why things have gone so crazy in our society.

Several people in the park said they became more interested in politics due to COVID-19 restrictions and mandates and what they perceived as the loss of their rights. They said they were looking for ways to get involved in the elections.

It was heartening for Shaun Frederickson, 34, a Freedom Revival founder and media maker who lives in North County. “The only way this country will last is if people are empowered,” he said.

When the speeches began shortly after 2 p.m., around 200 people were sitting in lawn chairs or standing near the stage. Organizers predicted 15,000 people would attend the event, which was scheduled to run until 7 p.m.

The rally also included vendors offering information on things like Christian academies, health care, homeschooling and the Republican Party.