Itaewon, a hub for foreigners long known for its proximity to a major US military base – and now identified with Seoul’s Halloween mob that claimed more than 150 lives – has long held a special place in history. of the South Korean capital.
German official offers controversial solution to gas crisis – media – RT Business News
Finance Minister Christian Lindner calls for natural gas to come from Germany through hydraulic fracturing
Germany should look into the issue of domestic shale gas production using fracking, which is currently banned in the country, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in an interview with the Funke media group, quoted by CASS.
The technology extracts oil and gas from shale rock by breaking it down with pressurized liquid, including water and chemicals. The technique has been used in Germany since the 1960s to extract natural gas from conventional reserves, including sandstones and carbonate stones. About a third of the natural gas produced in the country comes from reserves exploited by fracking.
However, “unconventional fracturing” in shale and coal seams, which uses horizontal drilling techniques, was placed under a moratorium in 2011 and then largely banned in Germany due to environmental risks such as water pollution and earthquakes .
“We have large gas fields in Germany which can be extracted without endangering drinking water”, Lindner said. “It would be rather irresponsible to refrain from fracking because of ideological commitments.”
According to the manager, production is possible “several” areas, as Germany is able to meet relatively large needs from its own sources, which would be useful in view of the situation throughout the world.
The call comes amid an unprecedented energy crisis stemming from a cut in energy imports from Russia, once the bloc’s biggest supplier. The conflict in Ukraine has led to an all-out sanctions war against Moscow, targeting commodities such as oil and gas, and contributing to soaring energy prices in the EU and around the world.
In April, German Vice Chancellor and Energy Minister Robert Habeck rejected the idea of extracting shale gas in Germany by hydraulic fracturing due to environmental concerns. He pointed out that it would take years before it was possible to obtain the necessary permits and establish production using the method.
DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th player in NBA history to score 20,000 points in 129-124 loss to Chicago Bulls – The Mercury News
With a signature midrange jumper, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan joined an elite group of NBA players in the first quarter against the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday.
The basket marked DeRozan’s 20,000th career point in 14 seasons. He finished with 33 points, but the Bulls lost 129-124 after overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit despite the absence of All-Star Zach LaVine.
The performance still placed DeRozan among just 49 other players who reached the milestone, including Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James.
The moment was met with an immediate timeout from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who joined the crowd at the AT&T Center to congratulate their former star.
“I never really looked at records or milestones,” DeRozan said after Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. “I just go out there and compete. When it happens, you are aware that it is a reality. Especially being a basketball addict that I am – 20,000 doesn’t happen too often. To be in this position is definitely insane.
He could have hit the mark Wednesday at the United Center with a 24-point performance — a reasonable number for DeRozan, who is averaging 22 points per game this season. He dropped seven points, settling instead for a win over the Indiana Pacers.
“It wasn’t one of those things where I was determined or I woke up this morning saying, ‘I have to do this,’” DeRozan said. “It will happen every time it happens. I just wanted to play to win. That was what it was going to be.
Instead, DeRozan took the leap in a city that changed the trajectory of his career. Toronto may have been the city where DeRozan established himself as an NBA star, but San Antonio is where he reinvented himself. Even when he felt overlooked in the small market, DeRozan said he always felt loved by the fan base and the city.
Those three seasons in San Antonio were defined by the presence of Popovich, who guided DeRozan as much off the field as on it.
The pair remain close, making Friday’s story moment even more special for DeRozan, although he joked that Popovich could put him in Box-1 – defensive cover designed to keep the top scorer out of a team to shoot – just to play with him.
“(DeMar is) a beautiful, wonderful human being,” Popovich said before the game. “One of the best I’ve ever coached. He’s just a lovely man.
Spurs’ Keldon Johnson tied DeRozan with 33 points, and Jakob Poeltl added 21 points and 13 rebounds. Coby White scored 19 points and Andre Drummond had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls, who got 57 points from their bench.
LaVine sat out for what the team called “left knee management” as the veteran continues to recover from surgery this offseason. He is scheduled to play Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center.
Reaching 20,000 points is just the latest in a long list of accomplishments for DeRozan, who last season broke a Chamberlain record with seven straight games by scoring 35+ points and shooting 50% or better after being became the first NBA player to win the game. buzzer-drummers on consecutive nights.
His Bulls teammates believe DeRozan will be remembered as one of the best in NBA history.
“I’ve said it before – I think DeMar DeRozan is a Hall of Famer,” LaVine said after Wednesday’s game.
DeRozan realized he was nearing the milestone in the final weeks of last season. At the time, it struck him – as a reminder of his longevity in the league and a sign of his success. But DeRozan said records and milestones are not his goal.
“Any day that I can come to work and put on an NBA jersey, I’m beyond grateful,” DeRozan said. “I tell a lot of young guys that – some of my favorite players that I grew up watching, I had the opportunity to play against them when they came out. It put a lot of things into perspective for me. I remember being a rookie, and wondering where I would be 14 years later, I would have no idea.
“To be here again playing at a high level, having fun – it’s been an honor for me. Every time I get the chance to play basketball, it’s refreshing for me.
California Daily Newspapers
Itaewon, scene of Seoul’s Halloween crowd crush, has a complex history
How and where the Seoul crash happened
As late as the 1990s and early 2000s, the neighborhood was known for counterfeit designer goods and as a red light district largely supported by US troops. But in the years since, it has reinvented itself as a nightlife hub. It caters to a large contingent of foreigners and expats, reflecting global influences and values. This is Seoul’s most international neighborhood, with trendy lounges, bars, and cafes inspired by locations in the United States, Europe, and Russia.
More liberal societal attitudes are also present in Itaewon, especially regarding sexuality. The neighborhood includes gay clubs, in a country where homosexuality remains taboo. The internationally acclaimed Korean drama “Itaewon Class,” set there, has a black character and a trans character, racial diversity, and gender fluidity that is largely absent from other South Korean entertainment.
Here’s what causes crowd crushes like the deadly one in Seoul
“For people in Seoul, it’s kind of a tourist spot,” said Woo, a gaming executive who frequents hotspots there for business. He spoke on the condition that only his last name be used because his company did not allow him to speak to reporters. “A lot of Koreans who hang out in Itaewon will mingle with international people and in a way put aside their Korean identity. I bet a lot of young Koreans who were there last night weren’t from Seoul.
The attractions of Itaewon are similar to those of Times Square. About 100,000 people flocked to the district on Saturday to celebrate Halloween – an imported holiday increasingly popular with young South Koreans.
The celebrations were the first large-scale events since the coronavirus pandemic triggered cancellations and strict social distancing measures.
Many of the neighborhood’s alleys are steep, some with steps, sandwiched between large, gleaming storefronts like Lululemon’s. But as huge crowds jostled through the same narrow hallways that give the neighborhood its charm, there was a crush. Footage from the scene suggests the neighborhood has been unable to cope with the volume of revelers.
The disaster happened in a steep alley next to the Hamilton Hotel, which sits above a major subway station. Through its iterations, the Hamilton has remained a popular meeting place for people who then head elsewhere. When trains arrive at rush hour, they can send waves of people onto streets already full of revelers.
Jennifer Hassan, Joyce Sohyun Lee, Adam Taylor, Tim Meko and Harry Stevens contributed to this report.
Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys: Everything you need to know about the Week 8 game before kickoff
Coming off an upset of the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football,” the 3-4 Chicago Bears have another road test on a short week, facing the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
The Bears are where they should be
When Tom Brady said at the beginning of the month that there’s a lot of “bad football from what I watch,” he probably wasn’t envisioning his Tampa Bay Buccaneers being square in the middle of that discussion near the midpoint of the season.
The Buccaneers, who lost to the Baltimore Ravens 27-22 at home Thursday night, were one of 15 teams entering Week 8 at or within one game of .500, a large grouping of mediocrity that includes the Chicago Bears (3-4), Green Bay Packers (3-4) and both participants in Super Bowl LVI — the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-3).
It’s not an unusually high number of teams huddled around .500 after seven weeks. The average at this juncture over the last decade is 13.2 teams with a high of 18 in 2017 and low of five in 2020.
Read the full story here.
Why trading Robert Quinn ‘made too much sense’
General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Chicago Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season.
From a business standpoint the deal, in Poles’ words, “made too much sense.”
“This is going to allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster,” he said.
Read the full story here.
Latest news from Arlington Heights
At least one school district that serves the area where the Arlington International Racecourse is located in Arlington Heights has warned village leadership that creating a tax-incentive district to facilitate the redevelopment plans the Chicago Bears team is proposing for the site — including building a new NFL stadium — “would be a real concern,” public records show.
The football team inked a $197 million purchase agreement for the former Arlington Park International Racecourse site last year. In September, the Bears unveiled plans for a mixed-use commercial and residential development alongside the new, domed stadium it plans to build on the former racecourse, though leadership emphasized the still-tentative nature of the plans.
Given the $5 billion estimated cost of the Bears’ project, Palatine School District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz said the team or the village should chip in to help the school district respond to the increased student population and its needs anticipated as a result of the redevelopment.
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field? Here’s what to know.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Cowboys game — plus our Week 8 predictions
- 12 key numbers to know as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8
- It’s not ‘business as usual’ for the Chicago Bears after the trade of Robert Quinn, a respected team leader: ‘There is a void’
- Bears safety Jaquan Brisker calls Mac Jones kicking him in the groin ‘pretty dirty’ and says the New England Patriots QB should be fined
- Chicago Bears Q&A: Did Luke Getsy finally call a game to Justin Fields’ strengths? Will they be a buyer or seller at the trade deadline?
- Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields displayed poise, instincts and patience in the romp at New England. Next up: Doing it with consistency.
Young endangered one-horned rhino born at UK zoo
Chester Zoo in England, UK, recently announced the birth of a large one-horned rhinoceros, a critically endangered species. The zoo revealed in a statement that Asha, a 15-year-old rhino, gave birth to a female on October 14, and the incident was videotaped in the mother rhino’s cage.
According to Releasethe newborn has formed a close relationship with his mother and already wears the same slightly wrinkled armor plate as his parents.
A video of this adorable baby rhino was shared by Chester Zoo’s official YouTube page on Wednesday. When posting the video, the zoo wrote, “We are celebrating our latest arrival here at the zoo: an endangered large one-horned rhino, born to mum, Asha, after a 16 month pregnancy!”
The video shows the mother rhino giving birth to the newborn and the baby rhino walking with its mother later. The video has over 3,000 views.
The species was originally distributed throughout the northern Indian subcontinent, but is currently found only in India and Nepal. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, there are only around 3,000 larger one-horned rhinos left in the wild as they face illegal poaching for their animals. horns and the destruction of their habitat.
The great one-horned rhinos have been pregnant for around 15 months, so zookeepers are eagerly awaiting the birth of the cub, the Release said further.
Featured Video of the Day
Hyde5: Five ways for Miami Dolphins to beat the Detroit Lions
Let’s get right to it. Here’s the weekly look at how the Dolphins win — and there are a lot of ways to beat 1-5 Detroit on Sunday.
1. Put the “dynamic” back in this dynamic offense. Every opposing offense has had big games against the Lions’ defense, as I wrote in my column. Detroit is last in points allowed, yards allowed, doesn’t sack opposing quarterbacks (ranked 31st), doesn’t take the ball away (30th) and is a general speed bump to offenses this year. Of the six opponents this season, three have scored their season-high points and the other three scored one point less than their season high. The Dolphins offense has effectively scored in the teens every game except Baltimore this season (defense had TD in 20-point New England game; defense gave ball a 6-yard line in 21-point Buffalo game). Tua Tagovailoa is back, he’s played a game since the concussion protocol to shake any rust and this offense should have a day.
2. Force Detroit offense into mistakes. In the opening four games, the Lions led the league in averaging 35 points. In the past two games, they haven’t scored a touchdown and have as many points (six) as turnovers. So which one is Detroit’s offense? The latter two games were on the road against good defenses in New England and Dallas, so there’s that. Or maybe these defenses provided a roadmap in luring QB Jared Goff into mistakes. Detroit is 25th in turnovers. The Dolphins got three turnovers last week against Pittsburgh to end a drought. They still rank 25th in takeaways.
So the question becomes if they can keep last week’s opportunism going Sunday. The Lions don’t give up sacks (eighth fewest in the league), but what the last two weeks tell you is their opening games were an overdone mirage. The Dolphins defense suffered a significant loss in safety Brandon Jones, who was becoming an under-the-radar star before a season-ending knee injury last week. But they’re healthier this week at cornerback, assuming Xavien Howard indeed plays, and they’ll be needed on Sunday.
3. Let the Lions beat themselves. Teams are 1-5 for reasons beyond lack of talent. As the Dolphins have done too often, they find ways to lose games. Last week, Detroit was going in for a go-ahead score against Dallas and fumbled. A few games earlier, coach Dan Campbell lamented his field-goal decision that swung the game. They are 30th in takeaway margin (minus-6). That’s who they are. It’s what losing teams do. They also have the owner coming out and giving a vote of confidence to the current regime, which the Lions owner did this week.
4. This should be a game for Dolphins running backs. Look, the electric talent is at receiver with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and that’s the prime option for the Dolphins attack. But the Lions aren’t very good at linebacker and are thin at defensive tackle. The running game has shown good signs of life recently with Raheem Mostert taking the prime job. Sunday is a game where Chase Edmonds could get his game healthy, too. He keeps dropping the ball, but if the coaches haven’t given up on him he should be able to beat Detroit linebackers.
5. Don’t be the outlier of the Detroit season. Every bad team has a good win or two. Don’t be that opponent for Detroit. When we talk about the “soft” part of the schedule, there’s no doubt this stretch is it. Who would you rather play, the opening run of New England, Buffalo, Baltimore and Cincinnati or this current stretch of Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and Cleveland? The first group has three, five-win teams and New England that was coming off a playoff season. The second group has one, three-win team (Chicago) and three others with a combined five wins. These aren’t gimme wins. The NFL isn’t that league. But let’s understand this is the part of the season the Dolphins need to take advantage of lesser opponents.
Brits say Truss should NOT receive £115,000 office allowance for ex-PMs
More than eight in 10 Britons say Liz Truss should NOT receive the £115,000-a-year ‘public duty’ allowance for former prime ministers after serving just 49 days in Downing Street
- Liz Truss became Britain’s shortest PM when she left after just 49 days
- Ms Truss is entitled to £115,000 a year in ‘public service expense allowance’ as an ex-PM
- A poll for MailOnline found the public overwhelmingly said she shouldn’t take the money
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
The vast majority of Brits don’t believe Liz Truss should be given the £115,000-a-year allowance for former PMs to run an office.
A poll for MailOnline found 84 per cent did not support Ms Truss receiving the ‘public duty’ benefit after serving just 49 days in Downing Street.
Only 9% think she should be entitled to the money, according to research from Redfield & Wilton Strategies.
Another 7 percent said they weren’t sure.
A poll for MailOnline found 84 per cent did not support Ms Truss receiving the ‘public duty’ benefit after serving just 49 days in Downing Street
Despite becoming the UK’s shortest-serving PM when she handed over the baton to Rishi Sunak last week, Ms Truss is still awaiting a severance package of £18,860.
All former Prime Ministers can claim up to £115,000 a year in Public Service Expenses Allowance (PDCA), for expenses such as a secretary and official engagements.
They must show valid expenses to access the funds.
Opposition parties urged her to reject the allowance and return any payments, saying she had “not earned the right” to keep it.
Nick Clegg also controversially received the allowance for several years after serving as Coalition Deputy Prime Minister.
Ms Truss is said to be ‘taking a break’ from frontline politics after stepping down, although she remains an MP.
Michael Gove today issued an extraordinary apology to the British public for the Tories putting Ms Truss in charge for 49 days.
The upgrade secretary, who was a vocal critic of tax cut plans that sent markets into meltdown, said he understood people’s anger that the government had taken a ‘vacation from reality’ .
Ms Truss was far behind the next shortest Prime Minister, that of Conservative statesman George Canning, who spent a full 118 days as Prime Minister in 1827 before dying in office.
Ms. Truss would have had to stay until January 3 to achieve that rating.
Some PMs had shorter terms, but took over the leadership of No 10.
:: Redfield & Wilton Strategies surveyed 1,500 eligible voters in Britain online on October 25-26. Results were weighted to represent the entire population.
Ms Truss became the UK’s shortest PM when she handed over to Rishi Sunak last week
