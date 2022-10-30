PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Eric Jean Baptiste, former presidential candidate and leader of a political party in Haiti, was shot dead, a party official said Saturday. The murder stunned many in a country already in crisis.
Gophers run over Rutgers in a 31-0 win to end three-game losing streak
The Rutgers football team resembled a minty mouth wash to help rid the Gophers from the sour taste of a three-game losing skid on Saturday.
Minnesota’s offense started the game with two long touchdown drives to create the separation the U defense needed against an already limping Scarlet Knights offense in a 31-0 win at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Minnesota (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) ended its worst losing streak since dropping four in 2018, with a one-sided win over Rutgers (4-4, 1-4).
For long stretches Saturday, a better palate-cleansing metaphor might have been how both offenses resembled eating ginger before diving into sushi without wasabi or even soy sauce. Both were dry and neither offered much spice.
After a mostly sleepy third quarter with five consecutive punts, Gophers safety Tyler Nubin’s interception jolted the game and gave Minnesota great field position at Rutgers’ 33-yard line.
Two plays later, Mo Ibrahim scored from 28 yards out. It was only the second explosive play (20 or more yards) among the then-95 offensive snaps run by both teams to that point Saturday.
Minnesota went on to score 17 points in the fourth quarter to turn into a blowout. The Gophers rushed for 254 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
The U’s defense bounced back from allowing at least 470 yards in losses to two ranked teams, Illinois and Penn State, in the last two weeks. It helped that Rutgers’ offense was ranked 113th in nation in total yards.
The Gophers’ opening two offensive drives ended in touchdowns — the first spanned a record-tying 99 yards over 19 plays and the second went only 13 plays and 86 yards. Both drives at up nearly 18 minutes of game time.
Both ended with Ibrahim touchdown runs. The first set a new program record for total touchdowns (44), breaking a tie with Darrell Thompson for most in U history.
The 99-yard drive was the longest in distance covered since Indiana in 2018 and the longes in total plays since going 19 against Wisconsin in 2005.
Rutgers had a surprise starter at quarterback with Gavin Wimsatt replacing Noah Vedral, a Nebraska transfer who started the last three games. Wimsatt left the game in the third quarter when he was hit by Michael Dixon and bounced off the turf.
Minnesota will look to turn a win into a winning run with a road game at Nebraska next Saturday.
World’s biggest sugar producer extends export restrictions – media – RT Business News
India, the world’s biggest sugar producer, has extended an export ban on the product for a year until October 2023, Reuters reported, citing a government notification.
“The restriction on the export of sugar (raw, refined and white sugar) is extended beyond October 31, 2022 until October 31, 2023, or until new orders, whichever comes first. The other conditions will remain unchanged. a notification from the Directorate General for Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced on Friday.
In May, New Delhi restricted sugar exports until the end of the current month to deal with rising domestic prices that followed record exports of the sweetener. The restrictive measure, which had been imposed for the first time in six years, capped exports at 10 million tonnes.
India’s sugar exports are reported to have jumped 57% to 8.6 million tonnes through May of the current 2021-22 marketing year ending in September.
Earlier this month, government and industry officials said India, the second-largest exporter behind Brazil, is expected to produce a record sugar crop in 2022, which could help the country export up to eight million tons.
The global food crisis could spread from cereals to sugar
After diverting nearly 4.5 million tonnes of sugar for ethanol production, India is expected to produce some 36.5 million tonnes of the product in the 2022-23 season, up 2% from compared to the previous season.
Charley Walters: Twins owner Jim Pohlad would love to re-sign Carlos Correa
Jim Pohlad is emphatic in his desire to have Carlos Correa back.
“I’m totally on board with him coming back,” the Minnesota Twins’ owner said Thursday of the pending free agent shortstop. “Definitely. Absolutely. I love the guy. He’s a huge asset and benefit to the team. But I don’t know how it’s going to go.”
Correa, 28, intends to opt out of the remaining two years of his $105.3 million, three-year contract five days after the World Series. Correa left the Houston Astros last spring after seeking a deal believed to be in the $300 million-range over 10 seasons.
“It probably didn’t work out exactly for him the way he wanted it to last year,” Pohlad said. “So maybe it will this year, I don’t know.”
Correa is still seeking more long-term security.
How much will that cost?
“That’s the issue,” Pohlad said. “He’s got an aggressive agent (powerbroker Scott Boras), and they’re going to test the market, and I don’t know what it’s going to yield for them. It’s really too early to tell.”
— An educated estimate is that retaining Correa could cost $210 million or so over seven seasons. Meanwhile, don’t be surprised if the fast-rising Mariners, eager to contend for a World Series berth, become a top bidder for Correa. One benefit for Seattle is that Washington does not tax personal income. That could be a savings for Correa of $12 million to $15 million over a seven-year deal. Minnesota’s top-earner state tax is 9.85 percent.
— Each of the five teams the Vikings have defeated in their first six games have losing records. Their next two opponents, Arizona and Washington, also have losing records. It’s not unreasonable to think the Vikings could be 7-1 heading into a big showdown against the Bills (5-1 hosting the Packers on Sunday) on Nov. 13 in Buffalo.
— With 11 regular season games left, the Vikings, who before the season were projected to win nine games by NFL Network, already have won five. The Packers, projected to win 10 games, have won three games.
— The Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium is tied for the seventh-cheapest beer in the NFL at 50 cents per ounce, per a study by olbg.com. The Packers’ Lambeau Field charges 59 cents per ounce, ranking 18th.
— Glen Taylor last year agreed to sell the Timberwolves and Lynx for $1.5 billion. In the new Forbes NBA valuations, the Wolves are worth $1.65 billion.
— Somebody needs to notify the Gophers football team that school colors are maroon and gold, not black as they wore on Saturday against Rutgers.
— Bert Blyleven will return as pitching coach for a fourth time for his homeland Netherlands team in the World Baseball Classic in March. The hall of fame former Twin will fly to Curacao this week to work with prospects. The Netherlands will play Cuba in the WBC’s first game March 7 in Taiwan.
Blyleven, 71, possessed baseball’s best curveball during a 22-year career, but he will emphasize control of the fastball for his young Dutch pitchers.
“I give them the Ted Williams hitting chart,” he said last week. “Williams figured that with pitches thrown down and away, you would hit .230, .240, .250. Home plate is 17 inches across. I put a towel over the plate adding three inches to each side and have my catcher sit down and away.
“How many pitches out of 10 can you throw down and away just off the plate? You should be able to do it about six out of 10 times. But most kids today are lucky if they can do it four times. The focus is down and away. That little white towel gets them focused on that area. If you miss, don’t miss over the plate.”
Blyleven doesn’t believe in pitching analytics.
“I’m not going to say you have to throw a 3-1 breaking ball — let them pitch, let them learn,” he said.
— That was Gophers senior golfer Antoine Sale, who is from France, shooting a Woodhill Country Club course record 11-under-par 60 the other day. The previous record was 64. Arnold Palmer, by the way, set a Woodhill record with a 65 in 1957.
— Daniel Oturu, 23, the former Cretin-Derham Hall and Gophers basketball star who received a guaranteed $2.9 million contract from the Los Angeles Clippers two years ago, has opted not to play overseas this season to return to the NBA G League with Chicago’s Windy City Bulls for $85,000.
— Matthew Hurt, 22, the 6-foot-9 former Atlantic Coast Conference scoring leader at Duke from Rochester John Marshall, is in training camp with the G League Memphis Hustle.
— Theo John, the 6-9 Champlin Park grad who starred at Marquette, was chosen 16th overall by Capital City (Washington, D.C.) in last week’s NBA G League draft.
— Former East Ridge star Kendall Brown has made the Indiana Pacers’ final roster but with a two-way contract, meaning he’ll spend most of this season at G League Fort Wayne.
— Speaking of the Pacers, Mark Boyle, son of former Ch. 11 sportscaster Joe Boyle, has begun his 35th season as Indiana’s esteemed broadcast voice and will work his 3,000 NBA game in January.
— Hard to believe it has been 45 years since Gophers running back Kent Kitzmann rushed for 266 yards in a 21-0 victory over Illinois. Also that 1977 season, under coach Cal Stoll, Minnesota shut out No. 1-ranked Michigan 16-0 and beat UCLA 27-13.
— On Sunday, former Minneapolis Laker George Mikan’s No. 99 jersey will be retired by the Los Angeles Lakers at their Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers have invited a dozen of Mikan’s family and friends to attend. George died in 2005 at age 80 from kidney failure in Scottsdale, Ariz.
— Tony Jaros Jr., whose late father played with Mikan with the Lakers for three seasons, died unexpectedly at age 79 last weekend.
— Pat Eilers, the former St. Thomas Academy, Notre Dame and Vikings defensive back, and wife Jana, a University of St. Thomas grad, have made a $5 million gift to Notre Dame’s sports performance program.
— Former Gophers men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino’s New Mexico team is projected to finish fifth in the Mountain West this season. Richard, in his second season at New Mexico, will host his father Rick’s Iona team on Dec. 18.
— Brian Dutcher, 62, son of former Gophers coach Jim Dutcher, and his San Diego State team are predicted to win the Mountain West.
— Ex-Gophers men’s basketball coach Dan Monson, in his 16th season at Long Beach State, has his team projected for a third-place finish in the Big West.
— The Gophers, with Dennis Evans and Cameron Christie committed, rank 30th in 2023 men’s basketball recruiting by 247sports.com, and seventh in the Big Ten behind Michigan State, Ohio State, Maryland, Penn State, Illinois and Indiana, but ahead of Wisconsin, which is eighth.
— The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies have plenty of World Series influence from former Twins executives Terry Ryan and Andy MacPhail and Charlie Manuel, who managed them to the 2008 championship and is a consultant.
— Happy birthday: Jim “Hurricane” Carter, the tough former Gophers football captain and Pro Bowl Green Bay Packer from South St. Paul, turned 74 the other day.
— Ex-Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk, 36, who lives in Edina, made his retirement from hockey official on Saturday.
— Not only is Bill Lechner in the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, but the Hill-Murray hockey coach recently was inducted into the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame with Tartan’s Steve Romanchuk.
— Inducted into the St. Paul Central 102nd “C” Club on Tuesday at Ideal Hall will be Ashley Ellis, Adam Hunkins, Angelique Robinson, Dave Vogel and Phil Taconita.
— Late NFL referees Jerry Seeman from Blaine and Ron Gibbs, a St. Thomas College alumnus, have been promoted for Pro Football Hall of Fame election by the “Football Zebras” national blog.
— Eagan’s Tom Barnes, who was an on-field official in two Super Bowls, evaluates officials for the Big Ten and critiqued the Minnesota-Penn State game.
— Retired Dakota County chief justice Dick Spicer just completed his 30th season of refereeing high school football.
— Twins minor league second baseman Edouard Julien is hitting .421 with four homers in the advanced Arizona Fall League.
Don’t print that
— The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday. A deal, although unlikely, would indicate a change in philosophy by the new Vikings front office.
There’s been buzz that the Vikings have been trying to acquire either a fast tight end or fast wide receiver to stretch the field.
Reasons: Beyond young wideout Justin Jefferson (23), the team has Adam Thielen (32), and although Thielen’s still an effective possession receiver, he hasn’t had the separation with defenders he once had. K.J. Osborn (25) is fine, not great. Tight end Irv Smith (24) has been disappointing. A faster tight end would open the field more for Jefferson.
But the Vikings already have traded their fourth-, sixth- and seventh-round picks in April’s draft, although they still could get a couple of sixth-round compensatory picks.
Before the season, new Vikings management hinted that its team building strategy was not to jump all in right away, but to construct the team for the long term. If the Vikings were to make a trade now, it would signal that they’re serious about the Super Bowl this season.
— Aside from the Eagles, who smoked the Vikings 24-7 six weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals’ offense the Vikings face at noon Sunday will be the best offense they’ve faced this season.
— Jefferson gets a full-page spread in this week’s Sports Illustrated, referencing his ability to leave defensive backs “in the dust.” SI also predicts an eighth-place finish for the Timberwolves in the NBA’s Western Conference.
— Considering the highly active NCAA transfer portal and potential name, image and likeness deals (NIL), don’t think there won’t be suitors for recent Gophers 7-1 basketball commitment Dennis Evans from California if he excels during his freshman season next year.
— It looks like the Vikings’ next International game will be in Canada — perhaps Winnipeg — in 2024.
— Shocker: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is 25-1 odds to be the NFL’s Most Valuable Player this season, per BetOnline.ag. Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers is 100-1.
The Vikings are 16-1 to win the Super Bowl, the Packers 35-1.
— Ex-Twin Eduardo Escobar’s 69 runs batted in for the New York Mets this season would have led the Twins, and his 20 home runs would have been third-highest on the Twins. The Twins traded Escobar, who was to become a free agent in 2019, to Arizona for Jhoan Duran, Gabriel Maciel and Ernie De La Trinidad.
— Emilio Pagan this season led the Twins with nine saves. Meanwhile, ex-Twins relievers: Taylor Rogers had 31 saves for the Padres and Brewers; Liam Hendricks had 37 saves for the White Sox, and Ryan Pressly had 33 saves for the Astros, plus four more in the playoffs.
— Former Gophers running backs who left via the NCAA transfer portal: Bucky Irving, who rushed for 699 yards for Minnesota last season, has rushed for 536 yards for Oregon this season; Ky Thomas, Minnesota’s top rusher last year with 824 yards, has just 62 yards for Kansas, and Cam Wiley has 209 yards for Akron.
— The Gophers still have Northwestern (Nov. 12) and Iowa (Nov. 19) on their football schedule. The over/under betting line for Saturday’s Northwestern-Iowa game was 31.5 points, which might be the lowest over/under for any college game in history, per Disaffected Musings.
— Word is the 14-school Big Ten, which has USC and UCLA joining in 2024, remains in pursuit of four of five others: Stanford, Oregon, Washington, North Carolina and Notre Dame. Oregon is important because of Nike ties. Notre Dame could increase each school’s annual revenue from the Big Ten Network from nearly $100 million to maybe $120 million. The Irish, however, are said to be dawdling.
— Despite missing this entire rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder after foot surgery, Minnehaha Academy grad Chet Holmgren has a new shoe endorsement deal with Nike. Blake grad David Roddy of the Memphis Grizzlies has also signed with Nike.
— There’s whispering lately that a local business group is interested in buying StoneRidge Golf Club in Stillwater — price tag rumored at $8 million — and transforming it into a casino.
— The University of St. Thomas men’s basketball team will finish eighth in the 10-team Summit League, via the league’s preseason poll.
— New varsity baseball coach at Cretin-Derham Hall, on a one-year basis, will be popular alum Leonard “Buzz” Hannahan.
— Considering the University of St. Thomas’ ambitious athletics facilities plans with its move from Division III to Division I, some prominent alumni are still wondering from where the finances will come.
— The most wagered college football game in the nation last week was the Gophers at Penn State, with 76 percent of bettors picking the Nittany Lions despite their 5.5 point spread, per BetOnline.ag. Penn State won 45-17.
Overheard
— Twins owner Jim Pohlad, on pending free agent Carlos Correa: “He’s a great person and a great person in the clubhouse — that stuff’s all been said before — but it’s true. It really is.”
Crush kills at least 146 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul – Orange County Register
By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM (Associated Press)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul were trapped and run over as crowds swept through a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Rescuers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying on the streets after the crash in the capital’s Itaewon entertainment district on Saturday night.
Choi Seong-beom, fire chief of Yongsan in Seoul, said the death toll could rise further and an unknown number of injured were in critical condition.
About 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the start of the pandemic. The South Korean government has eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months. Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of US military forces in South Korea operated before it left the capital in 2018, is known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the crowds to rush into the narrow, downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. A survivor said many people fell and toppled “like dominoes” after being pushed by others. The survivor, surnamed Kim, said he was trapped for about an hour and a half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!” and others were out of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.
Another survivor, named Lee Chang-kyu, said he saw about five to six men pushing others before one or two started falling at the start of the stampede, according to the newspaper.
In an interview with YTN news channel, Hwang Min-hyeok, a visitor to Itaewon, said it was shocking to see rows of bodies near the hotel. He said rescuers were initially overwhelmed, leaving pedestrians struggling to administer CPR to injured people lying in the streets. People were crying next to the bodies of their friends, he said.
Another survivor in his 20s said he avoided being stepped on by managing to enter a bar with an open door in the alley, Yonhap news agency reported. A woman in her twenties surnamed Park told Yonhap that she and others stood along the alley while others caught in the middle of the alley had no escape.
Choi, the fire chief, said the bodies were sent to hospitals or a gymnasium, where bereaved family members could identify them. He said most of the dead and injured were in their 20s.
South Korea’s latest deadly disaster has also hit young people the hardest. In April 2014, 304 people, mostly high school students, died in the sinking of a ferry. The sinking exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures; it was blamed in part on excessive, loosely secured cargo and an ill-trained crew in emergency situations. Saturday’s deaths will likely draw public attention to what government officials have been doing to improve public safety standards since the ferry disaster.
It was also the second major disaster in a month in Asia. On October 1, Indonesian police fired tear gas at a football match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators tried to flee.
More than 800 rescue workers and police from across the country, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured. The National Fire Agency said separately in a statement that authorities were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling on authorities to ensure prompt treatment of the injured and review the safety of party venues.
It was the deadliest landslide disaster in South Korea’s history. In 2005, 11 people were killed and around 60 others were injured at a pop concert in the southern town of Sangju.
Column: Construction goes on at Wrigley Field while the Chicago Cubs wonder where their die-hard fans have gone
Living near Wrigleyville gives you a chance to see the daily goings-on at the ballpark during the offseason.
It used to be a quiet time for Wrigley Field, with minor patchwork and small improvements to seating areas or the concourse. But since the early part of this century it has become one construction project after another, changing the 108-year-old structure on a near-annual basis, for better or worse.
This winter it’s the DraftKings Sportsbook annex, a three-story, 22,000-foot building being added to the right-field corner.
It’s sort of like attaching a bus shelter to the Picasso, but changes have come so fast at Wrigley the last decade that no one bats an eye. It’s the Rickettses’ ballpark, of course, and a smart business decision. Altering the ballpark’s iconic design for another lucrative revenue stream that should continue flowing whether or not the team is competitive is a no-brainer for Chairman Tom Ricketts, who repeatedly has said he “bought a private business, not a museum.”
Sportsbooks at stadiums soon will become commonplace. Sports betting ads dominate broadcasts, and teams’ announcers matter-of-factly disperse the odds of something happening during games. If there’s money being made off betting, sports leagues and owners obviously want their chunk.
“MLB is promoting these relationships,” economist Andrew Zimbalist told Forbes in 2021. “If more people are betting, more people are watching, and that raises TV revenue.”
You can’t begrudge the Cubs for wanting to get more people watching — not to mention raising TV revenues — for a product that has been subpar the last two years. After the lowest attendance in a non-pandemic season since 1997, when the Cubs started 0-14, the team recently announced it was dropping season ticket prices by an average of 5%.
“People have a lot of choice in their opportunities and the things they want to go out and do in their lives,” Marquee 360 senior vice president Cale Vennum told the Tribune. “And a lot of them are choosing to come to Wrigley Field, but we saw that there was an opportunity that we could decrease prices heading into next year.”
Naturally, any time the Cubs see an “opportunity” to take less money from their customers, Ricketts is going to jump on it. Having the second-highest average ticket prices, an 88-loss team and tons of empty seats in September surely didn’t factor into the decision. They’re just swell owners.
Watching the Cubs once was a habit for die-hard fans, even when the season was lost in mid-May. But the selling off of star players, the exorbitant ticket prices and a distaste for the Ricketts family has combined to cure some of their longtime addiction.
It’s the price you pay when you operate an organization going through its second rebuild in a decade without a clear plan in place.
Meanwhile, the Tribune reported viewership for Marquee Sports Network has fallen 56% since its debut in 2020, which Crane Kenney, president of business operations, said was partially because of “headwinds” caused by pandemic and cord-cutting.
“Our ratings have declined with the team’s performance,” Kenney said. “We know that they’ll go back up when the team starts to compete a little more.”
That sound you hear is president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer getting run over by the Crane Train.
Get to work, Jed, and gets those Marquee ratings back up.
Marquee obviously can’t do anything about the product on the field, but the network is part of the problem for the viewership decline. David Ross might become a good manager, but he hasn’t proved it yet despite the constant lauding of his job performance on the network. After a pregame interview with general manager Carter Hawkins this summer, we were informed the Cubs’ future was in great hands with Hawkins in the GM seat.
That’s still to be determined. Hawkins has been even more invisible a GM than Hoyer was under former team President Theo Epstein, so there’s no telling how much power he has had in the decision-making.
Either way, by constantly searching for the positives and downplaying the Cubs’ record, Marquee basically is a 24/7 infomercial for the owners. Maybe that always was the plan, but most fans I know prefer some objective criticism when the product is underperforming, as the Cubs have done the last two seasons.
Contrast that to NBC Sports Chicago, on which broadcasters not only criticized the team’s play when merited but studio analyst Ozzie Guillén often was the White Sox’s most vocal critic.
Still, Kenney is right about the ratings. No matter how many local Emmys he props up against his office wall, the network won’t be a ratings success without a team that wins.
As we’ve seen this postseason, spending money helps get you into the playoffs. But once you’re in, an 87-win wild-card team like the Philadelphia Phillies has as good a chance as the team with the best record.
Hoyer has vowed to spend Ricketts’ money this offseason — while using the qualifier “intelligent spending” to avoid any misperceptions about just how far he will go.
The Phillies, who won Game 1 of the World Series on Friday in Houston, made the decision in 2019 to sign Bryce Harper to a then-record 13-year, $330 million contract. He helped lift them to the World Series with a clutch game-winning home run in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres.
Would the Cubs make an even bigger financial commitment this offseason to a franchise-changing player such as Aaron Judge? Or would that be an example of “unintelligent” spending? It’s Hoyer’s call to make for that elusive ratings fix.
Meanwhile, the turning of the ivy at Wrigley leaves the ballpark in its most beautiful state, with red, yellow, light green and purple ivy mixed in with the dark green leaves.
It’s a look Cubs fans only get to see when the team makes a late-October playoff run, like in 2003, ‘15, ‘16 and ‘17. If you want to bet on it happening in 2023, the Cubs can recommend a nice place where you’ll be able to put your money down.
Political leader and lottery owner shot dead in Haiti
Baptiste also owned one of the largest lottery companies in Haiti, “Pere Eternel”.
No one has been arrested.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he and others were outraged by the killing.
“The horrific assassination of political leader Eric Jean Baptiste and his bodyguard has once again plunged the Haitian nation into turmoil. We strongly condemn this heinous crime against this patriot, this moderate politician committed to change,” he tweeted.
The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti echoed Henry’s sentiments, saying it condemned the killing as it demanded justice and called on local authorities to ameliorate the country’s growing insecurity.
“Jean Baptiste was a committed politician, serving the consolidation of democracy and the rule of law in Haiti. His murder constitutes an attack on these core values,” the office said.
The murder took place in an area where the Ti Makak gang, which means “little macaques”, is fighting with the Toto gang for control of the territory. The community is located near Pelerin, where President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his private residence in July 2021.
In August, Yvon Buissereth, a former senator who worked for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour, was killed and his body set on fire.
In January, two journalists were also killed in Laboule and their bodies set on fire.
NFL scoring dip coincides with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers coming down to Earth
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers look like shells of themselves, and NFL scoring is down.
This is not a coincidence.
NFL teams achieved a league-record 24.8 points per game average in the 2020 season. Quarterback play was at an all-time high.
Hall of Famers like Brady, Rodgers and Drew Brees were still pumping out points as young stars like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Justin Herbert were emerging or dominating in their own right.
Plus veterans like Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, Ryan Tannehill, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger were still chucking it around the yard, even as many of them declined.
That season, Rodgers won MVP with the Packers ranked first in scoring (31.8), Brady’s Bucs third (30.8) and Brees’ Saints fifth (30.1).
Unfortunately, the lesson learned so far in 2022 is that nothing lasts forever and these guys are human — even if the seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady, 45, had started convincing NFL fans otherwise.
And now, through seven weeks of the 2022 season, teams are averaging only 21.7 points per game — just the second league-wide dip below 22 points since 2009.
Brady is still among the NFL’s leaders in passing yards. But his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen on Friday confirmed the genesis of what many league sources have been saying since July: that the Buccaneers’ quarterback has seemed distracted and less invested.
In Green Bay, Rodgers is reeling without former No. 1 receiver Davante Adams (Raiders). This week, he publicly called for coach Matt LaFleur to bench teammates.
“I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing,” Rodgers said on the ‘Pat McAfee Show.’ “Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance.”
Neither quarterback’s arm is dead. But their teams and offenses are in disarray, averaging an identical 18.3 points per game with a combined 6-9 record.
Granted, some league sources considered the 2020 NFL season an aberration in scoring because offenses didn’t have to deal with road crowds, with Covid-19 emptying the NFL’s stadiums.
Rivers’ and Brees’ retirements, other QBs’ declines, and Watson’s elimination from play due to sexual harassment and assault allegations also changed the landscape.
But teams’ scoring still hovered at 23.0 points per game in 2021, as well, when fans returned. And again, one consistent element was two of the best quarterbacks of all time playing like it, converging with the rise of the game’s brightest young stars.
Brady played at an MVP level last year, and the Bucs scored 30.1 points per game, which ranked second in the NFL. Rodgers won his second straight MVP award scoring 26.5 per game for the Packers.
There are more empirical explanations for scoring going down, obviously, that the NFL is observing and evaluating on a weekly basis, too.
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL’s competition committee, said on Oct. 18 that “red zone efficiency” is down across the league. Teams are kicking more field goals and scoring fewer touchdowns inside the 15, he said.
Through the season’s first six weeks, teams were scoring TDs on only 56.5% of their red zone trips, the lowest mark since 2017, per CBS Sports.
They also were only scoring points in the red zone — either a TD or field goal — 84.6% of the time, the lowest percentage since 2009 (the 10-year average has been 87%).
NFL executive Troy Vincent said through the season’s first six weeks, there also were fewer offensive snaps happening per game (152) than last season (155). “Plays and passes” typically correlate to scoring, Vincent said.
Pass-to-run radio and yards per play haven’t fluctuated too much in the last three years, however. On average, teams are throwing 34.3 passes per game to 26.4 rushes per game this season, gaining 6.2 yards per pass and 4.5 yards per run in a total of 60.8 offensive plays per game.
They threw 34.4 passes per game compared to 26.6 rushes in 2021, gaining 6.2 yards per pass and 4.3 yards per run on 61 offensive plays a game. That was similar, though not identical, to the 2020 numbers: 35.2 passes to 26.9 runs, with 6.4 yards per pass and 4.4 yards per run, on 62.1 offensive plays in 2020.
McKay said the NFL historically always wanted their average game points total to be at least 40 points, but “as the game modernized and the ball started getting thrown more, the number moved to 45.”
The current average of 43.4 points per game doesn’t worry the league yet. But they are looking at it.
“At 42 something or 43, are we worried about it? I’m not,” McKay said. “But I think if we get to the end of the year and it’s 41, then you do want to go back and say what happened here? How did this number get here? Because we’re always willing to make adjustments. We always want to be in that sweet zone, which for us is kind of 43 to 46 or 47.”
The NFL can make all the rule adjustments they want. But if the league has lost the current versions of Brady’s Buccaneers and Rodgers’ Packers as elite offenses for the foreseeable future, that is two of the best of all time fading out of the picture.
And that will mean fewer points. It certainly has so far.
AS THE TRADE DEADLINE NEARS…
The Giants’ trade of Kadarius Toney sent a positive message to the locker room that did not go unnoticed: Brian Daboll does not care if a player is undrafted or a first-round pick. If a player doesn’t apply himself and buy-in, Daboll will go find someone else who will
The Giants remain open to all options approaching the deadline, but they can’t spend a lot of draft picks or money on a player they’re acquiring. Denver TE Albert Okwuegbunam was mentioned by ESPN as a good possible fit after Daniel Bellinger’s eye injury.
That’s something to watch. Selling strategically for the future continues to make sense, but GM Joe Schoen doesn’t have much to give. Darius Slayton, whom Schoen dangled in the spring and summer, is playing well and is one of the Giants’ only healthy receivers at a position of dire need. So a trade makes less sense now. I still asked Slayton whether he’s wondering about it now. His answer: “Nothing I could do about it then [if it had happened], nothing I can do about it now.”
He was focused on backing up last week’s TD catch in Jacksonville with another good game in Seattle. “It’s been a minute,” Slayton said of his first TD catch since Week 17 of last season. “It was nice being back in the box.” WRs coach Mike Groh said Friday: “Darius has been very dependable in everything we’ve asked him to do.”
Patriots WRs Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, and Jets WR Denzel Mims, are some less prominent names who could get moved before Tuesday’s deadline to teams looking for smart adds to their skill group. Agholor has Super Bowl pedigree going back to his Eagles days
Denver pass rusher Bradley Chubb and Cleveland back Kareem Hunt are two of the bigger names to keep an eye on. Super Bowl contenders like the Bills, Eagles and Chiefs are teams to watch pursuing pass rush help or skill luxuries. And never count out Rams GM Les Snead
The Indianapolis Colts’ benching of veteran QB Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger means just as much for GM Chris Ballard’s and coach Frank Reich’s futures, in my opinion, as it does for the quarterback, depending on how the rest of the season goes
Titans rookie third-round QB Malik Willis is making his first NFL start Sunday against the Texans with starter Ryan Tannehill (illness, ankle) a last-minute scratch.
THEY SAID IT
“People in this society have a hard time hearing truth sometimes.” — Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, on the blowback to his calling teammates out
()
