Gophers running back Mo Ibrahim eats up Scarlet Knights and Gushers on his way to record books

When Mo Ibrahim set the Gophers school record for total touchdowns in Saturday’s 31-0 victory over Rutgers, the star running back went to sideline and ate some candy.

There was a pack of Gushers waiting for him on the bench after he passed Darrell Thompson with the 44th total touchdown of his career. Yet the fruit snack wasn’t part of some sort of special celebration.

“That’s my go-to snack in games, Gushers, and then sometimes you see me with the coconut water,” Ibrahim explained. “It’s just something that I like to drink and eat throughout the games.”

Quirky as that might be, it has been part of Ibrahim’s recipe for success. And given what he’s done at Minnesota since 2018, let the man eat.

Ibrahim rushed 36 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday and now has 46 total touchdowns.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan said he doesn’t eat gummy bears or anything else on the sideline between offensive series. “I’m not as cool as Mo, that’s for sure,” he said.

On a serious note, Ibrahim went into the injury tent in the third quarter but came out with tape on the left ankle the has been giving him problems since the Michigan State game at the end of September.

Ibrahim missed the 20-10 loss to Purdue and was limited to 15 carries in the 26-14 loss to Illinois. Before that stretch, he hadn’t had more than 25 carries in a game. Since then, it’s been more, with 30 for a season-low 102 yards in the 45-17 defeat to Penn State las week.

“I’m ready to go,” Ibrahim said of his health. “I can get as many carries as I want to, so I have no pitch count now, so it’s not like the first two or three weeks. I got a green light.”

Thompson watched another one of his program records fall from up above in the KFXN-FM radio booth Saturday. He saw Ibrahim break his rushing touchdown mark earlier this season.

“They are falling left and right,” the current radio color commentator said of his records on the air.

Ibrahim has always been one to quickly credit those around him for what can be considered his personal success — whether it’s the offensive line and tight ends, Morgan, position coach Kenni Burns, or whomever. On Saturday, he was giving a shoutout to Rachel Stark, the assistant director of nutrition, for that little jolt of energy mid-game.

“She has got a great plan, and anything I ask for, she helps me out,” Ibrahim said. “She gets it done.”