Halloween brings back good memories | gardening tips
JOn the eve of Halloween, my thoughts return to the past. It’s been 15 years since we organized a children’s party to mark the presentation of the first Observer organic allocation. The paths of the plot were lined with pumpkins. California baker Claire Ptak prepared trays of delicious marshmallow treats for us.
We had been gardening for a year, digging up tons of organic matter, digging up bricks and broken glass. We worked with a local school gardening club and watched them grow too.
“Where are the spice flowers, Allan?” asked one of the children, transfixed by the taste of the nasturtium. But we were at the end of October and it was time to return the plot, now productive, to its tenant. Later, we started helping out on a nearby housing estate.
I had first met Howard Sooley when he was a photographer for Monty Don’s Observer column. I have long enjoyed his work with Derek Jarman. How his photos of Prospect Cottage helped change the way we think about what a garden could be.
This month also marks our 16th anniversary of working on a housing estate together. His infant daughters, Nancy and Rose, have moved on to other interests, but Howard and I meet at the field most weeks, early in the morning.
We traveled together by train to Varanasi. We saw the Northern Lights. But the moments I cherish the most are the calm days at dawn on a small plot near Hampstead Heath, a few packets of seed in our pockets.
We were exiled from the housing estates around this time last year, returning to fresh ground in late spring. It has grown well. The plot full of colors; the ghosts of the past exorcised.
This weekend we will transplant our winter sowing. We will reveal the last corn of the end of summer. We will share the last pumpkin. We’ll take him home.
Allan Jenkins’ Plot 29 (4th Estate, £9.99) is out now. Order it for £8.49 at guardianbookshop.com
Follow Allan on Instagram @allanjenkins21
Parag Agrawal and others: Elon Musk will have to pay three fired Twitter executives nearly $200 million
New York
The three top Twitter executives that Elon Musk fired on Thursday will walk away with about $187 million of Musk’s money.
Former CEO Parag Agrawal, former chief financial officer Ned Segal and former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde were ousted after Musk took control of the company on Thursday night, according to a source familiar with the matter.
They would have received much of that money even if they had stayed on board under the new owner — they and other shareholders will receive payments from Musk after buying their shares for $54.20 each.
Agrawal, who only assumed the CEO title just under a year ago, held the smallest shares of the three: 155,000 shares worth $8.4 million at the price paid by Musk. Segal will receive $22 million for the 406,000 shares he owns while Gadde will walk away with $34.8 million for his 642,000 shares.
But they also receive “Golden Parachute Compensation” in the merger agreement approved by shareholders. That includes a year’s base salary — $1 million for Agrawal and $600,000 each for Segal and Gadde. They will also get a year of health insurance, worth about $73,000 among the three.
By far the most lucrative part is the accelerated acquisition of shares that they were supposed to receive in the future, but for which they were not yet qualified. It will end up being worth $56.4 million for Agrawal, $43.8 million for Segal and $19.4 million for Gadde. Agrawal and Segal get accelerated vesting of all their shares while Gadde gets accelerated vesting of only half of his shares.
In total, the parachute payments amount to $121.8 million. Add the $65.2 million for buying the shares they already own and you get $187 million.
Nate Diaz appears to slap a member of Jake Paul’s squad during backstage altercation at Anderson Silva fight
Nate Diaz apparently slapped a member of Jake Paul’s crew in the face on Saturday night.
The MMA icon was involved in a backstage altercation caught on video in which he was seen punching a man wearing Jake’s team kit.
It is unclear what exactly caused the incident, which took place before the main event.
In that fight, Jake beat Anderson Silva, then followed that up by calling Nate out for a boxing match next.
Nate is now a free agent having finished his contract with the UFC and has teased a crossover with boxing.
Addressing the altercation at his post-fight press conference, Jake said: “Nate Diaz was acting like a female dog here.
“Everyone wants this fight. He tried to fight people in the hallway.
“Nate, stop fighting people for free, let’s do it in the ring, okay?
“I know you’re a slow boyfriend, but it’s okay, we can make this fight happen.”
Jake later added, “That’s typical of him, that’s what he likes to do, he’s a street gangster.
“He likes to play tough and he really isn’t.
“Why are you trying to beat someone in a hallway, brother?”
Vista Murrieta Women’s Volleyball Ends El Toro Title Hopes in Div. 2 semifinals – Orange County Register
LAKE FOREST — El Toro women’s volleyball team saw their repeat chances as the CIF-SS champions end at the hands of Vista Murrieta midfielder Lilliana Montes
The senior had 23 kills to lead the Broncos to a victory over the Chargers, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-8, Saturday night in the Division 2 semifinals at El Toro High.
The victory sends Vista Murrieta (19-10) to the Division 2 final. He will host Aliso Niguel on Saturday November 5.
“It took a lot of communication tonight,” Vista Murrieta coach Ed Taitano said. “We were trying to find a rhythm, even in the middle of the rally. It was like trying to find a connection with our mids and our pins to move that ball around so we weren’t tired and stagnant.
El Toro (19-9) became the defending CIF-SS Division 3 champion.
The Chargers fell behind in the first set thanks to Montes and senior Claire Little as they both attacked the net and prevented any kills by the Chargers.
Little had 28 kills in the game.
Maia Niemen led El Toro with 17 kills while Chase Mobley had 13 assists.
The Chargers tied the game in the second set despite struggling for every point.
“They’re a great team,” El Toro coach Gus Culver said of Vista Murrieta. “Not only were they good at net, but they also had very good defence. These were very long rallies. I told my daughters that if we kept track of how many balls our hitter covered, we would have set a world record.
After a third set won by the Broncos, El Toro made an adjustment and dodged Montes and Little, kicking the ball over them to tie the game after four sets.
Adjusted Vista Murrieta by moving players behind Montes and Little.
“We moved the back row,” Montes said. “We pushed our setter to cover those little tips.”
With the Broncos defense covering the net and the back row, they controlled the fifth set to defeat the defending champions.
Koko Kirsch had 20 kills for El Toro and Ella Hocker had nine.
The Chargers’ season will continue when the CIF SoCal Regionals begin in two weeks.
“We’re going to take a few days off,” Culver said. “We will regroup in the middle of the week and we will come back to it. The girls are disappointed with the result, but satisfied with the effort they have provided.
Katrina Catalan had 10 assists for the Broncos while Megan Herbert had 10 kills.
“We’re going to train hard and play (our game),” Montes said.
Seoul Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon kills at least 151
On Saturday – in what appears to be one of South Korea’s deadliest disasters since 2014 – nearly 150 people were killed in a crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Itaewon, the first large-scale holiday for holidays since the start of the pandemic.
The event can be described as a crush or a crowd surge, but not a stampede, said G. Keith Still, a crowd safety expert and visiting professor of crowd science at the University of Suffolk in England. A crush or surge occurs when people are crammed into a confined space and there is a movement such as a push that knocks the crowd down. Essentially, Still says, a “domino effect.”
9 of the top 10 companies add Rs 90,319 Crore to market valuation amid rising trend
New Delhi:
Nine of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 90,318.74 crore to the stock market valuation last week amid a positive trend in stocks, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.
Last week, the 30-stock BSE Sensex benchmark rose 652.7 points or 1.10%.
Markets held a special one-hour trading session on Muhurat on Monday to mark the start of the Hindu year Samvat 2079. Stock markets were closed on Wednesday for ‘Diwali Balipratipada’.
Apart from Hindustan Unilever, nine other companies saw their stock market valuation rise, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys and State Bank of India (SBI).
The market valuation of Reliance Industries increased by Rs 36,566.82 crore to Rs 17,08,932.42 crore.
Market capitalization (mcap) of HDFC Bank advanced from Rs 11,195.61 crore to Rs 8,12,378.52 crore.
The market valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped from Rs 10,792.67 crore to Rs 4,54,404.76 crore and that of SBI soared from Rs 8,879.98 crore to Rs 5,09,372.21 crore.
TCS added Rs 8,617.06 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 11,57,339.65 crore.
HDFC’s mcap jumped from Rs 8,214.27 crore to Rs 4,36,240.27 crore and that of Infosys zoomed Rs 5,259.92 crore to Rs 6,36,476.13 crore.
The valuation of ICICI Bank soared from Rs 568.37 crore to Rs 6,32,832.76 crore and that of ITC Rs 224.04 crore to Rs 4,28,677.66 crore.
However, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever fell by Rs 30,509.44 crore to stand at Rs 5,93,318.79 crore Reliance Industries remained the most valued company in terms of market capitalization, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, SBI, Airtel, HDFC and ITC.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
We must do more to protect children in armed conflict – POLITICO
Ara Darzi is a Member of the UK House of Lords, Chair of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee and Co-Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London.
We continue to mourn in silence as images of parents mourning the loss of their children in armed conflict flash across our screens.
There are two dark images running through my mind. In Mariupol, 2-year-old Artem, wounded by shrapnel in the stomach, waits in an intensive care unit for his family to see him. And in Yemen, 8-year-old Omar was playing in the town of Taiz when an artillery shell exploded nearby, seriously injuring him and killing his older brother Mahmoud.
Continued aid cuts, restrictions on humanitarian access, economic collapse and heavy fighting in populated areas present serious threats to the safety and well-being of children. And although humanitarian organizations and support groups are working tirelessly to help alleviate the severe physical and emotional trauma that armed conflict inflicts on children, much more needs to be done.
The number of major conflicts around the world has tripled since 2010 and at least a fifth of young people now live in conflict zones.
In 2019, one in four civilian casualties in Yemen was a child, up from one in five in 2018. Meanwhile, in Syria, a record 90% of children are in need of humanitarian assistance and half a million children under five suffer. of chronic malnutrition.
Currently, more than 5.5 million children in Ukraine are at serious risk of exploitation, trafficking and abuse, in addition to needing basic services such as health, education and sanitation. And according to UNICEF, Russia’s war on Ukraine has caused one of the fastest displacements of children since World War II, leaving more than a million child refugees.
Children who suffer in armed conflict are not a new or unknown tragedy; they have always paid a high price in humanitarian crises.
In the early 1900s, hundreds of thousands of Armenian children were subjected to grueling marches through mountainous terrain without food or water during the Armenian Genocide. Those who couldn’t keep up were left for dead, and those who survived endured exploitation, forced labor, and physical or sexual abuse.
During World War I, children frequently fought in Allied and Axis forces, while others were abducted and beaten into submission or forced to evacuate. And in London alone, 7,736 children were killed and 7,622 seriously injured during the Blitz.
From Yemen to Syria, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Colombia, from Myanmar to Afghanistan, after decades of relative wealth and prosperity, the geopolitical situation has deteriorated all over the world.
Children are being abducted by armed groups, prevented from going to school or hospitals and deprived of access to health, education and humanitarian aid – an appalling violation of international humanitarian law.
Today more than ever, humanitarian, philanthropic and humanitarian organizations must redouble their efforts to protect children, from infancy through adolescence.
Leaders from a wide range of disciplines, political ideologies and religious affiliations should contribute financially to ensure that aid reaches all children in need, regardless of where they live, their ethnicity or their political affiliation. We need governments to scale up lifesaving and protection services for the most vulnerable people, and this includes improving health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene service delivery systems. , as well as educational programs.
Administrative processes, such as objective measurement and reporting, are of paramount importance and also need to be streamlined and up to date.
In this sense, we should also work closely with local non-governmental organizations that respond to or help prevent abuses in humanitarian crises. This includes lobbying for the reform of child welfare laws that protect those without access to parental care. And we must also advocate for an international legal framework that punishes violations against children in situations of armed conflict, which continues to be one of the most pressing challenges of our time.
Finally, we must include children with disabilities in our humanitarian plans.
Globally, one in 10 children has a disability, and the proportion is even higher in areas of armed conflict or disaster. Children with disabilities remain one of the most marginalized groups in conflict zones, with even more limited access to education, medical care and mental health services, and they face an increased risk of violence, of discrimination and abuse.
According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in 2020, Syrian households with more than one member with a disability were 9% less likely to meet their basic needs than other households. And although the ability of all Syrians to meet their basic needs has comparatively declined by 2022, children with disabilities were among those disproportionately affected by deepening poverty.
Today, millions of children are born in armed conflict, and their quality of life continues to deteriorate exponentially. Our children are our future, and from where I stand, the future looks bleak.
We all have a duty to change its course.
