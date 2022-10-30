SEOUL, South Korea – Itaewon, the neighborhood where at least 151 people were killed in a Halloween mob, is Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, a place where kebab stalls and barbecues are as popular as lively nightclubs and trendy bars.
Hardcover bestsellers for the week ending Oct. 15
Rankings reflect sales for the week ending Saturday, Oct. 15, which were reported on a confidential basis by vendors offering a wide range of general interest titles. Every week, thousands of diverse selling locations report their actual sales on hundreds of thousands of individual titles. The panel of reporting retailers is comprehensive and reflects sales in stores of all sizes and demographics across the United States. An asterisk (*) indicates that a book’s sales were barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some bookstores reported receiving bulk orders. The New York Times Best Sellers are compiled and archived by The Best-Seller Lists Desk of The New York Times News Department and are separate from the Culture, Advertising and Business sides of The New York Times Co. More information on rankings and methodology: www.nytimes.com/books/best-sellers/methodology.
FICTION
1. LONG SHADOWS, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
The seventh book in the Memory Man series. Decker works with a new partner to investigate a double homicide.
2. FAIRY TALE, by Stephen King. (Scribner)
A high school kid inherits a shed that is a portal to another world where good and evil are at war.
3. THE MAZE, by Nelson DeMille. (Scribner)
The eighth book in the John Corey series. When a former lover offers him a job, Corey comes out of forced retirement to track a serial killer.
4. DREAMLAND, by Nicholas Sparks. (Random House)
Musicians from different backgrounds are attracted to each other and a mother flees with her son from an abusive husband.
5. MAD HONEY, by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. (Ballantine)
After returning to her hometown, Olivia McAfee’s son gets accused of killing his crush.
6. OUR MISSING HEARTS, by Celeste Ng. (Penguin Press)
Twelve-year-old Bird Gardner goes on a quest to find his mother, a Chinese American poet whose work he was taught to disavow.
7. RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE, by Casey McQuiston. (St. Martin’s Griffin)
A staged friendship between the son of the president and his rival, the Prince of Wales, evolves into a secret and potentially dangerous romance.
8. THE HIGH NOTES, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte)
Beginning at age 12, Iris Cooper endures a number of hardships in hopes of finding success as a singer.
9. RIGHTEOUS PREY, by John Sandford. (Putnam)
The 32nd book in the Prey series. Virgil Flowers and Lucas Davenport go after a group of vigilante killers.
10. VERITY, by Colleen Hoover. (Grand Central)
Lowen Ashleigh is hired by the husband of an injured writer to complete her popular series and uncovers a horrifying truth.
11. THE WINNERS, by Fredrik Backman. (Atria)
The third book in the Beartown series. Rivalries between two hockey-obsessed towns escalate into violence off the ice.
12. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY, by Bonnie Garmus. (Doubleday)
A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.
13. DISTANT THUNDER, by Stuart Woods. (Putnam)
The 63rd book in the Stone Barrington series. Further adventures begin when a dead man turns up on Stone’s doorstep.
14. BLOWBACK, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. (Little, Brown)
President Keegan Barrett’s power grab tests the loyalties of two CIA agents.
15. ALL GOOD PEOPLE HERE, by Ashley Flowers with Alex Kiester. (Bantam)
A journalist who returns to her hometown vows to find a missing girl and solve a 20-year-old cold case.
NONFICTION
1. CONFIDENCE MAN, by Maggie Haberman. (Penguin Press)
The New York Times White House correspondent traces events from Donald Trump’s rise in New York City through to his post-presidency.
2. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy. (Simon & Schuster)
The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.e
3. LIVE WIRE, by Kelly Ripa. (Dey Street)
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning TV host shares stories from her life on and off screen.
4. KILLING THE LEGENDS, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (St. Martin’s)
The conservative commentator’s Killing series profiles Elvis Presley, John Lennon and Muhammad Ali.
5. DOWN AND OUT IN PARADISE, by Charles Leerhsen. (Simon & Schuster)
A portrait of the celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain.
6. HOLD THE LINE, by Michael Fanone and John Shiffman. (Atria)
The veteran police officer and former Trump supporter describes his experiences during the Jan. 6 insurrection and their impact on him.
7. VISUAL THINKING, by Temple Grandin with Betsy Lerner. (Riverhead)
The author of “Thinking in Pictures” gives insights into visual thinking.
8. THE MYTH OF NORMAL, by Gabor Maté with Daniel Maté. (Avery)
The potential ways in which trauma and stress from modern-day living can affect our physical health.
9. ADRIFT, by Scott Galloway. (Portfolio)
An overview of events from 1945 to the present and how they might inform potential crises in the near future.
10. STARRY MESSENGER, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Holt)
The astrophysicist and director of the Hayden Planetarium delves into subjects including politics, religion, gender and race.
11. WHAT IF? 2, by Randall Munroe. (Riverhead)
The creator of the web comic “xkcd” and former NASA roboticist looks into hypothetical and oddball scenarios.
12. THE MOSQUITO BOWL, by Buzz Bissinger. (Harper)
The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist depicts the service of college football players who served in the Marines during World War II.
13. REVENGE, by Michael Cohen. (Melville House)
The author of “Disloyal” and former personal attorney to Donald Trump describes how Trump went after his critics.
14. THE BIG BANG THEORY, by Jessica Radloff. (Grand Central)
A behind-the-scenes look at the popular TV sitcom.
15. DINNERS WITH RUTH, by Nina Totenberg. (Simon & Schuster)
The NPR legal affairs correspondent details her professional accomplishments and friendship with the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Two dead, five injured in head-on collision at Mission Beach
Two people died and five people were injured after a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Mission Beach.
The wreckage was reported at 3:08 p.m. on Mission Boulevard near San Gabriel Place.
A 62-year-old man in a Ford ExoSport was driving the wrong way in northbound lanes when he crashed into a Kia Sportage being driven by a 41-year-old man, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said. The driver of the Ford and a 59-year-old passenger in the Kia died before they could be taken to hospital.
Two passengers from the Ford and three from the Kia were taken to hospital, Heims said. One of the Kia passengers was in critical condition with multiple injuries and one of the Ford passengers had internal chest bleeding. The other injuries were minor.
No pedestrians were injured. A total of 19 emergency personnel responded, said San Diego Fire Battalion Chief Johnny Flores.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said. Alcohol was not considered a factor.
Literary calendar for week of Oct. 30
Kate DiCamillo: Everybody on Deckawoo Drive is getting ready for the holiday in Kate DiCamillo’s “A Very Mercy Christmas,” latest in the two-time Newbery winner’s gentle chapter book series featuring Mercy Watson, a fun-loving, buttered-toast-loving pig. Once again DiCamillo’s text is enlivened by Chris Van Dusen’s joyful illustrations.
DiCamillo, who lives in Minneapolis, will sign copies of this affectionate tribute to Mercy, family and friends, at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Those planning to attend should register at the store’s website (redballoon.com) to sign up for a time to meet the author and have books signed.
In “A Very Mercy Christmas” (Candlewick Press, $18.99), Stella Watson decides suddenly to go caroling. But nobody wants to join her except Mercy. Her brother, Frank, is not good at spontaneity and the rest of the family is involved in an attempt at making fruitcake. Eugenia Lincoln declines, a bit rudely, to accompany on her according and Horace Broom is too busy studying planetary movement. Stella might have to sing by herself with enthusiastic contributions from Mercy, the cat and the horse she picks up along the way.
The Mercy books began in 2006 with “Mercy Watson to the Rescue.” The series is crafted so that readers can grow up with Mercy, from the earliest read-aloud age to independent chapter-book readers. They are available in bundles and boxed sets, hardcover and paperback.
DiCamillo, a former National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, has received a lot of praise for the Mercy books. KidsReads review said: “There is something reassuring about the way (the Watsons) regard Mercy. She is beautiful. She is wonderful. She is adored. Which actually sums up the way I feel about Kate DeCamillo’s series.”
Tracy K. Smith: Former U.S. poet laureate is inaugural speaker for the first annual Walter Nathan College in the Schools Literary Festival presented by the Walter Nathan Literary Initiatives, in partnership with the University of Minnesota College in the Schools program and the university’s Creative Writing program. Smith will share her Pulitzer Prize-winning collection, “Life on Mars,” with 400 area high school students. The Walter Nathan Library Initiatives were established in the Creative Writing Program at the university in 2022. Students have also submitted original poems to the first annual Walter Nathan High School poetry contest and the winner will read with Smith and contest judge poet Eloisa Amezcua, author of “Fighting is Like a Wife” (Coffee House Press). Public reading, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 412 Pillsbury Hall, 310 Pillsbury Dr. S.E., Mpls. Free. No reservations necessary.
Literary Bridges: Reading series celebrates contributions of Asian women to the region’s literary community, with poets Lia Rivamonte and Wang Ping, who is also a writer, biographer, performance and multimedia artist; Npaus Baim, educator and storyteller, and Minna Zhou, second generation Chinese American writer, radio producer, and DJ. Free. 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
What else is going on
A 1975 graduate of Simley High School, Kevin J. Weddle will be honored Wednesday in New York for winning the $50,000 Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History ninth annual Gilder Lehrman Prize for his book “The Compleat Victory: Saratoga and the American Revolution,” (Oxford University Press). The book explores the 1777 Battle of Saratoga that marked a turning point in the Revolutionary War. The prize recognizes the best book in the field of military history published in English during the previous calendar year. Weddle, professor of military theory and strategy and Elihu Root Chair of Military Studies at the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Penn., is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and served more than 20 years of active duty before retiring as a colonel. He holds master’s degrees in history and civil engineering from the University of Minnesota and a doctorate in history from Princeton University. About his prize-winning book Weddle said: “I wanted to write a book that covered the entire complex five-month campaign, all 11 battles and engagements, and one that placed the campaign in political and strategic context.”
Minnesota poet J.P. White has won the 28th annual White Pine Press poetry prize for his manuscript “A Tree Becomes a Room,” to be published in fall 2023. White, who lives near Excelsior, is the author of five books of poems and a novel, “Every Boat Turns South.” He has published essays, articles, fiction, reviews, interviews and poetry in national journals and publications. He is also editor-at-large for Plant-Human Quarterly. White Pine is based in Buffalo, N.Y.
Itaewon: an inclusive and multicultural center struck by tragedy
In recent years, the days around Halloween have seen the bustling streets of Itaewon filled with revelers – expats and Koreans – dressed in holiday costumes. These festivities have continued even during the pandemic, which temporarily slowed Itaewon’s nightlife after several cases were traced to nightclubs and other venues in the area.
Officials believe tens of thousands of revelers flocked to Itaewon on Saturday, in one of the largest gatherings since the country lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions in recent months. Witnesses say the streets were so densely packed with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was virtually impossible for rescue workers and ambulances to arrive in time, leaving them powerless to stop the situation from turning into the country’s worst disaster. For years.
On Saturday evening, rescue workers were seen rushing to carry the injured and dead on stretchers as ambulances lined the streets and chaotic crowds fled the area. Paramedics and pedestrians frantically performed CPR on people in the streets near rows of lifeless bodies kept under blue blankets.
For some people, it was the contrast between the normally bustling and fun neighborhood and the mass death that was most striking.
“People were wearing Halloween costumes, so the scene was so unrealistic,” said an official from an Itaewon tourism organization who rushed to the scene to try to help. She requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the incident.
Although there are no widespread Western-style candy activities in South Korea, Halloween-themed parties and events have become increasingly popular among young South Koreans, and Itaewon is the hottest place in the country for such events, where bars, clubs and restaurants hold costume contests.
Itaewon’s international character was shaped by its proximity to a nearby US military garrison. The area is still home to restaurants, bars, and other businesses catering to Seoul’s American community.
Yongsan Garrison, which served as the headquarters of U.S. Forces Korea and the United Nations Command until 2017, is less than 1 mile from Itaewon. US forces have since moved their South Korean headquarters to Pyeongtaek, a town 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Seoul, leaving only a small contingent in Yongsan while beginning to cede land to the South Korean government. .
Even after losing most of its American military patrons, Itaewon has remained a major attraction for South Koreans and foreign visitors, who are drawn to the neighborhood’s lively, boozy nightlife as well as its international flair. Restaurants serving American barbecue and Middle Eastern kebabs sit alongside Irish pubs and traditional Japanese-style bars.
“The Itaewon community has opened its arms to us for many years and is part of the reason why our Alliance is so strong,” US Forces Korea, which commands the approximately 30,000 US service members in the country, said in a statement. online release, written in English and Korean. “During this time of mourning, we will be there for you as you have been there for us.”
The epicenter of the disaster appeared to be in a cramped, sloping lane running along the west side of the Hamilton Hotel, where some witnesses say people fell and toppled over each other like ‘dominoes’. The brick hotel and its adjacent shopping mall are a well-known landmark in the area.
The lane would have left few options for those seeking shelter. One side is occupied by the hotel’s largely solid wall. The other is lined with a handful of small storefronts, including bars, a small retail store, and a branch of the Emart24 convenience chain.
The walkway itself is on a slope that leads to one of the entrances to the busy Itaewon subway station, making it harder for revelers to maintain their balance as the crowds pour in. The one-block-long driveway connects the main road to another narrow strip filled with trendy bars and restaurants.
A witness told local TV station YTN that he saw both foreigners and Koreans who had been killed and looked surprised to see the area filled with police vehicles and ambulances trying to help the injured and the dying.
“It was like an abyss,” said the man, whose name was Hwang Min-hyuk.
Schreck reported from Bangkok.
Paul Krugman: Republicans have no inflation plan
Few things I’ve written in recent years have generated as much hate mail as a relatively low-key, somewhat nerdy newsletter I put out just before the release of data on gross domestic product for the second quarter of 2022. In that newsletter, I explained why, despite a lot of misinformation in the news media, a recession is not defined as two quarters of declining GDP and the first half of 2022 was unlikely to meet the actual, multidimensional criteria used by the committee that determines (after the fact) whether a recession has started.
The reason for the hate mail was, of course, that Republicans were eager to declare a “Biden recession” and falsely accused the administration of a double standard when it said that we were not, in fact, in a recession.
Well, Thursday’s advance GDP report for the third quarter of 2022 showed why a recession call based on two quarters of somewhat bizarre data would have been all wrong. Economic growth has rebounded, back up to 2.6% at an annual rate — putting GDP back in line with strong employment growth, which has continued throughout the year. Do you really want to say that we were in a recession from January through June but have miraculously recovered?
I’ll write more about the quirkiness of recent economic numbers, including the strange disconnect between jobs and GDP, soon. For now, suffice it to say, we weren’t in a recession earlier this year and aren’t in a recession now, although we could find ourselves in one in the future as delayed effects of rising interest rates kick in.
Politically, however, it may not matter much, because Republicans have largely given up on the recession story. Instead, their economic attacks, in both debates and campaign ads, have been focused overwhelmingly on inflation, especially gas prices.
It therefore seems worth pointing out that the GOP doesn’t have a plan to fight inflation. Actually, it doesn’t have any coherent economic plan at all. But to the extent that Republicans have laid out what they will try to do if they win the midterms, their policies would make inflation worse, not better.
When pressed about how, exactly, they would reduce inflation, Republicans often fall back on some version of “Gas was only $2 a gallon when Trump left office!” So let’s talk about that comparison.
First, it’s remarkable how the right has reimagined January 2021 as a golden moment for America. At the time, about 20,000 Americans were dying from COVID every week; there were still 9 million fewer jobs than there had been before the pandemic. Indeed, the still-depressed state of major economies, including that of the United States, was the main reason world oil prices were unusually low, which in turn was the main reason gas was cheap.
A better comparison would be with 2019, the year before the pandemic, when gas averaged $2.60 a gallon. Bear in mind that average wages have risen about 15% over the past three years, so gas would be as affordable now as it was in 2019 if its current average price were $2.99. As of Wednesday, it was $3.75. So yes, gas has become less affordable, but not by nearly as much as Republicans claim.
And despite GOP rhetoric, Biden administration policies have had little impact on gas prices, which have been driven by events affecting world markets — notably, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and to some extent by bottlenecks in refining, which grew worse for several weeks starting in mid-September but have eased again.
So what is the Republican plan to bring gas prices down? There isn’t one.
What about inflation more generally? You can make the case that large deficit spending early in the Biden presidency fed inflation (although it had little effect on the most politically salient prices, for energy and food, which have soared around the world).
If you’re worried about the inflationary impact of budget deficits, however, you should know that almost the only concrete economic policy idea we’re hearing from Republicans is that they want to extend the Trump tax cuts, which would … substantially increase the deficit.
It’s true that many Republicans adhere to an economic ideology that doesn’t see deficits caused by tax cuts as a problem, either because they believe — in the teeth of all the evidence — that tax cuts somehow pay for themselves, or because they believe that government spending, not deficits per se, is what causes problems.
But if you believe that cutting taxes without any plausible plan for offsetting spending cuts isn’t a problem, even in a time of inflation, markets beg to disagree. Look at what happened to the pound and British interest rates after Liz Truss, the quickly deposed prime minister, announced an economic plan that, broadly speaking, looks a lot like what Republicans are proposing here. (There’s more to it than that, but still.)
The bottom line is that while the GOP’s election strategy is all about blaming the Biden administration for inflation, the Republican Party doesn’t actually have any plan to reduce inflation. To the extent it has an economic plan at all, it would make inflation worse.
Paul Krugman writes a column for the New York Times.
Prime Minister launches 22,000 crore aircraft project in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the laying of the foundation stone for an aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujarat, said it was India’s giant step towards the future. autonomy in the aviation sector.
“In the coming years, the Defense and Aerospace sectors will be two important pillars in making India”Atmanirbhar‘. By 2025, our defense manufacturing scale would surpass $25 billion. The defense corridors being established in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu would feed into this scale,” he said.
This is the first time that such a huge investment has taken place in India’s defense aerospace sector, the prime minister said, adding that his government had carried out several economic reforms over the years. These reforms have greatly benefited the manufacturing sector and given it a boost, he added.
“The fastest growing aviation sector in the world today is in India. We are poised to be among the top three countries in the world in terms of air traffic,” he said. he declares.
Despite supply chain disruptions, despite the circumstances created by Covid and a war, India continues to drive growth in manufacturing, the Prime Minister has said.
The Prime Minister was congratulated by Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran at the site of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant.
The transport aircraft to be built in Vadodara will not only strengthen our military but also develop a new ecosystem for aircraft manufacturing, Prime Minister Modi said.
“India, following the mantra of ‘Make in India, Make for the Globe’, is today increasing its potential,” he added.
The Indian Air Force’s C-295 transport plane will be manufactured by Tata-Airbus, the Ministry of Defense has announced. In addition to manufacturing 40 aircraft, this Vadodara facility will manufacture additional aircraft for Air Force requirements and exports.
The Tata-Airbus combination had said that the manufacturing of the C-295 is “the first Make in India aerospace program in the private sector involving the comprehensive development of a comprehensive industrial ecosystem; from manufacturing to assembly, testing and qualification, delivery and maintenance of the entire aircraft life cycle.
The Ministry of Defense said that the manufacture of more than 13,400 spare parts, 4,600 sub-assemblies and the seven major component assemblies of the aircraft will be undertaken in India.
He said various systems such as engines, landing gear and avionics will be supplied by Airbus Defense and Space and integrated into the aircraft by the TATA consortium.
With a proven ability to operate from short or unprepared airstrips, the C295 is used for tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, and for logistics operations to locations that are not accessible. to today’s heavier aircraft.
The aircraft can drop paratroopers and payloads, and also be used for medevac or medical evacuations. It is capable of performing special missions as well as disaster response and maritime patrol missions.
The project is expected to directly generate 600 highly skilled jobs, more than 3,000 indirect jobs and 3,000 additional employment opportunities for medium skills with more than 42.5 lakh working hours in the aerospace and manufacturing sector. defense.
Nearly 240 engineers will be trained at the Airbus site in Spain for the project.
Cats and motors both purr at Turbo Tim’s in St. Paul
Most people don’t naturally think of cats when they think of auto shops. Or vice versa.
But when customers walk through the door of Turbo Tim’s Anything Automotive in St. Paul, the first greeting is not usually directed at the friendly staff, but toward the cats sleeping on the couches and cat beds or stretched across the front desk.
Yes, Turbo Tim’s has done the seemingly unthinkable — they’ve combined their love of kitties with their knack for the automotive. The shop has become a hit in the community.
“I saw there were cats, and the reviews were good,” said Hamline University student Olivia Nesgoda, 18, who stopped in to Turbo Tim’s to get her car fixed before driving home to Grand Marais, Minn. the following weekend. “But the cats piqued my interest.”
In the world of auto, Turbo Tim’s sticks out like a rainbow-colored sore thumb: The lobby of their St. Paul Midway location is brightly lit by the floor-to-ceiling windows, each garage door is painted a different color, and a giant cat tree is nestled in the corner, usually with a cat or two basking in the sunlight.
It all started with Bobby. About 10 years ago, Rachel Grewell said she got a call from her co-owner husband Tim Suggs who said he had picked up a stray cat and planned to give her a permanent home at their shop
“I was like, ‘Terrible idea! This is bad. How will this work?’” Grewell said. “And then she came into the shop and everyone fell in love with her and all the mechanics got all softy sweeties with the cat. Like — all the customers were excited to see her and I was like ‘Okay, this works.’”
Soon everyone knew there was a cat at Turbo Tim’s. And one cat quickly grew to many. Customers who were no longer able to take care of their cats brought them to live at Turbo Tim’s. Charlie, a large, cuddly Bengal cat, was a stray that an employee found. Stan, a regular at the shop, frequently shows up with cats needing a permanent home.
“The cats just come when they’re meant to be here,” Grewell said.
Today, there are six kitties roaming around Turbo Tim’s St. Paul location, which opened in June, and four in Northeast Minneapolis.
CUSTOMER-FRIENDLY, TOO
“The shops feel like a very welcoming environment for a variety of people,” Grewell said. “We really want it to feel that way and that they feel comfortable. They can talk to anyone and ask any questions they have.”
The cats are often stress relievers for customers and help create an atmosphere of gentleness around the shop.
“If you have to wait for your car and you’re stressed out, having a cat in your lap just makes it a little easier,” Grewell said.
In addition to automotive services, Turbo Tim’s participates in many community outreach services and projects, such as women’s workshops where women in the community are able to learn more about their cars and become more involved with the automotive industry. They have put on automotive workshops with the YWCA program, Girls Inc., as well as local Girl Scout troops.
“You just never know what people are going to want to learn,” Grewell said. They teach women how to check tire pressure, how to change their brakes, and practice starting a car and filling gas with some of the younger groups of girls.
Other humanitarian projects include a partnership with the Lift Garage, a nonprofit aimed to move people out of poverty and homelessness by providing low-cost car services, and highway cleanups. They partner with community members to host events in their space, from puppet shows to Art-a-Whirl.
“It was pretty early on where we were like, we have this space. We have resources. It’s available,” Grewell said. “We like to have fun, people need space to have events. Let’s do this.”
In March, Grewell and Suggs were named Humanitarian of the Year at the VISION HiTech Training & Expo out of thousands of attendees.
CONNECT WITH CUSTOMERS
Kevin McGrath, Turbo Tim’s marketing director, says he’s no expert on cars. He started working at Turbo Tim’s as the janitor. Being an outsider in the automotive industry has allowed him to connect with customers because he “thinks the way the customers think.”
“I’ve just really tried to focus on really honing what we do,” said McGrath. “If we weren’t doing these other things the cats would come across as a gimmick, maybe. By the fact that people see that they can trust us and we listen and that we’re active in the community, not just here putting out our business… now we’re here in Midway and that’s important to bring the same thing to a new neighborhood.”
Like the building itself, Turbo Tim’s website (turbotims.com) is brightly colored, and filled with kitties. McGrath even created fun bios to add to the website alongside a list of services the shop offers.
In turn for creating an inclusive community at Turbo Tim’s, customers also give back and add to the shop. Customers bring in cat toys and treats. Overnight security camera footage often reveals people stopping by to say hi to the cats, or even shoving treats under their door. Someone who picks up scrap metal from the shop constructed the cat logo from sheet metal for Grewell, McGrath and the gang to hang inside their shop.
“We’d like to let people have kind of the agency and freedom to feel like they can kind of add to what we’re doing here,” Grewell said.
At the heart of it all, the people of Turbo Tim’s created a business offering high quality services where workers and customers can march to the beat of their own drum.
“We’re really just doing what we enjoy. There’s a lot of joy in our work. There’s a lot of humor in our work. And there’s a lot of creativity,” Grewell said. “I have strongly felt like incorporating the arts and humor in the work that we do just makes it a better work environment.”
