COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Former President Barack Obama kicked off his campaign comeback by taking on Georgia soccer icon and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
Heat rally fails from 22 down, drop to 2-5 with 119-113 loss to Kings
It was as if the Sacramento Kings purchased an E-ZPass for the first half of Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat at Golden1 Center.
It wasn’t just the previously-winless Kings scoring 71 points over those 24 minutes, it was 36 of them coming in the paint.
Ultimately, that exacted too much of a toll on the Heat, who fell to 2-5 with a 119-113 loss at Golden1 Center at the end of their three-game western swing.
While there was far more resistance in the second half, including trimming a 22-point halftime deficit to one in the fourth quarter, it ultimately wasn’t enough,
The Kings’ early power play reached the point where 42-year-old Heat captain Udonis Haslem was called upon for first- and third-quarter minutes, with Heat big men Dewayne Dedmon (illness) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) sidelined and center Bam Adebayo in early foul trouble.
Tyler Herro led the Heat with a season-high 34 points, with Adebayo scoring 23, Kyle Lowry 15 and Jimmy Butler 13.
Offseason acquisition Kevin Huerter led the Kings with 27 points, with first-round pick Keegan Murray adding 22.
While there now is a two-day break to readjust to Eastern time, there also are a pair of exact challenges up next following these consecutive losses to the Golden State Warriors and Kings, with the Heat hosting the Warriors on Tuesday night and then facing the Kings on Wednesday night at FTX Arena.
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat trailed 71-49 at halftime, but then moved within seven late in the third period on a Lowry 3-pointer, before going into the fourth down 90-82.
The Heat then survived a Kings four-point possession when Max Strus was called for a flagrant foul on Harrison Barnes, to eventually move within 101-100 on a Butler 3-point play with 6:15 to play.
A Murray 3-pointer followed to push the Kings to a four-point lead. But on the ensuing sequence, Kings center Damontas Sabonis fouled out with 5:52 to play, closing with 18 points.
Still, the Kings pushed their lead back to eight with 4:12 to play and held on from there.
The Heat’s best chance from there was what proved to be a wayward Strus 3-point attempt with 26 seconds left.
2. Herro from deep: In a game when the Heat were unable to meet their preferred quota of 3-point attempts, it stood early as Herro off the dribble or bust.
Herro shot 3 of 3 on 3-pointers in the first half, with the rest of the team 3 of 8 from beyond the arc at that stage, not nearly the volume to fuel a team that plays small ball by choice.
One difference between Herro and the Heat’s other 3-point shooter is that he can create his own 3-point space, unlike the relocating and running off of screens by Strus and Duncan Robinson.
Herro’s offense is what allowed the Heat to remain within striking distance until his teammates came around, with the guard converting an emphatic windmill dunk in the fourth quarter.
3. Locating Lowry: It has been an up-and-down start of the season for Lowry, with this starting off as another down game, with two points, one assist and no baskets in the first half.
Lowry did not score until converting two free throws with 16.7 seconds remaining in the first half and did not convert his first basket until stealing a Kings inbounds pass for a layup with 8:31 left in the third quarter.
But Lowry then came around in the second half when needed, up to 13 points going into the fourth quarter.
4. Twist of fate: The Kings challenged what would have been the second foul on Sabonis with 6:24 left in the opening period. Not only did they win that challenge, but it instead became an offensive foul on Adebayo, forcing him to the bench after a 3-for-3 start from the field.
Adebayo at that point was replaced by . . . Haslem, his first minutes this season beyond a garbage-time stint at the end of Wednesday night’s victory in Portland.
5. Bench woes: The ongoing issue with the Heat second unit is that Herro no longer is on it and Victor Oladipo has yet to suit up this season due to ongoing pain.
That left the Heat with a nominal bench contribution, with Robinson benched for the second half and Nikola Jovic seeing only one minute of action. While Strus closed with 11 points, it came on 4-of-15 shooting. The rest of the Heat reserves combined for eight points.
()
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles — RT World News
Washington and Seoul claim a series of recent launches by Pyongyang were carried out in preparation for a nuclear test
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its coast on Friday, the latest in a series of launches since the beginning of the month, the South Korean military said.
Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said so “detected launches from the Tongchon area in Kangwon Province.” The Tongchon Range is located about 60 km (37 miles) from the inter-Korean border. It appears to be closer to South Korean territory than any other launch site Pyongyang has used this year.
South Korean forces are “maintain a posture of total readiness in close cooperation with the United States”, the JCS said in a text message sent to the media, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.
Japanese authorities later said the North Korean missiles fell in the Sea of Japan, outside Tokyo’s exclusive economic zone.
Pyongyang test comes on South Korea’s last day “Hoguk” amphibious naval exercises, which also involved an unknown number of American troops. On Monday, Seoul and Washington are also expected to launch their collaboration “Watchful Storm” exercises, which are expected to involve more than 200 fighter jets.
North Korea has consistently expressed anger over such drills, calling them a rehearsal for an invasion of its territory. Pyongyang says its intensified ballistic missile testing in recent weeks was justified “countermeasures” the aggressive actions of South Korea and the United States.
Seoul and Washington say the launches were actually made in preparation for North Korea’s first nuclear test since 2017.
On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told parliament: “it seems that they [Pyongyang] have already completed preparations for a seventh nuclear test. The United States, South Korea and Japan warned the next day that such a move would receive an “unprecedented” response.
Pyongyang imposed a moratorium on nuclear testing in 2018 after the start of peace talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and then-US President Donald Trump. But negotiations quickly stalled over Washington’s reluctance to lift the sanctions. Although he said he was willing to consider “a certain form of diplomacy” with North Korea, the Biden administration has so far failed to engage in meaningful dialogue with North Korea.
READ MORE:
North Korea fires artillery near border
Last month, Kim declared his country a “irreversible” nuclear energy, effectively signaling the end of negotiations on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. He said North Korea would emphasize the development of tactical nuclear bombs and was ready to carry out several atomic tests under the program.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
Winderman’s view: It had to be Haslem, which again raises Heat questions
Observations and other notes of interest from Saturday’s 119-113 loss to the Kings:
– This perhaps stood as the counter to why Udonis Haslem holds a roster spot.
– Erik Spoelstra actually utilized the Heat’s 42-year-old captain in a rotation role.
– In the first quarter, and in the third quarter.
– But it also goes to why there was a question of perhaps better roster utilization.
– Because if not Haslem, then perhaps it might have been Markieff Morris or Montrezl Harrell in those minutes.
– Or DeMarcus Cousins (but assuredly not Dwight Howard or Hassan Whiteside).
– This likely will stand as an exception.
– With Dewayne Dedmon unable to go because of an upper-respiratory infection (while also dealing with a foot issue).
– And with Omer Yurtseven still dealing with his ankle injury and back in South Florida.
– But it also showed the limitations that Spoelstra is willing to go with 19-year-old Nikola Jovic at this stage.
– Still, with Dedmon uneven in his minutes, and no guarantees of what Yurtseven can be, Haslem by default appears to be the current fallback.
– Which runs the risk of running Bam Adebayo into the ground.
– It again was Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry as the first five for the Heat.
– The game was Adebayo’s 350th regular-season appearance.
– Undrafted rookie Jamal Cain was inactive, with the plan to next send him to the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce.
– Also inactive were Dedmon, Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo.
– It then got interesting with the Heat’s first substitution, with Spoelstra going with Haslem when Adebayo was called for his second foul midway through the opening period.
– Max Strus followed as the second reserve.
– And then Gabe Vincent as the third and Duncan Robinson as the fourth.
– Ultimately with a token minute for Jovic in the first half.
– Robinson largely remains a fringe rotation player.
– And Jovic largely remains break open only when needed.
– Sioux Falls time yet could be in his future when the Heat power rotation is whole.
– Butler’s third free-throw attempt moved him past Eddie Jones for 1th on the Heat all-time list.
– Butler’s fourth free throw moved him past Stephon Marbury for 89th on the NBA all-time list.
– With his third assist, Butler moved past current assistant coach Anthony Carter for 12th on the all-time Heat list.
– Butler also moved past James Johnson and into 25th on the Heat all-time defensive-rebound list.
– Herro’s third 3-point attempt moved him past Kelly Olynyk for 12th on the Heat all-time list.
– Herro’s third 3-pointer tied Dan Majerle for 11th on the all-time Heat list.
– Lowry’s fourth rebound was the 4,500th of his career.
– The Kings entered seeking the first win under new coach Mike Brown.
– Brown said before the game it was time to tighten his rotation.
– “Just like I’m demanding the guys to keep trying to get better, hopefully sooner than later, I have to do the same thing, so it’s no different for me,” Brown said. “I’ve got to try to tighten up the rotation a little bit and give the guys who are on the floor an opportunity to see what they can do after getting some rhythm.”
– That said, he went 10 deep in the first quarter, including former Heat forward KZ Okpala.
– Albeit only briefly.
– The game was the first of nine Heat starts this season earlier than 6 p.m. local time (starting at 3 p.m. Pacific), the most for the Heat since 2017-18, when they also had nine.
()
120 dead after Halloween wave in Seoul
By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM (Associated Press)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul were trapped and run over as crowds surged through a narrow alley, killing at least 149 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Rescuers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying on the streets after the crash in the capital’s Itaewon entertainment district on Saturday night.
Choi Seong-beom, fire chief of Yongsan in Seoul, said the death toll could rise further and an unknown number of injured were in critical condition.
About 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the start of the pandemic. The South Korean government has eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months. Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of US military forces in South Korea operated before it left the capital in 2018, is an expat-friendly neighborhood known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the crowds to rush into the narrow, downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. A survivor said many people fell and toppled “like dominoes” after being pushed by others. The survivor, surnamed Kim, said he was trapped for about an hour and a half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!” and others were out of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.
Another survivor, named Lee Chang-kyu, said he saw about five to six men push others before one or two started falling, according to the newspaper.
In an interview with YTN news channel, Hwang Min-hyeok, a visitor to Itaewon, said it was shocking to see rows of bodies near the hotel. He said rescuers were initially overwhelmed, leaving pedestrians struggling to administer CPR to injured people lying in the streets. People were crying next to the bodies of their friends, he said.
Another survivor in his 20s said he avoided being stepped on by managing to enter a bar with an open door in the alley, Yonhap news agency reported. A woman in her twenties surnamed Park told Yonhap that she and others stood along the alley while others caught in the middle of the alley had no escape.
Choi, the fire chief, said the bodies were sent to hospitals or a gymnasium, where bereaved family members could identify them. He said most of the dead and injured were in their 20s.
“Horrible news from Seoul tonight,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted. “Our hearts go out to those currently responding and to all South Koreans at this very trying time.”
Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, tweeted that the reports of the disaster were “heartbreaking” and said Washington “stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with all the support it needs”.
South Korea’s latest deadly disaster has also hit young people the hardest. In April 2014, 304 people, mostly high school students, died in the sinking of a ferry. The sinking exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures; it was blamed in part on excessive, loosely secured cargo and an ill-trained crew in emergency situations. Saturday’s deaths will likely draw public attention to what government officials have been doing to improve public safety standards since the ferry disaster.
It was also the second major disaster in a month in Asia. On October 1, Indonesian police fired tear gas at a football match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators tried to flee.
More than 1,700 response personnel from across the country have been deployed to the streets to help the injured, including about 520 firefighters, 1,100 police and 70 government employees. The National Fire Agency said separately in a statement that authorities were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling on authorities to ensure prompt treatment of the injured and review the safety of party venues.
It was the deadliest landslide disaster in South Korea’s history. In 2005, 11 people were killed and around 60 others were injured at a pop concert in the southern town of Sangju.
California Daily Newspapers
Gophers running back Mo Ibrahim eats up Scarlet Knights and Gushers on his way to record books
When Mo Ibrahim set the Gophers school record for total touchdowns in Saturday’s 31-0 victory over Rutgers, the star running back went to sideline and ate some candy.
There was a pack of Gushers waiting for him on the bench after he passed Darrell Thompson with the 44th total touchdown of his career. Yet the fruit snack wasn’t part of some sort of special celebration.
“That’s my go-to snack in games, Gushers, and then sometimes you see me with the coconut water,” Ibrahim explained. “It’s just something that I like to drink and eat throughout the games.”
Quirky as that might be, it has been part of Ibrahim’s recipe for success. And given what he’s done at Minnesota since 2018, let the man eat.
Ibrahim rushed 36 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday and now has 46 total touchdowns.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan said he doesn’t eat gummy bears or anything else on the sideline between offensive series. “I’m not as cool as Mo, that’s for sure,” he said.
On a serious note, Ibrahim went into the injury tent in the third quarter but came out with tape on the left ankle the has been giving him problems since the Michigan State game at the end of September.
Ibrahim missed the 20-10 loss to Purdue and was limited to 15 carries in the 26-14 loss to Illinois. Before that stretch, he hadn’t had more than 25 carries in a game. Since then, it’s been more, with 30 for a season-low 102 yards in the 45-17 defeat to Penn State las week.
“I’m ready to go,” Ibrahim said of his health. “I can get as many carries as I want to, so I have no pitch count now, so it’s not like the first two or three weeks. I got a green light.”
Thompson watched another one of his program records fall from up above in the KFXN-FM radio booth Saturday. He saw Ibrahim break his rushing touchdown mark earlier this season.
“They are falling left and right,” the current radio color commentator said of his records on the air.
Ibrahim has always been one to quickly credit those around him for what can be considered his personal success — whether it’s the offensive line and tight ends, Morgan, position coach Kenni Burns, or whomever. On Saturday, he was giving a shoutout to Rachel Stark, the assistant director of nutrition, for that little jolt of energy mid-game.
“She has got a great plan, and anything I ask for, she helps me out,” Ibrahim said. “She gets it done.”
Obama offers closing message as political tensions rise in the United States
“Georgia deserves better,” Obama said.
With just over a week to go before the midterm elections, Obama, 61, has been stepping into the political spotlight with rallies to drum up interest in midterm races in states of the battlefield.
A day after appearing in Georgia with Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, who is in a close race with Walker, and Stacey Abrams, who is trailing in her rematch with Gov. Brian Kemp, Obama headlined the rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin.
The former president is considered the Democratic Party’s best communicator to grassroots voters, more in demand than President Biden, who has not been the sought-after surrogate in top races amid a dismal approval rating. The president spent one of the cycle’s busiest campaign weekends at his home in Delaware, where he watched his granddaughter’s field hockey game and, separately, voted.
Democratic strategists say Obama is the only party leader who can draw large grassroots motivational crowds without simultaneously angering the other side.
Obama took the stage Saturday in Detroit, where he continued to use his withered humor, comparing Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon to a fictional plumber spouting conspiracy theories about “lizard people.”
And in Wisconsin, Obama called some of the GOP TV ads that portray Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, who is black, as someone “different.”
“Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” joked Obama, a reference to former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory that Obama wasn’t actually born in the United States.
But he also argued that democracy was on the ballot and proposed that his party be more serious about solutions to issues that voters are concerned about, including abortion rights, inflation and crime.
Obama, who left office in 2017, is raising his profile at a complicated time, with polls showing Democrats losing momentum midterm. And political tensions have risen dramatically in recent days with heightened anxiety following the violent attack on Paul Pelosi by an assailant who was looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In Georgia, Obama took to the stage just hours after the attack. “I want to take a moment just to say a prayer for a friend of mine, Mr. Paul Pelosi,” Obama said.
He also spoke about the attack in Michigan on Saturday. “One thing we can feel, we know, if our rhetoric about each other that means that …which creates a dangerous climate,” Obama said.
But even as he spoke of civility in Michigan, Obama was heckled, prompting some in the crowd to chant “O-BA-MA.” The former president struggled for about two minutes to calm the crowd. “Wait, wait, wait, wait,” Obama said. “Hold on. Hold on. Hold on. Hold on.”
Later, Obama acknowledged that the political environment had become more difficult. Being on the campaign trail, he said, “feels a little harder than it used to — not just because I’m older and grayer,” Obama said. “One has the impression that this fundamental foundation of democracy is in danger. …Things won’t work out on their own.
“Obama has the ability to speak at the same time to ground the Democrats the party needs to mobilize and the suburban voters they need to win over in these final days,” said David Axelrod, Obama’s chief House strategist. White.
“Like Clinton, Obama is also good at telling a larger story about country, time, and choice,” Axelrod said, referring to former President Bill Clinton, who has been conspicuously absent from the campaign trail. as is his wife, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Republicans said it was a sign of weakness that the biggest Democrat closest this year was a past president rather than a potential future leader.
“Never look back in politics,” said Dan Eberhart, a major Republican donor. “It’s a sign that you have a weak bench and no vision for the future. Bringing Obama in to make the case for the Democrats is acknowledging that the party is rudderless under Joe Biden. It’s not a strong movement.
On the GOP side, Trump, who could once again seek the White House, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis drew large crowds.
Obama’s message to voters touches on the same topics as the one coming from the current White House. He comes with the former president’s unique blend of folksy relatability, and he’s keen to recognize the challenges voters face when confronted with tough issues.
Abortion is “controversial,” Obama said Friday in Georgia, adding that “I sincerely believe that there are people of good conscience who may be different from me on this issue.”
Inflation “is a real problem right now,” Obama said, though he stresses it’s a global problem stemming from the pandemic and struggling supply chains. In Michigan, he added, “Sometimes we don’t want to talk about certain issues.”
And violent crime “has increased,” the former president acknowledges, though he points out that the trend extends to Democratic and Republican administrations and red and blue states.
“Who voted against more resources for our police departments?” asked Obama. “Is this someone wearing a fake badge and saying they’re law enforcement?” he joked, referring to an honorary sheriff’s badge Walker displayed during a debate to demonstrate his imperviousness to law enforcement.
Walker, reacting to Obama’s comments that the former professional soccer player is a “celebrity” who hasn’t worked to become a political leader, reportedly told reporters, “I’m not a celebrity, I’m a warrior for God.”
Dixon dismissed Obama’s appearance in Michigan as “a last-minute robbery” that would do little to “wipe out all the lies and broken promises” from Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has a slight ahead in the polls ahead of the final days of his re-election bid.
If there’s been one complaint from Democrats, it’s that Obama didn’t get on the trail soon enough.
“In my humble opinion, they should have done it about a month ago because it would have created more momentum,” said Carol Lewandowski, a retired nurse, waiting for Obama to speak in Detroit.
Obama’s clamor on the trail is a shift from 2010 – the first half-terms of his presidency. It was Biden, his vice president, in demand and traveling to districts where Obama himself was unwanted.
In Georgia, members of the public brought chairs and waited hours for him to speak to secure good seats, wearing 2008-era Obama T-shirts and exchanging stories about seeing his inaugural speech in the cold.
“He’s proven once again that he’s the leader of the party spiritually, mentally, I mean, he’s just the greatest speech given in our lifetimes,” Michael Tropp, 43, of Atlanta, said after Obama’s speech. “They’re bringing out the big guns, they’re bringing out President Barack Obama when they need him the most.”
“Part of that is a function of being an ex-president rather than a sitting president, on receiving all the incoming [criticism] in the midterm elections,” Axelrod said.
And after leaving the stage in Georgia on Friday night, Rep. Obama FaceTimed Karen Bass, a Democratic candidate for mayor of Los Angeles. And after his speech in Michigan, he headed to Wisconsin and ended up there for the Democratic ticket, where Barnes is in a tight race and Gov. Tony Evers is seeking re-election.
On Tuesday, Obama is due to travel to Nevada, where Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto and Governor Steve Sisolak, both Democrats, face tough re-elections. His team says further travel is planned. Obama, through a spokeswoman, declined an interview request for this story.
Much of his message is pushing Democrats to vote. Obama gave an interview on “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” known as “ManningCast,” which generated about 10 million views on a website with voting information, according to data from the office. ‘Obama.
He sat down last week with a group of Tik Tok influencers who are expected to roll out Obama content in the coming days, and he wrote emails on behalf of lesser-known Democratic committees, including the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State and the Democratic Legislative Campaign. Committee.
Obama also appears in a series of campaign ads for Democrats, including those running in a number of gubernatorial contests, including in Oregon, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Maryland. Obama’s team says there are more to come.
Remarkably, some Republicans running in traditionally blue states also invoked his name in paid ads during the general election season in a positive light.
Alek Skarlatos, a Republican running for a competitive Oregon House seat, highlights his connection to Obama in two ads. “Praised by Obama. Skarlatos will bring balance to Washington,” a narrator says in one, while another adds that he was “praised by Obama for his service.” An Obama spokeswoman called the ads “misleading.”
Obama has given some hints about his plans in recent interviews. Speaking to Pod Save America, a program hosted by his former aides, he said he wanted to play a mentoring role to the next generation of Democratic leaders.
“One of the things I hope to do over the next few years is maybe gather some of that talent between elections and see how I can nurture it and support it,” Obama said in the interview.
And while he was warned about the social media split, he noted his own following on Twitter. “Turns out I still have a lot of Twitter followers,” Obama said. “And that’s more than some people, although I don’t really talk about it all the time.”
Obama has 133.4 million followers on the social media platform. Trump, before he was banned, had 88 million.
Dylan Wells contributed from Detroit.
washingtonpost
