How and where the Seoul stampede happened
The steep, narrow streets of Itaewon were once home to Seoul’s red light district. Serving a sprawling US military base next door, the neighborhood offered cheap beer, counterfeits and a women’s business for sale.
But over the past two decades, Itaewon has been cleaned up. By the time the US military left the South Korean capital in 2019, it already had a reputation for being an open and diverse neighborhood known for its espresso bars and independent fashion houses.
Guantanamo Bay’s oldest prisoner freed and returned to Pakistan
The oldest prisoner in the Guantanamo Bay detention center was released on Saturday and sent back to Pakistan.
Saifullah Paracha, 75, had been in detention since 2003 on suspicion of being linked to al-Qaeda without ever having been charged with a crime. In May he was told his release had been approved, being among two other men cleared by the prison review board for release in 2020.
The notification says Parsha is “not a continuing threat” to the United States, said Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at a hearing.
In a statement Saturday, the Department of Defense said the United States appreciates “the willingness of Pakistan and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts focused on responsible reduction of the detainee population and, ultimately account, the closure of the Guantanamo Bay facility”.
POLISH SENATE RECOGNIZES RUSSIA AS “TERRORIST STATE”
Parsha appeared before the Review Board for the eighth time in November 2020. The Board was established by former President Barack Obama’s administration to prevent prisoners who may engage in anti- Americans to be released from Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.
Parsha’s repatriation was facilitated by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
“We are happy that a Pakistani citizen detained abroad is finally reunited with his family,” read a statement from the Pakistani government agency.
Parasha was living in the United States and owned real estate in New York when authorities alleged he served as an “facilitator” for al-Qaeda in the September 11, 2001 attacks by assisting two of the conspirators in a financial transaction.
US FORCES KILL TWO AL-SHABAAB TERRORISTS IN AIR STRIKE IN SOMALIA, PENTAGON SAYS
However, Parsha said he did not know the individuals were associated with al-Qaeda and denied any involvement in terrorism.
He was arrested by the United States while in Thailand in 2003 and has been in Guantanamo Bay since 2004.
Paracha’s son, Uzair Paracha was convicted of providing support to terrorism in 2005, based in part on testimony from people detained at Guantanamo Bay. The witnesses were also used to justify the detention of the father.
A judge rejected the witness’s testimony against Uzair Paracha in March 2020 and the US government did not press for another trial, allowing Paracha to be released in Pakistan.
The Department of Defense says 35 detainees are at Guantanamo Bay, adding that 20 are eligible for transfer.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Mehmet Oz denounces Fetterman’s radical “soft-on-crime” approach
Pennsylvania Republican candidate for US Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz appeared on Sirius XM Breitbart News Saturday with host Matthew Boyle where he offered his analysis of his debate with Democrat John Fetterman and lambasted the Democrat’s radical crime record.
Oz and Fetterman debated for the one and only time on Tuesday, during which the Democrat, who suffered a stroke in May, repeatedly struggled with his words and relied on a captioning system coded due to his auditory processing issues. With 82% of voters declaring Oz the winner in a post-debate poll conducted by WPXI, Boyle on Saturday asked Oz for his analysis of how the debate unfolded.ABC News 27
“Well, surgeons are very disciplined, as you know,” Oz said. “We’re laser-focused on the patient in front of us, so my goal was to make sure people appreciate that I bring balance to Washington and I should point out some of the extreme positions taken by my opponent, John Fetterman. , and I think I have achieved these goals.
“That’s why, time and time again, using his own words, I would articulate that John Fetterman said we should free a third of all prisoners, or that the main objective if you had a magic wand, was to get rid of life sentences for felony murder. And because of that, he voted many times, dozens of times, against even other members of the parole board’s desire to free murderers,” added Oz, referring to the Democratic chair of Pennsylvania’s Board of Pardons as lieutenant governor.
WATCH: Democrat John Fetterman has called for releasing a third of prisoners at least 7 times. pic.twitter.com/NF8onX8wu6
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2022
Under his leadership, clemency recommendations for felons serving life sentences from the five-person board to Gov. Tom Wolf (D-PA) skyrocketed. From March 2019 to April 2022, the board sent at least 46 switch recommendations to Gov. Tom Wolf (D), as Julia Trerruso of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported in May.
“It’s relative to only six in Wolf’s first termnone under former Republican Governor Tom Corbett, and only five during former Democratic Governor Ed Rendell’s eight years in office,” Terruso wrote.
Oz went deeper into Fetterman’s case at the Board of Graces later in the interview.
LISTEN:
“He’s made it his mission to get rid of life sentences for murder,” Oz said. “This has led him, in dozens of cases, to push for the release of people convicted of murder by a jury sentenced to life in prison by a judge. And then he’ll say things like, “Well, they learned yoga in prison, or they studied horticulture…I don’t think they could have committed that crime,” and then he’ll set them free. conditional. Now there are other members of the parole board, and they will often say, “What are you talking about? There’s no way this person will get out.
“And the families, of course, are always ignored in this process,” Oz continued. “And that’s why I continue… to challenge Fetterman to be honest with… the fact that he seems to pay more attention… to the feelings of the criminals than the feelings of the innocent.” But he threatened other members of the parole board if they did not follow him. So trying to force other members of the parole board also sends the message that he just thinks he knows more than the others, even though there’s no objective reason to think that’s the case. And that’s why it’s emblematic of his weak-on-crime, soft-on-crime approach.
Oz pointed out that he received endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police of Pennsylvania over Fetterman because “they don’t think he has his back.”
“He also undermined them in many other areas. He had taken positions that they found simply wrong,” Oz added. “And I keep saying that I want to defund the police, give them the equipment and the tools they need, allow them to talk to the federal government, because I don’t think sanctuary cities make sense. “
Steve Nash: Nets ‘organization has spoken’ to Kyrie Irving after controversial tweet
Nets head coach Steve Nash said “the organization has spoken” to star guard Kyrie Irving after he posted the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on his social media feeds.
The work is widely considered to be anti-semitic and Irving has not yet deleted the post from his Twitter account, even after Nets owner Joe Tsai publicly condemned Irving’s actions.
“I don’t have an update other than I know Kyrie made a statement,” Nash said ahead of tipoff against the Pacers on Saturday. “I know the organization made a statement. The organization has spoken to Kyrie about it. Clearly, I think we all represent values of inclusiveness, and equality, and condemn hate speech.
“I’m not familiar with the material that Kyrie was promoting. It’s really something that I’m not too versed on, but this is a generality: We believe in equality and I think our organization has stood for that for a long, long time and has backed that up. When you get a chance to talk to Kyrie, I’m sure he’ll be able to explain his perspective.”
Nash also said the team isn’t distracted by the latest drama surrounding Irving because they have grown numb to distractions because of the adversity they have faced in the last two seasons.
“I don’t think our group is overly affected by the situation,” he said. “We’ve had so many situations over the last two-and-a-half years, I think we’ve kind of built an immunity to some of it. I also think our guys aren’t that familiar with the material. If we get a minute to breathe we can get a deeper understanding of what actually are the details here then we will, but right now I think guys are trying to focus on the game. I think the organization has stepped up and made a strong statement on their beliefs, and you’ll be able to hear from Kyrie when it’s his turn to talk.”
It remains unclear whether or not Irving will face any discipline. Nash said Irving is “good to go” and available to play, but when asked if a suspension is on the table, he said: “I have no idea.”
Irving posted an Amazon link to the movie on both his Twitter feed and Instagram story (which deletes every 24 hours) on Thursday, and Tsai responded on Twitter late Friday night.
“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation,” he wrote. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.
“This is bigger than basketball.”
Irving responded on Saturday.
“I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.”
News
Russian agents may have hacked phone of former British PM Liz Truss: report
Russian agents reportedly hacked former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ personal phone during her summer leadership challenge that saw her take on the role of prime minister.
The agents, believed to be working under Russian President Vladimir Putin, may have had access to top-secret negotiations with key international allies and personal messages between Truss and his future Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng.
A UK government spokesperson told Fox News Digital that while the government would not comment on individual security arrangements, “the government has robust systems in place to protect against cyber threats”, including ” regular security briefings for ministers and advice on protecting their personal data.”
The government reportedly became aware of the hack over the summer, but then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case suppressed details of the hack, the Daily Mail reported.
RUSSIA SUSPENDS PARTICIPATION IN UN AGREEMENT ON GRAIN EXPORT AFTER DRONE ATTACKS ON BLACK SEA FLEET
Truss served as Foreign Secretary before becoming Prime Minister. She served as the main point of contact for the UK’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, directly blaming Putin for the emerging global energy and food crises.
Rebekah Koffler, president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and a former DIA intelligence officer, told Fox News Digital that it wouldn’t be surprising if Russia targeted Truss — and it succeeded.
“It’s standard operating procedure for Russian intelligence operatives to try to intercept the communications of prominent foreign leaders who are high-value targets for them,” Koffler said. “The goal is either to exfiltrate intelligence or embarrass a foreign official by leaking pirated content, if the Russians come up with something juicy, in terms of personal data.”
NEW UK PRIME MINISTER WILL NOT ATTEND COP27 CLIMATE SUMMIT IN EGYPT DUE TO ‘PRESSING’ DOMESTIC NEEDS
Koffler mentioned previous instances in which Russia was able to soften its hacking capabilities, such as when the Russians released a recording of a phone call they intercepted between US Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt and Secretary of State. State Deputy Victoria Nuland in which they made derogatory comments about the European Union. She also claimed that Russians freely read President Barack Obama’s unclassified emails.
“If you’re a high-ranking government official or a business leader, your phone contains so much data — emails, photos, voicemails — that can be useful to hostile intelligence services,” Koffler explained. “Russians are highly skilled in hacking and are always on the lookout for valuable secrets or what they call ‘kompromat’ – compromising information. Cyber hacking poses a huge threat to government and business leaders. business, especially when traveling outside their home country.”
One such message to Kwarteng included criticism of Johnson, which the government feared would turn into a form of blackmail.
Other messages may have included details of arms deliveries to Ukraine.
PUTIN WILL COUNT ON HIS PERSONAL BEFORE AND GROUP CHIEF WAGNER TO HANDLE NEXT PHASE OF WAR
A source with knowledge of the alleged incident told the Mail that the initial revelation caused “absolute pandemonium”.
“It’s not a great look for the intelligence services if the foreign minister’s phone can be so easily raided for embarrassing personal messages by agents believed to be working for Putin’s Russia,” the individual said. Up to a year’s worth of messages may have been downloaded from Truss’ phone.
She may also have been so worried about the breach that she couldn’t sleep during this time and worried that news of the hack would undermine her campaign to lead the party.
The US Department of Defense deferred comments to the State Department, which did not respond at press time.
Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk loses his opener at Anfield after Leeds’ 2-1 win as boss Jurgen Klopp slams the defense of late winner Crysencio Summerville as he rages ‘now we don’t have nothing”
Virgil van Dijk’s unbeaten record of 70 games at Anfield finally came to an end as Liverpool were beaten 2-1 by Leeds in dramatic fashion.
Crysencio Summerville popped up with an 89th-minute winner on Merseyside to make it back-to-back Premier League defeats for the Reds.
Rodrigo gave the visitors a fourth-minute lead after capitalizing on Joe Gomez’s backpass.
Goalkeeper Alisson then slipped as he looked to clear the ball, allowing the Spanish striker into an empty net.
Mohamed Salah then equalized soon after, before Summerville fired past Alisson in the closing stages of the game to seal a famous victory at Leeds.
Leeds’ first win at Anfield since 2001 took them out of the bottom three, with Van Dijk suffering his first home defeat since joining Liverpool.
Since arriving from Southampton, the Dutch defender had won 59 games and drawn 11 before Saturday night’s clash with Leeds.
And few would have expected it to be the Whites who ended his record, with boss Jesse Marsch set to lose his job ahead of the game.
Speaking after the game, Klopp lamented his side’s poor defending as the late Summerville winner left Liverpool ninth in the table.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the German gaffer said: “It was a setback, absolutely. I thought we had a really good start and then I conceded a weird goal.
“We scored the equalizer but for some reason it didn’t make us safe. We struggled to control the game and gave away too many balls.
“The boys tried, we had good possession and had great chances but, in the end, if it’s 1-1 and you defend the situation around the second goal like that, you leave everything open.
“In the end it was two against one in the box and they can finish the situation.
“The problem is that we cannot control this type of game at the moment.”
Asked if individual mistakes cost them the match, he added: “A team performance is always made up of individual performances. One leads to the other.
“You can watch this game completely, you can’t defend like we did for the second goal but we did, that’s why we lost.
“Otherwise it would have been a point and we go from there. Now we have nothing and it’s completely different.
Alisson then took some of the blame as he insisted he should have prevented Summerville’s weak effort.
He remarked: “We have to think a lot about what we did wrong tonight.
“The two goals we conceded, we shouldn’t concede. I should have saved the second goal.
“We had opportunities up front. We are really disappointed with this result.
“It’s the Premier League. We don’t have time to breathe. We have to fight game after game.
“When you have bad results at home when you need points, it’s frustrating but we can’t afford to have that frustration in the next game.”
Colin P. Clarke: A midterm elections threat assessment — high and getting higher
With the Nov. 8 midterm elections less than two weeks away, there is growing concern for the potential of real-world political violence.
The hyper-partisan nature of U.S. politics, combined with rampant disinformation and the promotion of conspiracy theories about election integrity are increasing the prospects for trouble at polling sites and the harassment and intimidation of electoral workers. Across the country, there are reports of election offices taking preventive measures, including installing bulletproof and bomb-resistant glass, offering active-shooter training and fortifying walls with Kevlar to mitigate the effects of an attack.
Violent rhetoric is exploding online. Sites like Telegram, Gab and Parler are overrun with threats related to “taking up arms” in an effort to overturn by force what these individuals claim will be a “rigged” and “stolen” election. The temperature in the broader far-right ecosystem has been rising steadily since the FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago in August. After the search, a radicalized Trump supporter attempted to attack an FBI office in Cincinnati and was killed in a shootout with agents.
The vitriol spewed on fringe message boards is sometimes instigated by public figures, including elected officials. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., recently spoke at a Trump rally in Michigan, firing up the crowd by declaring that “Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have already started the killings.” Using his own social media platform, Truth Social, Trump suggested Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had a “DEATH WISH” because McConnell agreed to fund the U.S. government through the remainder of this year.
When officials normalize violent rhetoric, it permeates the national discourse and lends credence to the idea that physical force is a legitimate political response. In other words, some members of Congress and a former president are attempting to mainstream fascism in America. In the first quarter of 2022, the U.S. Capitol Police opened 1,820 cases against individuals making threats against members of Congress.
Susan Collins, a fifth-term Republican senator from Maine, told The New York Times, “I wouldn’t be surprised if a senator or House member were killed,” going on to say, “What started with abusive phone calls is now translating into active threats of violence and real violence.”
Charges have been levied against more than 900 individuals for various crimes allegedly committed in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But the ongoing arrests and trials have had less of a deterrent effect on violent rhetoric and rumblings than many analysts expected. In part, this is related to the anonymity provided by encrypted social media platforms.
The staying power of the “big lie,” the falsehood pushed by Trump that the 2020 election was stolen, has acted as an intensifier of Americans’ tribal political animosity.
Election deniers are on the ballot in numerous states, with The Washington Post counting 291 such candidates in 48 out of 50 states. That is one sign that the concept of voter fraud is baked into the thinking of those who might foment political violence. According to the FBI, states that experienced “significant upheaval” related to the 2020 presidential election have been more likely to see an increase in midterm-related threats, with Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin accounting for 58% of such threats.
In many ways, far-right political figures are creating a self-fulfilling prophecy. They are telling their followers, if we lose, you’ve been cheated, a message that many seem to think makes “revolution” justified before the votes have even been cast, much less counted. A poll by the Bright Line Watch organization found that 1 in 5 Republican men believed that violence was justifiable “right now” against the U.S. government.
The threats are not purely domestic, either. Lawmakers and government officials are worried that external actors, including Russian and Chinese operatives, are meddling in the midterm elections by amplifying divisive, volatile issues — race, gender, immigration and inflation, for example — on social media.
The United States is a country awash in weaponry. The Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey estimates that for every 100 Americans, there are 120 civilian guns. That only adds to the worries of local, state and federal officials who must consider the prospect of violence that the elections and their outcome conjure in the wake of the Jan. 6 bloodshed in Washington.
With politicians and political influencers too often rewarded for staking out extreme positions, in turn stoking extremist violence, for the good of our country, let us hope that cooler heads prevail. Otherwise, the true outcome of the 2022 midterm elections may be a new normal in U.S. politics defined by disinformation and violence.
Colin P. Clarke is the director of research at the Soufan Group and a senior research fellow at the Soufan Center, where he focuses on terrorism, counterterrorism and international security.
