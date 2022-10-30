Hyde5: Five ways for the Miami Dolphins to beat the Detroit Lions

SEOUL, South Korea — Worried relatives rushed to hospitals in search of loved ones on Sunday as South Korea mourned the death of at least 151 people, mostly teenagers and 20-year-olds, who have trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween crowd swept through a narrow alley in a Seoul nightlife district.

Witnesses said the influx of crowds in the Itaewon area on Saturday night caused “hellish chaos” as people fell on top of each other “like dominoes”. Some people were bleeding from their noses and mouths during CPR, witnesses said, while others dressed in Halloween costumes continued to sing and dance nearby, perhaps unaware of the seriousness of the situation.

“I still can’t believe what happened. It was like hell,” said Kim Mi Sung, head of a nonprofit organization that promotes tourism in Itaewon.

Kim said she performed CPR on 10 unconscious people and nine of them were pronounced dead on the spot. Kim said the 10 were mostly women wearing witch outfits and other Halloween costumes.

The influx of crowds is the country’s worst disaster in years. It is believed that tens of thousands of people gathered in Itaewon for the Halloween festivities. Witnesses said the streets were so densely packed with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was virtually impossible for rescue workers and ambulances to quickly reach the driveway near the Hamilton Hotel.

The death toll was feared to rise as 24 of the 104 injured were in critical condition, according to the Seoul City Disaster Headquarters.

The city government said more than 2,600 people called or visited a nearby city office on Saturday afternoon, reporting missing relatives and asking officials to confirm whether they were among those injured or dead after crushing.

Among the dead were 19 foreigners, said Choi Seong-beom, fire chief of Yongsan in Seoul, whose jurisdiction includes Itaewon. The South Korean Foreign Ministry did not confirm the nationalities of these victims, but said it alerted the embassies of these countries in Seoul. China’s state-run Xinhua news agency said at least three Chinese nationals were killed.

Bodies of the dead were being kept at 42 hospitals in Seoul and neighboring Gyeonggi Province, according to the city of Seoul, which said it would ask crematoria to burn more bodies per day as part of procedural support plans. funeral.

About 100 businesses in the Hamilton Hotel area agreed to close their stores until Monday to reduce the number of revelers who would take to the streets on Halloween.

About 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the start of the pandemic. The South Korean government has eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months.

Although Halloween is not a traditional holiday in South Korea, where children rarely go for tricks, it is still a major attraction for young adults, and costume parties at bars and clubs have become extremely popular in recent years.

Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of the US military forces in South Korea operated before it left the capital in 2018, is an expat-friendly area known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants and it is the city’s flagship destination for Halloween.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a week-long period of national mourning on Sunday and ordered flags at government buildings and public offices to be flown at half mast. In a televised address, Yoon said supporting the families of the victims, including their funeral preparations, and treating the injured would be a top priority for his government.

He also called on officials to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident and review the security of other major cultural and entertainment events to ensure they are held safely.

“It is truly devastating. The tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul in the middle of Halloween (celebrations),” Yoon said during his speech. “I have the heavy heart and I can’t contain my sadness as the president responsible for people’s lives and safety.”

After the speech, Yoon visited Itaewon Alley where the disaster happened. Local TV footage showed Yoon inspecting the litter-filled driveway and being briefed by emergency officials.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the crowds to rush into the narrow, downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. A survivor said many people fell and toppled over “like dominoes” after being pushed by others. The survivor, surnamed Kim, said he was trapped for about an hour and a half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!” and others were out of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.

Another survivor, Lee Chang-kyu, said he saw about five or six men push others before one or two began to fall, according to the newspaper.

In an interview with YTN news channel, Hwang Min-hyeok, a visitor to Itaewon, said it was shocking to see rows of bodies near the hotel. He said rescuers were initially overwhelmed, leaving pedestrians struggling to administer CPR to injured people lying in the streets. People were crying next to the bodies of their friends, he said.

Another survivor in his 20s said he avoided being stepped on by managing to enter a bar with an open door in the alley, Yonhap news agency reported. A woman in her twenties surnamed Park told Yonhap that she and others stood along the alley while others caught in the middle of the alley had no escape.

Choi, the fire chief, said the bodies were sent to hospitals or a gymnasium, where bereaved family members could identify them. He said most of the dead and injured were in their 20s.

“Horrible news from Seoul tonight,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted. “Our hearts go out to those currently responding and to all South Koreans at this very trying time.”

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, tweeted that the reports of the disaster were “heartbreaking” and said Washington “stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with all the support it needs”.

South Korea’s latest deadly disaster has also hit young people the hardest. In April 2014, 304 people, mostly high school students, died in the sinking of a ferry. The sinking revealed lax safety rules and regulatory failures. It was partly blamed on excessive, loosely secured cargo and an ill-trained crew in emergency situations. Saturday’s deaths will likely draw public attention to what government officials have been doing to improve public safety standards since the ferry disaster.

It was also the second major disaster in a month in Asia. On October 1, Indonesian police fired tear gas at a football match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators tried to flee.

More than 1,700 response personnel from across the country have been deployed to the streets to help the injured, including about 520 firefighters, 1,100 police and 70 government employees. The National Fire Agency said separately in a statement that authorities were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.

It was the deadliest landslide disaster in South Korea’s history. In 2005, 11 people were killed and around 60 others were injured at a pop concert in the southern town of Sangju.

In 1960, 31 people died after being crushed down the stairs of a train station as large crowds rushed to board a train during the Lunar New Year holiday.