It Appears Actress Zoe Kravitz Got A Terrible Chin Implant

Minnesota got back to winning championships on Saturday, thoroughly dominating an overmatched opponent in the one-game Rutgers season, 31-0, at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The victory ended a string of three runner-up finishes in the Purdue, Illinois and Penn State seasons and set the Gophers (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) back up for what can still be a satisfying season. Raising that potential with the players is a dead end, however. Say what you will about coach P.J. Fleck’s methods — corny, annoying, phony — the players are preaching it, too.

“We’re just happy,” tailback Mohamed Ibrahim, “to be 1-0 in the Rutgers week.”

Ibrahim is one of four big-time Gophers seniors given the rare opportunity to play a sixth season, joining quarterback Tanner Morgan, center John Michael Schmitz and receiver Chris Autman-Bell, lost for the season to a knee injury in Week 3. Ibrahim missed last season after rupturing an Achilles tendon in the season opener but has returned to cement his place as maybe the best in a long line of great Minnesota running backs.

The workhorse back ran 36 times on Saturday for 160 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 46 for his career and breaking Darrell Thompson’s program record. His return — and that of seniors such as Morgan, Schmitz, safety Tyler Nubin and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford — was a big reason expectations were high for this team.

That was tamped down substantially after three consecutive losses — it’s more than unlikely they’ll win the Big Ten West — but the Gophers can still end this season with a bang. Winning out would give them nine regular-season wins, victories over archrivals Iowa and Wisconsin in the same season for the first time since 2000, and a chance for another 10-win season.

As disappointed as Gophers fans are that the team has squandered a chance to win the West, they will be double ecstatic if their team can finish the regular season by laying the Hawkeyes and Badgers low. That’s the beauty of college football. While each win counts for one in the standings, beating a rival always counts for more.

Asked if the players look at the last four regular-season games as the final window to a rare opportunity, both Ibrahim and Morgan declined to bite.

“I would say no, we don’t talk about the future right now,” said Ibrahim, who has rushed for 796 yards in six games and entered Saturday ranked fifth in yards per game (132). “Right now, it’s just week to week and focusing on getting better as a team, and just being 1-0 each week that we play.”

There it is again.

The future is off-limits for the Gophers, as are outside opinions. Fleck, in fact, said Saturday that he likes to pull together media clips for teams that become hot commodities after a big win, only to falter the next week. Certainly, the Gophers have been one of them this season. After breaking into the Associated Press Top 25 with a 34-7 victory at Michigan State, Minnesota lost its next three games.

Maybe the Gophers were reading their press clippings, maybe not. In any case, two of the team’s leaders promised Saturday they won’t now – and certainly won’t look past next week’s opponent Nebraska.

“It’s going to be, ‘How can we get better tomorrow?’ That’s the main focus, and then how can we get ready to be our best next Saturday?” said Morgan, who returned Saturday after missing last week’s 45-17 loss at Penn State with a concussion.

It worked this week. Saturday’s game was a must-win, and the Gophers, while never completely clicking on all cylinders, won it convincingly.

Ironically, Rutgers, which bills itself as the birthplace of college football, was awarded the first college football national championship because it beat Princeton once in 1869. Once. Never mind that the New Jersey rivals played twice that year and split the series.

So, even if you think Fleck’s one-game weekly championship idea is silly, it will never be that silly – and just might be exactly what his team needs to reclaim this season.