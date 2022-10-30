‘It was all hazy’ – Tyson Fury reveals short-term memory loss after being knocked down twice in trilogy win over Deontay Wilder

PASADENA – Ho hum? Saturday night’s game against Stanford, the once-mighty foe who has fallen so far in this wild new world of college football that UCLA have become favorites with 16½ points – a yawn?

Kick-off was late, after dark at 7:30 p.m. – but no way.

Alert and motivated, UCLA won a big game on Saturday night. One of his biggest of the season.

Because it was a game the Bruins were supposed to win. Not a game they would necessarily stand up to win, but a game they needed.

They needed that W if they planned to keep pace with fellow Pac-12 leaders USC, Oregon and Utah to keep their conference championship and college football playoff dreams alive.

Still, human nature and an overmatched opponent can create an unsatisfying stew of disappointment, especially when coming off an emotionally draining game at Oregon.

But the No. 12-ranked Bruins (7-1, 4-1 in the Pac-12) had no appetite for another disappointment.

They scuttled Stanford 38-13, handling business like a good team should, like a team that takes nothing for granted.

“I only have four or five weeks left here as a Bruin before I start a bowling game,” said fifth-year UCLA senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was fired two times and shook on Saturday, going in and out of the hospital. attempts between completing 18 of 29 passes for 199 yards.

Thompson-Robinson went through some pain and stayed in the game longer than most UCLA fans would have liked, probably because, well, “I try to take every opportunity I can.” did he declare.

That included Saturday against Stanford, which had won back-to-back games despite telltale walkout numbers; the Cardinal (3-5, 1-5) entered the Rose Bowl with the nation’s 94th offensive and 83rd defensive.

And although the Bruins stalled midway through Saturday’s contest, they didn’t make futz early, as they were scheduled to start the season against Bowling Green, or a few games later, against South Alabama, the opponent of FBS who squandered an upset opportunity with a misguided false field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.

All that ancient history was irrelevant on Saturday, when UCLA put its proverbial foot down, building a buffer as big as 32 points before the Cardinal finally found the end zone with about four minutes left (pay the dirt for the first time since his opening practice against Notre Dame on October 15, some 10 football quarters earlier).

The Bruins weren’t perfect, but they were good enough, thanks to Zach Charbonnet’s monstrous performance (three touchdowns and 198 rushing yards for his fifth consecutive 100-yard rushing game) and proud defensive recovery (the Bruins n allowed only 270 total yards and only two trips into the red zone).

So if anyone is unconvinced by the prowess of these Bruins, or perhaps has forgotten how dynamic they were in wins over then-No. 15 Washington and No. 11 Utah, Saturday’s performance reinforced that Chip Kelly runs a serious football team.

With a case of healthy selective amnesia.

While crucial, it wasn’t a victory that inspired the crowd of 43,850 fans to storm the pitch or attack the goal posts. Most of those on hand had already evacuated by the middle of the fourth quarter, creating a tangle of red brake lights in LA’s age-old tradition of trying to beat traffic.

It might be a good thing for drivers that Kelly had to stay and speak with the media and couldn’t be among the people driving a vehicle outside the Rose Bowl because the man apparently has no use for the mirrors.

A return to Oregon was enough for the former Ducks coach, who preferred not to look back on the previous weekend’s 45-30 loss at Eugene, UCLA’s first loss this season.

On Saturday, his Bruins not only succeeded against a former foe (Stanford recently enjoyed an 11-game winning streak against UCLA and arrived in LA having won each of their previous six Rose Bowl games), they rinsed their last bitter memory too.

“We don’t talk about that,” Kelly said. “It’s not our world. Our world is every week is an entirely new season – whether you win or lose. We just got back on Monday, and I thought our guys were great on Monday…

“I think when you live your life in the past, I feel really bad for people who do that. We don’t live our life in the past. We don’t have a rearview mirror in our office. We don’t have a rear view mirror on our driving range. We are always looking for the next opponent and who we have next.

“And it’s the same with these guys. They can enjoy this win all they want tomorrow, but when we come back Monday morning, we’ll have to aim for Arizona State.

That game against the Sun Devils 3-5? Another big game, another gimme – if there was such a thing.

“That’s what we wanted, that’s what we expected,” said Thompson-Robinson, a reliable team spokesman and veteran caller. “And now that it’s here, it’s time for the real work to begin. We haven’t been in this position, at least since I’ve been here, so we need to find some deep digs to do and really clean some things up so we can do this job.