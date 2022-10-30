News
Kim Kardashian avoids Kanye West at their son’s football game amid his anti-Semitism scandal
Kim Kardashian continued to prove she’s the most stylish soccer mom of the bunch by attending her six-year-old son Saint’s final game in Calabasas, Calif., as she tried her best to avoid his ex-husband Kanye West.
As she watched her baby boy’s melee from a black folding chair, the 42-year-old reality star stayed as far away as possible from her 45-year-old ex-husband, who was dumped by Adidas, Balenciaga and his talent agency CAA following his anti-Semitic tirades this month.
While wearing an all-black Balenciaga ensemble and big shades, she was seen actively ignoring West after he took to his Instagram to publicly condemn hate speech and state that she stands with ” the Jewish community” and calls on “the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to end immediately.
Ignore it: Kim Kardashian continued to prove she was the most stylish soccer mom of the bunch by attending her six-year-old son Saint’s final game in Calabasas, California, even trying her best to avoiding ex-husband Kanye West
Despite the stress of having to see the father of her four children, with whom she also shares Psalm of North, nine, Chicago, four and three, the SKIMS founder put on a brave face and cheered on their little one during his outing.
She also took the opportunity to chat with another relative or boyfriend, seated next to her, while trying to beat the heat by wearing her platinum blonde tresses in a sleek bun.
The clothing designer wore baggy black trousers and a high-necked shirt with the brand’s logo on the front under a long hooded trench coat.
She finished the sporty-chic look with Balenciaga’s pair of $1,350 Xpander Spring Heel Trainer sneakers in nylon, fabric and faux leather.
Difficult month: As she watched her six-year-old’s scrimmage on the pitch from a black folding chair, the 42-year-old reality star stayed as far away as possible from her ex-husband, 45, who was dropped by Adidas, Balenciaga and other companies over his tirades of anti-Semitic comments this month
Dad duty: Kanye stood on the sidelines with his eldest son
The former Bravo TV personality’s face was beautifully made up with her thick, dark brows expertly shaped to frame her face.
She showed off her fair complexion with slightly blushed cheeks displayed against her matte foundation base.
On her plump pout, the high-profile influencer wore a nude-colored lipstick highlighted with a subtle brown tint.
Joining the ambitious multi-hyphen on the sidelines was her and Ye’s youngest child, who looked adorable with her head in a ruffle of curls.
A mother’s love: Kim smiled adoringly at her youngest son Psalm, three
Companion: The platinum blonde beauty enjoyed the company of a long-haired woman who sat next to her in a folding chair
Multitasking: The busy businesswoman took a moment during the game to glance at her iPhone
Modest: Kim covered her famous figure with a long hooded black leather trench coat
Fashion statement: The disgraced superstar dresses in paint-splattered jeans and knee-length black wellies
Kanye made his own fashion statement in faded blue belted jeans that were splattered with white paint all over.
He tucked a black shirt into the pants, layering it under a bright green jacket with an attached gray hood and orange lining.
The former Adidas partner and Yeezy mastermind paired the look with a pair of black knee-high wellies, a staple he’s worn often in recent months.
The Jesus Walks hitmaker sported a dark, scruffy beard and added a camouflage baseball cap to his outfit.
Personal style: The Jesus Walks hitmaker sported a dark, scruffy beard and added a camouflage baseball cap to his outfit
The outspoken creative had a stern expression on his face throughout the sporting event and kept his phone in his hand.
He wore the same outfit to Saint’s Friday night basketball game, modifying it slightly with his shirt off and his hood over his head.
Kardashian was also present for this match, showing up with their daughter Chicago, who sat on the billionaire’s lap for part of the match.
Serious: The outspoken creative had a stern expression on his face throughout the sporting event and kept his phone in his hand
Same outfit: He wore the same outfit to the Saint Friday night basketball game, modifying it slightly with his shirt not tucked in and his hood over his head
The back-to-back outings come as divorce attorneys scramble to hammer out a custody and property settlement to avoid a trial scheduled for December, TMZ reported Thursday.
The rapper, who has seen his career and net worth plummet due to his anti-Semitic rants, is reportedly working with Beverly Hills attorney Nick Salick, after his New York lawyers Bob Cohen and Bernard Clair split from him in stride. of his rants.
The publication said Salick was aiming to coordinate with Kim’s attorney, Laura Wasser, known as the disso queen’ (short for ‘dissolution’).
Company: Ye was joined by an unknown male friend who approached him and carried a yellow tote over his shoulder
3 Keys to Giants beating Seattle Seahawks in Week 8
HANDLE GENO’S EARLY ATTACK
Geno Smith’s Seattle Seahawks have outscored opponents 61-31 in the first quarter this season. Smith leads all NFL QBs with a 73.5 completion % even with his respectable 8.0 yards per attempt. The Giants typically start slow in the first quarter, outscored 34-23 by opponents. They can’t dig too deep a hole. Seahawks rookie RB Kenneth Walker III (6.1 yards per carry, four TDs) might help deter one of the Giants’ patented late comebacks.
RUN SAQUON AND DJ
The Seahawks defense allows 149.7 rush yards per game, third-worst in the NFL. Last Sunday in Jacksonville, Daniel Jones (107) and Saquon Barkley (110) just became the first Giants QB-RB combination ever to both rush for more than 100 yards in the same game. The plan doesn’t change in the Pacific Northwest, especially with injuries to the O-line: pound the rock.
MANAGE THE CROWD NOISE
Seattle’s “12th man” deafening crowd at Lumen Field will force Jones and the Giants offense into a silent count for the entire game. Players say the field’s vertical overhang sends the loud crowd noise bouncing back and forth, increasing the decibels. The Giants’ huge 2020 win in Seattle happened in an empty stadium, so most of this team hasn’t experienced this yet. They’ll have to be prepared on both sides of the ball, including on defense, to avoid a third TD allowed with 10 men on the field this season.
South Korea in shock and grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd
SEOUL, South Korea — Worried relatives rushed to hospitals in search of loved ones on Sunday as South Korea mourned the death of at least 151 people, mostly teenagers and 20-year-olds, who have trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween crowd swept through a narrow alley in a Seoul nightlife district.
Witnesses said the influx of crowds in the Itaewon area on Saturday night caused “hellish chaos” as people fell on top of each other “like dominoes”. Some people were bleeding from their noses and mouths during CPR, witnesses said, while others dressed in Halloween costumes continued to sing and dance nearby, perhaps unaware of the seriousness of the situation.
“I still can’t believe what happened. It was like hell,” said Kim Mi Sung, head of a nonprofit organization that promotes tourism in Itaewon.
Kim said she performed CPR on 10 unconscious people and nine of them were pronounced dead on the spot. Kim said the 10 were mostly women wearing witch outfits and other Halloween costumes.
The influx of crowds is the country’s worst disaster in years. It is believed that tens of thousands of people gathered in Itaewon for the Halloween festivities. Witnesses said the streets were so densely packed with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was virtually impossible for rescue workers and ambulances to quickly reach the driveway near the Hamilton Hotel.
The death toll was feared to rise as 24 of the 104 injured were in critical condition, according to the Seoul City Disaster Headquarters.
The city government said more than 2,600 people called or visited a nearby city office on Saturday afternoon, reporting missing relatives and asking officials to confirm whether they were among those injured or dead after crushing.
Among the dead were 19 foreigners, said Choi Seong-beom, fire chief of Yongsan in Seoul, whose jurisdiction includes Itaewon. The South Korean Foreign Ministry did not confirm the nationalities of these victims, but said it alerted the embassies of these countries in Seoul. China’s state-run Xinhua news agency said at least three Chinese nationals were killed.
Bodies of the dead were being kept at 42 hospitals in Seoul and neighboring Gyeonggi Province, according to the city of Seoul, which said it would ask crematoria to burn more bodies per day as part of procedural support plans. funeral.
About 100 businesses in the Hamilton Hotel area agreed to close their stores until Monday to reduce the number of revelers who would take to the streets on Halloween.
About 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the start of the pandemic. The South Korean government has eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months.
Although Halloween is not a traditional holiday in South Korea, where children rarely go for tricks, it is still a major attraction for young adults, and costume parties at bars and clubs have become extremely popular in recent years.
Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of the US military forces in South Korea operated before it left the capital in 2018, is an expat-friendly area known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants and it is the city’s flagship destination for Halloween.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a week-long period of national mourning on Sunday and ordered flags at government buildings and public offices to be flown at half mast. In a televised address, Yoon said supporting the families of the victims, including their funeral preparations, and treating the injured would be a top priority for his government.
He also called on officials to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident and review the security of other major cultural and entertainment events to ensure they are held safely.
“It is truly devastating. The tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul in the middle of Halloween (celebrations),” Yoon said during his speech. “I have the heavy heart and I can’t contain my sadness as the president responsible for people’s lives and safety.”
After the speech, Yoon visited Itaewon Alley where the disaster happened. Local TV footage showed Yoon inspecting the litter-filled driveway and being briefed by emergency officials.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the crowds to rush into the narrow, downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. A survivor said many people fell and toppled over “like dominoes” after being pushed by others. The survivor, surnamed Kim, said he was trapped for about an hour and a half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!” and others were out of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.
Another survivor, Lee Chang-kyu, said he saw about five or six men push others before one or two began to fall, according to the newspaper.
In an interview with YTN news channel, Hwang Min-hyeok, a visitor to Itaewon, said it was shocking to see rows of bodies near the hotel. He said rescuers were initially overwhelmed, leaving pedestrians struggling to administer CPR to injured people lying in the streets. People were crying next to the bodies of their friends, he said.
Another survivor in his 20s said he avoided being stepped on by managing to enter a bar with an open door in the alley, Yonhap news agency reported. A woman in her twenties surnamed Park told Yonhap that she and others stood along the alley while others caught in the middle of the alley had no escape.
Choi, the fire chief, said the bodies were sent to hospitals or a gymnasium, where bereaved family members could identify them. He said most of the dead and injured were in their 20s.
“Horrible news from Seoul tonight,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted. “Our hearts go out to those currently responding and to all South Koreans at this very trying time.”
Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, tweeted that the reports of the disaster were “heartbreaking” and said Washington “stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with all the support it needs”.
South Korea’s latest deadly disaster has also hit young people the hardest. In April 2014, 304 people, mostly high school students, died in the sinking of a ferry. The sinking revealed lax safety rules and regulatory failures. It was partly blamed on excessive, loosely secured cargo and an ill-trained crew in emergency situations. Saturday’s deaths will likely draw public attention to what government officials have been doing to improve public safety standards since the ferry disaster.
It was also the second major disaster in a month in Asia. On October 1, Indonesian police fired tear gas at a football match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators tried to flee.
More than 1,700 response personnel from across the country have been deployed to the streets to help the injured, including about 520 firefighters, 1,100 police and 70 government employees. The National Fire Agency said separately in a statement that authorities were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.
It was the deadliest landslide disaster in South Korea’s history. In 2005, 11 people were killed and around 60 others were injured at a pop concert in the southern town of Sangju.
In 1960, 31 people died after being crushed down the stairs of a train station as large crowds rushed to board a train during the Lunar New Year holiday.
Service of remembrance planned for those who died from COVID-19
Pastor Laurel Bernard remembers the first time she sat with someone who died from COVID-19.
“This was a woman who had been so healthy,” said Bernard, who was working as a chaplain at a long-term care facility in White Bear Lake at the time. “We were not expecting her death in any way, and she suddenly turned and started coughing. She tested positive the next day. I was with her when she died three days later.”
Bernard, who now serves as visitation pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stillwater, has organized a Service of Remembrance for those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic. The service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at the church.
“Everyone who attends will be able to speak out loud the names of their loved ones,” Bernard said. “That’s probably the most important thing that we’ll be doing – that they get to say the name.”
During the pandemic, many people did not get to hold a funeral for their loved ones or attend funerals, Bernard said.
“People did not get to be present to say good-bye or to support the surviving family members,” she said. “People did not get to gather with others who knew their sorrow. They didn’t get a chance to tell stories and weep and laugh.”
The service is open to anyone; a light luncheon will follow.
For more information, go to www.stpaullc.org.
Picks, odds for each match
Joe Douglas has already received plaudits for dramatically increasing the Jets’ talent level this season. Still, his best move may have been the one he made on Tuesday when he sent a conditional low draft pick to the Jaguars in exchange for James Robinson, two days after his team lost Breece Hall and Alijah Vera- Tucker due to season-ending injuries. in their 16-9 win at Denver.
We’ll see how much Robinson ends up helping, but the thing is, Douglas’ timing was perfect. Despite the Jets’ four-game winning streak and 5-2 record, the entire Jets Nation was dejected by the devastating diagnoses of Hall and Vera-Tucker, two excellent young players who have already become cornerstones of this organizational ascent. . Players and fans needed a lift, and Douglas gave it to them.
So now this week isn’t about bad luck, but more about how Robert Saleh and the Jets can collect a big receipt for last year’s ruthless 54-13 beating at Foxborough. More than that, they can start redeeming more than two decades of small vouchers on behalf of all Jets players, coaches and fans.
As people across the country are starting to take notice, the Jets still aren’t highly respected in the marketplace. It’s a 5-2 team that’s underdog at home against a 3-4 team, a team coming in a short week after a 33-14 loss to the Bears on Monday night. In fact, Chicago was within yards of scoring 40 with a team that averaged 15.5 points per game, but opted to kneel instead.
It’s going to be a tough hill for the Jets to get over, but I think a lot of things are shaping up nicely. The Jets should be able to pressure Mac Jones behind a New England offensive line that had three questionable starters in midweek. Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed can lock out the top two receivers, allowing guys like Quincy Williams and Kwon Alexander to rush the ball on Jones’ short passes.
Zach Wilson hasn’t produced many stats, but he hasn’t given anything either, and he may not need to generate as many points here to give the Jets their fifth straight win.
The choice : Rolls +2.5.
New York Giants (+3) vs. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Speaking of injuries, congratulations to Giants guard Nick Gates on coming back from a horrific broken leg that required seven surgeries. Quite an inspiration.
Seattle has some medical issues to deal with this week as its top two receivers, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, could be out. Kenneth Walker III is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, but Wink Martindale should have answers for Geno Smith. While this is a tough emotional time for the Giants in a cross country game and the second half of a back-to-back road, I can’t see Brian Daboll letting the intensity wane.
Denver Broncos (+2.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)
While each team has lost four in a row, Denver appears to be in dire straits as Nathaniel Hackett’s job may already be on the line. Russell Wilson should be back (for better or worse), and Denver ranks second in the NFL in yards allowed and third in points allowed.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-10.5) against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Are the Steelers the team that covered road underdogs in Cincinnati and Miami, or the one that lost 38-3 at Buffalo? A lot, but the Eagles covered all three home wins and should be a quick goodbye.
Las Vegas Raiders (-1) vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Each team has just two wins and a loaded injury report. Giving the Raiders a little edge because they’re coming off a pass, which gave them some time to heal and reset their schedule for the stretch run.
Chicago Bears (+9.5) over DALLAS COWBOYS
I will admit some recency bias as the Bears grew on me with their slamming of the Patriots. I called their attack prehistoric, but Justin Fields starts producing points. With their solid defense, I’m happy to take on Chicago with big points.
Carolina Panthers (+4) vs. ATLANTA FALCONS
The Panthers players didn’t realize that the season was over with the sacking of Matt Ruhle and the trade of Christian McCaffrey, and they overtook the Buccaneers, 21-3. Two of the Falcons’ three wins are below that margin.
Miami Dolphins (-3.5) vs. DETROIT LIONS
After playing four close games to start the season, the Lions have now lost 29-0 to New England and 24-6 to Dallas either side of their bye. I don’t think it’s asking too much for the Dolphins to pull off a 7-10 point win at Ford Field.
Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS
It’s interesting that this is the Vikings’ fifth home game against two road games, so I’m not sure we know exactly how good their 5-1 record really is. Their last three home wins have been by fours, threes and sevens, so I’m willing to take a few points to find out.
HOUSTON TEXANS (+2.5) vs. Tennessee Titans
The line is low due to Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury. If Malik Willis is to play, Mike Vrabel will become a total smashmouth, and in this type of game even a small gap to the underdog could prove invaluable. Texans RB rookie Dameon Pierce will have his chance to eclipse Derrick Henry.
Washington Commanders (+3) on INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
This line went from Colts -6 to this number only partly because Frank Reich went from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger. Washington scored 21 with Taylor Heinicke last week after going 8, 10, 17, 12 in the previous four games with Carson Wentz.
San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) vs. LOS ANGELES RAMS
The 49ers already have a 24-9 win over the Rams in the bank and now have some time to try to figure out how to incorporate McCaffrey into the offense without having to defend against players like Patrick Mahomes.
Green Bay Packers (+11.5) on BUFFALO BILLS
It’s not like I don’t enjoy the struggles of insufferable postgame bloviator Aaron Rodgers, but I’m not to the point where I’d put double digits against them, even with the explosive Bills.
Monday
Cincinnati Bengals (-3) vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS
The Bengals are 4-1 and 5-0 ATS in their last five games as they head to the lake to face a Cleveland team that has lost four in a row and appears to be waiting its time until Deshaun Watson becomes eligible to take the field.
Best bets: Commanders, Texans, Packers
Lock of the week: Commanders (locks 4-3 in 2022)
Last week: 9-5 on aggregate, 2-1 Best bets
Thursday: Crows (W).
3 keys to a Jets victory over Bill Belichick and the Patriots
1. STOP THE PATRIOTS RUSHING ATTACK
No matter who’s under center, the Jets need to be committed to stopping the running game of the Patriots. In New England’s wins this season, they’ve had one common denominator: winning the line of scrimmage.
The Patriots are going to run the ball to take pressure off Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe. In seven games this season, Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 487 yards and four TDs.
If the Jets can demonstrate the type of run defense they showed in the 27-10 victory against the Packers, they should be in good shape later in the game. That will allow the defensive line to pin their ears back and rush the QB on third and long situations.
2. GET PASSING GAME INVOLVED EARLY
Patriots coach Bill Belichick takes away what teams do the best offensively. For the Jets, that’s the running game despite the loss of rookie running back Breece Hall.
The Jets did trade for Jaguars running back James Robinson this week, however, Zach Wilson and the passing game need to get it going this week. Since his return from injury, Wilson has thrown for 693 yards, one TD and two INTs.
In their victory against the Patriots last Monday, the Bears were able to generate multiple 20-plus yard plays in the passing game. The Jets should be able to do the same considering they have better skill position players at wide receiver.
3. QUINNEN WILLIAMS TAKEOVER
Williams has arguably been the best defensive tackle in the league this year. Whenever he’s on, the Jets defense has been a force, as Williams is not only a menace rushing the passer but also stopping the run as well.
New England’s offensive line has allowed 12 sacks this season, which is the sixth least in the league. If Williams, along with Carl Lawson and Jermaine Johnson, can generate a ton of pressure, that should give D.J. Reed, Sauce Gardner and the Jets secondary turnover opportunities.
Recession outlook doesn’t look good, people were ‘already losing a lot of money in the market’
During the “Overtime” segment of Friday’s HBO “Real Time” show, host Bill Maher said the prospects for avoiding a recession didn’t look good and pointed out that people are already losing ” a lot of money” in the market.
Gillian Tett, chair of the Financial Times’ US editorial board and editor-in-chief, responded to a viewer’s question about rising mortgage rates and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy by stating that the Federal Reserve is between ” the hammer and the anvil, in this inflation has risen. If he doesn’t act, it could get worse. But if he acts too quickly, it will essentially tip over…”
Maher then interrupted to ask, “Are we going to have a recession? I mean, I see we were already losing a lot of money in the market, right? »
Tett replied that we had lost money in the market and that there would “probably” be a recession.
Maher then asked, “And how long is this going to last?” Will it be bad, or -? »
Tett replied: “It all depends on what happens, things like the war in Ukraine, elsewhere, in China. China is slowing down, it’s quite important for the global economy. It’s not looking very good.
Maher responded to Tett’s assessment that things didn’t look solid by stating “No” in agreement.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
