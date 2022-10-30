News
Kyrie Irving denies movie shared in tweet was Antisemitic: ‘I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in’
Nets star Kyrie Irving doesn’t believe he did anything wrong by posting ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America’ on his social media channels – a move that was met with much backlash because of its antisemitic implications, even public backlash from Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Irving, after the Nets lost their fourth straight game, said he does not agree with the notion he was promoting antisemitic material.
“I embrace all walks of life, and you see it on all my platforms. I talk to all races, all cultures, all religions,” he said. “And my response would be, it’s not about educating yourself on what Semitism is or what Antisemitism is. It’s really about learning the root words, or where these come from, and understanding that this is an African heritage that is also belonging to the people. Africa is in it, whether we want to dismiss it or not.
“So the claims of antisemitism, and ‘who are the original chosen people of God?’, and we go into these religious conversations, and it’s a big no-no. I don’t live my life that way. I grew up in a melting pot. And I say the melting pot of all races: white, black, red, yellow, Jewish, Christian, Muslim, and you see the way I live my life now. I’m not here to be divisive, so they can push their agenda — I don’t want to say ‘they’, because I’m not identifying any one group or race of people — but I’m in a unique position to have a level of influence on my community, and what I post does not mean that I support everything that’s been said, or everything that’s being done, or (that) I’m campaigning for anything. All I do is post things for our people in my community, and those that it’s actually going to impact. Anybody else that has criticism that obviously wasn’t meant for them.”
The Rolling Stone described the movie/book as “espousing ideas in line with more extreme factions of the Black Hebrew Israelites, which have a long history of misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and especially antisemitism.”
Irving denied he did anything wrong by posting the documentary because it’s available on Amazon Prime Video.
“It’s 2022. It’s on Amazon, a public platform,” Irving said. “Whether you want to watch it or not is up to you. There’s things being posted every day. I’m no different from the next human being, so don’t treat me any different. You guys come in here and make up this powerful influence that I have [sic] (and say) you cannot post that. Why not? Why not?
“Everybody posts everything else. You saw the word n—-r going up on Twitter, right? I don’t hear uproar over that. I’m not hearing people being divisive of what’s going on or this or that. I’m not comparing the Jews to Blacks. I’m not comparing the whites to Blacks. I’m not doing that. That conversation is dismissive and it constantly revolves around the rhetoric of who are the chosen people of God? I’m not here to argue over a culture or a person or a religion and what they believe. This is what is here. It’s on a public platform. Did I do anything illegal?
“Did I do anything illegal? Did I hurt anybody? Did I harm anybody? Am I going out and saying that I hate one specific group of people? So out of all the judgment that people got out of me posting – without talking to me – and I respect what Joe (Tsai) said, but there has a lot to do without ego or pride with how proud I am to be of African heritage but also to be living as a free Black man here in America knowing the historical complexities for me to get here. So I’m.”
Irving also said he does not agree with Alex Jones’ stance that Sandy Hook victims were crisis actors, but he stood by the 20-year-old clip he posted on Sept. 15 of Jones promoting the New World Order, a conspiracy theory about secret societies in the government, which also has its roots in antisemitism.
“That was a few weeks ago. I do not stand by Alex Jones’ position, narrative, court case that he had with Sandy Hook or any of the kids that felt like they had to relive trauma or the parents that had to relive trauma or to be dismissive to all the lives that were lost during that tragic event,” he said. “My post was a post that Alex Jones did in the early 90s or late 90s about secret societies in America, of occults – and it’s true. I wasn’t identifying with anything being a campaign for Alex Jones or anything. It’s just here are posts…and it’s funny, it’s actually hilarious because out of all the things I posted that day that was the one post everyone chose to see. It just goes back to the way our world is and works. I’m not here to complain about it. I just exist.”
On his way off the podium, Irving said of the outrage of the post: “I wish we felt the same about Black reproductive rights, and all the things that actually matter (instead of) what I’m posting.”
Irving said he went home to get ready for the Nets’ Thursday matchup against the Dallas Mavericks and as part of his usual routine, he wanted to “watch a program or show that’s education first that either talks about history or finance, talks about the state of the world” because he “didn’t get it in school.”
“All I did was get seven hours a day being indoctrinated and brainwashed on a history that doesn’t belong to me or my ancestors,” he said.
Irving said he searched the meaning of his name on Google and found that his name, ‘Kyrie,’ translates to ‘a title given to Christ,’ or in Hebrew, ‘Yahweh.’ He said he then typed ‘Yahweh’ into Amazon Prime and found the documentary that caused Nets owner Joe Tsai to publicly condemn him on Twitter.
“History is not supposed to be hidden from anybody, and I’m not a divisive person, when it comes to religion,” he said before acknowledging he watched the documentary. “I watched it. I watched it and read books. I had a lot of time last year to read a lot. To read a whole bunch, good and bad about the truth of our world.”
Irving’s comments and explanation come after Tsai tweeted his disappointment with the movie Irving decided to share on his social media platforms.
“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation,” Tsai wrote. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion. This is bigger than basketball.”
The NBA also condemned Irving’s post with a public statement, though that statement initially misspelled the word antisemitism.
Prime Minister Modi sends greetings to Chhath Puja
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Sunday.
In a tweet, he noted that the festival is dedicated to the worship of the sun and nature, as he sent these greetings on this auspicious occasion.
Millions of worshipers will love the setting sun tonight and the rising sun Monday morning.
This festival is celebrated with particular fervor in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
News
Astros pass Phillies to tie World Series on game apiece
HOUSTON — Just like they did the night before, the Astros built a five-point lead Saturday for a starting pitcher they could trust.
The difference this time? This launcher delivered.
Framber Valdez, with his own lackluster World Series history to overcome, gave the Astros the kind of performance they expected a night earlier from Justin Verlander. With southpaw Valdez’s superb outing in the seventh inning as a guide, the Astros beat the Phillies 5-2 in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.
The streak, even at 1-1, will resume Monday night in Philadelphia, which will host a World Series game for the first time since 2009.
Valdez left a standing ovation of fluttering orange rally towels after throwing his 104th pitch of the game and pulling out Alec Bohm for the first out of the seventh inning, with the Astros ahead 5-0.
Rafael Montero allowed a legacy runner to score on Jean Segura’s sacrifice fly, closing the line on Valdez, who allowed an earned run on four hits and three walks in 6 ¹/₃ innings with nine strikeouts . Valdez started twice in the 2021 World Series against the Braves and fell short in both appearances, throwing to a 19.29 ERA.
Verlander, who jumped out to a five-point lead in the Game 1 loss to the Astros, threw a 6.07 ERA in eight career World Series starts.
Phillies ace Zack Wheeler had his worst start in the playoffs, allowing five runs, four of which were earned, on six hits in five innings. The right-hander was retired after just 69 pitches after Alex Bregman’s fifth-inning two-run homer put the Phillies in a five-run hole.
But unlike Game 1, in which the Phillies rallied to Verlander midway through the innings — and eventually took the lead in the 10th inning at JT Realmuto’s home run against Luis Garcia — the Cavalry never arrived.
Wheeler threw all four pitches allowing three straight doubles to start the game, giving the Astros a 2-0 lead. Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña each jumped on a first pitch and doubled. Yordan Alvarez fouled the first pitch he saw before joining the parade with another brace.
After Bregman and Kyle Tucker were out, Wheeler had Yuli Gurriel hit a grounder at shortstop that should have ended the inning. But Edmundo Sosa hesitated before bouncing a pitch that Rhys Hoskins couldn’t recover, allowing Alvarez to score the third run of the inning. Sosa was accused of a mistake.
Wheeler stayed out of further trouble until the fifth, when Bregman smashed a two-run homer that extended the Astros’ lead to 5-0. Altuve scored a single in the top of the inning, and with one out, Alvarez hit a ground ball that was almost a late-inning double play. But Alvarez beat the pitch to first, and after a replay confirmed Altuve was out at second base (Sosa’s foot was quick out of the bag), Bregman threw a shot to left field for his third homer this playoffs.
Valdez sizzled, striking out eight batters in the first five innings. The Phillies finally put the first batter of an inning on base in the fifth, when Segura singled, but Matt Vierling hit in a double play. Valdez walked a batter in each of the first two innings, but neither did passed first base. The Phillies put two runners on board against Valdez in the sixth, but Nick Castellanos hit in a late-inning double play.
Montero pitched 1²/₃ shutout innings, but not without brief drama. In the eighth inning, Kyle Schwarber hit a missile to the right-field foul post that was initially ruled fair for a two-run homer. But the referees got together and changed the call to a foul, which was confirmed on the replay. Schwarber came back to the plate and hit a shot to right field that Tucker caught near the top of the fence.
The inning was extended on the Realmuto grounder, which Peña lined up behind second base. Peña returned the ball to the sack, but Altuve, believing the shortstop was going to be first, was crouched on the ground away from base and watched the ball fall to the ground. Montero escaped by retiring Bryce Harper on a short right pop-out.
In the ninth inning, Gurriel’s fielding error allowed the Phillies to score an unearned run against Ryan Pressly.
Obama’s blitz campaign in full swing as Biden steps back days before midterm: ‘They don’t want him’
Republican strategists say Democrats “want” President Biden to stay home and away from the campaign trail because a crucial midterm election is just over a week away.
With the November 8 midterm elections, Biden is spending the weekend at his Delaware home and cast his ballot early in Wilmington on Saturday.
While Biden is in Delaware, First Lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and other administration officials are all attending campaign events for Democrats across the country. .
“I think that’s exactly where the Democrats want him to be,” Targeted Victory vice president Matt Gorman told Fox News Digital of Biden’s weekend in Delaware. “They don’t want him within 100 miles of a competitive race.”
BIDEN MUCKS FOR SAID THERE ARE ’54 STATES’: ‘THIS GUY IS COMPLETELY SENILE’
As a Republican, Gorman said Biden “absolutely should” campaign for Democrats nationwide, but if he was a Democrat, Gorman said he wouldn’t want to see Biden at campaign events.
Asked about the midterm elections after voting early, Biden said he “felt good.”
“I feel good. I mean, I’ve been in I guess 36 precincts now. Either campaigning for a specific candidate or going with a candidate who’s doing something like at the bridge in Pittsburgh,” Biden said. .
Biden said he would be “engaged” in a mid-term campaign for the rest of the week, visiting Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Mexico and California.
“I’m going to be all over the country,” Biden said.
“I think that’s exactly where the Democrats want him to be”
Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to President Trump, told Fox News Digital that Biden’s trip to his Delaware home was “appropriate.”
“Biden is back in the Delaware basement as his Democratic Party struggles to retain control of the House and Senate,” Conway said. “That’s appropriate, given that Biden’s disastrous policies and habit of ignoring the will of the people as expressed in the polls have contributed to his own disapproval rating and existential threat to a Democratic majority.”
BIDEN SAYS FETTERMAN IS ‘MY KIND OF GUY’, WHO ‘KEEPS GETTING BETTER AND BETTER’
Conway added that “it’s not ‘Biden Hidden’ – it’s Biden who is unpopular and undesirable on the campaign trail.”
Harris attended a campaign event for Democrats in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday. Obama campaigned for Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Detroit, as well as Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
Jill Biden campaigned for Sen. Maggie Hassan, DN.H., in New Hampshire on Saturday.
Conway said even with Obama’s appearance on the campaign trail, it might not help as much as Democrats hope.
“Former President Obama is popular, especially within his own party, but his record of electoral victories for candidates other than himself is lacking: in his eight years as president, Democrats lost 12 governors. , nine U.S. senators, dozens of House seats, and 950 state legislative seats,” Conway said.
On Friday, Biden traveled to both Syracuse, New York, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with a message for voters: Republicans will make inflation “much worse” than it already is.
“Under the Republican plan, many of the biggest companies will go back to paying nothing, like they did in 2015 – I mean 2020. Fifty-five Fortune 500 companies have earned $40 billion in 2020, and they paid zero — not a single penny — in federal taxes.” Biden said in Philadelphia. “That’s their plan, among other things. It’s reckless. It’s irresponsible. This will worsen inflation and seriously hurt American workers and the middle class.”
When Biden took office in January 2021, the Consumer Price Index, which measures the prices of everyday items such as gas, groceries and rents, was up 1.4% over a year. annualized basis.
In September, prices rose 8.2% year on year.
Matt Wolking, vice president of communications at Axiom Strategies, a Republican political firm, told Fox News Digital that the domestic environment for Democrats will not change whether or not Biden is on the campaign trail.
“Joe Biden is a grind around the necks of most Democrats — whether he spends the final days of the election dozing off at the beach or talking with trans activists on TikTok won’t do much in either sense,” Wolking said.
England reign supreme in rocky 41-5 quarter-final defeat of Australia at Rugby World Cup | sport
It may take several days for them to dry out, but England are in the semi-finals of the World Cup. While the monsoon rain in Auckland initially looked like a water polo match, there was never any danger that the Red Roses would let victory slip away and 29 Tests have now passed since they were beaten.
To say they had a blast with this one, though, would be the literal truth. Even taking into account that the first half could have been slightly drier for everyone involved if it had taken place in a car wash, it was not a classic. Fair play to organizers for playing Rihanna Umbrella on the public address in the second half, but there wasn’t much fun to be had otherwise.
Conditions were clearly always going to dictate England’s close approach and quite right too. However, they will be slightly disappointed by the number of missed chances and some soft decisions behind the scrum. Despite seven tries, with Marlie Packer claiming a close-range hat-trick, they were rarely at their best.
Is it important at this stage of the procedure? Knockout rugby is clearly not decided by aesthetic beauty and there was never going to be a day to kick the ball around. Even taking into account Australia’s solid resistance and the wet ball, England’s execution was mixed. While Packer and Abbie Ward’s industry, coupled with the Red Roses’ consistent scrimmage dominance, was generally admirable, this talented team can do better.
Job done, however, and onward and upwards to Eden Park this Saturday. The first half was also memorable for slightly perverse reasons, with the clocks going back to the UK meaning the first half was all but over before it had technically started. A shortened contest would certainly have suited Australia, with the task of stopping England’s giant field clearly unenviable.
From the eighth minute they were unable to stop a rumbling drive which concluded with Sarah Hunter, in her record 138th appearance for her country, landing from a distance of around six inches. Emily Scarratt’s conversion made it 7-0 and the chances of England not scoring again for 20 minutes seemed as distant as the rising sun.
It didn’t help that Zoe Aldcroft was condemned for a slightly misjudged clearance but, even with the deluge having gone from biblical to steady, the Red Roses couldn’t make their crushing territorial advantage pay off until the Wallaroos are reduced to 14 players by a yellow card for their skipper Shannon Parry.
After weathering a few close surges well, the exhausted Australians couldn’t prevent Packer from being driven in for another marquee England score. All is well and within the bounds of the current laws, of course, but we are reaching the point where the guardians of the game must probably act to restore some semblance of balance to the functioning of the teams in the opposing 22.
The simple expediency of giving the defending team the throw-in if their opponents choose to kick the corner would encourage more imagination and potentially less close-range head-butting, although it could also result in longer shots on goal or extra scrums. . The prevailing tendency, in any case, spins out of control and does little to foster a neutral interest in the game.
For now, however, England can carry on regardless and play with their super strength. Packer is as good as anyone from yards out, but there was also plenty to admire on the flanker’s second down, a neat inside pass from Zoe Harrison sending her teammate on an unstoppable flurry towards the line. The only shame, with the weather drying up, was that there wasn’t a bit more of that incisiveness, unless England deliberately kept their powder dry and refused to show all their cards prematurely.
They have enough firepower for that to potentially be the case, but it wasn’t until belatedly, with Australia tiring and the rain having stopped, that they exerted the kind of ruthless control they would ideally have wished for. . There remains a nagging feeling that on dry days against good opposition, without playing the game of expansive opponents like New Zealand, they will need to be slightly more precise, both in their execution and the pace at which they play.
Fingering, perhaps, and watching the indefatigable Ward, the constant Alex Matthews and the exuberant Packer cross over for new maul scores, it remains clear that their future opponents will have to stop England at the source first. to deny them a first World Cup since 2014. If the Red Roses simply continue to roll as they have been, they will likely emerge triumphant again. Lift it one or two gears, though, and no one will come near them.
England: Rowland; Thompson, Scarratt (Aitchison, 69), Heard, Dow; Harrison (Kildunne, 66), Infanta (L Packer, 61); Cornborough (Botterman, 51), Cokayne, Bern (Muir, 57), Aldcroft, Ward (Galligan, 66), Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt; P Cleall, 57).
Trials: Hunter, Cokayne, Packer 3, Ward, Matthews. Con: Scarratt 2, Rowland.
Sinbin: Aldcroft 15.
Australia: Pilae-Rasabale, Terita, Friedriche, Williams, Cramer (Murphy, 61); McKenzie, Morgan (Batibasaga, 61), Patu, Talakai (Naden, 66), O’Gorman, Leonard, Kemp, Chancellor, Parry (capt), Hamilton.
Try: chancellor.
Sinbin: Parry 28.
Referee: M Cogger-Orr (New Zealand).
Former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy charged with illegal sale of firearms, 2 of which were used in fatal shooting of teen
A former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is accused of illegally selling firearms to an FBI informant while he was a deputy, including two that date back to the fatal Roxborough shooting two weeks earlier that left a 14-year-old dead and four minors injured, according to court documents.
Samir Ahmad is charged with trafficking firearms and selling firearms to someone illegally in the United States, since the informant told the then MP at the time of the purchase that they found illegally in the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said in a statement.
“You don’t have to worry about any of that,” replied Ahmad, a four-year veteran of the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents.
Ahmad was fired Oct. 19 and arrested by federal agents, prosecutors said. The case was unsealed on Thursday.
CNN has reached out to Ahmad’s attorney for comment.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania offered a scathing review of Ahmad’s behavior in its detention note. They say just two weeks after the shooting outside Roxborough High School, he was able to get the guns used.
“The fact that the defendant had access to these weapons so quickly after they were used to commit such a horrific crime speaks volumes about the danger this defendant poses to the community,” prosecutors wrote in the memo. on duty.
How he obtained the weapons is under investigation, according to Jennifer Crandall, public information officer at the U.S. attorney’s office.
According to court documents, Ahmad also sold methamphetamine to the informant during one of the encounters.
“His ties to this community, including his family members who live here, the oath he took and the badge he wore, were not enough to stop him from trafficking arms. fire and drugs,” prosecutors said in a motion for remand.
“The defendant abandoned his commitment to this community long ago when he decided that crime was more profitable and more practical than keeping the oath he had sworn to the citizens of Philadelphia,” the memo from detention, filed Wednesday.
While prosecutors say there may have been “a moment when the defendant apparently understood right from wrong”, his actions, including his willingness to sell drugs and firearms, “demonstrate that his moral compass is shattered,” the motion reads.
Ahmad received a notice of intent to terminate for “repeated violations of Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office guidelines, policies and procedures,” the office said in a statement.
“As always, the Sheriff’s Office will continue to cooperate with local, state and federal authorities,” the statement said.
The Fraternal Order of Police of Philadelphia, which represents both police and deputy sheriffs, had no comment.
Top 10 worst world heavyweight title challengers including Marvis Frazier who lost to Mike Tyson and Eric Molina, whom Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder beat
These boxers have fought Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Vitali Klitschko and Deontay Wilder – but none of them have won, as they are the worst challengers to the world heavyweight title of all time.
With all due respect to anyone brave enough to step into the ring, there have been plenty of terrible heavyweight champions in recent years. So you can only imagine the level of men who barely deserved to challenge (and failed when they did).
The four belt era doesn’t help but let’s be clear we ignore the IBO, WBU, WBF and even the WBO of the early mickey mouse era when it was not recognized at the level heavy weights. Yet each of these boxers fought for a true version of the heavyweight crown – and we’re still trying to figure out why.
10. Audley Harrison
Give credit to the man cruelly dubbed ‘Fraudley’ and ‘A-farce’: his Olympic gold in 2000 helped launch Britain’s amateur glory days and he had some fun domestic rivalries . But Harrison’s dodgy chin and cautious left-handed style added to a mediocre professional heavyweight.
His unlikely WBA title shot came against David Haye in 2010 – and it was bad. Nothing happened for seven minutes until “The Hayemaker” woke up, threw punches, and Harrison was saved by the referee (who also spared the viewers more punishment). A-palling.
9. Albert Sosnowski
It wasn’t really the Klitschkos’ fault, as competition was scarce, but the Ukrainian brothers of destruction had a long list of incompetent title contenders. For every Albert Sosnowski, there is also an Alex Leapai, a Ray Austin, a Francesco Pianeta. They were all, and let’s be fair to them, terrible.
ULTIMATELY
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva UK start time, undercard and how to follow the fight
NEWS
How to watch Paul vs Silva: confirmed pay-per-view price, TV channel and more
come back
Taylor vs Carabajal LIVE: Start time, undercard and how to watch the Bray Bomber fight
Unusual
Askren Reveals Bizarre Contract Paul Asked Him To Sign Before Boxing Fight
STORY
Lomachenko lost his second pro fight to a man who drove for Uber in his spare time
odd
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva squat in bizarre final showdown… with UFC legend GSP
The only surprise for Poland’s Sosnowski in 2010 was that a boxer who lost to his mate Zuri Lawrence even had a chance to win the WBC crown from Vitali Klitschko. He at least tried, lasting 10 one-sided rounds before being stopped. Sosnowski then returned to his natural habitat of losing in Prizefighters at York Hall before retiring in 2017.
8. Eric Molina
A new champion is entitled to an easy first defense, but Deontay Wilder looked like he was going a bit far with Molina in 2015. A fighter who had already been stopped in one round by Chris Arreola and Ashanti Jordan was now facing a monstrous Puncher KO. Pray for Eric.
However, Molina defied expectations, rocking Wilder early and lasting until the ninth round before being stopped. This earned him an IBF title fight against Anthony Joshua the next year, where he suffered a more predictable KO3. Possibly the weakest heavyweight to get two shots at the world title, Molina was last seen being knocked out by Alen Babic. A third shot seems unlikely.
7. Jose Roman
The shocking thing about Roman’s title challenge against the undefeated George Foreman in 1973 is that he arguably should have won it. The 5ft 10in Puerto Rican with a 44-7-1 record was out of his depth against Foreman – who had demolished Joe Frazier and was close to knocking out Ken Norton, but was nibbling Roman in between.
However, after an angry “Big George” knocked Roman to the canvas early in the first round, he landed a blatant jab with his opponent on the canvas. The challenger’s corner protested but the referee clearly thought the boxing gods would be offended by Roman as champion and the fight resumed, Foreman finished Jose before the bell.
6. Steffen Tangstad
While Michael Spinks bided his time waiting to set up a lucrative match with rising star Mike Tyson, he wasn’t about to risk his undefeated record or his heavyweight titles against anyone particularly good – but nevertheless, the Norwegian Tangstad in 1986 went a bit far. .
The hairy-chested European champion had a few decent names on his list (including Britain’s Joe Bugner) but the red flag was a knockout loss to Anders ‘Who?’ Eklund (who was 10-2-1) a year before meeting Spinks. “The Jinx” toyed with Tangsted, dropping him three times in four rounds. The Norwegian never fought again.
5. Marvis Frazier
Poor Marvis, whose career has become a prime example of how a father’s gifts don’t always translate to the son. “Smokin Joe” coached his boy to 10-0 before rushing him into a 1983 fight with undefeated ringside/lineal champion Larry Holmes in the middle of his long reign. It was a humiliating mismatch, with Holmes finishing with the right hand and landing at will for a first-round knockout.
Things got even worse the next time Frazier moved up a level – he lasted 30 seconds with a 20-year-old Mike Tyson (Iron Mike’s fastest knockout ever). At least Marvis has shared the ring with two great heavyweight champions. Unfortunately, he didn’t hear the bell to complete the first lap each time.
4. Okello Peter
Russia’s Oleg Maskaev was a list of forgettable alphabetical world titles, so it’s safe to say that his 2006 defense against Ugandan Okello Peter in Moscow wasn’t exactly Ali-Frazier. Peter was 18-4, beat absolutely no one you’ve ever heard of, and lost to Sinan Samil Sam a year earlier.
Hardly an intimidating resume, but at least Peter lasted the 12 round distance with Maskaev before fading into obscurity. Maskaev lost his WBC belt to a far superior African heavyweight, Samuel Peter (no relation to Okello), in his very next fight.
3.Owen Beck
Nicknamed “What the hell is that?” Beck – who may be the exact question boxing fans asked when they saw he secured a world title against lumbering giant Nikolai Valuev in 2006. The undersized Jamaican lost back-to-back fights in 2005, so what better preparation to take on the 7ft Valuev for the WBA belt?
Valuev wasn’t even a big puncher considering his size, but he still had more than enough to bludgeon Beck around the ring, knocking him down in the second round and knocking him out in the third round. Beck retired with 13 losses in 2016 but at least he fought for a world title. Somehow.
2. Jean-Pierre Coopman
After the “Thrilla in Manilla”, the promoters naturally wanted to give Muhummad Ali a soft touch for his next title defense in 1976. The Belgian Coopman fit the bill, with impressive favorites and nothing else. They even came up with a nickname to make him more intimidating – “The Lion of Flanders” – but that couldn’t hide his limitations in the ring.
Unsurprisingly, a heavyweight who lost to someone called Harald Skog couldn’t do much even with an aging version of “The Greatest.” Ali stopped him in five rounds and Coopman eventually retired with 16 career losses, grateful to have shared a ring with his idol.
1. Pete Rademacher
Rademacher wasn’t exactly a bad boxer, winning Olympic gold in 1956. But he had arguably the worst record of any world heavyweight title contender – as he had literally never won a professional fight. Yes, the American had the “pre-Mayweather Conor McGregor record” of 0-0 when he boxed Floyd Patterson for the undisputed title on his professional debut.
Pete actually knocked down the infamous chinny Patterson once – but was knocked down seven times himself in response and was stopped in six rounds. He also lost his next fight, taking his record to 0-2, before retiring in 1962 with a 15-7-1 record. Based on his career achievements, easily the least deserving world champion challenger of all time.
