Magic will allow R.J. Hampton to become free agent; other options picked up
The Orlando Magic didn’t exercise R.J. Hampton’s rookie scale fourth-year team option for the 2023-24 season, multiple sources told the Orlando Sentinel on Friday evening.
The Magic exercised the third-year team options on Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner and the fourth-year team options on Cole Anthony and Chuma Okeke for next season, multiple sources said.
The organization later confirmed the Sentinel’s reporting, announcing they’d exercised the options for Anthony, Okeke, Suggs and Wagner.
Monday is the league-wide deadline for teams to pick up rookie scale options.
With the Magic not picking up his team option, Hampton will become an unrestricted free agent in July, meaning he’s free to sign with any team.
The Magic can still re-sign Hampton as a free agent. If they re-signed him, the Magic would be capped at paying Hampton $4.2 million in the first year of his new contract according to Spotrac — the amount of his declined option.
Hampton is in the process of leaving LIFT Sports Management, the agency founded by former UF and Magic guard/forward Mike Miller and CEO Donnie McGrath in the summer of 2020, a source told the Sentinel. He was the agency’s first signing.
Hampton’s fourth-year option not being picked up was slightly surprising. Most first-round picks have their third- and fourth-year team options exercised.
What made the decision less surprising is Hampton hasn’t been a consistent part of coach Jamahl Mosley’s rotation.
Before Friday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets, Hampton was averaging 11 minutes, playing in four of five games.
He played 9 minutes in the Oct. 22 loss to the Boston Celtics and 7 minutes in Monday’s loss to the New York Knicks. Hampton was a healthy scratch in Wednesday’s loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first time that’s happened since the Magic acquired him from the Denver Nuggets in March 2021.
“I really can’t say there have been things I’ve been told that have been pinpointed as far as why I’m not getting consistent minutes or the minutes aren’t the same as preseason,” Hampton told the Sentinel ahead of Friday’s game, before the Magic announced their decisions on the options.
“A lot of it is just staying ready. It sounds cliché but it’s the truth. You never know when your opportunities going to come. When it does, you have to be ready for it. When I get that opportunity, I’ll be ready.”
With Anthony (right internal oblique muscle injury), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery) and Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle) sidelined, Hampton had 9 points (2 of 7), 4 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in a season-high 25 minutes Friday.
Hampton was a consistent part of last season’s rotation, averaging 21.9 minutes and playing in all 64 games he was available for, including 14 starts. He averaged 21.9 minutes in the Magic’s five preseason games, suggesting he’d get consistent minutes as part of the regular rotation in light of the team’s injuries but that hasn’t been the case.
“I’d be lying to say it’s not frustrating,” Hampton said, “but it’s all how you control your emotions and how you see the bottle — half full or half empty.”
When asked about Hampton’s reduced role ahead of Friday’s game, Mosley responded: “Part of it is … there are other guys who are handling the basketball. He’s going to continue to get the opportunity. He’s done a great job of continuing to work and grow.”
As for how Hampton could be featured more in the rotation, Mosley replied: “R.J. and I have talked. We do a ton of communicating of his ability to sit down and guard. Picking up guys full court as that primary guard to start our defense. Offensively, it goes back to what we’re telling all of our guys — quick, right decisions.”
Hampton, the No. 24 pick in the 2020 draft, was traded to the Magic along with Harris and Denver’s protected 2025 first-round draft pick for Aaron Gordon.
He averaged 11.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists (25.2 minutes) in his 26 games with the Magic during the 2020-21 season and was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for May.
Hampton’s production dipped to averages of 7.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists his sophomore season.
His role changed — he wasn’t the primary ballhandler as frequently — because of inconsistent results as a playmaker and his scoring efficiency at the rim declined. He made improvements as a defender and outside shooter, knocking down 35% of his 2.9 3-point attempts in 2021-22 after converting 31.9% of his 2.7 attempts with the Magic as a rookie.
Hampton appeared to make improvements as a playmaker during preseason, mentioning the game was slowing down for him and taking advantage of his elite speed, but his playing time dwindled in the regular season.
The options for Anthony, Okeke, Suggs and Wagner being picked were expected.
Anthony, the No. 15 pick in the 2020 draft who’s slated to earn 5.54 million next season, has averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5 assists in 29.8 minutes with the Magic (116 games — 102 starts). He participated in the Rising Stars competition during last year’s All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.
Okeke, the No. 16 pick in the 2019 draft who’ll have a salary of $5.27 million, averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.6 minutes ahead of Friday, mostly as a reserve. He signed his rookie deal in November 2020 after using the 2019-20 season to work his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at Auburn.
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, has averaged 11.8 points., 4.3 assists., 3.5 rounds and 1.2 steals in 50 regular season games (47 starts). He also participated in Rising Stars.
Wagner, picked three spots behind Suggs, was named to last season’s All-Rookie first team, the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December and participated in Rising Stars.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Gay clubs will be banned in Russia – lawmaker — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Senior State Duma official says establishments that ‘promote’ same-sex relationships will be banned under new bill
Gay establishments will be banned under a new Russian bill aimed at criminalizing LGBT ‘propaganda’, a member of the State Duma, the country’s lower house of parliament, has said.
“Gay clubs are places where you can usually find [LGBT] people… I see them as establishments that promote non-traditional sex,” Nina Ostanina, chairwoman of the parliamentary committee on family issues, told the RIA Novosti news agency on Saturday.
Ostanina, however, insisted that the bill does not prohibit homosexuality. “This is propaganda, not [LGBT] people. They will continue to live as they do now,” she says.
The Duma unanimously approved the bill during its first reading on Thursday. The bill will prohibit the “Propaganda” same-sex relationships in the public sphere, including in the media, films, books and advertisements. It will provide for fines of up to $6,500 for individuals and $81,500 for organizations.
The bill, which was originally proposed by state media regulator Roskomnadzor, builds on an LGBT ban “Propaganda” targeting minors, which has been in place in Russia since 2013.
Lawmakers are expected to attach amendments to the bill during its second reading. Ostanina said the planned ban could be extended to cover theaters and tougher penalties for violators could also be considered.
Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan returns vs. Rutgers
Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan will return from a one-game absence to start against Rutgers at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday.
Morgan missed the 45-17 loss to Penn State last week after suffering a concussion in the fourth quarter of the 26-14 defeat to Illinois on Oct. 15.
With Morgan out, redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis made his first start against the Nittany Lions. The backup QB completed 9 of 22 passes for 175 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added seven rushes for 45 yards.
Morgan’s absence last week ended a 45-game consecutive start streak since midseason 2018.
Your Guide to San Diego Local Ballot 2022 Metrics
You may already be familiar with some of the proposals from the statewide ballot this year. But do you know all the local measures on the ballot in the city of San Diego?
San Diegan residents are being asked to weigh in on actions that could transform the Midway District and how the city handles issues as diverse as trash, labor and child care.
Additionally, voters in the San Diego Unified School District are being asked to approve another bond measure, and voters across the county will weigh in on a cannabis business tax proposal.
Here’s a rundown of all the local metrics San Diego City voters will see in the November ballot.
Additionally, if you’re looking for perspectives and opinions on them, the San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board, which is separate and independent from the newsroom, has compiled arguments for and against each measure.
Dolphins’ Xavien Howard, already questionable to play at Lions, will travel separate from team; River Cracraft ruled out
Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard will not travel with the team on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s game at the Lions for personal reasons but plans to get to Detroit separately, the team announced.
According to a source, Howard had a death in the family and is attending a funeral on Saturday.
Howard is already questionable to play Sunday due to a groin injury. His status for the 1 p.m. kickoff at Ford Field remains unchanged.
Howard’s availability is vital for a Dolphins secondary that has been devastated by injuries with safety Brandon Jones and cornerback Nik Needham lost for the season due to knee and Achilles injuries, respectively. Additionally, cornerback Byron Jones still does not appear to be returning imminently from the physically-unable-to-perform list as he is yet to resume practice. Fortunately for Miami, cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen, after missing last Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers from oblique and knee ailments, respectively, are set to return.
Howard, a Pro Bowl selection in three of the past four seasons and All-Pro in 2020, is having an uneven 2022 season in which groin injuries have curtailed his effectiveness.
In the Sept. 18 Week 2 game against the Ravens in Baltimore, speedy wideout Rashod Bateman outran him for a 75-yard touchdown after a short catch on a slant route. In the Sept. 29 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals, Tee Higgins beat him deep for a 59-yard touchdown. After missing the following week’s game at the New York Jets due to the bad groins, the Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen scored a key fourth-quarter touchdown against Howard in the red zone.
However, in the Dolphins’ last game, the Sunday night win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Howard appeared to be returning to form. He locked down Steelers receivers on his side of the field, and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett rarely challenged him, leading to interceptions for three other Dolphin defensive backs – safety Jevon Holland and fellow cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel.
Howard also started the 2022 season on a high note. In the first defensive series of the opening-week win over the New England Patriots Sept. 11, he tipped a pass to the end zone intended for ex-Miami receiver DeVante Parker, allowing Holland to intercept it.
Miami also had negative injury news Saturday.
Wide receiver River Cracraft, who was not previously on the team’s injury report, was ruled out for Sunday’s game at Detroit due to a neck injury.
The Dolphins elevated wide receiver Braylon Sanders and safety Verone McKinley from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.
McKinley, who gets his third and final call-up before the team has to decide if it wants to sign him to the 53-man roster to bring him up again, helps bring depth for Miami’s depleted secondary. The team could use some combination of him, Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem in replacing Brandon Jones at the strong safety spot.
Fejedelem (groin) is one of six Dolphins questionable against the Lions. Along with Howard, Miami also has defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), punter Thomas Morstead (illness) and tight end Tanner Conner (knee) questionable.
John Kerry begs King Charles to join COP27 as Sunak steps down
Failed presidential candidate John Kerry has urged King Charles III to attend the UN climate change conference COP27 in Egypt after it was revealed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would not attend the meeting because that he was too busy.
John Kerry, who is President Joe Biden’s special envoy on climate change on the international stage, said he would be “very powerful” if King Charles joined the globalist meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh next month to help push the green agenda forward in light of the British monarch’s vocal history on the issue.
“I know his presence would make a difference…because he has credibility, because he is a long-time leader,” Kerry told Sky News. “I think that would be very powerful.”
Last year, then-Prince Charles attended the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, which he and Boris Johnson traveled to by private jet despite being close enough to opt for modes of transport more environmentally friendly.
In a speech at the conference, Charles said that climate change poses a greater threat to humanity than the Chinese coronavirus, and therefore the nations of the world should “get on whatever we can. call a war footing”, to combat the supposedly imminent catastrophe.
The King has long been a supporter of radical government intervention in the economy to prevent climate change, however, in his first address to the nation following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the King said that would withdraw from his militant efforts and observe the political neutrality expected of his station.
It was reported earlier this month, however, that he had in fact planned to attend the COP27 meeting and deliver a speech again, but was persuaded by the then Prime Minister, Liz Truss, to drop the plans.
COP26 reset: Prince Charles calls for a ‘broad, military-style campaign’ to ‘radically transform’ the global economy
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) November 1, 2021
Although it is unclear at the time of this report if a similar discussion has taken place between King Charles and Rishi Sunak, it has been revealed that the newly installed Prime Minister will not be attending the meeting himself, Downing Street saying it is a “recognition of other pressing national commitments, including preparations for the fall budget.”
A Number 10 spokesperson said that while Sunak will not be attending, other senior government officials, including Britain’s COP26 President Alok Sharma, will go instead. The spokesperson also stressed that this does not mean that Sunak would put aside the green agenda.
“The government and the prime minister remain absolutely committed to supporting COP27 and to leading international action to tackle climate change,” she said. “We remain committed to achieving net zero and taking international and national action to address climate change. The UK is ahead of many other countries on net zero.
The move was welcomed by former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, who resigned from his post earlier this week, who said“The Prime Minister is right not to go to the COP. The cost of living will not be solved in Sharm el Sheikh where each hotel room for the conference costs £2,000 a night.
Yet, much like his former boss Boris Johnson, Sunak has been a leading figure for the Conservative Party’s globalist wing in promoting green ideology, using one of his first acts as prime minister this week to reverse a decision by Liz Truss and reimpose the ban on fracking for shale gas.
This came despite a report released this week by the Joint Committee on National Security Strategy (JCNSS), which warned that the radical pursuit of the transition to a “net zero” carbon economy by 2050 will result in Britain “becoming more and more dependent on electricity”. and renewable energy sources, which are more vulnerable to extreme weather conditions than gas and other fossil fuels.
While the UK imports only around 4% of its natural gas from Russia, the inability of successive governments to tap into the country’s domestic resources has left it vulnerable to price shocks in European markets and therefore runs the risks experiencing blackouts this winter like other nations more dependent on Russia.
Coup over: Globalist Rishi Sunak installed as UK Prime Minister
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 25, 2022
Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka
At least 59 dead, more injured after influx of Halloween crowds in South Korea – NBC Chicago
At least 59 people were killed and 150 others injured after being crushed by a large crowd advancing down a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul, South Korean officials said.
Choi Seong-beom, fire chief of Yongsan in Seoul, said the death toll could rise as rescuers continued to transport the injured to hospitals in Seoul after the stampede in the Itaewon entertainment district on Saturday night. He said 13 of the dead had been sent to hospitals while the bodies of the other 46 were still on the streets.
Officials said people were believed to have been crushed to death after a large crowd began advancing down a narrow alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.
More than 400 rescue workers and 140 vehicles from across the country, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured.
The National Fire Agency said separately in a statement that authorities were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.
Television footage and photos from the scene showed ambulance vehicles lined up in the streets amid a heavy police presence and rescue workers moving the injured on stretchers. Rescuers and pedestrians were also seen performing CPR on people lying in the streets.
In one section, paramedics were seen checking the condition of a dozen or more people who lay motionless under blue blankets.
Police, who were restricting traffic in nearby areas to speed up transportation of injured people to city hospitals, also confirmed that dozens of people were receiving CPR on the streets of Itaewon. The Seoul Metropolitan Government has sent emergency text messages urging area residents to return home quickly.
A local police officer said he was also informed that a stampede had occurred in the streets of Itaewon where a crowd of people had gathered for Halloween festivities. The officer requested anonymity, saying details of the incident were still under investigation.
Some local media earlier reported that the thunderbolt happened after a large number of people rushed to a bar in Itaewon after hearing an unidentified celebrity going there.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling on authorities to ensure prompt treatment of the injured and review the safety of party venues. He also asked the health ministry to quickly deploy disaster medical assistance teams and secure beds in the nearby hospital to treat the injured.
Local media said around 100,000 people flocked to the streets of Itaewon for the Halloween festivities, which were the biggest since the start of the pandemic following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions these days. last months.
