Man shot dead in NYC public accommodation, suspected shooter dies: cops
A man was in stable condition after being shot multiple times in Brooklyn on Sunday morning – but the suspected shooter was not so lucky, police said.
Gunfire erupted outside 234 Sands Street at NYCHA’s Farragut Homes around 3 a.m., leaving a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the stomach and arm, police said. He was rushed to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.
Officers arrested a suspect at the scene, but he “suffered a type of cardiac incident” and was taken to Brookdale Hospital, a police spokesman said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police recovered a firearm at the scene.
New York Post
Erik Spoelstra says Heat either pull together or face ‘incredible amount of frustration’
Erik Spoelstra didn’t name names, because he doesn’t name names.
So when the question was raised in the wake of Saturday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings about the reason for another sluggish start and the Miami Heat’s resulting fall to a 2-5 record, the response was about the collective need for individuals to come together.
It was, in effect, a coach’s way of sending a message without singling out.
Even if it appeared that was the intent.
“Right now,” he said, as the Heat return from their 1-2 western swing, next to face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at FTX Arena, “this is about the collective group. How are we going to impact this thing together to impact winning? And if we try to do it any other way, it’s going to lead to an incredible amount of frustration.
“Anybody that’s trying to do it on their own, anybody that’s trying to self-will it, anybody that’s trying to work any kind of individual goals with this, it ain’t gonna work. It ain’t gonna work on either end. We have to come together as a group to figure this out and impact winning.”
Such is the rhetoric that has been utilized with previous rosters. But that was when Hassan Whiteside was hoarding statistics, James Johnson was producing wildly erratic performances, Dion Waiters irrational confidence was growing too irrational.
This is different. This is largely that same roster that finished within a victory of last season’s NBA Finals.
This is a team that still has the confidence, faith of its coach.
But it is a coach who also appreciates the razor-thin margin for a team lacking anything close to a star-laden roster.
“We know what our identity is,” he said. “We know we have to compete at this game together, on both ends of the court. We have that kind of disposition, and we have that commitment defensively when we’re fully engaged. And it’s just proven to be extremely costly when we’re not living on that razor’s edge.
“And that’s what we’ll fix. We obviously have some time. We’re not in a panic about it. But we don’t want to wait. We don’t want to wait anymore, particularly when we know the answers to the test. It’s just the full commitment to do this connected and together on both ends.”
In the wake of Tyler Herro scoring 34 points in Sacramento, Spoelstra pushed past a question about Herro. There also was no focus on Bam Adebayo’s 23 points against the Kings.
It was Spoelstra’s way of making clear that this is a sum-of-its-parts equation.
Of that, he was exceedingly willing to further elucidate.
“It’s not rocket science for us,” he said. “We understand the answers to our test. Everybody has their own test, and you have your own identity to create. And we just have to fully commit to that, and doing it together.”
Against the Kings, the Heat were awful in the first half. They then outscored the Kings by 16 in the second half.
“There’s a stark difference to our disposition, activity, communication, effort, all of that, in the second half, with that desperation, as opposed to the start of the game, allowing so many easy baskets that get a team in an incredible rhythm,” he said of the ongoing problem. “And then, also, some quick shots, ill-advised shots in the first half just compounded some of our defensive lapses.”
Again, it was the what that was addressed, not the who.
“We’re not that far away,” he said of his team’s worst start since 2016-17, when the Heat team opened 2-8 on the way to a 11-30 first half of the season. “It looks and feels sometimes that it’s worse than it is. It’s very close, but we have to fully commit to get there.”
Coming together, he said, instead of pulling apart.
“We have to be way more consistent to our identity offensively,” he said. “And we know what it is. We just have been testing the fences to see if we can do it another way. That pain of losing will get us to change it quickly.”
Or there will be more pain, he said.
“We can test the fences and do it a bunch of different ways that don’t work,” he said. “Or, alright, we know what works and let’s commit to that and get to it right away, and get to it as consistently as you can.
“Even when we get to that on the majority of the possessions during the game, it doesn’t guarantee a win, but it’s going to put us in a position way more frequently.”
()
Portland Thorns win National Women’s Soccer League title : NPR
Nick Wass/AP
WASHINGTON — Sophia Smith and the Portland Thorns overcame off-court challenges this season with a championship on it.
Smith, the season’s most valuable player, scored early and the Thorns claimed their third National Women’s Soccer League title on Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over Kansas City Current.
The Thorns also won the NWSL championships in 2013, the league’s inaugural season, and again in 2017. The three titles are the most for any team in the league.
A recent report that revealed league-wide misconduct had a direct impact on the Thorns, but the players said it brought them together.
“We’ve done so much work this season. We’ve been through a lot of things that aren’t in the job description,” Smith said. “So that was really rewarding. I felt so proud of our team because we’ve just been through so much – and to be able to bring that back to our fans who have stuck with us throughout this year, it means so much ours.”
The Current had a costly turnover before Smith came down the field, rounded goaltender Adrianna Franch and scored skillfully in the fourth minute.
Smith nearly scored another goal in the 27th minute, but his shot went just wide. Smith is the second MVP to score in the championship game, joining Lynn Williams for North Carolina in 2016. At 22, she is also the youngest player to score in a league final.
Smith was honored as MVP earlier this week after scoring a club-record 14 goals during the regular season. She was also chosen MVP of the championship game.
An own goal from Kansas City’s Addisyn Merrick doubled Portland’s lead in the 56th minute. Moments later, Morgan Weaver had a shot from range but Franch got his hands on it before he hit the crossbar and stalked away.
“This one hurts,” current coach Matt Potter said. “It’s just a moment, to put it into the big picture. Then obviously we have a lot to celebrate right now and this year that we can all look back on, maybe tomorrow or the next day, and be very proud of I think we’ve always said that our best days are ahead of us, not behind us.
Audi Field was nearly sold out for the game, which aired in prime time on CBS network television for the first time.
The NWSL was rocked this month by an investigation that uncovered systemic abuse and misconduct, spanning multiple teams, coaches and victims.
The investigation led by former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates was launched last year after two former players came forward with allegations of harassment and sexual coercion dating back a decade against the former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley.
Riley, who was fired, denied the allegations. He was one of five league coaches who were fired or resigned last year over allegations of misconduct.
The Yates report detailed how the Thorns mishandled complaints about Riley when he coached the team in 2014-15. As a result of the report, the Thorns fired two team executives. But some fans have called on owner Merritt Paulson to sell both the Thorns and the Portland Timbers from Major League Soccer.
Some Audi Field fans held a sign that read, “Support the Players.”
“We’re a really close team off the court and we knew these things could derail us, so a lot of the conversations had to stay process-based,” Portland goaltender Bella Bixby said. “We know some days are going to be tough for some people, so when we can just come together and carry that burden with them, we’re able to balance it.”
The Thorns advanced to the championship game with a 2-1 win over the San Diego Wave last Sunday. Crystal Dunn scored in stoppage time for the win.
The Current earned their place with a 2-0 victory over top seed OL Reign, surprising the winners of this season’s Supporters Shield.
The Current started playing in 2021 as an expansion team, with many of their players coming from the former Utah Royals. Last season they finished in last place in the league.
The Washington Spirit won the NWSL Championship last year.
NPR News
The pros and cons of the Mets signing Aaron Judge
About an hour after Aaron Judge made the final out of the 2022 season at Yankee Stadium, he was asked about what comes next. He didn’t have much of an answer, which did nothing to satisfy the angry fans in New York, the hopeful Mets fans in Queens and the eager fans in his home state of California.
“No, not at all,” Judge said after the Yankees were swept by the Astros in the ALCS on Sunday night. “I’ve got plenty of time to figure that out.”
The outfielder is about to become the top free agent on the market this winter. With the Mets and Yankees doing something of a role reversal in recent years, there has been plenty of speculation that he’s headed to the big-spending team in Queens.
There is a lot to like about Judge in a Mets uniform, namely the prolific power bat he brings. To be clear, every team in the league should do their due diligence on a player like Judge. The price tag would likely preclude teams like the Oakland A’s and Tampa Bay Rays but Judge is a tremendous talent so every front office should, at the very least, kick the tires on him and examine whether or not he would be a fit for their club. His 36.7 fWAR ranks No. 1 for all qualified players since 2017.
We’ll look at the pros and cons of Judge going to the Mets but first we have to start with what his next contract might look like.
Judge turned down a $213.5 million, seven-year contract in the spring, which sent the message that he wants to be among the highest-paid players in baseball because he believes he is one of the best players in baseball. It was a gamble, but he chose to bet on himself.
Then he hit 62 home runs in the regular season and proved that he is among the upper echelon of elite players.
So what would it take to get him? At 30, he’s probably going to want career security, which means long term. Let’s say eight years. And if he didn’t take $30.5 per year in the spring, he certainly isn’t going to be accepting anything less now, so let’s ballpark it in the $40 million average annual value range.
PROS
Judge will hit 40-50 home runs per year, if not more. He has a career OPS of .977, a career OBP of .394 and he puts the ball in play with a career BABIP of .345. These are three metrics the Mets value highly with general manager Billy Eppler citing on-base numbers frequently in his postseason press conference a few weeks ago.
The Mets want to make pitchers work and value hitters who can take a lot of pitches, make hard contact and draw walks. Judge does all of this and adds a huge power element that the Mets badly need.
The station-to-station offense failed the Mets late in the regular season and the postseason when they didn’t get the big hits they needed. Starling Marte’s injury practically broke the Mets’ offense and there is an argument to be made that one player like that shouldn’t affect the rest of the lineup. Judge would make the Mets’ offense significantly more imposing.
The addition of Judge would directly impact Marte, the Mets’ current right fielder. He could slide back to center field, where he played before coming to the Mets.
CONS
According to a source, owner Steve Cohen is not interested in poaching players from the Yankees. But there are other items in the con category.
The Mets’ payroll is expected to exceed $300 million next season, but they have several holes to fill with so many players leaving in free agency, including ace Jacob deGrom. Sure, Cohen could probably give deGrom and Judge $40 million each next year if he really wanted to, but that might mean fewer dollars left to replace three starting pitchers, a closer and a handful of relievers.
The Mets would like to bring back deGrom, closer Edwin Diaz and possibly center fielder Brandon Nimmo. Bringing in Judge would eliminate the possibility of bringing back all three.
It should be noted that Judge’s postseason numbers have not matched his regular season numbers, but he will help a team get to the postseason. He owns a career line of .211/.310/.462 with a .772 OPS and 13 home runs in 12 series over six seasons.
If Judge doesn’t want to be a Yankee, then he probably doesn’t want to be in New York. Much has been made about fans in the Bronx booing him during the postseason but Mets fans booed Max Scherzer in his Wild Card start. The fanbases are different, but ultimately the market and the expectations are largely the same.
No one seems to know what, exactly, Judge and deGrom are looking for. There is speculation that both want to be closer to their respective homes but the only thing we know for sure is that they want to win. But it sounds like Judge isn’t in a hurry to figure it out.
“I’ve never been in this spot before,” Judge said. “So I don’t have the answers.”
()
‘Robust protocols’ in place, says Gove amid reports of Liz Truss phone hacking | Michel Gove
Michael Gove pointedly refused to deny a report that Liz Truss’ home phone was potentially hacked by Russian agents, as Labor accused the government of “not taking national security seriously enough”.
Gove, returned to the cabinet this week by Rishi Sunak as upgrade secretary, said he could not discuss possible security breaches, but insisted there were “robust protocols ” in place on such matters.
The Mail on Sunday said agents who hacked into Truss’ personal phone when she was foreign secretary would have gained access to secret exchanges with other nations, as well as private conversations with Kwasi Kwarteng, who was later its chancellor when she was in No 10.
Asked about the allegations, Gove told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge program on Sunday: ‘I don’t know the full details of the security breach, if any, that took place. What I do know is that the government has very robust protocols in place to ensure that individuals are protected, but also that government security and national security are also protected.
Asked about reports that the incident was covered up by Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, with Truss partly concerned that the revelation could damage his bid to succeed Boris Johnson, Gove said: “I’m sure Liz at both as Foreign Secretary and as Prime Minister will have followed the advice given to him by the intelligence and security communities.
Speaking after Gove, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the return of Suella Braverman as home secretary by Sunak, just six days after Truss sacked her for security breaches, highlighted a broader lack of seriousness about security.
“All of this just raises questions about how the government isn’t taking national security seriously enough,” Cooper told the Ridge show.
“The problem is that the person who should be reassuring that the government has a grip, the person who should be doing interviews this morning about all of this, is Home Secretary Suella Braverman, and she cannot do that. because it is still unable to answer questions about its own serious flaws and security breaches.
Braverman was fired by Truss after it emerged the then Home Secretary had used a personal email to send sensitive government information on immigration policy to a Tory MP. She accidentally copied the message to another MP’s aide, who alerted Number 10.
Cooper said the Labor Party wanted to know if Braverman had been involved in previous security breaches and wanted any information uncovered by Case and the Cabinet Office more broadly to be sent to the House Intelligence and Security Committee, which oversees matters. of security.
“We repeatedly asked if the Home Secretary used his home phone to send other government documents,” Cooper said. “There are also questions as to whether she has been the subject of an investigation or other security leaks.
“It’s just irresponsible. You can’t have a Home Secretary who the Security Service doesn’t trust, who isn’t entrusted with important government information.
Asked about Braverman, Gove said the Home Secretary was “a top notch and top politician”.
He said: “She acknowledged that a mistake had been made. She works hard to make our borders safer and police more effective. She is a valued member of the firm and someone I admire and appreciate.
In a subsequent interview with BBC One’s Sunday show with Laura Kuenssberg, Gove appeared to partly blame the media for focusing too much on the issue of Braverman’s security breach, and said the very fact that it had been sent back to the government should reassure people enough.
While saying he did not wish to criticize journalists, Gove said “it becomes a distraction if people ask these questions”.
When asked how people could be sure she was not compromised by her approach to the role, Gove added: ‘By definition Suella’s return to power is a sign of confidence on the part of the government as a whole that it is equipped, ready and more than capable of facing the task ahead.
theguardian
Texas deputy hospitalized after alleged speeding, drunk driver crashed into patrol vehicle
A crash involving a speeding drunk driver landed two people, including a deputy, in a Southeast Texas Hospital over the weekend.
An on-duty Harris County deputy was driving north on Tomball Parkway shortly after 11 p.m. Friday when the patrol vehicle ended up in the back, FOX 26 Houston reports.
The deputy, who has not been identified, was not answering any calls at the time of the crash, the outlet said.
Witnesses said an unidentified man driving a white Mercedes was speeding down the highway before hitting the deputy’s vehicle.
FLORIDA OFFICER GETS BETWEEN DRUNK DRIVER and runners in 10K, DASHCAM VIDEO SHOWS
Several bystanders allegedly tried to help the deputy, but the deputy told them to help the other driver, who was described as “extremely drunk”.
Harris County Sgt. Bondurant said the deputy was unconscious for a short time afterwards, according to Houston-area news outlet KHOU-TV.
The deputy and the other driver were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. Both are expected to be OK.
NORTH CAROLINA TROOPER USES OWN CAR TO ARREST ALLEGED DRUNK DRIVER
Investigators believe the suspect was traveling over 100 mph when he hit the deputy, KHOU reported.
The deputy had no lights or sirens on and was traveling at around 70mph when the car was struck.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The sheriff’s office said several drunk driving charges were pending.
Fox
Liverpool midfielder is ‘bullied’ and Jurgen Klopp’s aging engine room will cost them ‘big trophies’, says Graeme Souness
Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes their midfielder is now being bullied as their poor run continues with a 2-1 loss to Leeds United.
The Reds fell behind on a strike from Rodrigo, following a terrible error from Joe Gomez, and despite an equalizer from Mohamed Salah, Crysencio Summerville handed the victory to the visitors.
Jurgen Klopp’s side had the majority of the game and created chances, although some fell to waster Darwin Nunez, who struggled in front of goal.
But Leeds still managed 14 shots and, crucially, converted two at Anfield, a rare sight in the past five years.
Souness believes the main problem with Klopp’s charges is that they are no longer winning the battle in midfield and are now pushed around by their opponents.
He said: “Liverpool are a mile away from where they have been in recent years.
“They don’t play with the same intensity. I think in many cases tonight Leeds was more than a game for what Liverpool have done to teams for years.
“Liverpool used to bully teams, their teams bullied in midfield. And now they are being bullied.
CLOWN
Fred hits out at Scholes and ‘boring’ pundits as Neymar backs Man United ace Antony
send a message
Maddison reveals what Guardiola told her during heated chat: ‘It’s not that easy’
emotional
Wrexham owner McElhenney gushes as fans chant his and Reynolds’ names in the pub
DIRECT
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds LIVE REACTION: Marsch’s side out of the drop zone after stunning win
POOR
Spurs discovered it too easily under Conte and ‘got away with it’ after Bournemouth win
NECESSARY
Agbonlahor says Emery can’t come soon enough after Villa were ‘beaten’ by Newcastle
“They still had enough chances to win the game, the man of the match is a goalkeeper (Meslier) – that tells the story.
“Liverpool aren’t like the team we’ve seen for the last five years. They just don’t have the same intensity. They don’t have it in their legs anymore.
And Souness, who will join White and Jordan in reacting to the weekend action from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, believes their aging engine room will cost them a chance at silverware.
He added: “I think when you look at the midfield. Thiago 31, Henderson 31, Fabinho 29. And after that you have Keita who is around 27, you have Oxlade-Chamberlain who is out and injured at age 29.
“You have Curtis Jones who is 21 and the other young player who started tonight Harvey Elliott is 19.
“Turning back to the start of the season, Jurgen said his midfielder felt vulnerable because of the age group and injury risk.
“We know it’s a very tough league to play in and nine months can be a long time, so expecting the two young guys to come in and guide you through most of the season is a big ask.
“I’ve been saying this since the start of the season, the midfield they have now is no longer the midfield that’s going to win them the big trophies.”
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
