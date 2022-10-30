Man wrongfully convicted of Inglewood murder released after 38 years

A 69-year-old man has been released after serving more than 38 years behind bars for a murder he did not commit, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced Friday.

Maurice Hastings was convicted in 1988 of the murder of Roberta Wydermyer of Inglewood, along with two other attempted murders. His conviction and life sentence without parole were overturned Oct. 20 in a hearing at the request of Hasting’s attorneys, who are part of the Los Angeles Innocence Project at Cal State LA.

Hastings has maintained his innocence since his arrest.

“What happened to Mr. Hastings is a terrible injustice,” Dist. Atti. George Gascón said in a statement. “The justice system is not perfect, and when we learn of new evidence that makes us lose confidence in a conviction, it is our duty to act quickly.”

In video from this month’s hearing released by the District Attorney’s Office, Hastings can be seen listening to his attorneys ask Los Angeles Superior Court Judge William C. Ryan to erase his conviction and the resulting sentence. As the judge spoke the words that set him free, an emotional but calm Hastings closed his eyes in relief.

“I agree with your findings,” Ryan told Hastings’ attorneys. “Conviction and sentence are recalled, quashed and set aside.”

In 1983, 30-year-old Wydermyer was walking late at night to a supermarket when she was robbed, sexually assaulted and shot in the head. His body was found in the trunk of his vehicle.

Wydermyer’s husband and friend said they saw someone driving his stolen car.

Hastings was also found guilty of attempting to kill Wydermyer’s husband and his friend.

Hastings’ first trial ended in a deadlocked jury. The second trial lasted four months and included more than 100 witnesses and nearly 300 exhibits. This jury deliberated for two weeks before convicting him of murder.

During the autopsy of Wydermyer’s body, the coroner conducted a sexual assault examination and detected semen in his mouth. Hastings requested a DNA test in 2000, but his request was denied by the district attorney’s office.

Hastings finally obtained a DNA test in June after submitting a statement of innocence to the prosecutor’s Conviction Integrity Unit last year. This test determined that the semen recovered during the autopsy was not from Hastings.

He was related to someone else, a man who had been convicted of kidnapping another woman and putting her in the trunk of a vehicle. The man was also found guilty of raping and kidnapping another young woman. He was sentenced to 56 years in prison and died in 2020.

His name has not been released by the district attorney’s office, but officials said investigators are working with police to better understand his role in the assault and murder of Wydermyer.

After his release, Hastings focused on the future rather than the past.

“I have prayed for many years for this day to come true,” he told a news conference. “I’m not pointing fingers. I don’t stand here as a bitter man. But I just want to enjoy my life while I have it, and I just want to move on.

Hastings thanked his lawyers at the LA Innocence Project and others who supported him, including his mother, who died in June.

“She wasn’t there to see that day, but I believe she despises us now,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.