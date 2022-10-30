News
McDonald’s stock hits record high
Shares of McDonald’s hit a record high on Friday as Wall Street applauded the company’s third-quarter results.
The stock price hit around $274 on Friday, a jump of around 3% for the day.
On Thursday, McDonald’s reported consolidated revenue of about $5.87 billion for the third quarter, a year-over-year decline without accounting for currency fluctuations, which beat Wall Street expectations and allowed the action to reach new levels. The company went public in 1965.
Cowen raised his price target from $280 to $293 after the results. In a note Thursday, Cowen restaurant analyst Andrew Charles wrote that “we are encouraged by [McDonald’s] proven playbook to drive US outperformance.
The burger chain has had success with recent promotions focused on its staples, like Adult Happy Meals and Celebrity Meals. In the third quarter, sales at US McDonald’s stores that had been open for at least 13 months jumped 6.1%.
The burger chain was able to boost sales in part by raising its prices. In the third quarter, McDonald’s prices in the United States rose about 10% on average year-over-year.
As companies raise the prices of their products, they need to be careful not to scare off too many customers. Companies like Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) are offering food and beverages in smaller packages, to give customers cheaper options (even if they get a worse deal on those items). PepsiCo (PEP) stock price also hit a record high on Friday.
Another way to retain customers while increasing prices is to focus on value.
“Consumers are willing to tolerate” price increases because they still see McDonald’s as an affordable brand, CEO Chris Kempczinski noted on a call with analysts discussing third-quarter results Thursday.
In fact, McDonald’s has increased its share “among low-income consumers,” chief financial officer Ian Borden said on the call.
McDonald’s is “positioned as the leading brand in terms of value and affordability,” Borden said, noting some customers are switching from buying meals to buying valuable items as a way to save money. . The company uses its rewards program to help create more loyal customers. “Our loyalty program drives growth and exceeds expectations,” noted Kempczinski.
And McDonald’s has a reputation for doing well when the economy is struggling.
“Our business performed well during this last downturn,” Borden said, referring to the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009. “We expect that we will perform well in this environment, certainly on a relative basis compared to our competitors. .”
– Paul R. La Monica of CNN Business contributed to this report.
Knicks get first look at Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs after failed pursuit of 3-time All-Star
CLEVELAND — The questions can’t be answered by the buzzer Sunday night. Those could’ve-beens and should’ve-beens.
We’ll have to wait a couple years, if not longer.
But they’ll be asked and analyzed when the Knicks face the Cavaliers because of Donovan Mitchell, the star who’d be wearing the other uniform if fate didn’t veer off its presumed path. Mitchell, 26, is either the one who got away from the Knicks or their fortunate fumble. Very early into this season, it looks like the former. Mitchell has been spectacular for the Cavaliers (4-1), displaying his athletic prowess while averaging an efficient 31 points with 6.4 assists.
He dropped 41 points in Friday’s overtime victory over the Celtics, a performance that left Mitchell declaring the Cavs “are further along than I expected” and “this is the hardest I’ve worked on defense in my career.”
The Knicks (3-2) are doing well enough without him. Jalen Brunson has instantly provided structure and purpose at point guard. Julius Randle has shown a willingness to defer and adapt.
But if something was missing in Tom Thibodeau’s two defeats this season, it was star power. The Knicks had no rebuttal for Memphis’ Ja Morant and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Mitchell’s category of excellence is more debatable than those two, but he’d easily be the most gifted scorer on New York’s roster.
“He’s obviously very athletic,” Knicks guard Evan Fournier said. “And the one thing he does extremely well is he stops on a dime. When he drives hard to the basket and he stops, with the speed and agility he has, he always creates separation. He’s really hard to guard. He’s very streaky. He can be not efficient at times. But when he gets it going, it feels like he can’t miss. So it’s going to be a challenge, obviously.”
Fournier was among the many Knicks shopped for Mitchell. Leon Rose was willing and seemingly able to consummate a deal, but it sputtered by September and the Jazz pivoted to Cleveland.
According to multiple sources, the major hangup was over future unprotected draft picks. Knicks executive Brock Aller, a noted draft-pick hoarder, and team consultant Gersson Rosas served as negotiators at different points during the long process. Some in the organization felt the Knicks’ offer was better than the Cavs, leaving them with a feeling that Jazz president Danny Ainge didn’t give them a fair chance.
Even Mitchell, a Westchester product and NYC AAU alumnus, was convinced of a homecoming, revealing recently that he told “everybody” he was going to the Knicks and began plotting living arrangements.
“On Sept. 1, I went to sleep like, ‘I’m on the Knicks. I’m going to New York.,’” Mitchell said on the “Old Man & The Three” podcast. “I’m building a house back home. I was already doing that anyway. So I got to expedite that. We got to get all this stuff figured out.
“That was the moment where I was pretty certain that was going to be the case. Literally, I told everybody, ‘Alright keep this quiet, but this is probably going to happen.’”
In many ways, Cleveland was a better fit for Mitchell. The Cavs are closer to contention than the Knicks, who couldn’t make the play-in tournament last season.
A Brunson/Mitchell backcourt would’ve been undersized and underwhelming defensively. If RJ Barrett was included in the deal, the Knicks wouldn’t have a reliable wing defender.
At one point or another, it seemed every Knick player was rumored as part of the trade. Now they have no choice but to move on.
“Who cares? I’m here. I’m here. He’s there,” Barrett said. “We just have to go in there and try to get a win.”
Fournier, who guarded Mitchell in the 2019 FIBA World Cup when France beat the U.S., carried a similar attitude about facing the player that nearly had him shipped to Utah.
“No [extra motivation] at all,” Fournier said. “There’s a lot of trade rumors about everyone. You don’t even know if it’s true or not. It doesn’t really matter. We’re just here to win the game and go home with a win and that’s it. I don’t know about the other guys but I don’t care.”
That’s the right approach. Leave the could’ves and should’ves to us.
Charlton v Ipswich were 2-2 at 90 minutes and Tractor Boys 4-2 after 96 minutes, but the League One clash ended 4-4 after a frantic final
Charlton and Ipswich played what is sure to go down as one of the most chaotic games of the season as they tied the points in an eight-goal thriller at the Valley.
Tractor Boys squandered their chance to climb to the top of the Ligue 1 table, and chaotically as they scored two goals deep in stoppage time.
With league leaders Plymouth not in action until Monday, Ipswich seemingly took full advantage by taking a 2-0 lead, before letting it slip away… in a big way.
The draw was 2-2 after 90 minutes, then 4-2 against Ipswich again in the fourth minute of added time.
But Kieran McKenna’s side still had time to concede two more late goals as the game ended in a 4-4 draw.
It took until added time in the first half for the deadlock to be broken, as George Edmundson’s header put Ipswich ahead before Tyreece John-Jules also nodded to double the advantage in the 52nd minute .
Charlton then rallied and the hosts were level again through Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in the 63rd minute and Albie Morgan in the 76th minute.
When Freddie Ladapo (90+1) and Sam Morsy (90+4) both netted fine strikes in injury time, the points once again seemed to go to Portman Road.
starlet
Man City legend Kompany fast-tracks ex-Man United star’s son to Burnley squad
red
Cardiff’s Robinson kicks the ball in the Swansea star’s face and sent off after seven minutes
FLIGHT
Sarr reportedly tops league stars in Qatar after failed Villa transfer
wrong
‘There is a crisis here’ – Norwich warned Premier League promotion is slipping away
CHANGE
EFL set to end TV blackout at 3pm on Saturday with Netflix and YouTube approached
BUYER
Simon Jordan provides update on ‘very difficult’ Coventry takeover proposal
But instead there was still time for the Visitors to crash and Charlton to salvage one of the most surprising results you will see this quarter.
Terell Thomas (90+6) pulled one back and George Dobson (90+9) headed home as added time ticked away indefinitely, to surprisingly seal a share of the points.
And it all happened without their manager in the dugout, with Charlton boss Ben Garner shown a red card and sent into the stands by referee Josh Smith when he reacted angrily to Ipswich’s second goal.
In the words of Sir Alex Ferguson: “Football – fucking hell.”
Dolphins’ Xavien Howard, already questionable to play at Lions, travels separate from team; River Cracraft ruled out
Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard did not travel with the team on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s game at the Lions for personal reasons but plans to get to Detroit separately, the team announced.
According to a source, Howard had a death in the family and is attending a funeral on Saturday.
Howard was already listed as questionable to play Sunday due to a groin injury. His status for the 1 p.m. kickoff at Ford Field remains unchanged.
Howard’s availability is vital for a Dolphins secondary that has been devastated by injury with safety Brandon Jones and cornerback Nik Needham lost for the season due to knee and Achilles injuries, respectively. Additionally, cornerback Byron Jones still does not appear to be returning imminently from the physically-unable-to-perform list as he is yet to resume practice. Fortunately for Miami, cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen, after missing last week’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers from oblique and knee ailments, respectively, are set to return.
Howard, a Pro Bowl selection in three of the past four seasons and All-Pro in 2020, is having an uneven 2022 season in which groin injuries have curtailed his effectiveness.
In the Sept. 18 Week 2 game against the Ravens in Baltimore, speedy wideout Rashod Bateman outran him for a 75-yard touchdown after a short catch on a slant route. In the Sept. 29 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals, Tee Higgins beat him deep for a 59-yard touchdown. After missing the following week’s game at the New York Jets due to the bad groins, the Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen scored a key fourth-quarter touchdown against Howard in the red zone.
However, in the Dolphins’ last game, the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Howard appeared to be returning to form. He locked down Steelers receivers on his side of the field, and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett rarely challenged him, leading to interceptions for three other Dolphins defensive backs — safety Jevon Holland and fellow cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel.
Howard also started the 2022 season on a high note. In the first defensive series of the opening-week win over the New England Patriots on Sept. 11, he tipped a pass to the end zone intended for former Miami receiver DeVante Parker, allowing Holland to intercept it.
Miami also had negative injury news Saturday.
Wide receiver River Cracraft, who was not previously on the team’s injury report, was ruled out for Sunday’s game at Detroit due to a neck injury.
The Dolphins elevated wide receiver Braylon Sanders and safety Verone McKinley from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.
McKinley, who gets his third and final call-up before the team has to decide if it wants to sign him to the 53-man roster to bring him up again, helps with depth for Miami’s depleted secondary. The team could use some combination of him, Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem in replacing Brandon Jones at the strong safety spot.
Fejedelem (groin) is one of six Dolphins questionable against the Lions. Along with Howard, Miami also has defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), punter Thomas Morstead (illness) and tight end Tanner Conner (knee) questionable.
Russia suspends Ukrainian grain export deal after Crimea attack – Reuters
The Russian government said it had indefinitely suspended a months-old agreement allowing grain shipments to leave Ukrainian ports, citing an attack on a base in occupied Crimea as the reason.
According to a statement released Saturday by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow is “suspending its participation” for an “indefinite period” in a UN-brokered agreement to ensure that agricultural products produced in Ukraine can reach world markets.
The agreement is considered essential for global food security given Ukraine’s role as a major producer of grain, which is then normally shipped via the Black Sea to markets around the world, particularly in Africa and the United States. Middle East.
“The Russian side cannot guarantee the safety of civilian dry cargo ships,” the Foreign Ministry said, citing an alleged drone attack by Ukraine on the port of Sevastopol in Crimea in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The Russian ministry statement repeated claims made earlier in the day that British experts had supported Ukraine in the attack on Crimea, with Moscow also accusing British forces of being behind explosions that seriously damaged the Nord Stream gas pipeline without providing supporting evidence.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak has accused Russia of “blackmail” and “inventing terrorist attacks” on its own territory, Reuters reported.
The export deal, dubbed the Black Sea Grain Initiative, was to last until November 19, when all parties should have agreed to extend it.
The UN said it was “in contact with the Russian authorities about this”.
“It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that would jeopardize the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is an essential humanitarian effort,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary General. , António Guterres, in a statement.
Nahal Toosi contributed reporting from Washington.
Magic will allow R.J. Hampton to become free agent; other options picked up
The Orlando Magic didn’t exercise R.J. Hampton’s rookie scale fourth-year team option for the 2023-24 season, multiple sources told the Orlando Sentinel on Friday evening.
The Magic exercised the third-year team options on Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner and the fourth-year team options on Cole Anthony and Chuma Okeke for next season, multiple sources said.
The organization later confirmed the Sentinel’s reporting, announcing they’d exercised the options for Anthony, Okeke, Suggs and Wagner.
Monday is the league-wide deadline for teams to pick up rookie scale options.
With the Magic not picking up his team option, Hampton will become an unrestricted free agent in July, meaning he’s free to sign with any team.
The Magic can still re-sign Hampton as a free agent. If they re-signed him, the Magic would be capped at paying Hampton $4.2 million in the first year of his new contract according to Spotrac — the amount of his declined option.
Hampton is in the process of leaving LIFT Sports Management, the agency founded by former UF and Magic guard/forward Mike Miller and CEO Donnie McGrath in the summer of 2020, a source told the Sentinel. He was the agency’s first signing.
Hampton’s fourth-year option not being picked up was slightly surprising. Most first-round picks have their third- and fourth-year team options exercised.
What made the decision less surprising is Hampton hasn’t been a consistent part of coach Jamahl Mosley’s rotation.
Before Friday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets, Hampton was averaging 11 minutes, playing in four of five games.
He played 9 minutes in the Oct. 22 loss to the Boston Celtics and 7 minutes in Monday’s loss to the New York Knicks. Hampton was a healthy scratch in Wednesday’s loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first time that’s happened since the Magic acquired him from the Denver Nuggets in March 2021.
“I really can’t say there have been things I’ve been told that have been pinpointed as far as why I’m not getting consistent minutes or the minutes aren’t the same as preseason,” Hampton told the Sentinel ahead of Friday’s game, before the Magic announced their decisions on the options.
“A lot of it is just staying ready. It sounds cliché but it’s the truth. You never know when your opportunities going to come. When it does, you have to be ready for it. When I get that opportunity, I’ll be ready.”
With Anthony (right internal oblique muscle injury), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery) and Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle) sidelined, Hampton had 9 points (2 of 7), 4 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in a season-high 25 minutes Friday.
Hampton was a consistent part of last season’s rotation, averaging 21.9 minutes and playing in all 64 games he was available for, including 14 starts. He averaged 21.9 minutes in the Magic’s five preseason games, suggesting he’d get consistent minutes as part of the regular rotation in light of the team’s injuries but that hasn’t been the case.
“I’d be lying to say it’s not frustrating,” Hampton said, “but it’s all how you control your emotions and how you see the bottle — half full or half empty.”
When asked about Hampton’s reduced role ahead of Friday’s game, Mosley responded: “Part of it is … there are other guys who are handling the basketball. He’s going to continue to get the opportunity. He’s done a great job of continuing to work and grow.”
As for how Hampton could be featured more in the rotation, Mosley replied: “R.J. and I have talked. We do a ton of communicating of his ability to sit down and guard. Picking up guys full court as that primary guard to start our defense. Offensively, it goes back to what we’re telling all of our guys — quick, right decisions.”
Hampton, the No. 24 pick in the 2020 draft, was traded to the Magic along with Harris and Denver’s protected 2025 first-round draft pick for Aaron Gordon.
He averaged 11.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists (25.2 minutes) in his 26 games with the Magic during the 2020-21 season and was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for May.
Hampton’s production dipped to averages of 7.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists his sophomore season.
His role changed — he wasn’t the primary ballhandler as frequently — because of inconsistent results as a playmaker and his scoring efficiency at the rim declined. He made improvements as a defender and outside shooter, knocking down 35% of his 2.9 3-point attempts in 2021-22 after converting 31.9% of his 2.7 attempts with the Magic as a rookie.
Hampton appeared to make improvements as a playmaker during preseason, mentioning the game was slowing down for him and taking advantage of his elite speed, but his playing time dwindled in the regular season.
The options for Anthony, Okeke, Suggs and Wagner being picked were expected.
Anthony, the No. 15 pick in the 2020 draft who’s slated to earn 5.54 million next season, has averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5 assists in 29.8 minutes with the Magic (116 games — 102 starts). He participated in the Rising Stars competition during last year’s All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.
Okeke, the No. 16 pick in the 2019 draft who’ll have a salary of $5.27 million, averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.6 minutes ahead of Friday, mostly as a reserve. He signed his rookie deal in November 2020 after using the 2019-20 season to work his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at Auburn.
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, has averaged 11.8 points., 4.3 assists., 3.5 rounds and 1.2 steals in 50 regular season games (47 starts). He also participated in Rising Stars.
Wagner, picked three spots behind Suggs, was named to last season’s All-Rookie first team, the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December and participated in Rising Stars.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Gay clubs will be banned in Russia – lawmaker — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Senior State Duma official says establishments that ‘promote’ same-sex relationships will be banned under new bill
Gay establishments will be banned under a new Russian bill aimed at criminalizing LGBT ‘propaganda’, a member of the State Duma, the country’s lower house of parliament, has said.
“Gay clubs are places where you can usually find [LGBT] people… I see them as establishments that promote non-traditional sex,” Nina Ostanina, chairwoman of the parliamentary committee on family issues, told the RIA Novosti news agency on Saturday.
Ostanina, however, insisted that the bill does not prohibit homosexuality. “This is propaganda, not [LGBT] people. They will continue to live as they do now,” she says.
The Duma unanimously approved the bill during its first reading on Thursday. The bill will prohibit the “Propaganda” same-sex relationships in the public sphere, including in the media, films, books and advertisements. It will provide for fines of up to $6,500 for individuals and $81,500 for organizations.
The bill, which was originally proposed by state media regulator Roskomnadzor, builds on an LGBT ban “Propaganda” targeting minors, which has been in place in Russia since 2013.
Lawmakers are expected to attach amendments to the bill during its second reading. Ostanina said the planned ban could be extended to cover theaters and tougher penalties for violators could also be considered.
You can share this story on social media:
