Itaewon, a hub for foreigners long known for its proximity to a major US military base – and now identified with Seoul’s Halloween mob that claimed more than 150 lives – has long held a special place in history. of the South Korean capital.
Members of Congress voice support for Paul Pelosi after violent attack
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive on the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
Members of Congress continued Sunday to voice their support for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, after he was violently attacked by an intruder with a hammer on Friday.
The 82-year-old underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, a Pelosi spokesperson said.
The Speaker of the House, a California Democrat, was in Washington, DC, at the time of the incident, authorities said.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that while people can have heated discussions about political issues, the violence must stop.
“It’s disgusting. This violence is horrific,” Scott said. “This thing has to stop.”
David DePape, 42, has been identified by police as the suspect who wielded a hammer during the attack on Paul Pelosi.
He reportedly sought out the Speaker of the House, shouting, “Where’s Nancy, where’s Nancy?” before attacking her husband, a source told NBC.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that Speaker Pelosi has been vilified and faced threats for years, and that it’s clear that “the vicious attack “was meant for him.
“I think it’s really important for people to realize that it’s not just this moment of this horrific attack, but that we’ve seen the violence perpetrated throughout our political system,” Klobuchar said.
There are different levels of protection for members of Congress, and Klobuchar said there may be ways to allow all members to obtain protection, even if they are not in line for direct succession to the Presidency.
In her first public comment since the assault, Speaker Pelosi said in a statement on Saturday that she was “heartbroken” and “traumatized” by the attack, but that her husband’s condition ” continues to improve.”
“Know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many members of Congress is a comfort to our family and helps Paul move forward in his recovery,” she said in the statement.
DePape is charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and other crimes in the attack, police said.
The felony charges will be presented on Monday and DePape is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said. said on Twitter.
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing.
It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23.
The increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
Although the advertised top prize will be an estimated $1 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Monday’s drawing will be an estimated $497.3 million.
Players who missed out on the latest grand prize in the 30-year-old lottery shouldn’t immediately toss away their receipts.
A Florida ticket holder matched all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing and increased the prize to $2 million by including the game’s “Power Play” feature. Six tickets won a $1 million prize by matching five white balls, including two in California, two in Michigan, one in Maryland and one in Texas.
Another 17 tickets won a $150,000 prize while there were 80 winners of $50,000 each. More than 3.8 million tickets won cash prizes totaling above $38 million, Powerball said.
It has been nearly three months since anyone hit all six numbers and took the lottery’s top prize, with a $206.9 million jackpot win in Pennsylvania on Aug. 3. Thanks to Powerball’s long odds of one in 292.2 million, there have now been 37 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
German official offers controversial solution to gas crisis – media – RT Business News
Finance Minister Christian Lindner calls for natural gas to come from Germany through hydraulic fracturing
Germany should look into the issue of domestic shale gas production using fracking, which is currently banned in the country, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in an interview with the Funke media group, quoted by CASS.
The technology extracts oil and gas from shale rock by breaking it down with pressurized liquid, including water and chemicals. The technique has been used in Germany since the 1960s to extract natural gas from conventional reserves, including sandstones and carbonate stones. About a third of the natural gas produced in the country comes from reserves exploited by fracking.
However, “unconventional fracturing” in shale and coal seams, which uses horizontal drilling techniques, was placed under a moratorium in 2011 and then largely banned in Germany due to environmental risks such as water pollution and earthquakes .
“We have large gas fields in Germany which can be extracted without endangering drinking water”, Lindner said. “It would be rather irresponsible to refrain from fracking because of ideological commitments.”
According to the manager, production is possible “several” areas, as Germany is able to meet relatively large needs from its own sources, which would be useful in view of the situation throughout the world.
The call comes amid an unprecedented energy crisis stemming from a cut in energy imports from Russia, once the bloc’s biggest supplier. The conflict in Ukraine has led to an all-out sanctions war against Moscow, targeting commodities such as oil and gas, and contributing to soaring energy prices in the EU and around the world.
In April, German Vice Chancellor and Energy Minister Robert Habeck rejected the idea of extracting shale gas in Germany by hydraulic fracturing due to environmental concerns. He pointed out that it would take years before it was possible to obtain the necessary permits and establish production using the method.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th player in NBA history to score 20,000 points in 129-124 loss to Chicago Bulls – The Mercury News
With a signature midrange jumper, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan joined an elite group of NBA players in the first quarter against the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday.
The basket marked DeRozan’s 20,000th career point in 14 seasons. He finished with 33 points, but the Bulls lost 129-124 after overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit despite the absence of All-Star Zach LaVine.
The performance still placed DeRozan among just 49 other players who reached the milestone, including Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James.
The moment was met with an immediate timeout from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who joined the crowd at the AT&T Center to congratulate their former star.
“I never really looked at records or milestones,” DeRozan said after Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. “I just go out there and compete. When it happens, you are aware that it is a reality. Especially being a basketball addict that I am – 20,000 doesn’t happen too often. To be in this position is definitely insane.
He could have hit the mark Wednesday at the United Center with a 24-point performance — a reasonable number for DeRozan, who is averaging 22 points per game this season. He dropped seven points, settling instead for a win over the Indiana Pacers.
“It wasn’t one of those things where I was determined or I woke up this morning saying, ‘I have to do this,’” DeRozan said. “It will happen every time it happens. I just wanted to play to win. That was what it was going to be.
Instead, DeRozan took the leap in a city that changed the trajectory of his career. Toronto may have been the city where DeRozan established himself as an NBA star, but San Antonio is where he reinvented himself. Even when he felt overlooked in the small market, DeRozan said he always felt loved by the fan base and the city.
Those three seasons in San Antonio were defined by the presence of Popovich, who guided DeRozan as much off the field as on it.
The pair remain close, making Friday’s story moment even more special for DeRozan, although he joked that Popovich could put him in Box-1 – defensive cover designed to keep the top scorer out of a team to shoot – just to play with him.
“(DeMar is) a beautiful, wonderful human being,” Popovich said before the game. “One of the best I’ve ever coached. He’s just a lovely man.
Spurs’ Keldon Johnson tied DeRozan with 33 points, and Jakob Poeltl added 21 points and 13 rebounds. Coby White scored 19 points and Andre Drummond had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls, who got 57 points from their bench.
LaVine sat out for what the team called “left knee management” as the veteran continues to recover from surgery this offseason. He is scheduled to play Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center.
Reaching 20,000 points is just the latest in a long list of accomplishments for DeRozan, who last season broke a Chamberlain record with seven straight games by scoring 35+ points and shooting 50% or better after being became the first NBA player to win the game. buzzer-drummers on consecutive nights.
His Bulls teammates believe DeRozan will be remembered as one of the best in NBA history.
“I’ve said it before – I think DeMar DeRozan is a Hall of Famer,” LaVine said after Wednesday’s game.
DeRozan realized he was nearing the milestone in the final weeks of last season. At the time, it struck him – as a reminder of his longevity in the league and a sign of his success. But DeRozan said records and milestones are not his goal.
“Any day that I can come to work and put on an NBA jersey, I’m beyond grateful,” DeRozan said. “I tell a lot of young guys that – some of my favorite players that I grew up watching, I had the opportunity to play against them when they came out. It put a lot of things into perspective for me. I remember being a rookie, and wondering where I would be 14 years later, I would have no idea.
“To be here again playing at a high level, having fun – it’s been an honor for me. Every time I get the chance to play basketball, it’s refreshing for me.
Itaewon, scene of Seoul’s Halloween crowd crush, has a complex history
How and where the Seoul crash happened
As late as the 1990s and early 2000s, the neighborhood was known for counterfeit designer goods and as a red light district largely supported by US troops. But in the years since, it has reinvented itself as a nightlife hub. It caters to a large contingent of foreigners and expats, reflecting global influences and values. This is Seoul’s most international neighborhood, with trendy lounges, bars, and cafes inspired by locations in the United States, Europe, and Russia.
More liberal societal attitudes are also present in Itaewon, especially regarding sexuality. The neighborhood includes gay clubs, in a country where homosexuality remains taboo. The internationally acclaimed Korean drama “Itaewon Class,” set there, has a black character and a trans character, racial diversity, and gender fluidity that is largely absent from other South Korean entertainment.
Here’s what causes crowd crushes like the deadly one in Seoul
“For people in Seoul, it’s kind of a tourist spot,” said Woo, a gaming executive who frequents hotspots there for business. He spoke on the condition that only his last name be used because his company did not allow him to speak to reporters. “A lot of Koreans who hang out in Itaewon will mingle with international people and in a way put aside their Korean identity. I bet a lot of young Koreans who were there last night weren’t from Seoul.
The attractions of Itaewon are similar to those of Times Square. About 100,000 people flocked to the district on Saturday to celebrate Halloween – an imported holiday increasingly popular with young South Koreans.
The celebrations were the first large-scale events since the coronavirus pandemic triggered cancellations and strict social distancing measures.
Many of the neighborhood’s alleys are steep, some with steps, sandwiched between large, gleaming storefronts like Lululemon’s. But as huge crowds jostled through the same narrow hallways that give the neighborhood its charm, there was a crush. Footage from the scene suggests the neighborhood has been unable to cope with the volume of revelers.
The disaster happened in a steep alley next to the Hamilton Hotel, which sits above a major subway station. Through its iterations, the Hamilton has remained a popular meeting place for people who then head elsewhere. When trains arrive at rush hour, they can send waves of people onto streets already full of revelers.
Jennifer Hassan, Joyce Sohyun Lee, Adam Taylor, Tim Meko and Harry Stevens contributed to this report.
Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys: Everything you need to know about the Week 8 game before kickoff
Coming off an upset of the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football,” the 3-4 Chicago Bears have another road test on a short week, facing the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
The Bears are where they should be
When Tom Brady said at the beginning of the month that there’s a lot of “bad football from what I watch,” he probably wasn’t envisioning his Tampa Bay Buccaneers being square in the middle of that discussion near the midpoint of the season.
The Buccaneers, who lost to the Baltimore Ravens 27-22 at home Thursday night, were one of 15 teams entering Week 8 at or within one game of .500, a large grouping of mediocrity that includes the Chicago Bears (3-4), Green Bay Packers (3-4) and both participants in Super Bowl LVI — the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-3).
It’s not an unusually high number of teams huddled around .500 after seven weeks. The average at this juncture over the last decade is 13.2 teams with a high of 18 in 2017 and low of five in 2020.
Read the full story here.
Why trading Robert Quinn ‘made too much sense’
General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Chicago Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season.
From a business standpoint the deal, in Poles’ words, “made too much sense.”
“This is going to allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster,” he said.
Read the full story here.
Latest news from Arlington Heights
At least one school district that serves the area where the Arlington International Racecourse is located in Arlington Heights has warned village leadership that creating a tax-incentive district to facilitate the redevelopment plans the Chicago Bears team is proposing for the site — including building a new NFL stadium — “would be a real concern,” public records show.
The football team inked a $197 million purchase agreement for the former Arlington Park International Racecourse site last year. In September, the Bears unveiled plans for a mixed-use commercial and residential development alongside the new, domed stadium it plans to build on the former racecourse, though leadership emphasized the still-tentative nature of the plans.
Given the $5 billion estimated cost of the Bears’ project, Palatine School District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz said the team or the village should chip in to help the school district respond to the increased student population and its needs anticipated as a result of the redevelopment.
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field? Here’s what to know.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Cowboys game — plus our Week 8 predictions
- 12 key numbers to know as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8
- It’s not ‘business as usual’ for the Chicago Bears after the trade of Robert Quinn, a respected team leader: ‘There is a void’
- Bears safety Jaquan Brisker calls Mac Jones kicking him in the groin ‘pretty dirty’ and says the New England Patriots QB should be fined
- Chicago Bears Q&A: Did Luke Getsy finally call a game to Justin Fields’ strengths? Will they be a buyer or seller at the trade deadline?
- Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields displayed poise, instincts and patience in the romp at New England. Next up: Doing it with consistency.
Young endangered one-horned rhino born at UK zoo
Chester Zoo in England, UK, recently announced the birth of a large one-horned rhinoceros, a critically endangered species. The zoo revealed in a statement that Asha, a 15-year-old rhino, gave birth to a female on October 14, and the incident was videotaped in the mother rhino’s cage.
According to Releasethe newborn has formed a close relationship with his mother and already wears the same slightly wrinkled armor plate as his parents.
A video of this adorable baby rhino was shared by Chester Zoo’s official YouTube page on Wednesday. When posting the video, the zoo wrote, “We are celebrating our latest arrival here at the zoo: an endangered large one-horned rhino, born to mum, Asha, after a 16 month pregnancy!”
The video shows the mother rhino giving birth to the newborn and the baby rhino walking with its mother later. The video has over 3,000 views.
The species was originally distributed throughout the northern Indian subcontinent, but is currently found only in India and Nepal. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, there are only around 3,000 larger one-horned rhinos left in the wild as they face illegal poaching for their animals. horns and the destruction of their habitat.
The great one-horned rhinos have been pregnant for around 15 months, so zookeepers are eagerly awaiting the birth of the cub, the Release said further.
