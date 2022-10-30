Men’s hockey: Gophers salvage a split at Ohio State

–>

The egg on the faces of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis is worth Rs 1.79 lakh crore. This is the cumulative value of the four deals Maharashtra has lost to Gujarat, including two since the Shinde-Fadnavis combo took over the state.

The losses: the Vedanta Foxconn chip-making project, a bulk drug-making project, a medical park and, starting this week, a Tata-Airbus plan that will make military transport planes.

The timing is ominous. Gujarat is due to vote for its next government and news of securing some of the country’s biggest investments will energize the BJP’s campaign to tear down Arvind Kejriwal in the prime minister’s home state.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, needs to heal its wounds. The three main opposition parties there – whose joint government was dismantled by Shinde and Fadnavis – say the couple must explain what keeps them sitting and watching as Mumbai comes close to losing its status of financial capital. Maharashtra is India’s second most industrialized state (behind Tamil Nadu). But it’s Gujarat that really seems to be doing business.

Shinde and Maharashtra BJP leaders are trying to appease their party members as well as voters. But the Shinde-BJP government seems to be a little unsteady on its feet.

Tata and Airbus will manufacture the C295 aircraft in Gujarat.

I spoke to several leaders of the Shiv Sena (the Uddhav Thackeray faction), Shinde faction, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), BJP and Congress for this column.

Including union ministers, BJP representatives have no difference with this opinion: “Gujarati favoritism to the detriment of Maharashtra must end or we will face a serious Maharashtrian tantrum, first in the long-delayed civic polls of Mumbai, then in the Lok Sabha of 2024. and assembly elections”. Recall that Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, made a huge pitch for the Tata project to come to Nagpur, his constituency, after Vedanta Foxconn left Maharashtra for Gujarat. Despite Gadkari’s tough scrabble, which included letters to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Gujarat’s election prevailed on the Nagpur ground.

The anger within the Thackeray team is palpable. An aide close to Thackeray said: “The BJP and its central leaders should thank their lucky stars that Uddhav-ji is soft (mannered); if Balasaheb had been here he would have ensured that the ‘strength of the street’ guaranteed that those who favored Gujarat could not stay in Bombay.”

Sweet or not, Thackeray is capitalizing on the narrative that Gujarat is the center favorite at the expense of Maharashtra. A sub-regional sense of competition has always existed between the two states, and the Sena and the NCP, the two parties that have positioned themselves as “Maratha sons of the soil”, are now sowing the Maharashtra narrative and the “manoos” are duped.

Uddhav Thackeray has fought court battles against the Eknath Shinde faction over who represents the real Shiv Sena

Thackeray also knows he has the ability to build on his perception of a man betrayed by his own party and ousted from government. He was a popular chief minister whose fireside chats during the pandemic, when it was at its peak, did much to endear him to people. Most Maharashtra leaders say sympathy for him was shown in the Andheri by-election and the BJP snatched his candidate because he didn’t want to risk a loss ahead of the crucial elections for the municipality of mumbai.

The Prime Minister and top BJP leaders emphasize in every state election that voters will benefit from their party’s choice so that central and state leadership can work in effective tandem. But the promised ‘twin engine’ is in fact a traitor, Aditya Thackeray has alleged, pointing out that the Maharashtra state government is now regularly trampled by a center for which Gujarat is the top priority.

The Shinde government is in crisis with a complete lack of trust between the two allies. Fadnavis is eager for the Shinde faction to merge with the BJP so he can make the decisions. Shinde is paranoid that the BJP is annexing his party and reducing him to a spectator in his own government. Sources tell me that 10 days ago Shinde wanted to sequester all his MPs in a compound in Rajasthan. Many of his MPs claim that civil servants take orders from Fadnavis and do not allow them to do any work in their ministries and constituencies.

When Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ enters Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and NCP leaders are also expected to march with him in a show of unity

A senior NCP official told me that Shinde regularly calls at least one top billionaire industrialist in hopes of landing a mega project for Maharashtra to reverse at least some of the recent losses.

Meanwhile, a group of Shinde MPs are in talks with Uddhav Thackeray to return to his team as they feel the Shinde-BJP alliance is unraveling. Fadnavis had assured the central BJP that Congress and the NCP would get rid of Thackeray when he lost office, but that did not happen. In fact, when Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” enters Maharashtra, the three allies are expected to see their top leaders join its march in a show of unity.

For Shinde and Fadnavis, meanwhile, the show of unity seems to have faded within four months of taking over Maharashtra. The BJP has a habit of stabilizing its governments when they show signs of weakness. The healing touch he will exert in this case will probably not be gentle on Shinde. The election may take place in Gujarat, but Maharashtra is also hyperactive.

(Swati Chaturvedi is an author and journalist who has worked with The Indian Express, The Statesman and The Hindustan Times.)

