Murder for hire of Oakland dentist suspect Nelson Chia dies in prison
OAKLAND, Calif. — A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of hiring someone to kill his longtime girlfriend, a prominent San Francisco Bay area dentist, killed himself when he was in custody, authorities said.
The fatal shooting of Lili Xu, 60, last August in Oakland was believed at the time to be a robbery that ended in homicide. But this week, investigators alleged Nelson Chia hired 33-year-old Hasheem Bason to kill Xu.
Both men were arrested on Thursday for murder, the Bay Area News Group reported. The next day, Chia was found dead in a holding cell at Santa Rita Jail, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.
The murder drew attention both because of Xu’s prominence in the Oakland Chinatown community and because of fears of anti-Asian violence, stoked by past hate crimes in the Bay Area.
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference Friday that as investigators investigated the case, it “didn’t appear to be a typical robbery-related murder…something seemed not to work”.
“It’s not about race or hate,” Armstrong said, “it’s about greed.” He did not specify the possible financial motive behind the crime.
Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said before Chia’s death became known that her murder charge would include a special enhancement of seeking financial gain as a result of the murder.
It was unclear on Saturday whether Bason, of Stockton, had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He was held without bond and is expected to be arraigned next week.
Investigators believe Bason fired the gun that killed Xu on Aug. 21 in an Oakland neighborhood where she and Chia went to visit a spa. According to initial reports, a suspect got out of a car and attempted to steal her purse from Xu before shooting her and fleeing in the vehicle. Chia was not injured.
Xu, who came to the United States from Shanghai in 1995, had lived in the area for decades and ran dental practices in Oakland’s Chinatown and the Castro Valley, according to the Bay Area News Group.
She and Chia had been partners for over a decade and had lived together in a house in the hills of Oakland.
If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free, confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
New York Post
Zach LaVine returns to Chicago Bulls roster against Philadelphia 76ers, but Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond remain injured
Zach LaVine returned to the Chicago Bulls roster against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night at the United Center after missing his third game of the season, playing the second half of a straight streak. But the All-Star guard couldn’t make up for the injuries on the roster in a 114-109 loss.
The Bulls followed a familiar pattern in their second straight loss – trailing 19 points in the first half, then spending the rest of the game trying to get out of the hole. Despite erasing the deficit and taking a five-point lead in the second half, they couldn’t hold off Joel Embiid, who sank a game-winning 3-pointer with 18.1 seconds left, and the 76ers held off. escaped with victory.
DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 24 points, LaVine scored 20, and Nikola Vučević had 23 points and 19 rebounds for the Bulls, who fell to 3-4.
Seven games into the season, they have won just two first quarters.
“For some reason we can’t find our way to start some of these games,” coach Billy Donovan said after the loss. “We have to understand that because it probably took until the middle of the second quarter to really start playing with the style and with an identity that is the way we try to play.”
LaVine is still at least several weeks away from returning to full strength as he continues to prepare after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the offseason. But his availability will be key as the Bulls face the first serious test of their depth at the start of the season.
The Bulls faced the Sixers without starting point guard Ayo Dosunmu (chest contusion) and Andre Drummond (strained left shoulder). Both players could miss at least one more game, with Dosunmu’s injury posing a longer-term problem.
Dosunmu briefly entered concussion protocol in Friday’s road loss to the San Antonio Spurs after slipping and hitting his head against the knee of Spurs forward Keldon Johnson. Although Dosunmu was cleared back in the fourth quarter, the blow created extreme pain and stiffness in his upper back and neck.
“It’s just a very difficult time in terms of mobility,” Donovan said ahead of the Sixers game.
Drummond faced a similar status after spraining his shoulder in the third quarter on Friday. The injury happened when Spurs forward Josh Collins challenged Drummond on a drive to the basket, sending the center crashing down the field.
“Definitely the way he fell, just the sound of him hitting the ground, he’s a big guy falling like that,” Donovan said. “Since I’ve been with him, he’s been a very tough guy. He’s a guy who likes to play. … It’s not something doctors seem to worry about.
Although both players were able to return against Spurs, Donovan said the Bulls are choosing to be careful with players this week, especially when their mobility is affected.
Drummond could return in ‘a few days’ but Dosunmu’s return could take longer as he won’t be allowed until his mobility returns to normal.
“All these guys, Andre, even Zach, these guys want to play,” Donovan said. “But sometimes when you look at them with your eyes and you see they’re not quite doing the things they normally do, there’s a prejudice to keeping them there.”
Dosunmu and Drummond have been two of the most critical players for the Bulls this season. As the starting point guard — who could stick around until Lonzo Ball returns — Dosunmu is averaging 12.5 points on 50.8 percent shooting, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Although Drummond isn’t a great scorer — he averages nine points — his 10.2 rebounds are nearly a quarter of the Bulls’ total per game (44.2). Drummond hit season highs of 17 points and 14 rebounds on Friday against the Spurs.
Against teams like the Sixers, who pride themselves on dominating a center in Embiid, the loss of Drummond dramatically changes the way the Bulls can approach their offense. The Bulls struggled to contain Embiid without Drummond, allowing the star a team-high 25 points.
“It always takes a bit of time, but I’ve seen (Drummond make) a lot of progress and growth in terms of how we play, what we do,” Donovan said. “He’s getting more and more comfortable playing that way. …For him, it’s probably not as normal to be spaced out as much as he has been, but it’s also generated a lot of good things for him on the reels and for other guys on the scouting actions .
Without both players, the Bulls are already digging deep into their bench for alternate options at point guard and center.
The loss demonstrated the importance of bench depth. The Bulls’ All-Star trio still dominated against the Sixers, but with their rotation disrupted, the bench only scored 22 points.
The next streak — which will likely include LaVine sitting out for a straight game this week — will test the Bulls’ bench again.
()
California Daily Newspapers
Kyrie Irving denies movie shared in tweet was Antisemitic: ‘I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in’
Nets star Kyrie Irving doesn’t believe he did anything wrong by posting ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America’ on his social media channels – a move that was met with much backlash because of its antisemitic implications, even public backlash from Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Irving, after the Nets lost their fourth straight game, said he does not agree with the notion he was promoting antisemitic material.
“I embrace all walks of life, and you see it on all my platforms. I talk to all races, all cultures, all religions,” he said. “And my response would be, it’s not about educating yourself on what Semitism is or what Antisemitism is. It’s really about learning the root words, or where these come from, and understanding that this is an African heritage that is also belonging to the people. Africa is in it, whether we want to dismiss it or not.
“So the claims of antisemitism, and ‘who are the original chosen people of God?’, and we go into these religious conversations, and it’s a big no-no. I don’t live my life that way. I grew up in a melting pot. And I say the melting pot of all races: white, black, red, yellow, Jewish, Christian, Muslim, and you see the way I live my life now. I’m not here to be divisive, so they can push their agenda — I don’t want to say ‘they’, because I’m not identifying any one group or race of people — but I’m in a unique position to have a level of influence on my community, and what I post does not mean that I support everything that’s been said, or everything that’s being done, or (that) I’m campaigning for anything. All I do is post things for our people in my community, and those that it’s actually going to impact. Anybody else that has criticism that obviously wasn’t meant for them.”
The Rolling Stone described the movie/book as “espousing ideas in line with more extreme factions of the Black Hebrew Israelites, which have a long history of misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and especially antisemitism.”
Irving denied he did anything wrong by posting the documentary because it’s available on Amazon Prime Video.
“It’s 2022. It’s on Amazon, a public platform,” Irving said. “Whether you want to watch it or not is up to you. There’s things being posted every day. I’m no different from the next human being, so don’t treat me any different. You guys come in here and make up this powerful influence that I have [sic] (and say) you cannot post that. Why not? Why not?
“Everybody posts everything else. You saw the word n—-r going up on Twitter, right? I don’t hear uproar over that. I’m not hearing people being divisive of what’s going on or this or that. I’m not comparing the Jews to Blacks. I’m not comparing the whites to Blacks. I’m not doing that. That conversation is dismissive and it constantly revolves around the rhetoric of who are the chosen people of God? I’m not here to argue over a culture or a person or a religion and what they believe. This is what is here. It’s on a public platform. Did I do anything illegal?
“Did I do anything illegal? Did I hurt anybody? Did I harm anybody? Am I going out and saying that I hate one specific group of people? So out of all the judgment that people got out of me posting – without talking to me – and I respect what Joe (Tsai) said, but there has a lot to do without ego or pride with how proud I am to be of African heritage but also to be living as a free Black man here in America knowing the historical complexities for me to get here. So I’m.”
Irving also said he does not agree with Alex Jones’ stance that Sandy Hook victims were crisis actors, but he stood by the 20-year-old clip he posted on Sept. 15 of Jones promoting the New World Order, a conspiracy theory about secret societies in the government, which also has its roots in antisemitism.
“That was a few weeks ago. I do not stand by Alex Jones’ position, narrative, court case that he had with Sandy Hook or any of the kids that felt like they had to relive trauma or the parents that had to relive trauma or to be dismissive to all the lives that were lost during that tragic event,” he said. “My post was a post that Alex Jones did in the early 90s or late 90s about secret societies in America, of occults – and it’s true. I wasn’t identifying with anything being a campaign for Alex Jones or anything. It’s just here are posts…and it’s funny, it’s actually hilarious because out of all the things I posted that day that was the one post everyone chose to see. It just goes back to the way our world is and works. I’m not here to complain about it. I just exist.”
On his way off the podium, Irving said of the outrage of the post: “I wish we felt the same about Black reproductive rights, and all the things that actually matter (instead of) what I’m posting.”
Irving said he went home to get ready for the Nets’ Thursday matchup against the Dallas Mavericks and as part of his usual routine, he wanted to “watch a program or show that’s education first that either talks about history or finance, talks about the state of the world” because he “didn’t get it in school.”
“All I did was get seven hours a day being indoctrinated and brainwashed on a history that doesn’t belong to me or my ancestors,” he said.
Irving said he searched the meaning of his name on Google and found that his name, ‘Kyrie,’ translates to ‘a title given to Christ,’ or in Hebrew, ‘Yahweh.’ He said he then typed ‘Yahweh’ into Amazon Prime and found the documentary that caused Nets owner Joe Tsai to publicly condemn him on Twitter.
“History is not supposed to be hidden from anybody, and I’m not a divisive person, when it comes to religion,” he said before acknowledging he watched the documentary. “I watched it. I watched it and read books. I had a lot of time last year to read a lot. To read a whole bunch, good and bad about the truth of our world.”
Irving’s comments and explanation come after Tsai tweeted his disappointment with the movie Irving decided to share on his social media platforms.
“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation,” Tsai wrote. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion. This is bigger than basketball.”
The NBA also condemned Irving’s post with a public statement, though that statement initially misspelled the word antisemitism.
()
Prime Minister Modi sends greetings to Chhath Puja
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Sunday.
In a tweet, he noted that the festival is dedicated to the worship of the sun and nature, as he sent these greetings on this auspicious occasion.
Millions of worshipers will love the setting sun tonight and the rising sun Monday morning.
This festival is celebrated with particular fervor in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Astros pass Phillies to tie World Series on game apiece
HOUSTON — Just like they did the night before, the Astros built a five-point lead Saturday for a starting pitcher they could trust.
The difference this time? This launcher delivered.
Framber Valdez, with his own lackluster World Series history to overcome, gave the Astros the kind of performance they expected a night earlier from Justin Verlander. With southpaw Valdez’s superb outing in the seventh inning as a guide, the Astros beat the Phillies 5-2 in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.
The streak, even at 1-1, will resume Monday night in Philadelphia, which will host a World Series game for the first time since 2009.
Valdez left a standing ovation of fluttering orange rally towels after throwing his 104th pitch of the game and pulling out Alec Bohm for the first out of the seventh inning, with the Astros ahead 5-0.
Rafael Montero allowed a legacy runner to score on Jean Segura’s sacrifice fly, closing the line on Valdez, who allowed an earned run on four hits and three walks in 6 ¹/₃ innings with nine strikeouts . Valdez started twice in the 2021 World Series against the Braves and fell short in both appearances, throwing to a 19.29 ERA.
Verlander, who jumped out to a five-point lead in the Game 1 loss to the Astros, threw a 6.07 ERA in eight career World Series starts.
Phillies ace Zack Wheeler had his worst start in the playoffs, allowing five runs, four of which were earned, on six hits in five innings. The right-hander was retired after just 69 pitches after Alex Bregman’s fifth-inning two-run homer put the Phillies in a five-run hole.
But unlike Game 1, in which the Phillies rallied to Verlander midway through the innings — and eventually took the lead in the 10th inning at JT Realmuto’s home run against Luis Garcia — the Cavalry never arrived.
Wheeler threw all four pitches allowing three straight doubles to start the game, giving the Astros a 2-0 lead. Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña each jumped on a first pitch and doubled. Yordan Alvarez fouled the first pitch he saw before joining the parade with another brace.
After Bregman and Kyle Tucker were out, Wheeler had Yuli Gurriel hit a grounder at shortstop that should have ended the inning. But Edmundo Sosa hesitated before bouncing a pitch that Rhys Hoskins couldn’t recover, allowing Alvarez to score the third run of the inning. Sosa was accused of a mistake.
Wheeler stayed out of further trouble until the fifth, when Bregman smashed a two-run homer that extended the Astros’ lead to 5-0. Altuve scored a single in the top of the inning, and with one out, Alvarez hit a ground ball that was almost a late-inning double play. But Alvarez beat the pitch to first, and after a replay confirmed Altuve was out at second base (Sosa’s foot was quick out of the bag), Bregman threw a shot to left field for his third homer this playoffs.
Valdez sizzled, striking out eight batters in the first five innings. The Phillies finally put the first batter of an inning on base in the fifth, when Segura singled, but Matt Vierling hit in a double play. Valdez walked a batter in each of the first two innings, but neither did passed first base. The Phillies put two runners on board against Valdez in the sixth, but Nick Castellanos hit in a late-inning double play.
Montero pitched 1²/₃ shutout innings, but not without brief drama. In the eighth inning, Kyle Schwarber hit a missile to the right-field foul post that was initially ruled fair for a two-run homer. But the referees got together and changed the call to a foul, which was confirmed on the replay. Schwarber came back to the plate and hit a shot to right field that Tucker caught near the top of the fence.
The inning was extended on the Realmuto grounder, which Peña lined up behind second base. Peña returned the ball to the sack, but Altuve, believing the shortstop was going to be first, was crouched on the ground away from base and watched the ball fall to the ground. Montero escaped by retiring Bryce Harper on a short right pop-out.
In the ninth inning, Gurriel’s fielding error allowed the Phillies to score an unearned run against Ryan Pressly.
New York Post
Obama’s blitz campaign in full swing as Biden steps back days before midterm: ‘They don’t want him’
Republican strategists say Democrats “want” President Biden to stay home and away from the campaign trail because a crucial midterm election is just over a week away.
With the November 8 midterm elections, Biden is spending the weekend at his Delaware home and cast his ballot early in Wilmington on Saturday.
While Biden is in Delaware, First Lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and other administration officials are all attending campaign events for Democrats across the country. .
“I think that’s exactly where the Democrats want him to be,” Targeted Victory vice president Matt Gorman told Fox News Digital of Biden’s weekend in Delaware. “They don’t want him within 100 miles of a competitive race.”
BIDEN MUCKS FOR SAID THERE ARE ’54 STATES’: ‘THIS GUY IS COMPLETELY SENILE’
As a Republican, Gorman said Biden “absolutely should” campaign for Democrats nationwide, but if he was a Democrat, Gorman said he wouldn’t want to see Biden at campaign events.
Asked about the midterm elections after voting early, Biden said he “felt good.”
“I feel good. I mean, I’ve been in I guess 36 precincts now. Either campaigning for a specific candidate or going with a candidate who’s doing something like at the bridge in Pittsburgh,” Biden said. .
Biden said he would be “engaged” in a mid-term campaign for the rest of the week, visiting Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Mexico and California.
“I’m going to be all over the country,” Biden said.
“I think that’s exactly where the Democrats want him to be”
Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to President Trump, told Fox News Digital that Biden’s trip to his Delaware home was “appropriate.”
“Biden is back in the Delaware basement as his Democratic Party struggles to retain control of the House and Senate,” Conway said. “That’s appropriate, given that Biden’s disastrous policies and habit of ignoring the will of the people as expressed in the polls have contributed to his own disapproval rating and existential threat to a Democratic majority.”
BIDEN SAYS FETTERMAN IS ‘MY KIND OF GUY’, WHO ‘KEEPS GETTING BETTER AND BETTER’
Conway added that “it’s not ‘Biden Hidden’ – it’s Biden who is unpopular and undesirable on the campaign trail.”
Harris attended a campaign event for Democrats in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday. Obama campaigned for Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Detroit, as well as Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
Jill Biden campaigned for Sen. Maggie Hassan, DN.H., in New Hampshire on Saturday.
Conway said even with Obama’s appearance on the campaign trail, it might not help as much as Democrats hope.
“Former President Obama is popular, especially within his own party, but his record of electoral victories for candidates other than himself is lacking: in his eight years as president, Democrats lost 12 governors. , nine U.S. senators, dozens of House seats, and 950 state legislative seats,” Conway said.
On Friday, Biden traveled to both Syracuse, New York, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with a message for voters: Republicans will make inflation “much worse” than it already is.
“Under the Republican plan, many of the biggest companies will go back to paying nothing, like they did in 2015 – I mean 2020. Fifty-five Fortune 500 companies have earned $40 billion in 2020, and they paid zero — not a single penny — in federal taxes.” Biden said in Philadelphia. “That’s their plan, among other things. It’s reckless. It’s irresponsible. This will worsen inflation and seriously hurt American workers and the middle class.”
When Biden took office in January 2021, the Consumer Price Index, which measures the prices of everyday items such as gas, groceries and rents, was up 1.4% over a year. annualized basis.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
In September, prices rose 8.2% year on year.
Matt Wolking, vice president of communications at Axiom Strategies, a Republican political firm, told Fox News Digital that the domestic environment for Democrats will not change whether or not Biden is on the campaign trail.
“Joe Biden is a grind around the necks of most Democrats — whether he spends the final days of the election dozing off at the beach or talking with trans activists on TikTok won’t do much in either sense,” Wolking said.
Fox
England reign supreme in rocky 41-5 quarter-final defeat of Australia at Rugby World Cup | sport
It may take several days for them to dry out, but England are in the semi-finals of the World Cup. While the monsoon rain in Auckland initially looked like a water polo match, there was never any danger that the Red Roses would let victory slip away and 29 Tests have now passed since they were beaten.
To say they had a blast with this one, though, would be the literal truth. Even taking into account that the first half could have been slightly drier for everyone involved if it had taken place in a car wash, it was not a classic. Fair play to organizers for playing Rihanna Umbrella on the public address in the second half, but there wasn’t much fun to be had otherwise.
Conditions were clearly always going to dictate England’s close approach and quite right too. However, they will be slightly disappointed by the number of missed chances and some soft decisions behind the scrum. Despite seven tries, with Marlie Packer claiming a close-range hat-trick, they were rarely at their best.
Is it important at this stage of the procedure? Knockout rugby is clearly not decided by aesthetic beauty and there was never going to be a day to kick the ball around. Even taking into account Australia’s solid resistance and the wet ball, England’s execution was mixed. While Packer and Abbie Ward’s industry, coupled with the Red Roses’ consistent scrimmage dominance, was generally admirable, this talented team can do better.
Job done, however, and onward and upwards to Eden Park this Saturday. The first half was also memorable for slightly perverse reasons, with the clocks going back to the UK meaning the first half was all but over before it had technically started. A shortened contest would certainly have suited Australia, with the task of stopping England’s giant field clearly unenviable.
From the eighth minute they were unable to stop a rumbling drive which concluded with Sarah Hunter, in her record 138th appearance for her country, landing from a distance of around six inches. Emily Scarratt’s conversion made it 7-0 and the chances of England not scoring again for 20 minutes seemed as distant as the rising sun.
It didn’t help that Zoe Aldcroft was condemned for a slightly misjudged clearance but, even with the deluge having gone from biblical to steady, the Red Roses couldn’t make their crushing territorial advantage pay off until the Wallaroos are reduced to 14 players by a yellow card for their skipper Shannon Parry.
After weathering a few close surges well, the exhausted Australians couldn’t prevent Packer from being driven in for another marquee England score. All is well and within the bounds of the current laws, of course, but we are reaching the point where the guardians of the game must probably act to restore some semblance of balance to the functioning of the teams in the opposing 22.
The simple expediency of giving the defending team the throw-in if their opponents choose to kick the corner would encourage more imagination and potentially less close-range head-butting, although it could also result in longer shots on goal or extra scrums. . The prevailing tendency, in any case, spins out of control and does little to foster a neutral interest in the game.
For now, however, England can carry on regardless and play with their super strength. Packer is as good as anyone from yards out, but there was also plenty to admire on the flanker’s second down, a neat inside pass from Zoe Harrison sending her teammate on an unstoppable flurry towards the line. The only shame, with the weather drying up, was that there wasn’t a bit more of that incisiveness, unless England deliberately kept their powder dry and refused to show all their cards prematurely.
They have enough firepower for that to potentially be the case, but it wasn’t until belatedly, with Australia tiring and the rain having stopped, that they exerted the kind of ruthless control they would ideally have wished for. . There remains a nagging feeling that on dry days against good opposition, without playing the game of expansive opponents like New Zealand, they will need to be slightly more precise, both in their execution and the pace at which they play.
Fingering, perhaps, and watching the indefatigable Ward, the constant Alex Matthews and the exuberant Packer cross over for new maul scores, it remains clear that their future opponents will have to stop England at the source first. to deny them a first World Cup since 2014. If the Red Roses simply continue to roll as they have been, they will likely emerge triumphant again. Lift it one or two gears, though, and no one will come near them.
England: Rowland; Thompson, Scarratt (Aitchison, 69), Heard, Dow; Harrison (Kildunne, 66), Infanta (L Packer, 61); Cornborough (Botterman, 51), Cokayne, Bern (Muir, 57), Aldcroft, Ward (Galligan, 66), Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt; P Cleall, 57).
Trials: Hunter, Cokayne, Packer 3, Ward, Matthews. Con: Scarratt 2, Rowland.
Sinbin: Aldcroft 15.
Australia: Pilae-Rasabale, Terita, Friedriche, Williams, Cramer (Murphy, 61); McKenzie, Morgan (Batibasaga, 61), Patu, Talakai (Naden, 66), O’Gorman, Leonard, Kemp, Chancellor, Parry (capt), Hamilton.
Try: chancellor.
Sinbin: Parry 28.
Referee: M Cogger-Orr (New Zealand).
theguardian
