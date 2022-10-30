Nets booed as they drop to 1-5 in 125-116 loss to Pacers

Yesterday, the returning Leveling Up secretary predicted Liz Truss’ disastrous 44 days as prime minister and vowed to win back the country’s trust, promising the new government will fix the economy by reversing its policies.

Michael Gove told the country “we’re sorry” as he slammed the former leader, of whom he didn’t appear to be a fan.

That was evident earlier this month at the Tory conference when he criticized Truss’ plans to cut income tax by 45p for high earners.

It was one of the factors that caused her premiership to drop and ultimately led her to resign.

Funder Rishi used a column in The Sun to talk about the chaos that continues to ensue with the economy due to Truss’ decision to have a mini budget.

Gove called Truss’ 44 days in office, which saw her cut taxes for the wealthy, a “vacation from reality” and said the Tories chose the wrong leader this summer.

Saying that Leveling Up is back, he added that he plans to build more low-cost housing, which will help families get on the property ladder.

He also promised a housing revolution and tackling the siding scandal as well as better protection for tenants.

Plus, it introduces new laws to prevent landlords from kicking out their tenants for no reason.

Gove had denounced Truss’s plan to cut income tax by 45p for top earners at the Tory conference earlier this month, which was one of the factors that sent his post from prime minister in freefall and eventually saw her resign.

He is expected to make scathing U-turns on many of Truss’ policies, including reversing his policy for nationwide ultra-low-tax investment zones.

Gove did not deny that Britain faces ‘deep economic challenges and his return will see him being ‘outspoken’ about it.

The upgrade secretary explained that tough decisions are needed due to the economic free fall after the mini budget which also wreaked havoc on the markets.

He added that it had also caused a black hole in the finances that his boss, the new Prime Minister Sunak, is trying to save.

Saying that Leveling Up is back, he added that he plans to build more low-cost housing, which will help families get on the property ladder.

Gove praised Sunak, saying he had the experience, skill and compassion to lead the country through economic challenges.

He cited Sunak’s furlough scheme as an economic success story during his tenure as chancellor, which prevented mass unemployment across the country.

Sunak is currently trying to find £50billion for spending cuts and tax hikes.

Gove did not deny Britain faces ‘deep economic challenges and his return will see him being ‘outspoken’ about it

Sunak, pictured with Gove, is currently trying to find £50billion for spending cuts and tax hikes

Gove’s promises to the British people come after he threw shade at Truss earlier this month, talking about the virtues of “strong leadership” on Twitter after his disastrous press conference.

He posted an image of a visit to a school in his Surrey constituency as the Prime Minister spoke in Downing Street.

Barely a month after taking office, Ms Truss staged a landmark press conference to drop plans to keep corporation tax at 19p, rather than raising it to 25p in April.

Previously, she forced her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, to step down before replacing him with Jeremy Hunt.

Michael Gove posted an image of a visit to a school in his Surrey constituency – as Liz Truss held her disastrous Downing Street press conference

Barely a month after taking office, Ms Truss staged a landmark press conference to drop plans to keep corporation tax at 19p, rather than raising it to 25p in April. Earlier, she forced her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, to step down before replacing him with Jeremy Hunt

She said she made a “difficult” decision for “economic security” and “in the national interest”, but maintained that her “mission” to cut taxes remained.

“We will weather this storm,” she said. “The mission remains the same…but at the end of the day, we have to make sure we have economic stability.”

Under fierce fire from reporters, Ms Truss refused to apologize for ‘smearing’ the Tories’ reputation – before abruptly walking out after eight minutes and just four questions.

Shortly after, Mr Gove posted a picture on Twitter saying: ‘Good to speak to Surrey Heath headteachers today – providing strong leadership to the next generation.’

“We discussed financial pressures, support for vulnerable people and recruitment and retention.”

Barely a month after taking office, Ms Truss staged a landmark press conference to drop plans to keep corporation tax at 19p, rather than raising it to 25p in April.

The former minister at the Conservative Party conference, where he backed raising benefits in line with inflation rather than wages – which Ms Truss resisted

It came after the former minister, sacked by Boris Johnson earlier this year, made a series of interventions on economic policy at the Conservative Party conference last week.

He criticized plans to scrap the 45p tax rate, which was later reversed, and backed raising benefits in line with inflation rather than wages, which Ms Truss is resisting.

Looking uncomfortable, Ms Truss took to the podium inside No9 Downing Street to deliver a statement confirming the corporation tax overhaul.

When asked why she should remain Prime Minister, she said: ‘I am absolutely determined to deliver on what I have promised, to deliver higher growth and a more prosperous UK, to see us weather the storm we’re facing.”

“We have already provided the energy price guarantee ensuring that people do not face huge bills this winter.”

“But it was in the face of the problems we had that I acted decisively to ensure economic stability, as this is of vital importance to people and businesses across our country.”

Looking uncomfortable, Ms Truss took to the podium inside No9 Downing Street to deliver a statement confirming the corporation tax overhaul

Asked if she would apologize to her party, Ms Truss told reporters: ‘I am determined to stick to what I announced when I campaigned to be leader of the party.

“We need to have a high-growth economy, but we need to recognize that we face very difficult issues as a country.

“And it was right, in the national interest, that I made the decisions that I made today to restore that economic stability so that we can deliver, first of all by helping people through this winter and next winter with their energy bills, but also making sure our country is on the long-term foundation of sustainable economic growth.

Mr Kwarteng received his marching orders after being whisked back to Downing Street from a US summit, with the Prime Minister facing a potentially terminal Tory rebellion.

Former Foreign Secretary and twice failed leadership candidate Mr Hunt has made a shock comeback as a ‘safe pair of hands’ to take control of No 11.