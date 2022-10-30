News
NFL scoring dip coincides with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers coming down to Earth
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers look like shells of themselves, and NFL scoring is down.
This is not a coincidence.
NFL teams achieved a league-record 24.8 points per game average in the 2020 season. Quarterback play was at an all-time high.
Hall of Famers like Brady, Rodgers and Drew Brees were still pumping out points as young stars like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Justin Herbert were emerging or dominating in their own right.
Plus veterans like Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, Ryan Tannehill, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger were still chucking it around the yard, even as many of them declined.
That season, Rodgers won MVP with the Packers ranked first in scoring (31.8), Brady’s Bucs third (30.8) and Brees’ Saints fifth (30.1).
Unfortunately, the lesson learned so far in 2022 is that nothing lasts forever and these guys are human — even if the seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady, 45, had started convincing NFL fans otherwise.
And now, through seven weeks of the 2022 season, teams are averaging only 21.7 points per game — just the second league-wide dip below 22 points since 2009.
Brady is still among the NFL’s leaders in passing yards. But his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen on Friday confirmed the genesis of what many league sources have been saying since July: that the Buccaneers’ quarterback has seemed distracted and less invested.
In Green Bay, Rodgers is reeling without former No. 1 receiver Davante Adams (Raiders). This week, he publicly called for coach Matt LaFleur to bench teammates.
“I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing,” Rodgers said on the ‘Pat McAfee Show.’ “Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance.”
Neither quarterback’s arm is dead. But their teams and offenses are in disarray, averaging an identical 18.3 points per game with a combined 6-9 record.
Granted, some league sources considered the 2020 NFL season an aberration in scoring because offenses didn’t have to deal with road crowds, with Covid-19 emptying the NFL’s stadiums.
Rivers’ and Brees’ retirements, other QBs’ declines, and Watson’s elimination from play due to sexual harassment and assault allegations also changed the landscape.
But teams’ scoring still hovered at 23.0 points per game in 2021, as well, when fans returned. And again, one consistent element was two of the best quarterbacks of all time playing like it, converging with the rise of the game’s brightest young stars.
Brady played at an MVP level last year, and the Bucs scored 30.1 points per game, which ranked second in the NFL. Rodgers won his second straight MVP award scoring 26.5 per game for the Packers.
There are more empirical explanations for scoring going down, obviously, that the NFL is observing and evaluating on a weekly basis, too.
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL’s competition committee, said on Oct. 18 that “red zone efficiency” is down across the league. Teams are kicking more field goals and scoring fewer touchdowns inside the 15, he said.
Through the season’s first six weeks, teams were scoring TDs on only 56.5% of their red zone trips, the lowest mark since 2017, per CBS Sports.
They also were only scoring points in the red zone — either a TD or field goal — 84.6% of the time, the lowest percentage since 2009 (the 10-year average has been 87%).
NFL executive Troy Vincent said through the season’s first six weeks, there also were fewer offensive snaps happening per game (152) than last season (155). “Plays and passes” typically correlate to scoring, Vincent said.
Pass-to-run radio and yards per play haven’t fluctuated too much in the last three years, however. On average, teams are throwing 34.3 passes per game to 26.4 rushes per game this season, gaining 6.2 yards per pass and 4.5 yards per run in a total of 60.8 offensive plays per game.
They threw 34.4 passes per game compared to 26.6 rushes in 2021, gaining 6.2 yards per pass and 4.3 yards per run on 61 offensive plays a game. That was similar, though not identical, to the 2020 numbers: 35.2 passes to 26.9 runs, with 6.4 yards per pass and 4.4 yards per run, on 62.1 offensive plays in 2020.
McKay said the NFL historically always wanted their average game points total to be at least 40 points, but “as the game modernized and the ball started getting thrown more, the number moved to 45.”
The current average of 43.4 points per game doesn’t worry the league yet. But they are looking at it.
“At 42 something or 43, are we worried about it? I’m not,” McKay said. “But I think if we get to the end of the year and it’s 41, then you do want to go back and say what happened here? How did this number get here? Because we’re always willing to make adjustments. We always want to be in that sweet zone, which for us is kind of 43 to 46 or 47.”
The NFL can make all the rule adjustments they want. But if the league has lost the current versions of Brady’s Buccaneers and Rodgers’ Packers as elite offenses for the foreseeable future, that is two of the best of all time fading out of the picture.
And that will mean fewer points. It certainly has so far.
AS THE TRADE DEADLINE NEARS…
The Giants’ trade of Kadarius Toney sent a positive message to the locker room that did not go unnoticed: Brian Daboll does not care if a player is undrafted or a first-round pick. If a player doesn’t apply himself and buy-in, Daboll will go find someone else who will
The Giants remain open to all options approaching the deadline, but they can’t spend a lot of draft picks or money on a player they’re acquiring. Denver TE Albert Okwuegbunam was mentioned by ESPN as a good possible fit after Daniel Bellinger’s eye injury.
That’s something to watch. Selling strategically for the future continues to make sense, but GM Joe Schoen doesn’t have much to give. Darius Slayton, whom Schoen dangled in the spring and summer, is playing well and is one of the Giants’ only healthy receivers at a position of dire need. So a trade makes less sense now. I still asked Slayton whether he’s wondering about it now. His answer: “Nothing I could do about it then [if it had happened], nothing I can do about it now.”
He was focused on backing up last week’s TD catch in Jacksonville with another good game in Seattle. “It’s been a minute,” Slayton said of his first TD catch since Week 17 of last season. “It was nice being back in the box.” WRs coach Mike Groh said Friday: “Darius has been very dependable in everything we’ve asked him to do.”
Patriots WRs Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, and Jets WR Denzel Mims, are some less prominent names who could get moved before Tuesday’s deadline to teams looking for smart adds to their skill group. Agholor has Super Bowl pedigree going back to his Eagles days
Denver pass rusher Bradley Chubb and Cleveland back Kareem Hunt are two of the bigger names to keep an eye on. Super Bowl contenders like the Bills, Eagles and Chiefs are teams to watch pursuing pass rush help or skill luxuries. And never count out Rams GM Les Snead
The Indianapolis Colts’ benching of veteran QB Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger means just as much for GM Chris Ballard’s and coach Frank Reich’s futures, in my opinion, as it does for the quarterback, depending on how the rest of the season goes
Titans rookie third-round QB Malik Willis is making his first NFL start Sunday against the Texans with starter Ryan Tannehill (illness, ankle) a last-minute scratch.
THEY SAID IT
“People in this society have a hard time hearing truth sometimes.” — Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, on the blowback to his calling teammates out
()
News
No illegal content, says minister on social media companies’ obligations under new IT rules
New Delhi:
Junior Information Technology (IT) Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Saturday that the latest amendment to IT rules will impose more specific due diligence obligations on social media companies as they strive to avoid No illegal content or misinformation is posted on their platforms.
The government on Friday notified rules under which it will set up appeal boards to address grievances users may have against decisions by social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content.
Regarding the formation of three Grievance Appeals Committees (GACs), the Minister said that this decision was made necessary because the government is aware of hundreds of thousands of messages from citizens where grievances have not been answered by the social media companies despite complaints.
“It’s not acceptable,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar told a briefing.
He further said that the government wants social media companies to work as partners to secure the interests of “digital nagriks”.
“Previously, the obligations of intermediaries were limited to informing users of the rules, but now there will be much more specific obligations on platforms. Intermediaries must make efforts to ensure that no illegal content is published on the platform”, did he declare.
In a strong message to Big Tech companies, the minister affirmed that the community guidelines of the platforms, whether they are headquartered in the United States or in Europe, cannot contradict the constitutional rights of Indians when these platforms operate in India. .
He said platforms will have an obligation to remove within 72 hours of reporting, any “misinformation” or illegal content or content that promotes enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or caste with the intention of incite violence.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he personally believes that 72 hours is too much, and advocated that if the rules establish such deadlines, platforms must act immediately and urgently on illegal content.
“We will start with 1-2 GAC… The government is not interested in playing the role of ombudsman. It is a responsibility we take on reluctantly because the grievance mechanism is not working properly” , said the Minister.
The idea is not to target a company or an intermediary or to make it difficult for them. The government views the internet and online security as a shared responsibility of all, he noted.
On whether sanctions will be imposed on those who fail to comply, he said the government would not like to take punitive action at this stage, but warned that if the situation required it in the future, it would would be considered.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero making early improvements as a playmaker
There’s been a lot of focus on Paolo Banchero’s scoring through his first six games. Understandably so after scoring 21 points in the Orlando Magic’s 113-93 home win over the Charlotte Hornets Friday to become just the sixth player in NBA history to start his career with six consecutive 20-point games.
Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, joined the elite company of Wilt Chamberlain (56), Elvin Hayes (10) and Grant Hill, Dominique Wilkins and Oscar Robertson (six) as the lone players to accomplish the feat.
But through the first four weeks of his NBA career (counting preseason), Banchero’s biggest growth has come as a passer and playmaker, which was evident by his season-high 7 assists Friday.
“The one thing he continues to do is pick up as games go on,” coach Jamahl Mosley said of Banchero. “He’s learning it, he’s slowing it down, he’s understanding it, knowing the pace of the game — he’s doing a great job of communicating. It goes back to his ability to trust his teammates and his teammates to trust in him.”
Assists aren’t the be-all and end-all stat to evaluate playmaking and passing.
They require the teammate on the receiving end of the pass to make the shot. How assists are recorded can also be subjective. A player can create the opening in a defense that kicks off good ball movement or be responsible for the secondary assist (the pass before the assist) but if they don’t make the final pass before the made shot, their contributions won’t show up in a traditional box score.
That’s why when it comes to passing and playmaking, it’s important to evaluate the process more than the result. And what Banchero has shown over the last few weeks is an improved understanding of how to pick apart opposing defenses and leverage his scoring ability to create opportunities for his teammates.
“Definitely feel it slowing down,” Banchero said. “My vision is starting to expand more when I’m driving. Earlier in the preseason when I’d drive, I wasn’t able to really able to see the backside, skip passes or really make reads. [Friday], just continuing to build on that. I don’t feel like I’m all the way there in terms of it really slowing down to where I’m at an elite level but I definitely feel myself improving every game.”
During the preseason and in the first few games of the regular season, most of Banchero’s best playmaking moments were simple: Keep the ball moving on the perimeter, push the ball ahead in transition and kick out to open teammates one pass away.
There were moments where the more advanced playmaking reads were successfully made, a pair of skip passes in the Magic’s preseason win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 11 stand out, but more moments of growing pains — typical for any rookie.
When he tried making more advanced reads, like hitting the roll man coming off double screens, turnovers or bad passes would happen more often than not. His passes would either be too late or inaccurate.
Or he wouldn’t attempt the pass because he didn’t know where the help defense was coming from, holding onto the ball longer before a more simple read was available.
He was seeing the direct action in front of him but not the entire floor.
Banchero’s seeing the floor and reading defenses better now, which has been evident in the last two games.
His pocket passes to the roll man as the ball handler in the pick and roll have been more accurate and better timed.
Banchero’s alley-oop lob pass to Mo Bamba Friday out of a double pick and roll was a standout playmaking moment. His skip pass to Chuma Okeke for a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the third quarter may have been his best playmaking moment.
He’s grown making passing reads as a driver, a situation he’s in often. His 11.5 drives per game entering Saturday lead the Magic and were the league’s 30th-highest mark.
Banchero isn’t taking as long to dissect the defense, better recognizing where all five defenders are and where the help is coming from — especially important on drives because rotations happen quickly in the NBA and passing lanes close quickly.
He’s had to carry a heavier playmaking load lately because the Magic have been without several guards — an opportunity he’s taking advantage of.
Banchero’s 14 potential assists, a pass to a teammate who shoots within one dribble of receiving the ball, on Friday were a season-high.
Passing, both from a standstill position and on the move/off the dribble, was a strength for Banchero coming out of Duke. He’s fine-tuning the skill.
“It feels good to kind of get that realization of being able to see not just the one main read but also the backside or the help and trying to think one step ahead,” Banchero said. “I had a couple of skip passes [Friday that during] preseason or a couple of games ago I might not have made that pass just because I wasn’t seeing the whole floor. Being able to get in the lane and make those passes, it felt good.”
It’s only been 11 games for Banchero at this level — five preseason and six regular-season. He still has plenty of improvements to make as a playmaker, especially with his passing accuracy.
But the growth he’s shown this early as a rookie isn’t common.
Neither has his overall play, with averages of 23.5 points (46.5% shooting — 51.3% on 2s, 32% on 3s), 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists (2.7 turnovers) and 1.3 blocks in 33.3 minutes (six games) ahead of the Magic’s Sunday road game against the Dallas Mavericks.
“People hit me up after the games, text me all these stats,” Banchero said. “Not even to sound full of myself or anything but this is kind of what I expected out of myself — playing at this level. I feel like I’ve been blessed by God with the body, skill and IQ. What I’m doing is kind of what I expect to be doing.”
Cole Anthony (right internal oblique muscle injury), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Three people killed, including gunman, in St. Louis High School attack – NBC Chicago
A gunman broke into a St. Louis high school on Monday morning, killing a 61-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl and injuring six others before police killed him in a gunfight.
The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in the corners of the classroom, jump out of windows and run out of the building to to shelter. A terrified girl said she was nose to nose with the shooter before her gun apparently jammed and she was able to get away.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday evening, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the shooter was a 19-year-old man with no criminal record who graduated from high school last year.
One of the victims was identified as Jean Kuczka, a high school health teacher. Her daughter, Abbey Kuczka, confirmed to NBC News that her mother was killed by the shooter.
“I found out about it just a few hours ago,” she told NBC on Monday afternoon.
The health teacher was a grandmother of seven and an avid cyclist, according to her profile on the school’s website.
St. Louis Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams said seven security guards were in the school at the time, each at an entry point to the locked building. One of the guards noticed that the man tried to enter through a locked door, but was unable to do so. The guard informed school officials and made sure the police were contacted, Sack said.
Student Keyshawn Brooks told NBC affiliate KSDK that the shooter forced his way into his class.
“They had knocked down the door to our classroom and a man opened the door and he said, ‘You’re all going to die today,’” Brooks told the station.
He said he saw the man shoot his teacher and three students before leaving the room.
“He shot the teacher first. She fell to the ground. Another boy was shot in the hand and bleeding. Two other girls got shot,” Brooks said. “When he left the room, we opened the window and jumped out.”
“It was that quick response from that security guard, the fact that the door caused the suspect to pause, that bought us time,” Sack said.
Sack declined to say how the man finally got inside, armed with what he described as a long gun.
Officers worked to get the students out of the three-story brick building, then “ran to this gunshot, located this shooter and engaged this shooter in a firefight,” killing him, said Sack.
Some of the six people hospitalized suffered gunshot wounds, while others were hit by shrapnel, Sack said. He did not provide any information about their conditions.
A student, Taniya Gholston, 16, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was in a room when the shooter entered.
“All I heard was two shots and he came in with a gun,” Gholston said. “And I was trying to run and I couldn’t run. He and I made eye contact but I did because his gun jammed. But we saw blood on the floor.
Ninth-grade student Nylah Jones told the Post-Dispatch she was in math class when the shooter fired into the room from the hallway. The shooter was unable to enter the room and knocked on the door as students piled into a corner, she said.
Janay Douglas’ 15-year-old daughter got stuck in a hallway when school was closed. Douglas said he received a call from his daughter, letting her know she heard gunshots.
“A friend of hers came through the door, he was shot in the hand, and then she and her friends started running. The phone disconnected,” Douglas said. “I was on my way.”
The shooting rocked St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.
“Our kids shouldn’t have to go through this,” Jones said at the press conference. “They shouldn’t have to go through active fire drills in case something happens. And unfortunately, it happened today.
Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnetic school specializing in visual arts, musical art and performing arts with approximately 400 students. The district’s website states, “The school’s educational program is designed to create a nurturing environment where students receive a quality academic and arts education that prepares them for success in post-secondary education or to perform competently in the world of work”.
NBC Chicago
News
Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM (Associated Press)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night.
Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise further and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical condition.
An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began. The South Korean government eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months. Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of U.S. military forces in South Korea operated before moving out of the capital in 2018, is known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.
It was not immediately clear what led the crowd to surge into the narrow downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. One survivor said many people fell and toppled one another “like dominos” after they were being pushed by others. The survivor, surnamed Kim, said they were trapped for about an hour and a half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!” and others were short of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.
Another survivor, named Lee Chang-kyu, said he saw about five to six men first pushed others before one or two began falling at the start of the stampede, according to the newspaper.
In an interview with news channel YTN, Hwang Min-hyeok, a visitor to Itaewon, said it was shocking to see rows of bodies near the hotel. He said emergency workers were initially overwhelmed, leaving pedestrians struggling to administer CPR to the injured lying on the streets. People wailed beside the bodies of their friends, he said.
Another survivor in his 20s said he avoided being trampled by managing to get into a bar whose door was open at the alley, Yonhap news agency reported. A woman in her 20s surnamed Park told Yonhap that she and others were standing along the side of the alley while others caught in the middle of the alley had no escape.
Choi, the fire department chief, said that bodies were being sent to hospitals or a gym, where bereaved family members could identify them. He said most of the dead and injured are in their 20s.
The last South Korean disaster this deadly also hit young people the hardest. In April 2014, 304 people, mostly high school students, died in a ferry sinking. The sinking exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures; it was partially blamed on excessive and poorly fastened cargo and a crew poorly trained for emergency situations. Saturday’s deaths will likely draw public scrutiny of what government officials have done to improve public safety standards since the ferry disaster.
It was also Asia’s second major crushing disaster in a month. On Oct. 1, police in Indonesia fired tear gas at a soccer match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators attempted to flee.
More than 800 emergency workers and police officers from around the nation, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured. The National Fire Agency separately said in a statement that officials were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites.
This was the deadliest crushing disaster in South Korean history. In 2005, 11 people were killed and around 60 others were injured at a pop concert in the southern city of Sangju.
News
the state wants to “use the coffers” of Agirc-Arrco, denounce parliamentarians – RT in French
In a forum, deputies and senators protest against a transfer to Urssaf of contributions from Agirc-Arrco. Critics of the measure fear that the funds of the best managed funds will be used to feed deficit plans.
By refusing to cancel its plan to transfer Agirc-Arrco contributions to the Sécu, the government chooses to “use the coffers” of the main French supplementary pension scheme, say fifteen parliamentarians in a column published on October 29 on the website of Sunday newspaper.
“To persist on this project which is of no real use for our fellow citizens would be a major political fault”, write these 14 deputies and senators, including the Republicans Bruno Retailleau and Philippe Juvin, the centrist Valérie Létard, the socialist Jérôme Guedj, but also a elected from the Renaissance presidential party, Nicole Dubré-Chirat.
Contributions from the private sector, soon under the control of the State?
All denounce the programmed transfer of the collection of contributions from Agirc-Arrco (more than 87 billion euros this year, deducted from 25 million private sector employees and donated to 13 million retirees) to Urssaf, which ensures the Social Security cash.
“The State is giving itself the means to monopolize the heritage of more than 50 million French people and 2 million companies”, insist the elected officials. Contributions, to which are added the tens of billions of reserves accumulated by this scheme which, as the signatories of the forum remind us, “for 75 years […] has always been in balance, without a euro of debt”.
Beyond the only contributions, the provisions constituted by the surplus pension plans arouse greed. The fear, for those who warn against the “capture” by the Sécu of revenue from complementary schemes, is that it will be used to feed deficit schemes.
“The subject is to capture the 80 billion euros in annual resources, plus possibly the 60 billion euros in Agirc-Arrco reserves. There is no other argument than that today” affirms to Capital Brigitte Pisa, vice-president of the board of directors of Agirc-Arrco. For the latter, “we are stealing the retirement of the French”.
A measure denounced by the CGT at the Médef
The reform, voted at the end of 2019, was to come into force at the beginning of 2023, despite the unanimous opposition of the social partners, from the CGT to the Medef.
The government has just postponed this deadline for a year, by an amendment to the Social Security budget adopted in favor of a first 49.3 on the “revenue” part of the text, thus avoiding a heated debate with deputies who had voted a pure and simple repeal in committee.
A dodging that will be impossible for him in the Senate, where the bill will be examined from next week. With the same arguments: “Source of complexity and increased costs”, this project creates “the risk of irreversible errors in the calculation of the pension rights of each of our fellow citizens”, estimate the signatories of the forum.
With this “new step towards the nationalization of social protection”, the State is “choosing the easy way out in the face of the persistent deficit in the social accounts”, they add, “by making de facto use of the coffers of a well-managed regime.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Jerry Jones has unexpected praise for free agent Odell Beckham
Big D sounds are open to adding even bigger personality.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones turned heads during a radio appearance Friday when he praised free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Specifically, he mentioned the infamously taken to an OBJ hand against the Cowboys as a member of the New York Giants in 2015.
“He did the best take I’ve seen, other than Dez’s. [Bryant] made for the touchdown against Green Bay,” Jones said on 105.3 “The Fan” in Dallas. “Bottom line, Odell is a player that I admire a lot.”
The catcher is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI, but could return to the field later this season. Beckham, 29, is a free agent and is waiting to be more advanced in his recovery to sign with a team.
A former member of the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and Giants, Beckham expressed his respect for the Cowboys in 2020, and even mentioned that many of his family members are fans of the team.
“My whole family grew up in Texas, so they’re all big Cowboy fans,” Beckham told The Athletic in 2020. “It’s always been kind of a fun story with them in terms of being in New York and them in Dallas. I have no animosity or hatred or rivalry with them.
The Super Bowl champion was effective for the Rams after leaving Cleveland midway through last season. He had 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He also caught 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff games.
Despite being a 5-2 team, the Cowboys could definitely use wide impact as an OBJ. Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb are Dallas’ star receivers, but Gallup has struggled since returning from a torn ACL, catching just eight passes for 86 yards in four games.
New York Post
NFL scoring dip coincides with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers coming down to Earth
No illegal content, says minister on social media companies’ obligations under new IT rules
Ep05- MLM – Companion Guide For BBC’s “The Missing Cryptoqueen” Podcast
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero making early improvements as a playmaker
Three people killed, including gunman, in St. Louis High School attack – NBC Chicago
Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
the state wants to “use the coffers” of Agirc-Arrco, denounce parliamentarians – RT in French
Jerry Jones has unexpected praise for free agent Odell Beckham
MakerDAO Community Divided Over Recent MIP Proposal
Beloved Chicago school baseball umpire is fatally shot after telling neighbors to shut up
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches