HAVANA — A boat off northern Cuba heading for the United States sank on Saturday after colliding with a Cuban Coast Guard vessel, and at least five people died, Cuban state media reported on Saturday. .
Pelosi’s attack rattles an already temperamental campaign
The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Kevin McCarthy-aligned super PAC, has mentioned the speaker in at least 29 ads over the past week, according to Democratic strategists who track the issue.
“The attack is not an isolated event,” Barbara Walter, political scientist and author of “How Civil Wars Begin,” told POLITICO. “This is part of a growing wave of domestic terror since 2008 — most by members of the radical right — that targets opposition leaders, minority groups and federal agents. This is their form of civil war and it will only get worse as long as our democracy remains weak and unstable, and our society deeply divided.
Publicly, elected officials, candidates and campaign committees have expressed reluctance to comment on the record of the heightened security measures they are taking in the final stretch of the campaign. Several Democratic gubernatorial campaigns declined to comment on those proceedings, and the Democratic Governors Association referred POLITICO to state law enforcement agencies. The Democratic Senate Campaign Committee and several Democratic Senate campaigns, meanwhile, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Speaking at a campaign rally in Detroit on Saturday afternoon, former President Barack Obama called on Republicans to turn down the heat on violent rhetoric.
“If our rhetoric towards each other gets so mean, when we not only disagree with people but start demonizing them, making crazy allegations against them, that creates a dangerous climate,” Obama said. . “If elected officials don’t do more…people can get hurt.”
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who withstood the Capitol siege by Donald Trump supporters in the tense hours of Jan. 6 while working closely with Pelosi, spoke out against the attack on her husband. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family,” Pence tweeted on Friday.
In an interview with POLITICO on Saturday, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who challenged Pelosi for the leadership in 2016, drew a line between attacking hardline elements in the Republican Party — and Fox News speakers “shedding light” on the attack.
“It’s disgusting what they’re doing,” said the Ohio Democrat, who was campaigning in Portsmouth, Ohio, in the final days of his U.S. Senate race against Republican JD Vance. “JD Vance raised money for the insurgents. … These guys are so extreme, they stir up violence, they raise money for people trying to bring the country down, they blow it up, and that’s what you get. And it’s sad.
In the wake of Pelosi’s attack, at least one spouse of a political figure — Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary and former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg — accused Fox News of plotting political attacks on her family. “If Fox News wishes to bring down the tenor of political speech, I am happy to point them to their specific segment that has increased targeted attacks on my family,” Buttigieg tweeted. “It’s not hard to forget, it’s our children’s birthday.”
On Saturday, the Democratic Senate candidate from Pennsylvania John Fetterman tweeted about a burnt-out campaign sign in what he called “deep Lawrence County red”. As a well-known political figure, threats are nothing new to Fetterman, a campaign aide said. But over the past two to three weeks, Gisele Fetterman, Fetterman’s wife, has also found herself in the midst of an upsurge in threats, the person said.
Joe Calvello, Fetterman’s spokesman, has also received threats of violence in recent days. He linked them to stories in conservative media about him after Fetterman’s debate with Mehmet Oz this week, when he said Fetterman ‘took on Dr Oz pretty hard’ in the media broadcast room .
“Gateway Pundit releases a story about me at 9:25 am right after the spin room. That night I receive threats in my personal email,” he said. “The next morning Fox News has a story autonomous on me spinning in my colorful tongue.And then I get more threats on my personal and professional emails.It’s hard not to see a direct link here for me.
Gateway Pundit did not immediately respond to a POLITICO request for comment.
A campaign aide to Fetterman said Fetterman had a security guard as lieutenant governor. “There is no place for violence and intimidation in politics,” Fetterman tweeted. “All Pennsylvanians should feel safe to show their political support.”
Republicans, Auchincloss said, “must be warned that their rhetoric has the potential to inspire political violence, and they must be aware of the words they use and the effect it may have on inciting political violence”. For their part, some Republicans tried to calm the political temperature in the hours following the attack.
“As we wait to learn more, every American needs to turn the heat down,” Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said in a statement Friday.
In Ohio on Saturday, Republican Sen. Rob Portman, campaigning alongside candidate JD Vance, Gov. Mike DeWine and Rep. Steve Chabot at a Cincinnati-area canvass, discussed crime and public safety with a small crowd of supporters when he briefly turned to attack.
“By the way, what happened yesterday to President Pelosi’s husband, none of us can tolerate that,” Portman told a crowd. “We are not talking about violence. What we want is to settle our differences at the polls, and that is what we are going to do. A voice in the crowd shouted, “We will beat her at the polls. Portman replied, “Beat her at the polls, absolutely.”
Before the event, however, a woman at the back of the crowd confessed that a small part of her thought “maybe bad people deserve bad things to happen to them.” Still, the woman said her hope for Pelosi’s husband’s health outweighed that impulse: “Please get well,” she said.
Ally Mutnick, Zach Montellaro and Natalie Allison contributed to this story.
Tommies go score for score against San Diego before pulling out 49-42 victory
For every big play that took place Saturday at O’Shaughnessy Stadium, there seemed to be a bad play to match it. For every touchdown there seemed to be a touchdown by the opposing team to match it.
St. Thomas’ unbeaten record in the Pioneer Football League was on the line against San Diego, and the Tommies’ fate was in the hands of a game that was wildly unpredictable from the start.
Had it been a playoff game, the Tommies’ 49-42 victory would be accepted with the familiar refrain of “survive and advance.” As St. Thomas linebacker Jonathan Bunce mentioned earlier in the season, with the Tommies not eligible for postseason play this year, conference games are the Tommies’ playoffs. So, after a game in which they muffed a punt, allowed a 74-yard punt return and had a field goal and a punt blocked, they sounded a sigh of relief and moved on to 5-0 in the conference and 7-1 overall.
The zaniness started early, with sure-handed Andrew McElroy mishandling a punt, giving the Toreros the ball at the Tommies’ 3-yard line. It soon became apparent that it was going to be an unpredictable day.
“It’s not just that we’re going to have to coach differently,” St. Thomas head coach Glenn Caruso said, “the players have to be tactile enough to being receptive to playing the game differently.”
There were standout individual performances from both teams. Tommies quarterback Cade Sexauer threw for 286 yards and three touchdown, with his counterpart completing 33 of 49 passes for 361 yards. San Diego’s Re-al Mitchell, a backup quarterback who was used as a running back and receiver, had long touchdowns as a rusher and a receiver, and had nine receptions for 147 yards, which included 134 yards after the catch.
But the brightest star of the day was the player who made the first mistake. McElroy had seven catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown
“Every play is a new opportunity,” McElroy said of his ability to shake off the early mistake. “I understood that, and so did my brothers. Everyone made sure I stayed up, and a couple of plays later it turned around.”
After falling behind 7-0, the Tommies responded with a touchdown on their next possession when Sexauer connected on a 75-yard pass to McElroy, and the see-saw battle was in full swing. San Diego took advantage of good field position to take a 14-7 lead on the first play of the second quarter. A 17-yard pass completion set the Toreros up at the St. Thomas 5.
Once again, the Tommies struck quickly to pull even. With the ball at the San Diego 36, wide receiver Bryce Boyd took a lateral from Sexauer and threw to a wide-open Wesley Juszczak for the touchdown.
A 77-yard punt return set the Toreros up at the St. Thomas 17-yard line midway through the second quarter. The Tommies’ defense held, and San Diego’s 35-yard field goal was no good.
The Tommies had another special-teams miscue on their next possession when a blocked punt gave the Toreros a first-and-goal at the 4-yard line. San Diego scored on wide receiver pass of its own to take a 21-14 lead.
That lead lasted one play from scrimmage. Halfback Shawn Shipman ran 80 yards to pull the Tommies even.
The first half ended when the Tommies drove to the San Diego 23-yard line but had a 40-yard field goal attempt blocked.
“In the locker room at halftime, I was telling the defensive coaches and then the defensive players how proud I was of how we played on defense,” Caruso said, “and we’re sitting there and it’s 21-21. Special team and offense just put the defense in really tough situations. However, every time there was a score by San Diego, there was a matching score.
“A lot of people say points are points, but I don’t believe that,” Caruso said. “I think there’s a rhythm to how and when people score, and how that leads to the next score. So it allows you to be in the locker room at halftime and say everything that could have gone wrong … but proud of the way our guy responded.”
The Tommies scored on a 14-yard run by Sexauer and a 41-yard touchdown reception by Juszczak — his second o the game — in the fourth quarter to open up a 14-point lead. San Diego cut its deficit to seven and had the ball in the closing minute with a chance to tie things up. The Toros reached the Tommies’ 37 but failed on a fourth-down pass with 10 seconds to play.
Like his coach, Sexauer said he could sense early on that it wasn’t going to be a typical game.
“The first half definitely didn’t look like St. Thomas football,” he said, “especially on offense and special teams. Burt after halftime we said a lot of crazy things have happened, but we still have to be ourselves. Kind of riding the wave through the whole game.”
German bailout of struggling energy giant could reach 60 billion euros – Bloomberg – RT Business News
Uniper faces financial ruin after Russian natural gas supply cuts
Berlin is set to increase financial aid to Uniper, the country’s largest gas supplier, which has been brought to the brink of insolvency due to rising energy prices, Bloomberg reported citing sources. close to the file.
According to the report, the government could increase aid to 60 billion euros ($60 billion). The plan comes as the company’s financial situation is rapidly deteriorating due to rising wholesale gas prices caused by dwindling flows from Russia. Uniper’s adjusted net loss for the first nine months of the year would have been 3.2 billion euros ($3.2 billion). And if gas prices do not fall, which is unlikely due to the approach of winter and the subsequent growth in demand, the government will have to spend twice as much to bail out the energy giant as intended.
German authorities last month announced plans to nationalize Uniper as part of efforts to keep the energy industry afloat amid the crisis. Uniper has been promised around €31 billion in aid under Berlin’s €200 billion energy aid package. In exchange, the government will acquire a 98.5% stake in the company, which effectively means its complete nationalization. The law cementing the deal is expected to be confirmed by the German Senate on Friday, and the funds could be transferred to Uniper next week, Bloomberg sources said.
In an interview with Bloomberg, German Deputy Finance Minister Florian Toncar said Berlin would do everything in its power to ensure Uniper remains operational, but did not comment on the amount of the assistance.
“Uniper is a crucial company for the gas supply in Germany, otherwise we would not jump to such high stakes“, did he declare.
While European benchmark gas futures have fallen around 70% from their August highs on nearly full storage and deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG), gas prices remain around three times higher than the five-year average. According to Uniper, the company is forced to pay much more for gas now than it did for pipeline supply from Russia.
Cell phones provide deeper insight into homeless life in Los Angeles
When USC researchers set out to document the effects of the digital divide on homelessness, they made an unexpected discovery: 94% of participants in their survey owned a cell phone.
Leveraging this knowledge, a crosstown team from USC and UCLA — united by a common social mission — conducted a new survey of Los Angeles’ homeless population.
Offering $10 gift cards as incentives, researchers ask participants to log into a mobile phone app each month to report where they’re staying, how they’re feeling, what kind of help they’re getting, and how they’re affected. by policies such as the newly enacted anti-camping order in the city.
Their aim is to address what they describe as a “near total lack of comprehensive, high-quality evidence about the well-being, needs, or desires of the homeless community” that pervades “every stage of the emerging housing crisis.” homelessness in Los Angeles – and the increasingly reactive response from policy makers.
A preliminary report released Wednesday by the USC Homeless Policy Research Institute gives a qualified assessment of their success. In it, they say their phone sample closely matched known demographics of the homeless population, indicating that it could provide reliable insights into the hidden dynamics of homelessness and how these are affected by public policies.
But there is still a lot of work to be done before we can refine politically relevant information such as where people go after being kicked out of a law enforcement area.
“In a way, this is just a more general inquiry at this point into what people know about these camping laws and do they think it’s going to affect them,” the co-author said. Benjamin Henwood, a professor at USC’s Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social. Work.
Still, “Under Threat: Surveying Unhoused Angelenos in the Era of Camping Enforcement” provides new insight into how Los Angeles’ revised anti-camping ordinance and laws in other cities are viewed on the streets. Just a quarter of homeless people feel informed about the laws, while 43% said they thought they would be forced to move and 30% had no opinion.
Almost 20% said they had contact with the police in the past 30 days and 7% said they had been cited for being on the streets.
The report paints a nuanced picture of the street population. While all of the respondents were recruited from the streets, many reported switching back and forth between being protected and unprotected. About 16% said they lived in shelters and 8% said they were housed, mostly doubling up. Almost a third said they live in vehicles.
Attitudes towards housing were consistent with findings from other studies, including that a high percentage of homeless people would accept offers of housing, but that the type of housing mattered. Less than 20% said they would go to a shelter where people sleep in the same large room. Privacy, security, cleanliness, curfews and conflicts with staff were the main objections.
Respondents also had “exceptionally worse physical and mental health outcomes” than the adult population of Los Angeles County. Half reported symptoms of anxiety and slightly less depression. Forty-nine percent rated their health as fair or poor, compared to 17 percent countywide. Women were more likely than men to describe their health as fair or poor, and 63% reported psychological distress compared to 39% for men.
Smoking was more than twice as common among the homeless, and the COVID-19 vaccination rate was half the county average.
Three-quarters reported experiences of food insecurity, compared to 15% for the county.
What the report couldn’t yet do was track those stats by time and location. It only summarizes the initial survey conducted by 411 participants and a month-long follow-up conducted by 258. A richer picture will come from the monthly follow-up surveys that continue if more respondents are recruited.
“Our ability at this sample size to, say, accurately associate the presence of a person specifically in an application area with a set of results will be complicated.” co-author Randall Kuhn, professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said. “Double the sample size will help.”
Enrolling attendees has proven difficult and keeping them even more engaged, Kuhn said. They learn as they go. Raising the incentive from $5 to $10 has helped.
Their funding, provided by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, has been extended and they will resume recruiting next year.
After experimenting with different approaches, they plan to build on the survey of 5,000 homeless people each year as part of the Point Count. After asking the survey questions, the interviewers will give each participant a pitch to enroll in the mobile app survey program.
“We learned things,” Kuhn said. “The best approach is to spend 15 minutes doing the demonstration survey and building some rapport.”
The cell phone survey, formerly the Periodic Assessment of Trajectories of Housing, Homelessness and Health (PATHS) study, is part of a growing body of academic and nonprofit work aimed at addressing the shortcomings of the large number mandated every two years by the United States. Department of Housing and Urban Development, but conducted annually in many locations, including Los Angeles.
“Using the one-time count is like taking a photo with an older model camera where the image is distorted if the subject moves,” proclaims a review on the website of Built For Zero, an initiative for homelessness from the nonprofit Community Solutions, articulating a widespread complaint about the tally. “Homelessness is always on the move, and the image takes time to develop, in this case several months. The result is a blurry image of the past.
Built For Zero encourages communities to create “by name” listings by combining information compiled by outreach workers with data from service providers outside of the HUD-mandated system and report this information to the public as it arises. as they are collected.
This would be a challenge for such a large and dispersed homeless population as in Los Angeles. One of the disturbing findings of the cellphone survey is that 33% of respondents said they had no contact with outreach workers.
Unlike some critics of the annual tally, Kuhn and Henwood are not looking to replace it. They both work there and view it as an essential part of what Kuhn calls the homelessness data ecosystem.
“I think the PIT number is wonderful,” Kuhn said. “For me, the PIT number is another data point in a year-round story.”
“It’s a community engagement effort as much as anything else,” Henwood said. “And so there is value in that.”
They hope to add value to it, especially in terms of speed.
“Hopefully we will get to the place where we have the ability to put the data online as soon as we have it,” Kuhn said.
They also add depth to the check-off questions asked year after year in the demographic survey.
“A lot of times the respondent would say, ‘I wish you had asked me more interesting questions,’” Kuhn said. “In many encounters, a person will say, ‘Do you want to ask me a question about how I feel about certain things?’”
The mobile survey, on the other hand, collects qualitative responses.
“The amount of bullying, mental and emotional abuse I’ve been subjected to by other patrons…and downright abusive security guards,” one black woman exclaimed of her shelter. “These places keep you mentally messed up.”
“Rules take precedence over human needs,” one white man living on the outside said of his experience at a shelter.
Of all the obstacles facing researchers, intercity rivalry is not one of them.
“I’m not local, so this whole rivalry wasn’t a thing,” Henwood said.
Kuhn, a graduate of UC Berkeley and the University of Pennsylvania, and Henwood, a graduate of Swarthmore and New York University, were brought together by their personal desire to do something about homelessness.
“It’s hard work and I think we both have other, better funded projects,” Kuhn said. “But we love this job.”
At least 5 dead after boat crashes, Cuban state media report
Among the five known dead were a minor and three women, while around two dozen people were rescued, according to Cubadebate’s report.
More details were not released, with Cuban officials telling the state broadcaster that an investigation was underway.
The incident comes amid the biggest migration flight from the Caribbean island in four decades, spurred by a deepening economic, political and energy crisis.
Cuban authorities have blamed the United States, saying the deaths were “another consequence” of US policy towards Cuba, including the 60-year embargo.
Meanwhile, the United States sent its condolences to the families of those who died.
“As we expand safe and legal pathways for migration, we warn against dangerous and sometimes deadly attempts at irregular migration,” said a tweet from the US Embassy in Havana, which did not again resumed all operations on the island.
The vast majority of Cubans who leave fly to Nicaragua and then travel overland to the US border, often in Texas and Arizona.
But a growing number of people have fled by boat for the dangerous 90-mile journey to the south coast of the United States. Between October 2021 and August 2022, the US Coast Guard intercepted more than 4,600 Cubans traveling by boat, nearly six times more than in all of 2020.
It is the largest exodus since 1980, when around 125,000 Cubans traveled by sea to the United States for six months, known as the Mariel crisis.
At least 8 dead and over 20 injured in Baghdad blast: report
Baghdad:
At least eight people were killed and more than 20 injured in an explosion in eastern Baghdad on Saturday, according to security and medical sources.
The explosion took place near a football stadium and a cafe, the sources said.
The cause of the explosion is still unknown.
Class 5A sectional football: Spring Lake Park, 28, Irondale 7
Scoreless at halftime against Irondale on Saturday afternoon, Spring Lake Park quarterback Brayden Talso couldn’t help but think back to last year.
Expected to be in the mix for a state tournament berth for the sixth time in seven seasons, the Panthers were upset in the first round of the sectional playoffs by a Buffalo team that had won just two games in the regular season.
“We weren’t expecting to lose, and we didn’t come in ready,” said Talso, pausing before he added, “We didn’t want that to happen today.”
Through 24 minutes of football Saturday, a similar outcome was on the table. Spring Lake Park, the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, Section 6, didn’t lack preparation but its offensive execution was spotty with the score tied 0-0. Several drives stalled out in Irondale territory without any points.
“We just needed one big play,” Talso said.
They finally got that on their opening drive of the third quarter, a 35-yard touchdown run by freshman Lamari Brown. That seemed to settle the team’s nerves and opened the floodgates to four-second half Panthers touchdowns and a 28-7 victory over Irondale in a sectional semifinal game.
Spring Lake Park (7-2) has now beaten Irondale (6-4) in eight consecutive matchups.
“We went into the second half knowing it was just the little things to breaking something loose, and we knew we’d punch it in eventually, and the second half we did,” Talso said.
The Panthers did that repeatedly in the second half. On the next Spring Lake Park drive, Talso found a seam and gashed Irondale for a 32-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper, his 15th rushing touchdown of the season.
Later in the game, Talso and Brown combined for another explosive run, Talso getting just past the first-down marker before pitching the ball outside to Brown, who took it the rest of the way for a 36-yard touchdown.
“We just said, ‘Let’s stay patient and keep up the plan of attack.’ ” Spring Lake Park head coach John Stewart said. “Sure enough, we broke a big one, and it just kind of got going from there.”
All the while, Spring Lake Park’s defense kept Irondale under control. Irondale pushed the ball across midfield on several occasions but each time drives were thwarted by turnovers, which the Knights had a pair of, and a sound Spring Lake Park defensive line that swallowed up their potent rushing attack.
Spring Lake Park has allowed just 20 points combined in its past three games combined, including a 21-6 win two weeks ago against Robbinsdale Armstrong, which was ranked No. 9 in Class 5A at the time.
“They’ve been really good about showing up and working and trying to fix the little details,” Stewart said of the defense.
The end result is a familiar one, with Spring Lake Park back in position to win its way into another state tournament. The Panthers will play Rogers in the section championship on Friday for the opportunity.
It will come with a year’s worth of anticipation.
“I think they knew the expectation was to be competing longer into the postseason than we did last year, and it was just one of those years where it didn’t happen,” Stewart said. “Come playoffs, everything matters. … We’ll be ready.”
