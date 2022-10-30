News
Picks, odds for each match
Joe Douglas has already received plaudits for dramatically increasing the Jets’ talent level this season. Still, his best move may have been the one he made on Tuesday when he sent a conditional low draft pick to the Jaguars in exchange for James Robinson, two days after his team lost Breece Hall and Alijah Vera- Tucker due to season-ending injuries. in their 16-9 win at Denver.
We’ll see how much Robinson ends up helping, but the thing is, Douglas’ timing was perfect. Despite the Jets’ four-game winning streak and 5-2 record, the entire Jets Nation was dejected by the devastating diagnoses of Hall and Vera-Tucker, two excellent young players who have already become cornerstones of this organizational ascent. . Players and fans needed a lift, and Douglas gave it to them.
So now this week isn’t about bad luck, but more about how Robert Saleh and the Jets can collect a big receipt for last year’s ruthless 54-13 beating at Foxborough. More than that, they can start redeeming more than two decades of small vouchers on behalf of all Jets players, coaches and fans.
As people across the country are starting to take notice, the Jets still aren’t highly respected in the marketplace. It’s a 5-2 team that’s underdog at home against a 3-4 team, a team coming in a short week after a 33-14 loss to the Bears on Monday night. In fact, Chicago was within yards of scoring 40 with a team that averaged 15.5 points per game, but opted to kneel instead.
It’s going to be a tough hill for the Jets to get over, but I think a lot of things are shaping up nicely. The Jets should be able to pressure Mac Jones behind a New England offensive line that had three questionable starters in midweek. Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed can lock out the top two receivers, allowing guys like Quincy Williams and Kwon Alexander to rush the ball on Jones’ short passes.
Zach Wilson hasn’t produced many stats, but he hasn’t given anything either, and he may not need to generate as many points here to give the Jets their fifth straight win.
The choice : Rolls +2.5.
New York Giants (+3) vs. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Speaking of injuries, congratulations to Giants guard Nick Gates on coming back from a horrific broken leg that required seven surgeries. Quite an inspiration.
Seattle has some medical issues to deal with this week as its top two receivers, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, could be out. Kenneth Walker III is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, but Wink Martindale should have answers for Geno Smith. While this is a tough emotional time for the Giants in a cross country game and the second half of a back-to-back road, I can’t see Brian Daboll letting the intensity wane.
Denver Broncos (+2.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)
While each team has lost four in a row, Denver appears to be in dire straits as Nathaniel Hackett’s job may already be on the line. Russell Wilson should be back (for better or worse), and Denver ranks second in the NFL in yards allowed and third in points allowed.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-10.5) against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Are the Steelers the team that covered road underdogs in Cincinnati and Miami, or the one that lost 38-3 at Buffalo? A lot, but the Eagles covered all three home wins and should be a quick goodbye.
Las Vegas Raiders (-1) vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Each team has just two wins and a loaded injury report. Giving the Raiders a little edge because they’re coming off a pass, which gave them some time to heal and reset their schedule for the stretch run.
Chicago Bears (+9.5) over DALLAS COWBOYS
I will admit some recency bias as the Bears grew on me with their slamming of the Patriots. I called their attack prehistoric, but Justin Fields starts producing points. With their solid defense, I’m happy to take on Chicago with big points.
Carolina Panthers (+4) vs. ATLANTA FALCONS
The Panthers players didn’t realize that the season was over with the sacking of Matt Ruhle and the trade of Christian McCaffrey, and they overtook the Buccaneers, 21-3. Two of the Falcons’ three wins are below that margin.
Miami Dolphins (-3.5) vs. DETROIT LIONS
After playing four close games to start the season, the Lions have now lost 29-0 to New England and 24-6 to Dallas either side of their bye. I don’t think it’s asking too much for the Dolphins to pull off a 7-10 point win at Ford Field.
Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS
It’s interesting that this is the Vikings’ fifth home game against two road games, so I’m not sure we know exactly how good their 5-1 record really is. Their last three home wins have been by fours, threes and sevens, so I’m willing to take a few points to find out.
HOUSTON TEXANS (+2.5) vs. Tennessee Titans
The line is low due to Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury. If Malik Willis is to play, Mike Vrabel will become a total smashmouth, and in this type of game even a small gap to the underdog could prove invaluable. Texans RB rookie Dameon Pierce will have his chance to eclipse Derrick Henry.
Washington Commanders (+3) on INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
This line went from Colts -6 to this number only partly because Frank Reich went from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger. Washington scored 21 with Taylor Heinicke last week after going 8, 10, 17, 12 in the previous four games with Carson Wentz.
San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) vs. LOS ANGELES RAMS
The 49ers already have a 24-9 win over the Rams in the bank and now have some time to try to figure out how to incorporate McCaffrey into the offense without having to defend against players like Patrick Mahomes.
Green Bay Packers (+11.5) on BUFFALO BILLS
It’s not like I don’t enjoy the struggles of insufferable postgame bloviator Aaron Rodgers, but I’m not to the point where I’d put double digits against them, even with the explosive Bills.
Monday
Cincinnati Bengals (-3) vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS
The Bengals are 4-1 and 5-0 ATS in their last five games as they head to the lake to face a Cleveland team that has lost four in a row and appears to be waiting its time until Deshaun Watson becomes eligible to take the field.
Best bets: Commanders, Texans, Packers
Lock of the week: Commanders (locks 4-3 in 2022)
Last week: 9-5 on aggregate, 2-1 Best bets
Thursday: Crows (W).
New York Post
3 keys to a Jets victory over Bill Belichick and the Patriots
1. STOP THE PATRIOTS RUSHING ATTACK
No matter who’s under center, the Jets need to be committed to stopping the running game of the Patriots. In New England’s wins this season, they’ve had one common denominator: winning the line of scrimmage.
The Patriots are going to run the ball to take pressure off Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe. In seven games this season, Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 487 yards and four TDs.
If the Jets can demonstrate the type of run defense they showed in the 27-10 victory against the Packers, they should be in good shape later in the game. That will allow the defensive line to pin their ears back and rush the QB on third and long situations.
2. GET PASSING GAME INVOLVED EARLY
Patriots coach Bill Belichick takes away what teams do the best offensively. For the Jets, that’s the running game despite the loss of rookie running back Breece Hall.
The Jets did trade for Jaguars running back James Robinson this week, however, Zach Wilson and the passing game need to get it going this week. Since his return from injury, Wilson has thrown for 693 yards, one TD and two INTs.
In their victory against the Patriots last Monday, the Bears were able to generate multiple 20-plus yard plays in the passing game. The Jets should be able to do the same considering they have better skill position players at wide receiver.
3. QUINNEN WILLIAMS TAKEOVER
Williams has arguably been the best defensive tackle in the league this year. Whenever he’s on, the Jets defense has been a force, as Williams is not only a menace rushing the passer but also stopping the run as well.
New England’s offensive line has allowed 12 sacks this season, which is the sixth least in the league. If Williams, along with Carl Lawson and Jermaine Johnson, can generate a ton of pressure, that should give D.J. Reed, Sauce Gardner and the Jets secondary turnover opportunities.
()
Recession outlook doesn’t look good, people were ‘already losing a lot of money in the market’
During the “Overtime” segment of Friday’s HBO “Real Time” show, host Bill Maher said the prospects for avoiding a recession didn’t look good and pointed out that people are already losing ” a lot of money” in the market.
Gillian Tett, chair of the Financial Times’ US editorial board and editor-in-chief, responded to a viewer’s question about rising mortgage rates and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy by stating that the Federal Reserve is between ” the hammer and the anvil, in this inflation has risen. If he doesn’t act, it could get worse. But if he acts too quickly, it will essentially tip over…”
Maher then interrupted to ask, “Are we going to have a recession? I mean, I see we were already losing a lot of money in the market, right? »
Tett replied that we had lost money in the market and that there would “probably” be a recession.
Maher then asked, “And how long is this going to last?” Will it be bad, or -? »
Tett replied: “It all depends on what happens, things like the war in Ukraine, elsewhere, in China. China is slowing down, it’s quite important for the global economy. It’s not looking very good.
Maher responded to Tett’s assessment that things didn’t look solid by stating “No” in agreement.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Breitbart News
Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys: Everything you need to know about the Week 8 game
Coming off an upset of the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football,” the 3-4 Chicago Bears have another road test on a short week, facing the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
The Bears are where they should be
When Tom Brady said at the beginning of the month that there’s a lot of “bad football from what I watch,” he probably wasn’t envisioning his Tampa Bay Buccaneers being square in the middle of that discussion near the midpoint of the season.
The Buccaneers, who lost to the Baltimore Ravens 27-22 at home Thursday night, were one of 15 teams entering Week 8 at or within one game of .500, a large grouping of mediocrity that includes the Chicago Bears (3-4), Green Bay Packers (3-4) and both participants in Super Bowl LVI — the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-3).
It’s not an unusually high number of teams huddled around .500 after seven weeks. The average at this juncture over the last decade is 13.2 teams with a high of 18 in 2017 and low of five in 2020.
Read the full story here.
Why trading Robert Quinn ‘made too much sense’
General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Chicago Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season.
From a business standpoint the deal, in Poles’ words, “made too much sense.”
“This is going to allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster,” he said.
Read the full story here.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff.
5 things to watch in the Bears-Cowboys game — plus our Week 8 predictions
12 key numbers to know as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8
It’s not ‘business as usual’ for the Chicago Bears after the trade of Robert Quinn, a respected team leader: ‘There is a void’
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker calls Mac Jones kicking him in the groin ‘pretty dirty’ and says the New England Patriots QB should be fined
Chicago Bears Q&A: Did Luke Getsy finally call a game to Justin Fields’ strengths? Will they be a buyer or seller at the trade deadline?
Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields displayed poise, instincts and patience in the romp at New England. Next up: Doing it with consistency.
Latest news from Arlington Heights
At least one school district that serves the area where the Arlington International Racecourse is located in Arlington Heights has warned village leadership that creating a tax-incentive district to facilitate the redevelopment plans the Chicago Bears team is proposing for the site — including building a new NFL stadium — “would be a real concern,” public records show.
The football team inked a $197 million purchase agreement for the former Arlington Park International Racecourse site last year. In September, the Bears unveiled plans for a mixed-use commercial and residential development alongside the new, domed stadium it plans to build on the former racecourse, though leadership emphasized the still-tentative nature of the plans.
Given the $5 billion estimated cost of the Bears’ project, Palatine School District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz said the team or the village should chip in to help the school district respond to the increased student population and its needs anticipated as a result of the redevelopment.
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field? Here’s what to know.
Call for investigation into Truss phone hacking allegations – POLITICO
Allegations that former British prime minister Liz Truss’ mobile phone was hacked by foreign agents when she was foreign secretary must be ‘urgently investigated’, Labor says of opposition.
Private messages exchanged between Truss’ home phone and foreign officials – including detailed discussions of arms deliveries to Ukraine – were allegedly intercepted by foreign agents, the Mail on Sunday reported, citing sources from security.
The newspaper claimed the hack was uncovered during the Tory leadership campaign this summer, but details were suppressed by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case , the UK’s highest civil servant. Russia was suspected of being behind the hack, according to the report.
Labour’s Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the allegations were “extremely serious”.
“There are extremely significant national security concerns raised by an attack such as this by a hostile state,” Cooper said in a statement.
“There are also serious security questions about why and how this information was leaked or published at this time, which also need to be urgently investigated,” she said. “It is essential that all of these safety issues are investigated and addressed at the highest level.”
Speaking to Sky News’ Sophy Ridge program on Sunday, UK Housing Secretary Michael Gove did not deny the hack, but insisted that “very robust protocols” were in place to ensure the security of government communications.
“I don’t know the full details of the security breach, if any, that took place,” Gove said. “I am sure the correct protocols were followed. I’m sure more information, if any, will be released.
Citing Truss allies, the Mail on Sunday reported that the former Foreign Secretary feared the hacking revelations would jeopardize her bid to become Prime Minister, with one saying she was “troubled sleeping” until until it was confirmed that news of the alleged security breach would not be released by the government.
Politices
Time for the Jets to flush the old narrative and beat mediocre Patriots team
For the better part of the last 20 years, the Patriots have owned the Jets in this storied rivalry.
Sunday will finally be a chance for Gang Green to hit New England back in the mouth for once.
The Jets (5-2) enter their first game against the Patriots (3-4), the underdogs but the better team, as they’ve won four straight and five out of their last six games. While on the surface, coach Robert Saleh and the Jets players are pretending like this is just another game, they know beating New England represents much more than that.
The Patriots have won 12 consecutive games against the Jets dating back to 2015. Gang Green is trying to flush the narrative of them being the same old Jets. A win against the Patriots would show everyone they’ve closed the gap in the AFC East.
“It is extremely important,” Sheldon Rankins told the Daily News. “That’s six of your games within a season right there.
“Being able to win and control your division goes a long way in making your playoff goals obtainable and reaching all the goals you’re trying to reach. It starts within your division, so we gotta be able to take care of business.
“Definitely looking to right that ship as we are playing a lot better overall as a team and as a defense. Looking to play a lot better game and put ourselves in position to get another divisional win.”
The Jets-Patriots rivalry really heated up in the late 1990s after Bill Parcells left New England to come to New York. Then Bill Belichick did the complete opposite as he was initially hired to replace the retiring Parcells. But he wanted to be the coach of the Patriots instead as a compensation package was finally agreed upon to let him coach in New England.
Belichick always compliments his upcoming opponent in the press because he doesn’t want to give them any added ammunition for the game. Although he hasn’t said anything negative about the Jets, his actions have spoken louder than his words.
It all came to a head during the second Jets-Patriots game last year at Gillette Stadium. Not only did New England intentionally run up the score in its 54-13 victory over Gang Green, but Saleh was as angry as he had ever been.
During the same game, former Patriots defensive lineman and Pro Football Richard Seymour was honored at halftime and referred to the Jets as the “homecoming” game.
“You give up 50 points, it’s embarrassing,” Saleh said. “A helpless feeling where you’re just watching, you’re trying to figure something out.
“I’ll be honest. We talk about adversity. Everyone was asking. You can chalk this one up, it’s here. This is from coaches all the way down.
“The NFL doesn’t really give a flying f—k.”
Belichick has brought more pain to the Jets than anyone on this planet. Since Belichick has been in New England, the Jets have had seven head coaches. He also has a 34-10 career mark against the Jets.
Saleh said earlier this year that he was taking receipts on all of the doubters out there. Belichick is the enemy No. 1 and his receipts are as long as the ones printed out at CVS.
Publicly, the Jets are saying all the right things about last year’s 41-point blowout. But privately, this team wants this win even more than they wanted to defeat the Dolphins in Week 5.
I remember the score,” Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said.
“I remember a lot of things. I remember it being 40-plus and shots still being taken on us.
“It is what it is, it’s our job as a defensive coaching staff and as a defense to stop that. At the end of the day, it comes down to what we can control, and we allowed way too much last year. Been looking forward to this one.”
Sunday’s game is crucial not only to Jets coaches and players but also to their fans. Gang Green fans have had to listen to New England fans talk about their six Super Bowl trophies over 20 years.
Players and coaches have come and gone, but the team’s fans have remained faithful. One of the Jets die-hard supporters is Jenn Yocca, who grew up in Portland, Maine, which is considered Patriots country.
Yocca’s family has been season ticket holders since the late 1960s, so she was born into Jets fandom. She suffered through a lot of Jets losing seasons, but she learned to love the game in the process.
With the roles reversed a bit, at least this season and the Jets opportunity to get to 6-2 and a possible clash for first place in the AFC East against the Bills next week, Yocca understands the magnitude of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.
“This would be such a huge win,” Yocca said. “Not just for the team, but for the fans as well.
“For years, the Patriots have always been the standard for the NFL. For years, we have had to listen to how good the Patriots are and Belichick is this genius and mastermind.
“To beat him at his own game after he snubbed the team all of those years ago would be huge. It would be showing the NFL that we are here and we are the Jets.”
EU country warned of potentially deadly energy disruption – Bloomberg – RT Business News
Finnish grid operator says power outages are needed to avoid large-scale disaster
If Finland were to roll back its scheduled winter rolling blackouts, it could lead to large-scale national disruption, the country’s power grid operator has warned, according to Bloomberg.
If the failures do not occur, the resulting uncontrolled failures would mean “people could die” Arto Pahkin, head of network operations at Fingrid, told the news agency.
The utility has repeatedly warned of potential power outages over the coming winter, citing “great uncertainties related to the availability of electricity.” The warnings came after Russia cut off electricity supplies to Finland in May due to non-payment for electricity supplied to the country during that month.
Although Russian energy is only a small fraction of the Nordic nation’s total supply, the loss of supplies threatens to have a massive impact, with Finns forced to choose between several bad options.
Temperatures in Finland in winter often drop below -20°C, while cities receive less than six hours of light per day during the darkest months of the year. This makes Finland particularly vulnerable to the EU’s energy crisis, with loss of electricity potentially exposing residents to life-threatening conditions within hours.
At the same time, Finland would be much better prepared for power outages than other EU member states. Although the country has not suffered a national grid failure since 1974, the population has always been encouraged to prepare for such a risk. Unlike neighboring Sweden and Norway, the country has few domestic energy resources and must import almost all of its fossil energy.
Some relief is expected over the next few months, when the Nordic nation finally brings Europe’s largest nuclear reactor into operation at the Olkiluoto power station after a delay of nearly 14 years.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
RT
