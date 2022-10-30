Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Rate Squeeze Punishes Once-Triumphant Tech Stocks
The tech sector was once an investor favourite, but investments that deliver big payoffs now take priority
The Week on TV: Doctor Who; Jimmy Carr destroys art; The pact; The Devil’s Hour – the review | Television
Dactor Who: Power of doctor BBC One | iPlayer
Jimmy Carr destroys art Channel 4 | All 4
The pact BBC One | iPlayer
Devil’s Hour | Amazon Premier
Do we need the horn spoiler? Is there anyone in the space-time continuum who doesn’t yet know that at the end of BBC One’s 90-minute Doctor Who special, The power of doctorwhen the 13th Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, regenerated (glittering and blazing like a billionaire’s malfunctioning space rocket), she transformed into the 10th Doctor, David Tennant (“I know those teeth!”), instead of, as advertised, 14th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa (of Sex education). Now, as Russell T Davies returns to helm Whovian, there will be three episodes featuring Tennant before Gatwa properly takes over.
It was goodbye to showrunner Chris Chibnall and the first female doctor, after Whittaker’s four-year tenure. You have to wonder if Whittaker, an accomplished actor, is partly relieved to leave behind the relentless punishments of Whovian fan-trolls. While she wasn’t the greatest doctor ever (especially, too much SCREAM), she was far from the worst; even the casual viewer could see that Who’s problems (rudimentary plot; clunking scripts; special effects of Argos sale items) went well beyond his performance.
In any event. It was a beautiful send-off, filled with action (from body-swapping to volcanoes) and pathos: a harrowing final icy break for the Doctor and his companion Yaz (Mandip Gill) atop the Tardis. Elsewhere there were adversaries: the Cybermen, the Daleks, the Master (a spiritually over-the-top Sacha Dhawan). There were also departing allies, including Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Dan (John Bishop), and former Time Lords, including Colin Baker, Peter Davison, Paul McGann, and Sylvester McCoy. (Yes, there was definitely an air of “who they could seduce/afford,” but let’s not spoil the warm fuzzes.) Also, former bandmates: Tegan (Janet Fielding) and Ace (Sophie Aldred) and, more later, during rather awkward Whovian-Friends Reunited-like scenes, everyone from Bonnie Langford to nonagenarian William Russell, who appeared in the original series.
Nostalgia is wonderful, until it regenerates into a sickening, over-reverent blockage. Turn 60 next year Dactor Who must stop being attached to its own history and mythology. For starters, on the fringes, even in the ditch, the Daleks and the Cybermen; These days, they’re about as menacing as Iggle Piggle. I also wonder if it’s a mistake to bring Tennant back: it could be read as a wavering of confidence. Admittedly, this seems unfair on the vibrant Gatwa, blurring what should be its grand entrance. I hope I am wrong about this.
While aiming to be an edgy commentary on cancel culture, an exercise in ethical Top Trumps, the one-time TV event Jimmy Carr destroys art missed big time. The basic premise included Carr presenting purchased artwork by “problematic” figures: Adolf Hitler (watercolor), Eric Gill (print), Pablo Picasso (pot), Rolf Harris (painting) and more. After listening to debates from art experts (as well as contributions from the likes of Janet Street-Porter), a studio audience decided to blast with a flamethrower, spray with a paintball gun, attack with tiny blades etc.
The result was bizarre: art and essay-Seen meets Kilroy. First, Hitler – “problematic”? Talk about a gift for understatement. A clearly nervous Carr (author of a Holocaust ‘rib-tickler’ on his Netflix show) couldn’t help but crack some shocking jokes. (Example: “Anyone who wants to save Hitler, move to the right…that’s the far right. ”) There was continued confusion about who/what was being judged. The standing audience (confused, embarrassed) looked like they got lost en route to Later… With Jools Holland.
Although it was a waste of money, there were no really worthwhile works. At £25,200 the Picasso was the most expensive, but it still looked like something the untrained eye would overlook at a local party bric-a-brac stall. Some hearts were in the right place and there is a fascinating program to be made about the rights, wrongs and contradictions of cancel culture. It was not this.
In the first series of BBC One The pact, Rakie Ayola portrayed a detective investigating the murder of a brewery chef. In this second six-part series, also written by creator Pete McTighe, she plays social worker Christine, whose adult children feel threatened by the arrival of a troubled young man (Jordan Wilks) claiming to be her son. .
Again located in Wales, this new Pact retains the central premise of the first series – a deadly mistake exacerbated by ruinous decisions – and steeps it in modern gothic melodrama. While some characters are likeable (Aaron Anthony’s vulnerable younger son; Mali’s compassionate daughter Ann Rees), others (like Lloyd Everitt’s older brother) are conflicted and unstable. Even Christine hesitates between calm and nurturing and matriarchal and domineering.
For me, this new series, while well-acted, isn’t as engrossing – as divinely tense – as the first. Pact. But you could do worse than hang on to the big twist – it sneakily comes out of nowhere.
Should Peter Capaldi (another former Doctor) venture into Hannibal Lecter territory – wasn’t Malcolm Tucker deranged enough? In Devil’s Hour, a six-parter created and written by Tom Moran, produced by Steven Moffat, Capaldi plays an incarcerated and murderous psychopath, Gideon, somehow attached to a new serial killer case. Lucy (Jessica Raine) is his Clarice, a social worker prone to prophetic visions and waking up every night at 3:33 a.m. during the so-called Devil’s Hour.
Lucy also has a strange, blank-eyed son straight out of The sixth sense. In effect, Devil’s Hour is overloaded with horror motifs, like a Buckaroo cooler about to spurt out: from Gideon (abrasively lit, vibrating with wickedness) to the spectral tinkling music in the credits, which sounds like The Exorcistthe theme played on a xylophone broken by Halloweenis Michael Myers.
The two episodes I sampled involve a murder investigation (with detectives played by Nikesh Patel and Alex Ferns), Lucy’s visions of a child in peril (point to a blood-splattered comforter), and her encounters with Gideon. . “What is the worst thing you have ever experienced? he intones, once again lit as if holding a torch under his chin around a school trip campfire. Devil’s Hour is a hot contender for the worst title of 2022, as well as overworked, derivative, and likely to get even more ridiculous. I rather take advantage of it.
Star rating (out of five):
Doctor Who: The power of the doctor ★★★
Jimmy Carr destroys art ★★
The pact ★★★
Devil’s Hour ★★★
What else am I watching
Interviews with Louis Théroux… Storm
BBC Two
Covering the Bible, the Cambridge Stormzy Scholarship set up for disadvantaged black students, and Christmas, it kicks off a new series of Theroux interviews.
Accommodation of the dragon
Atlantic Sky
The final episode of dark, shining game of thrones the prequel ends on a (devastating) high. It’s so much better than the parody of Amazon Prime Video Rings power – Jeff Bezos must be pissed.
The wedding
BBC iPlayer/BBC Scotland
From filmmaker Stewart Kyasimire (Black and Scottish), comes this series of dramatic shorts about a Scottish-African wedding from the perspective of six guests, including a gambler uncle and a bartender. Debuting on iPlayer, it then aired on BBC Scotland.
Adani Group to invest over $150 billion in pursuit of $1 trillion valuation
New Delhi:
Gautam Adani’s group will invest more than $150 billion in ventures ranging from green energy and data centers to airports and healthcare as it pursues its dream of joining the global club of corporate elite with $1 trillion valuations.
On October 10, the Adani Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Jugeshinder ‘Robbie’ Singh, detailed plans for the growth of the group, which started as a trader in 1988 and rapidly expanded into ports, airports, roads , electricity, renewable energies, electricity transmission, gas distribution. and FMCG and more recently in data centers, airports, petrochemicals, cement and media, during an investor meeting organized by Ventura Securities Ltd in New Delhi.
The group plans to invest $50 billion to $70 billion in the green hydrogen sector and another $23 billion in green energy over the next 5 to 10 years, he said. It will invest USD 7 billion in electricity transmission, USD 12 billion in public transport services and USD 5 billion in the road sector.
Its foray into data centers with cloud services would require a $6.5 billion investment in partnership with Edge ConneX and another $9-10 billion is planned for airports, where it is already the largest private operator. Its foray into the cement sector with the acquisition of ACC and Ambuja Cement resulted in an investment of $10 billion.
It is making a foray into the petrochemical sector with plans to set up a 1 million tons per year PVC manufacturing plant with an investment of 2 billion USD and would enter the copper sector with a 0.5 million smelter. tons per year with an investment of 1 billion USD, he said.
The foray into the healthcare sector which will include insurance, hospitals, diagnostics and pharmacy would see an investment of $7-10 billion, with some coming from the Adani Foundation.
“Whatever you see today might seem like it happened in the past two years, but in reality what we did, GSA (Gautam Shantilal Adani) and I discussed in 2015” , Singh told the investor. The conglomerate’s adding meeting was the result of a well-thought-out business plan that involved foraying into the adjacencies of existing businesses.
The group’s market capitalization was around $16 billion in 2015 and it is $260 billion in 2022, an increase of more than 16 times in seven years.
“Given what we had as a collection of companies, we felt that if we had assets and companies like this, we really should be a $1 trillion group,” he said.
There are only a handful of companies that are valued at $1 trillion or more. These include Apple, Saudi Aramco, Microsoft, Google’s parent company Alphabet, and Amazon.
Singh said Adani Group has set out to build its infrastructure and logistics portfolio in such a way that it can become the top five in the world and not just India’s biggest player.
“Look at Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, combined when you look at these companies these companies are in total infra and the utility portfolio was formed by four main portfolios,” he said declared. “This is the fastest growing portfolio of any comparably sized infrastructure portfolio. Our primary industry, vertical metals, metals and mining again sits next to our core infrastructure. Explaining the logic being the expansions, he said that for a trading company, it made sense for the Adani Group to be in the port business. And since energy is vital for this, the foray into distributed energy and finally into gas to provide an integrated portfolio of logistics and infrastructure.
The recent foray into metals and mining is an extension of this, as logistics and warehousing are an integral part of the cement business.
Since energy and logistics are the most important components of any metals and materials business, the group has seen fit to move into copper, aluminum and cement businesses, he said. declared.
Stating that energy continues to be at the heart of the group’s future growth plans, he said Adani was making the biggest bet of any Indian group in building the hydrogen production line – the fuel of the future – as well as renewable energy plants.
Most Adani Group companies enjoy best-in-class margins. The port business has recorded operating margins of 70%, while its nearest competitor’s margins are 56%. Adani Total Gas reported margins of 41%, while Adani Transmission’s operating margin is 92%. The operations are profitable and efficient and generate high levels of free cash flow.
On financials, Singh said the group generates earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $8 billion. Of this amount, approximately USD 3.6 billion is devoted to debt service (interest and principal). USD 700 million is spent on paying taxes and companies spend USD 1.8 billion on capital expenditure.
While in absolute terms the group’s debt has increased, its EBITDA has also increased, he said, adding that over the past nine years, the group’s EBITDA has increased by 23% CAGR, while the debt increased by 12%.
Singh said Adani Enterprises’ flagship product is the group’s business incubator. Ports, electricity, transport and gas companies were all incubated by this company and when they reached a certain degree of maturity, they were spun off into separate companies and listed on the stock exchange.
The same will be true for several new businesses, such as airports, supported by AEL. When they become independent and can fund their own capital expenditure plans, they will be separated, he said.
In the next 2-3 years, the hydrogen and airport activities can be split when they can be independent.
“Adani Group’s transformation is a 25-year story of growth and ambition,” he added.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Simon Cowell says his son Eric helped save his life
Simon Cowell says becoming a father changed his life and helped him overcome an overall obsession with work that left him “depressed, miserable” and unable to sleep.
Cowell’s outspoken assessments as chief judge of The X Factor have earned him a reputation as TV’s Mr. Nasty, but behind the scenes he admits to working around the clock in a frantic attempt to help the show to stay ahead of the competition.
And the music mogul, 63, says becoming a father late in life helped him walk away from his dark, desperate and ultimately doomed attempt to save the former ITV flagship from a rapid decline in popularity playing with its once-successful format.
Grateful: Simon Cowell says becoming a father has changed his life and helped him overcome the overall obsession with work which has left him ‘depressed, miserable’ and unable to sleep
He told The Sun: “Before Eric, my life was 99% work – I was obsessed with it.” I got to this point where it was all about “If you’re not rated against this then you’re a failure” and I stopped enjoying what I was doing and was miserable the whole time. time.
“I was obsessed with beating the competition. I pushed it to a ridiculous level and was really depressed about that stuff, to the point of being depressed.
Cowell welcomed son Eric – named after his late father – to New York on Valentine’s Day 2014. To this day, he remains the mogul’s only child with his fiancée Lauren Silverman.
Back in the good old days: Cowell’s direct ratings as chief judge of The X Factor earned him a reputation as TV’s Mr. Nasty, but behind the scenes he admits to working around the clock.
Proud dad: Cowell with his only child Eric and fiancée Lauren Silverman on vacation in Barbados, December 2015
But while his birth allowed fans to see a softer side to Cowell’s character, he admits to “tearing his hair out” while trying to conceive of new concepts for The X Factor and would often stay awake all night long. doing it.
He said: I’m not a puncher but I’d tear my hair out and then sit there at 4 a.m. and say, ‘What am I going to do?’ – come up with silly ideas like the six chair challenge.
‘I was really unhappy. But now that Eric is here, I don’t work nights anymore. If he hadn’t come, God knows what would have happened.
My boy: Cowell says becoming a father late in life helped him walk away from his dark, desperate and ultimately doomed attempt to save The X Factor
Difficulties: Although his birth led fans to see a softer side to Cowell’s character, he admits to having “pulled his hair out” while trying to come up with new concepts for The X Factor.
‘It’s sad now to think of me at my age, still working until 4am, obsessing over the ratings. Just thinking about it… I can’t deal with it.
The X Factor was an instant hit after it launched in 2004 and lasted fourteen straight years before finally going off the air amid failing ratings in 2018, and Cowell says he’s now “a different man” to the one than it was ten years ago. .
He is now focusing on trending social media platform TikTok and taking his talent search to the popular app with a new feature called StemDrop, which he is launching with producer and songwriter Max Martin.
Partners in business: Cowell has jumped on the TikTok trend and is taking his talent search to the app with a new feature called StemDrop, which he’s launching with producer Max Martin
Everything changes: “It’s sad now to think of me at my age, still working until 4 am, obsessed with the ratings. The thought of that – I can’t handle that,’ he said
Max, who is the mind behind huge hits such as Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time and Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off, will write new songs for singers to perform.
Recalling his past attempt to secure pop track Baby One More Time for British boyband 5ive before it was recorded by a then-unknown Britney Spears, he said: “I think that song would have been a hit for anyone.
“I knew it would have been a hit for 5ive, it would have been a hit for TLC, it would have been a hit for Britney Spears.
“There were national versions, alternative versions. It was just a hit song, there’s no doubt about it, and having that first hit song is the most important part of an artist’s career, and also the hardest part of crashing someone’s career. a.
“So that’s really at the heart of the idea of StemDrop – just imagine someone who’s on TikTok, trying to get some traction, who now has the ability to create their own version of a song written by the most successful songwriter of our time. It’s very compelling.
Giants’ Saquon Barkley steps up after ‘soft’ self-criticism
SEATTLE — Imagine walking up to Saquon Barkley at halftime of the Giants’ game last week against the Jaguars, pointing to the stat sheet that said he rushed nine times for 18 yards and saying, “I think you ran slowly.”
What would be his reaction to such an accusation?
He might have just looked in the mirror, as that’s how he characterized his running style after the 23-17 win. He’s dealing with a bruised shoulder, but calling himself “sweet” was surprising to hear.
“What made me say that is because it’s me,” Barkley said. “It’s my body. Sometimes you gotta be your biggest critic and just be honest with myself. I think I may have jumped a bit to conclusion when I spoke to you after the game.
Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards.
“It was more just a slow start,” Barkley said. “I have to be better for the team at the start of the game. Obviously I was able to pick it up, but I just have to be better. That’s it. Just go back to trusting the lineups, trusting the reads, going downhill, being instinctive and making plays. ”
Barkley should have chances Sunday against a Seahawks defense that is giving up 149.7 yards per game rushing. It’s 30th in the league, two spots below the Giants, who are 28th in rush defense, giving up 144.4 yards per game.
“Saqon is very critical of himself,” offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said. “That’s what makes him the player he is. Were there others for him? Maybe, I think so. He’s the kind of competitor he is and I don’t think he’s ever satisfied.
The flight from New Jersey to the Pacific Northwest is about as far as an NFL team can get to a game – in the United States. The Week 5 Giants played and beat the Packers in London.
“We just play them where they show up,” coach Brian Daboll said. “Whoever they are on the schedule, we play. And we try to do the best we can as a staff to prepare the players, whether it’s giving them a bit more rest, changing a training schedule, talking about hydration.
“The other day I had Leigh Weiss [director of rehabilitation/physical therapist] come speak at the beginning of the week to prepare for Sunday and start early, like we did when we went to London. So every week is a different week and presents its own challenges.”
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, 71, has 167 wins as an NFL head coach in the regular season and playoffs. Carroll’s next win puts him tied with Vikings legend Bud Grant for 18th on the all-time list.
“It can’t be true, it doesn’t seem fair,” Carroll said. ” How is it possible ? He is far from being there for me and always will be. I’ll let you know, I don’t even have a statement to make about it.
Carroll was the defensive backs coach for the Vikings in 1985, Grant’s final year as head coach at Minnesota.
The Giants brought up LB/S Landon Collins and TE Lawrence Cager from the practice squad. Cager is needed because Daniel Bellinger (eye surgery) is absent. OLB Elerson Smith has been activated out of injured reserve and OL Ben Bredeson (knee) has been placed on IR meaning he will be out at least four games.
Mike Pence predicts a ‘great American comeback’ in 2024
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Breitbart News Saturday that the midterm elections in November will mark the beginning of a “great American comeback” that will continue until the presidential election of 2024.
“I think the American people saw what we did under the Trump-Pence administration: a safer America, stronger in the world, safer at home, more prosperous than before. … Contrast that with the radical left agenda that the Biden-Harris administration has advanced with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi at the helm: They see a weaker American at home and abroad,” Pence explained to Breitbart News Saturday host and Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle.
He said that momentum from the November midterm elections will carry over into the 2024 election, predicting a “great American comeback”.
“I believe this is not a unique case; I think 2022 is the start of a great American comeback. But when the Republicans take over the House, don’t diminish that. I was in the House for 12 years, and I will tell you that the power of the pocketbook, the ability to hold the administration accountable — but also ultimately I think it will fall, as I told Heritage [Foundation] a week ago, it will be up to Republicans in the House and Senate and in state houses across the country to deliver a clear vision for this country.
He said his group, Advancing American Freedom, is poised to “forge” a freedom agenda centered on economic security, national security, border security, traditional values and a robust foreign policy.
The former vice president added that he thought it would be important for Republicans to use the “power of the stock market” to undo what has been done at the border and at home. Pence promised Republicans more wins if they continue to advance common-sense conservatism.
Rishi Sunak’s politics are miserable. But as a British Indian, I understand why his rise to the top is important | Sonia Soda
AAs a Briton of Indian descent, I had mixed feelings when I saw the images of the new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, celebrate diwali at a Downing Street reception. Who could not be moved by the fact that the UK has its first colored prime minister? But there are also a lot of things I hate about Sunak’s politics.
Because there is more to me than my ethnicity, I have no trouble keeping those two thoughts in my head at once. Sixty years ago, racial discrimination was perfectly legal: of course, it is important that children today can see that you don’t have to be white to lead this country. But like his conservative predecessors at the Treasury, Sunak is a fiscal hawk, making unnecessarily harsh spending decisions that have resulted in significant hardship. Like many conservatives, he does not seem to place much importance on the idea of structural discrimination, whereby too many young people are prevented from reaching their full potential because of their racial or social background.
The generally positive reaction to Sunak’s entry into No 10 also says something important about changing British attitudes towards race. Of course, there are those who expressed overtly racist views in reaction, like the caller who told LBC’s Sangita Myska ‘Rishi isn’t even British’. But as Sunder Katwala, director of the British Future think tank, said, arguedthose views that would once have been dominant are now thankfully relegated to a tiny minority: only 3% of people agree with the statement that “to be truly British you have to be white”; 9% of white Britons say they would to feel negative to have a prime minister from an ethnic minority, a figure that would no doubt have been higher 20 years ago. This is why the claim that Sunak faced a racist backlash from the US satirical program The daily show landed so badly; it is more a reflection of the imperialist inability of the American left to understand the racial politics of other countries through anything other than an American lens.
None of this means that racism has been eradicated in Britain; there is ample evidence that in areas ranging from employment to policing, Britons of color face obstacles that white people do not. But attitudes have changed dramatically for the better. And the people most likely to overestimate the extent of racist attitudes in society are those on the left, in a phenomenon Katwala has dubbed “progressive pessimism”. This pessimism is dangerous; it contributes to an unhelpful and polarizing narrative that many people don’t care about racism, rather than starting from the common ground that most of us think racism is bad and we should try to get there remedy.
It is also important to note that, to the extent that there has been a racist reaction to the growing ethnic diversity of successive Conservative cabinets, it has not been confined to the right. There’s a nasty trend in left-wing thinking that posits that having conservative values isn’t really compatible with being brown or black. It is more evident in Labor MP Rupa Huq’s comment last month that former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is only “superficially black” (for which she has since apologized). This is not an isolated case; in 2019, a Labor candidate said Sajid Javid, then Home Secretary, “definitely order Nando’s with lemon and herbsin response to the mockery, he “100% cooked boiled rice in the bag”; a modern take on the old “coconut” slur that he’s not really Asian. It’s not just directed at conservatives: I get racist abuse online – and not just from low-follower accounts – for being a ‘race traitor’ for deviating from views that some consider as acceptable, a form of racism no less hurtful than other types.
At the heart of this is a sense that people of color should have a particular brand of leftist politics and if they don’t, we have to ask ourselves why. Earlier this month, LBC presenter James O’Brien wrote of Suella Braverman: ‘Children of immigrants who look down on other immigrants probably shouldn’t be in charge of immigration policy . They often seem to be dealing with personal issues that shouldn’t be anywhere close to political space.” The implication is that Braverman’s appalling interventions on immigration stem from his status as a Briton of Indian descent. When challenged, O’Brien doubled down, saying what he said was OK because he did not mention race or ethnicity. I doubt he takes the same view of someone on the right making stereotypical statements about “children of immigrants”; intentionally or not, it is a coded way of referring to non-white Britons.
The fact is that although many ethnic minority groups lean towards Labour, a significant number support the Conservatives; for British Indians, that figure is as high as three in 10. One in three people with migrant parents believe that immigration has had a negative cultural and economic impact on Britain. The idea these people need to justify their politics in a way that white people don’t is just a variation on the right-wing theme that people with immigrant backgrounds owe Britain a debt of gratitude that others do not have. Brown and black people can have an odious politics. They can also be racist.
There is a lack of nuance on all sides of the race debate. There is less racism in Britain than 40 years ago, but it is far from eliminated. Race is not deterministic but, other things being constant, some groups face greater barriers to success in many areas of life. Poor health and employment outcomes for some ethnic minority Britons cannot be entirely attributed to their race or class. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, faced racism from the British press – and likely within the royal institution she joined – when she married Prince Harry, but there are credible allegations that she would have herself intimidated her staff.
Ultimately, I’m not sure it’s any less bigoted to apply benevolent rather than malevolent stereotypes to Asians and Blacks. It also undermines the purpose of a society where the color of someone’s skin isn’t worth commenting on because it really doesn’t matter anymore and where we understand that our common humanity encompasses the bad as well as the good.
