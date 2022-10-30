News
Recession outlook doesn’t look good, people were ‘already losing a lot of money in the market’
During the “Overtime” segment of Friday’s HBO “Real Time” show, host Bill Maher said the prospects for avoiding a recession didn’t look good and pointed out that people are already losing ” a lot of money” in the market.
Gillian Tett, chair of the Financial Times’ US editorial board and editor-in-chief, responded to a viewer’s question about rising mortgage rates and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy by stating that the Federal Reserve is between ” the hammer and the anvil, in this inflation has risen. If he doesn’t act, it could get worse. But if he acts too quickly, it will essentially tip over…”
Maher then interrupted to ask, “Are we going to have a recession? I mean, I see we were already losing a lot of money in the market, right? »
Tett replied that we had lost money in the market and that there would “probably” be a recession.
Maher then asked, “And how long is this going to last?” Will it be bad, or -? »
Tett replied: “It all depends on what happens, things like the war in Ukraine, elsewhere, in China. China is slowing down, it’s quite important for the global economy. It’s not looking very good.
Maher responded to Tett’s assessment that things didn’t look solid by stating “No” in agreement.
Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys: Everything you need to know about the Week 8 game
Coming off an upset of the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football,” the 3-4 Chicago Bears have another road test on a short week, facing the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
The Bears are where they should be
When Tom Brady said at the beginning of the month that there’s a lot of “bad football from what I watch,” he probably wasn’t envisioning his Tampa Bay Buccaneers being square in the middle of that discussion near the midpoint of the season.
The Buccaneers, who lost to the Baltimore Ravens 27-22 at home Thursday night, were one of 15 teams entering Week 8 at or within one game of .500, a large grouping of mediocrity that includes the Chicago Bears (3-4), Green Bay Packers (3-4) and both participants in Super Bowl LVI — the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-3).
It’s not an unusually high number of teams huddled around .500 after seven weeks. The average at this juncture over the last decade is 13.2 teams with a high of 18 in 2017 and low of five in 2020.
Read the full story here.
Why trading Robert Quinn ‘made too much sense’
General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Chicago Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season.
From a business standpoint the deal, in Poles’ words, “made too much sense.”
“This is going to allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster,” he said.
Read the full story here.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff.
5 things to watch in the Bears-Cowboys game — plus our Week 8 predictions
12 key numbers to know as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8
It’s not ‘business as usual’ for the Chicago Bears after the trade of Robert Quinn, a respected team leader: ‘There is a void’
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker calls Mac Jones kicking him in the groin ‘pretty dirty’ and says the New England Patriots QB should be fined
Chicago Bears Q&A: Did Luke Getsy finally call a game to Justin Fields’ strengths? Will they be a buyer or seller at the trade deadline?
Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields displayed poise, instincts and patience in the romp at New England. Next up: Doing it with consistency.
Latest news from Arlington Heights
At least one school district that serves the area where the Arlington International Racecourse is located in Arlington Heights has warned village leadership that creating a tax-incentive district to facilitate the redevelopment plans the Chicago Bears team is proposing for the site — including building a new NFL stadium — “would be a real concern,” public records show.
The football team inked a $197 million purchase agreement for the former Arlington Park International Racecourse site last year. In September, the Bears unveiled plans for a mixed-use commercial and residential development alongside the new, domed stadium it plans to build on the former racecourse, though leadership emphasized the still-tentative nature of the plans.
Given the $5 billion estimated cost of the Bears’ project, Palatine School District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz said the team or the village should chip in to help the school district respond to the increased student population and its needs anticipated as a result of the redevelopment.
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field? Here’s what to know.
Call for investigation into Truss phone hacking allegations – POLITICO
Allegations that former British prime minister Liz Truss’ mobile phone was hacked by foreign agents when she was foreign secretary must be ‘urgently investigated’, Labor says of opposition.
Private messages exchanged between Truss’ home phone and foreign officials – including detailed discussions of arms deliveries to Ukraine – were allegedly intercepted by foreign agents, the Mail on Sunday reported, citing sources from security.
The newspaper claimed the hack was uncovered during the Tory leadership campaign this summer, but details were suppressed by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case , the UK’s highest civil servant. Russia was suspected of being behind the hack, according to the report.
Labour’s Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the allegations were “extremely serious”.
“There are extremely significant national security concerns raised by an attack such as this by a hostile state,” Cooper said in a statement.
“There are also serious security questions about why and how this information was leaked or published at this time, which also need to be urgently investigated,” she said. “It is essential that all of these safety issues are investigated and addressed at the highest level.”
Speaking to Sky News’ Sophy Ridge program on Sunday, UK Housing Secretary Michael Gove did not deny the hack, but insisted that “very robust protocols” were in place to ensure the security of government communications.
“I don’t know the full details of the security breach, if any, that took place,” Gove said. “I am sure the correct protocols were followed. I’m sure more information, if any, will be released.
Citing Truss allies, the Mail on Sunday reported that the former Foreign Secretary feared the hacking revelations would jeopardize her bid to become Prime Minister, with one saying she was “troubled sleeping” until until it was confirmed that news of the alleged security breach would not be released by the government.
Time for the Jets to flush the old narrative and beat mediocre Patriots team
For the better part of the last 20 years, the Patriots have owned the Jets in this storied rivalry.
Sunday will finally be a chance for Gang Green to hit New England back in the mouth for once.
The Jets (5-2) enter their first game against the Patriots (3-4), the underdogs but the better team, as they’ve won four straight and five out of their last six games. While on the surface, coach Robert Saleh and the Jets players are pretending like this is just another game, they know beating New England represents much more than that.
The Patriots have won 12 consecutive games against the Jets dating back to 2015. Gang Green is trying to flush the narrative of them being the same old Jets. A win against the Patriots would show everyone they’ve closed the gap in the AFC East.
“It is extremely important,” Sheldon Rankins told the Daily News. “That’s six of your games within a season right there.
“Being able to win and control your division goes a long way in making your playoff goals obtainable and reaching all the goals you’re trying to reach. It starts within your division, so we gotta be able to take care of business.
“Definitely looking to right that ship as we are playing a lot better overall as a team and as a defense. Looking to play a lot better game and put ourselves in position to get another divisional win.”
The Jets-Patriots rivalry really heated up in the late 1990s after Bill Parcells left New England to come to New York. Then Bill Belichick did the complete opposite as he was initially hired to replace the retiring Parcells. But he wanted to be the coach of the Patriots instead as a compensation package was finally agreed upon to let him coach in New England.
Belichick always compliments his upcoming opponent in the press because he doesn’t want to give them any added ammunition for the game. Although he hasn’t said anything negative about the Jets, his actions have spoken louder than his words.
It all came to a head during the second Jets-Patriots game last year at Gillette Stadium. Not only did New England intentionally run up the score in its 54-13 victory over Gang Green, but Saleh was as angry as he had ever been.
During the same game, former Patriots defensive lineman and Pro Football Richard Seymour was honored at halftime and referred to the Jets as the “homecoming” game.
“You give up 50 points, it’s embarrassing,” Saleh said. “A helpless feeling where you’re just watching, you’re trying to figure something out.
“I’ll be honest. We talk about adversity. Everyone was asking. You can chalk this one up, it’s here. This is from coaches all the way down.
“The NFL doesn’t really give a flying f—k.”
Belichick has brought more pain to the Jets than anyone on this planet. Since Belichick has been in New England, the Jets have had seven head coaches. He also has a 34-10 career mark against the Jets.
Saleh said earlier this year that he was taking receipts on all of the doubters out there. Belichick is the enemy No. 1 and his receipts are as long as the ones printed out at CVS.
Publicly, the Jets are saying all the right things about last year’s 41-point blowout. But privately, this team wants this win even more than they wanted to defeat the Dolphins in Week 5.
I remember the score,” Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said.
“I remember a lot of things. I remember it being 40-plus and shots still being taken on us.
“It is what it is, it’s our job as a defensive coaching staff and as a defense to stop that. At the end of the day, it comes down to what we can control, and we allowed way too much last year. Been looking forward to this one.”
Sunday’s game is crucial not only to Jets coaches and players but also to their fans. Gang Green fans have had to listen to New England fans talk about their six Super Bowl trophies over 20 years.
Players and coaches have come and gone, but the team’s fans have remained faithful. One of the Jets die-hard supporters is Jenn Yocca, who grew up in Portland, Maine, which is considered Patriots country.
Yocca’s family has been season ticket holders since the late 1960s, so she was born into Jets fandom. She suffered through a lot of Jets losing seasons, but she learned to love the game in the process.
With the roles reversed a bit, at least this season and the Jets opportunity to get to 6-2 and a possible clash for first place in the AFC East against the Bills next week, Yocca understands the magnitude of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.
“This would be such a huge win,” Yocca said. “Not just for the team, but for the fans as well.
“For years, the Patriots have always been the standard for the NFL. For years, we have had to listen to how good the Patriots are and Belichick is this genius and mastermind.
“To beat him at his own game after he snubbed the team all of those years ago would be huge. It would be showing the NFL that we are here and we are the Jets.”
EU country warned of potentially deadly energy disruption – Bloomberg – RT Business News
Finnish grid operator says power outages are needed to avoid large-scale disaster
If Finland were to roll back its scheduled winter rolling blackouts, it could lead to large-scale national disruption, the country’s power grid operator has warned, according to Bloomberg.
If the failures do not occur, the resulting uncontrolled failures would mean “people could die” Arto Pahkin, head of network operations at Fingrid, told the news agency.
The utility has repeatedly warned of potential power outages over the coming winter, citing “great uncertainties related to the availability of electricity.” The warnings came after Russia cut off electricity supplies to Finland in May due to non-payment for electricity supplied to the country during that month.
Although Russian energy is only a small fraction of the Nordic nation’s total supply, the loss of supplies threatens to have a massive impact, with Finns forced to choose between several bad options.
Temperatures in Finland in winter often drop below -20°C, while cities receive less than six hours of light per day during the darkest months of the year. This makes Finland particularly vulnerable to the EU’s energy crisis, with loss of electricity potentially exposing residents to life-threatening conditions within hours.
At the same time, Finland would be much better prepared for power outages than other EU member states. Although the country has not suffered a national grid failure since 1974, the population has always been encouraged to prepare for such a risk. Unlike neighboring Sweden and Norway, the country has few domestic energy resources and must import almost all of its fossil energy.
Some relief is expected over the next few months, when the Nordic nation finally brings Europe’s largest nuclear reactor into operation at the Olkiluoto power station after a delay of nearly 14 years.
Hardcover bestsellers for the week ending Oct. 15
Rankings reflect sales for the week ending Saturday, Oct. 15, which were reported on a confidential basis by vendors offering a wide range of general interest titles. Every week, thousands of diverse selling locations report their actual sales on hundreds of thousands of individual titles. The panel of reporting retailers is comprehensive and reflects sales in stores of all sizes and demographics across the United States. An asterisk (*) indicates that a book’s sales were barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some bookstores reported receiving bulk orders. The New York Times Best Sellers are compiled and archived by The Best-Seller Lists Desk of The New York Times News Department and are separate from the Culture, Advertising and Business sides of The New York Times Co. More information on rankings and methodology: www.nytimes.com/books/best-sellers/methodology.
FICTION
1. LONG SHADOWS, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
The seventh book in the Memory Man series. Decker works with a new partner to investigate a double homicide.
2. FAIRY TALE, by Stephen King. (Scribner)
A high school kid inherits a shed that is a portal to another world where good and evil are at war.
3. THE MAZE, by Nelson DeMille. (Scribner)
The eighth book in the John Corey series. When a former lover offers him a job, Corey comes out of forced retirement to track a serial killer.
4. DREAMLAND, by Nicholas Sparks. (Random House)
Musicians from different backgrounds are attracted to each other and a mother flees with her son from an abusive husband.
5. MAD HONEY, by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. (Ballantine)
After returning to her hometown, Olivia McAfee’s son gets accused of killing his crush.
6. OUR MISSING HEARTS, by Celeste Ng. (Penguin Press)
Twelve-year-old Bird Gardner goes on a quest to find his mother, a Chinese American poet whose work he was taught to disavow.
7. RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE, by Casey McQuiston. (St. Martin’s Griffin)
A staged friendship between the son of the president and his rival, the Prince of Wales, evolves into a secret and potentially dangerous romance.
8. THE HIGH NOTES, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte)
Beginning at age 12, Iris Cooper endures a number of hardships in hopes of finding success as a singer.
9. RIGHTEOUS PREY, by John Sandford. (Putnam)
The 32nd book in the Prey series. Virgil Flowers and Lucas Davenport go after a group of vigilante killers.
10. VERITY, by Colleen Hoover. (Grand Central)
Lowen Ashleigh is hired by the husband of an injured writer to complete her popular series and uncovers a horrifying truth.
11. THE WINNERS, by Fredrik Backman. (Atria)
The third book in the Beartown series. Rivalries between two hockey-obsessed towns escalate into violence off the ice.
12. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY, by Bonnie Garmus. (Doubleday)
A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.
13. DISTANT THUNDER, by Stuart Woods. (Putnam)
The 63rd book in the Stone Barrington series. Further adventures begin when a dead man turns up on Stone’s doorstep.
14. BLOWBACK, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. (Little, Brown)
President Keegan Barrett’s power grab tests the loyalties of two CIA agents.
15. ALL GOOD PEOPLE HERE, by Ashley Flowers with Alex Kiester. (Bantam)
A journalist who returns to her hometown vows to find a missing girl and solve a 20-year-old cold case.
NONFICTION
1. CONFIDENCE MAN, by Maggie Haberman. (Penguin Press)
The New York Times White House correspondent traces events from Donald Trump’s rise in New York City through to his post-presidency.
2. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy. (Simon & Schuster)
The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.e
3. LIVE WIRE, by Kelly Ripa. (Dey Street)
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning TV host shares stories from her life on and off screen.
4. KILLING THE LEGENDS, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (St. Martin’s)
The conservative commentator’s Killing series profiles Elvis Presley, John Lennon and Muhammad Ali.
5. DOWN AND OUT IN PARADISE, by Charles Leerhsen. (Simon & Schuster)
A portrait of the celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain.
6. HOLD THE LINE, by Michael Fanone and John Shiffman. (Atria)
The veteran police officer and former Trump supporter describes his experiences during the Jan. 6 insurrection and their impact on him.
7. VISUAL THINKING, by Temple Grandin with Betsy Lerner. (Riverhead)
The author of “Thinking in Pictures” gives insights into visual thinking.
8. THE MYTH OF NORMAL, by Gabor Maté with Daniel Maté. (Avery)
The potential ways in which trauma and stress from modern-day living can affect our physical health.
9. ADRIFT, by Scott Galloway. (Portfolio)
An overview of events from 1945 to the present and how they might inform potential crises in the near future.
10. STARRY MESSENGER, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Holt)
The astrophysicist and director of the Hayden Planetarium delves into subjects including politics, religion, gender and race.
11. WHAT IF? 2, by Randall Munroe. (Riverhead)
The creator of the web comic “xkcd” and former NASA roboticist looks into hypothetical and oddball scenarios.
12. THE MOSQUITO BOWL, by Buzz Bissinger. (Harper)
The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist depicts the service of college football players who served in the Marines during World War II.
13. REVENGE, by Michael Cohen. (Melville House)
The author of “Disloyal” and former personal attorney to Donald Trump describes how Trump went after his critics.
14. THE BIG BANG THEORY, by Jessica Radloff. (Grand Central)
A behind-the-scenes look at the popular TV sitcom.
15. DINNERS WITH RUTH, by Nina Totenberg. (Simon & Schuster)
The NPR legal affairs correspondent details her professional accomplishments and friendship with the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Two dead, five injured in head-on collision at Mission Beach
Two people died and five people were injured after a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Mission Beach.
The wreckage was reported at 3:08 p.m. on Mission Boulevard near San Gabriel Place.
A 62-year-old man in a Ford ExoSport was driving the wrong way in northbound lanes when he crashed into a Kia Sportage being driven by a 41-year-old man, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said. The driver of the Ford and a 59-year-old passenger in the Kia died before they could be taken to hospital.
Two passengers from the Ford and three from the Kia were taken to hospital, Heims said. One of the Kia passengers was in critical condition with multiple injuries and one of the Ford passengers had internal chest bleeding. The other injuries were minor.
No pedestrians were injured. A total of 19 emergency personnel responded, said San Diego Fire Battalion Chief Johnny Flores.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said. Alcohol was not considered a factor.
California Daily Newspapers
