‘Robust protocols’ in place, says Gove amid reports of Liz Truss phone hacking | Michel Gove
Michael Gove pointedly refused to deny a report that Liz Truss’ home phone was potentially hacked by Russian agents, as Labor accused the government of “not taking national security seriously enough”.
Gove, returned to the cabinet this week by Rishi Sunak as upgrade secretary, said he could not discuss possible security breaches, but insisted there were “robust protocols ” in place on such matters.
The Mail on Sunday said agents who hacked into Truss’ personal phone when she was foreign secretary would have gained access to secret exchanges with other nations, as well as private conversations with Kwasi Kwarteng, who was later its chancellor when she was in No 10.
Asked about the allegations, Gove told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge program on Sunday: ‘I don’t know the full details of the security breach, if any, that took place. What I do know is that the government has very robust protocols in place to ensure that individuals are protected, but also that government security and national security are also protected.
Asked about reports that the incident was covered up by Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, with Truss partly concerned that the revelation could damage his bid to succeed Boris Johnson, Gove said: “I’m sure Liz at both as Foreign Secretary and as Prime Minister will have followed the advice given to him by the intelligence and security communities.
Speaking after Gove, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the return of Suella Braverman as home secretary by Sunak, just six days after Truss sacked her for security breaches, highlighted a broader lack of seriousness about security.
“All of this just raises questions about how the government isn’t taking national security seriously enough,” Cooper told the Ridge show.
“The problem is that the person who should be reassuring that the government has a grip, the person who should be doing interviews this morning about all of this, is Home Secretary Suella Braverman, and she cannot do that. because it is still unable to answer questions about its own serious flaws and security breaches.
Braverman was fired by Truss after it emerged the then Home Secretary had used a personal email to send sensitive government information on immigration policy to a Tory MP. She accidentally copied the message to another MP’s aide, who alerted Number 10.
Cooper said the Labor Party wanted to know if Braverman had been involved in previous security breaches and wanted any information uncovered by Case and the Cabinet Office more broadly to be sent to the House Intelligence and Security Committee, which oversees matters. of security.
“We repeatedly asked if the Home Secretary used his home phone to send other government documents,” Cooper said. “There are also questions as to whether she has been the subject of an investigation or other security leaks.
“It’s just irresponsible. You can’t have a Home Secretary who the Security Service doesn’t trust, who isn’t entrusted with important government information.
Asked about Braverman, Gove said the Home Secretary was “a top notch and top politician”.
He said: “She acknowledged that a mistake had been made. She works hard to make our borders safer and police more effective. She is a valued member of the firm and someone I admire and appreciate.
In a subsequent interview with BBC One’s Sunday show with Laura Kuenssberg, Gove appeared to partly blame the media for focusing too much on the issue of Braverman’s security breach, and said the very fact that it had been sent back to the government should reassure people enough.
While saying he did not wish to criticize journalists, Gove said “it becomes a distraction if people ask these questions”.
When asked how people could be sure she was not compromised by her approach to the role, Gove added: ‘By definition Suella’s return to power is a sign of confidence on the part of the government as a whole that it is equipped, ready and more than capable of facing the task ahead.
Texas deputy hospitalized after alleged speeding, drunk driver crashed into patrol vehicle
A crash involving a speeding drunk driver landed two people, including a deputy, in a Southeast Texas Hospital over the weekend.
An on-duty Harris County deputy was driving north on Tomball Parkway shortly after 11 p.m. Friday when the patrol vehicle ended up in the back, FOX 26 Houston reports.
The deputy, who has not been identified, was not answering any calls at the time of the crash, the outlet said.
Witnesses said an unidentified man driving a white Mercedes was speeding down the highway before hitting the deputy’s vehicle.
FLORIDA OFFICER GETS BETWEEN DRUNK DRIVER and runners in 10K, DASHCAM VIDEO SHOWS
Several bystanders allegedly tried to help the deputy, but the deputy told them to help the other driver, who was described as “extremely drunk”.
Harris County Sgt. Bondurant said the deputy was unconscious for a short time afterwards, according to Houston-area news outlet KHOU-TV.
The deputy and the other driver were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. Both are expected to be OK.
NORTH CAROLINA TROOPER USES OWN CAR TO ARREST ALLEGED DRUNK DRIVER
Investigators believe the suspect was traveling over 100 mph when he hit the deputy, KHOU reported.
The deputy had no lights or sirens on and was traveling at around 70mph when the car was struck.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The sheriff’s office said several drunk driving charges were pending.
Liverpool midfielder is ‘bullied’ and Jurgen Klopp’s aging engine room will cost them ‘big trophies’, says Graeme Souness
Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes their midfielder is now being bullied as their poor run continues with a 2-1 loss to Leeds United.
The Reds fell behind on a strike from Rodrigo, following a terrible error from Joe Gomez, and despite an equalizer from Mohamed Salah, Crysencio Summerville handed the victory to the visitors.
Jurgen Klopp’s side had the majority of the game and created chances, although some fell to waster Darwin Nunez, who struggled in front of goal.
But Leeds still managed 14 shots and, crucially, converted two at Anfield, a rare sight in the past five years.
Souness believes the main problem with Klopp’s charges is that they are no longer winning the battle in midfield and are now pushed around by their opponents.
He said: “Liverpool are a mile away from where they have been in recent years.
“They don’t play with the same intensity. I think in many cases tonight Leeds was more than a game for what Liverpool have done to teams for years.
“Liverpool used to bully teams, their teams bullied in midfield. And now they are being bullied.
CLOWN
Fred hits out at Scholes and ‘boring’ pundits as Neymar backs Man United ace Antony
send a message
Maddison reveals what Guardiola told her during heated chat: ‘It’s not that easy’
emotional
Wrexham owner McElhenney gushes as fans chant his and Reynolds’ names in the pub
DIRECT
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds LIVE REACTION: Marsch’s side out of the drop zone after stunning win
POOR
Spurs discovered it too easily under Conte and ‘got away with it’ after Bournemouth win
NECESSARY
Agbonlahor says Emery can’t come soon enough after Villa were ‘beaten’ by Newcastle
“They still had enough chances to win the game, the man of the match is a goalkeeper (Meslier) – that tells the story.
“Liverpool aren’t like the team we’ve seen for the last five years. They just don’t have the same intensity. They don’t have it in their legs anymore.
And Souness, who will join White and Jordan in reacting to the weekend action from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, believes their aging engine room will cost them a chance at silverware.
He added: “I think when you look at the midfield. Thiago 31, Henderson 31, Fabinho 29. And after that you have Keita who is around 27, you have Oxlade-Chamberlain who is out and injured at age 29.
“You have Curtis Jones who is 21 and the other young player who started tonight Harvey Elliott is 19.
“Turning back to the start of the season, Jurgen said his midfielder felt vulnerable because of the age group and injury risk.
“We know it’s a very tough league to play in and nine months can be a long time, so expecting the two young guys to come in and guide you through most of the season is a big ask.
“I’ve been saying this since the start of the season, the midfield they have now is no longer the midfield that’s going to win them the big trophies.”
US rushes to assess new threats to lawmakers after Pelosi assault – POLITICO
Law enforcement officials across the country are working to assess threats of physical assault against politicians or election officials in the coming days, according to two local officials and two other people familiar with the matter.
The growing anxiety comes just a day after President Nancy Pelosi’s husband was violently attacked in his San Francisco home. The alleged perpetrator, David DePape, reportedly entered the house in an attempt to locate the speaker, who was in Washington DC at the time. The resulting attack sent shockwaves through California and the nation’s capital and raised tough questions about mounting threats against politicians and precautions. taken to protect them.
Now law enforcement officials are trying to figure out whether there could be other threats to figures involved in politics – and the scale of those threats – particularly in the run-up to the November 8 election. .
Growing anxiety among local law enforcement comes just a day after the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Capitol Police and the National Counterterrorism Center issued an intelligence bulletin, first reported by POLITICO, outlining how violent extremists could pose a threat to intermediaries, including election workers.
“There have been a significant number of recent violent attacks motivated by political rhetoric and socio-political narratives promoted on extremist forums. The attack on Mr. Pelosi is just another on a growing list,” said John Cohen, the former counterterrorism chief at DHS. “These people are troubled and angry people who try to justify violence to express their anger. They consume online content uploaded by domestic and foreign threat actors. »
A person with direct knowledge of the law enforcement conversations said groups and organizations, including local law enforcement agencies that specialize in domestic threats, lobbied the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI for more information to discuss the current climate, which they say is unprecedented in the danger posed to lawmakers. Their concerns only grew as the midterm reviews approached. But there have only been a handful of briefings in recent weeks – many of which focused primarily on cyber threats related to the midterm elections.
“It’s unclear how much these threats of physical violence have increased in recent weeks as we get closer to the midpoints,” the person said. “It would be useful to know that stuff, especially for local law enforcement.”
Department of Homeland Security and FBI spokespersons said their agencies “regularly” share information with local law enforcement and notify them of threats.
Cohen said traditional US intelligence methodologies don’t always capture the kinds of domestic threats posed by people like DePape.
“People who become attackers don’t communicate in the usual way,” he said. “They don’t associate themselves with terrorist organizations or extremist groups. It’s not that they’re not on the radar, it’s that we’re looking at the right radar screen.
A 2021 Brookings Institution study conducted after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol found that conservative websites and political leaders, particularly at the state and local level, “now routinely use rhetoric violent and demonize their political opponents” and that “the inflammatory rhetoric of political leaders against their political opponents” does not “fade away after they are given away.
Federal agents are helping investigate the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband, Paul, which took place at his home in the early hours of Friday morning and left him with a fractured skull.
The FBI confirmed to POLITICO that its San Francisco office is participating in a joint investigation into the attack alongside the San Francisco Police Department and the United States Capitol Police.
Investigative agencies are currently working to determine both the timeline and the motive for the attack. “The FBI provides resources such as investigators and forensic analysis from our Evidence Response Team,” the FBI spokesperson said.
On Capitol Hill, Democrats had long warned that Pelosi, as the subject of relentless Republican attack ads and internet conspiracy theorists, was in particular danger. But there was also a broader concern that modern political and media climates had created a situation in which lawmakers at large were increasingly targeted.
According to the Associated Press, US Capitol police investigated nearly 10,000 threats against members last year, more than double the number in 2018, the last midterm cycle.
“It’s been pretty scary since Jan. 6,” Deputy Chief Whip Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) said. “I had to put extra security measures in place at my house. Of course, what worries us all is that this type of behavior can usually be “contagious”. Terrible.”
“Of course our biggest concern is for Paul’s well-being at this stage,” Kildee said.
Ukraine behind a drone attack in Crimea – NYT – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
It was “the most recent example of Ukrainian forces striking sensitive Russian sites from afar”, the newspaper reported.
The New York Times newspaper said Ukraine was behind a massive but unsuccessful drone attack on the Crimean port city of Sevastopol on Saturday, despite Kyiv officials refusing to claim responsibility for the incident. .
The Russian Defense Ministry also accused the “terrorist attack” on Ukraine, claiming that kyiv forces conducted it under the supervision of British experts. The assault, which involved nine aerial drones and seven naval drones, targeted Russian Black Sea Fleet ships docked in Sevastopol. It was pushed back, with only one ship sustaining minor damage, according to the ministry.
Ukrainian authorities have been reluctant to acknowledge responsibility for the attack. Andrey Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s office, took to Telegram to accuse Russia of “invent terrorist acts in its facilities.”
On Saturday, the NYT devoted an article to the new attack capabilities allegedly obtained by kyiv during the conflict with Russia, saying that these “were on display before dawn on Saturday when Ukrainian drones hit a Russian ship docked in Sevastopol, the home port of the Black Sea Fleet.”
In another article, the newspaper pointed out that the Ukrainian authorities “maintained an official ambiguity policy on strikes from behind the front lines.”
However, he said the attack on Sevastopol “seemed to be the most recent example of Ukrainian forces striking sensitive Russian sites from afar, illustrating how homemade drones and powerful weapons supplied by Western nations gave the Ukrainians capabilities that only the Russians had at the start of the war .”
The newspaper then quoted an unnamed senior Ukrainian official, who claimed that the Russian minesweeper “Ivan Golubtsov” was badly damaged during the drone assault, while another ship, the frigate “Admiral Makarov”, had suffered minor and easily repairable damage.
According to Moscow, Russian ships targeted by Ukrainian drones had been involved in securing the “grain corridor”, which was set up to allow exports of Ukrainian food products from Black Sea ports, according to an agreement reached between Moscow and kyiv with UN and Turkish mediation this summer.
The attack prompted Russia to suspend its participation in the pact indefinitely, prompting an angry reaction from US President Joe Biden, who said the move was “purely outrageous” and that would be “increase starvation.”
Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov responded to Biden by saying the real “scandalous” fact is that Washington again refrained from condemning “the reckless actions of the kyiv regime.”
Antonov also rejected “innuendo” that Russia was causing a world famine, noting that Moscow had repeatedly stressed the importance of supplying the poorest countries with agricultural products.
READ MORE:
Major Ukrainian drone attack in Crimea repelled – governor
On Saturday, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said Moscow was ready to provide up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to poor countries for free over the next four months, with help from Turkey.
You can share this story on social media:
Geno Smith flourishing in Seattle five years after ugly Giants experience
The public backlash to Eli Manning’s benching, to Geno Smith’s one and only start for the Giants on Dec. 3, 2017, will always stand as one of the darker moments in the franchise’s history.
There was real sentiment among some NFL people who matter — not just fans — that the situation was made worse by ending Manning’s 210 consecutive games streak for Smith in particular.
That was not only ignorant in the wake of Smith becoming the first — and still only — Black quarterback to ever start an NFL regular season game for the Giants.
It ignored Smith’s respectable performance in that 24-17 loss and could have soiled his reputation for good as the second New York football team to wash its hands of him — albeit for far fewer valid reasons than the Jets had.
To Smith’s credit, he has shown rare poise, patience and resolve in the face of that ugly 2017 hate to gradually rebuild his career five years later as the starting quarterback of the surprising Seattle Seahawks (4-3) against the Giants (6-1) Sunday at Lumen Field.
“He never spoke on it. He was always positive between me, Eli, [head coach] Ben [McAdoo] and everyone in that room,” Giants third-string QB Davis Webb told the Daily News on Thursday of Smith’s reaction to all that nastiness in 2017. “There was nothing negative whatsoever from anybody. Obviously outside the facility, [it] was pretty loud.”
Smith, who leads the NFL completion percentage (73.5%), admirably took the high road on Thursday after beating one former team, the Chargers, and preparing for the Giants.
“I was with those franchises, and they did well by me,” Smith, 32, said in Seattle. “I don’t have any remorse or anything … [My time with the Giants] was short-lived. I was only there for really a year.
“What I can say is I enjoyed my time there, had an opportunity to learn and grow, was able to be under Coach McAdoo and Mr. Jerry Reese, who I owe a lot to,” Smith added of the former Giants GM. “And obviously being able to be in the same room with Eli Manning and to learn from him, learn with him and to compete with him. It was awesome just to be a part of that for a year.”
Smith’s diplomatic recollection of his time in New York is admirable. Part of the reason he genuinely appreciates his Giants experience, though, is that a lot of people here believed in Smith and emboldened his confidence to continue believing in himself.
McAdoo was his No. 1 fan.
“When Coach Mac was let go and left the building, I talked to him before he left, and he had told me he felt like I deserved to play the rest of the season,” Smith told The News in March 2018. “He believed in me. A lot of people did. Guys wanted me to do well. But there are some things that are out of your control.”
What was out of Smith’s control is that co-owner John Mara, who had signed off on Manning’s benching, fired McAdoo and Reese the day after the Raiders loss and reinstalled Manning as starter to placate the angry mob.
“[There were] a lot of speculations and stuff surrounding that game, but for me, like I’ve always been, I was just focused on the game,” Smith said Thursday. “I didn’t really get caught up in anything else.”
The Giants’ email subject line “Geno Smith to Start at QB on Sunday” from Nov. 28, 2017, sadly will forever trigger this fan base even more than the 22-59 record the next five seasons that resulted from clinging to Manning and failing to properly rebuild.
If Smith seeks revenge on Sunday against the Giants, he is not showing it. But he did show some fire post-game in Oakland in 2017 amid all of the rage surrounding his replacement of Manning. He directed it at his former Jets coach Rex Ryan, who had blasted Smith on ESPN the morning of his start in Oakland.
“I did see one of my ex-coaches say he didn’t want me to be his quarterback. And that really upset me, ya know?” Smith said after completing 21-of-34 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown, and two lost fumbles on sacks surrendered by Ereck Flowers and Chad Wheeler. “A guy that we saved his job in 2013 when we fought our ass for him both years. And for him to come out and say that shows you how much of a coward he is.”
Then-Giants tackle Justin Pugh also stood up for Smith against the wave of nastiness.
“[It’s] great to see 10 out there, [but] I feel bad for Geno, too,” Pugh said after Manning was reinstalled as the starter. “He didn’t ask to get put in the situation and a lot of disrespect and hate were thrown his way and it’s just uncalled for. I get everyone wants to support Eli, but by supporting one man to put another man down is just not the way to do it.”
Unforgettably, Smith said after returning to the Giants’ bench: “It’s not one of those things I took personal. I know that it has nothing to do with me, personally, so I’m not going to take it that way and that’s all I can say about that.”
He said “I don’t need any sympathy. I’m built for this.” And that spring, he tripled down on his ultimate aim.
“My goal is to be a franchise quarterback,” he told The News then. “I’m ready to lead. Once I have the opportunity I’ll cherish it, and I’ll take full advantage of it.
“I’m not gonna cry over spilled milk over things I can’t control,” he added. “It just added fuel to fire, made my offseason workouts interesting because I’m working harder. That opportunity was taken away from me for whatever reason, so every time I step on the field or in weight room, that’s my motivation.”
That led Smith to the Chargers for one year, then he found a home in 2018 with Seattle, though his ascent took time.
Fast forward to this fall, and no one foresaw Smith being an upgrade to the recent play of his predecessor, current Denver Broncos starter Russell Wilson. But that’s exactly what he’s been under head coach Pete Carroll and second-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.
Giants secondary coach Jerome Henderson said Friday that on film, he sees Smith “playing at a high level” and “reading the full field.”
“I see a guy who is scanning the entire field, sideline to sideline, and sometimes throwing it to his fifth read,” Henderson said. He also noted that Smith has been poised with a plan when the pocket collapses.
“He could always spin it,” Webb said of his former teammate. “He did with the Jets. He did it here. And he’s doing it there.”
He did it here and, for better and worse, Smith’s lone Giants start will forever be a seminal moment in this organization’s history. Fortunately, some good came out of it:
Smith found the confidence to keep going. And now here he is, with a chance for payback.
Future debt-ridden companies default on Rs 126 Crore in September
New Delhi:
Indebted Future Enterprises defaulted on a principal amount of Rs 126.13 crore in September, which includes an obligation to pay Rs 98.35 crore for MNTs and Rs 27.78 crore to banks, as part of unique restructuring program (OTR).
Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) had entered into the OTR scheme for businesses affected by COVID with its consortium of banks and lenders on October 27, 2020, in line with RBI guidelines.
The due date for the payment of the principal amount of Rs 126.13 crore to various banks and lenders, which were part of the OTR scheme, was September 30, 2022.
“The company was unable to meet the above obligations to banks and lenders as of the due date,” FEL said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
FEL missed a deadline for payment of the principal amount of 12 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) totaling Rs 98.35 crore. These MNTs had coupon rates ranging from 9.25% to 10.50%.
It defaulted on principal repayment of a term loan of Rs 15.76 crore from IDBI Bank, Rs 9.35 crore from Indian Bank and Rs 2.65 crore from Central Bank of India.
FEL also said that he “regrets the late disclosure” of his ending “due to certain interpretive issues” regarding the present disclosure.
Like other firms in the Future group, FEL is also trying to reduce debt through asset monetization.
According to the company, during the April to June quarter of the current financial year, it had disposed of part of its investment in its general insurance joint venture for a total consideration of Rs 1,266.07 crore.
“The said realization proceeds had been directly deposited into the Company’s Trust and Custody Account maintained with the Central Bank of India on 5th May 2022,” it said.
The said realization proceeds were allocated by the lending banks in a specified ratio agreed between them.
“However, since said payout ratio has not been communicated to the Company till date, it is not possible for the Company to give factual information on the recovery of the amount of principal and interest affected and to present the outstanding balances together with the interest to be paid for the period under review,” said FEL.
The Central Bank of India, which is FEL’s main bank under the OTR, has already started the process of carrying out a forensic audit of the accounts of the company for the period April 2017 to July 2022 .
In addition, FEL is also facing three motions filed by its operating creditors before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency proceedings against the company.
It is engaged in manufacturing, trading, asset leasing and logistics services. He developed, owned and leased the retail infrastructure for the Future Group.
FEL also owns the group’s interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures, notably in sectors such as insurance, textile manufacturing, supply chain and logistics.
It was among 19 group companies operating in the retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were to be transferred to Reliance Retail under a Rs 24 deal 713 crore announced in August 2020.
The deal was canceled by Reliance Industries in April, after it failed to secure support from lenders
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
