S Jaishankar, world leaders mourn stampede in South Korea
World leaders have offered their condolences after 151 people were killed and 150 others injured in a deadly stampede at a Halloween event in Seoul on Saturday night. The disastrous lightning strike happened as thousands of people, mostly young people and students, celebrated Halloween in the capital’s narrow lanes.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar mourned the victims of the tragedy, assuring India’s solidarity with the grieving nation, saying he was “deeply shocked” by the loss of young lives.
Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea at this difficult time.
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 30, 2022
US President Joe Biden has said he mourns the loss of life and wishes those affected a speedy recovery.
Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We mourn with the people of the Republic of Korea and wish a speedy recovery to all those who were injured. The United States stands with the Republic of Korea at this tragic time.
— President Biden (@POTUS) October 29, 2022
Newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak also took to Twitter to express his grief over the tragic crush.
Horrible news from Seoul tonight.
Our hearts go out to those currently responding and to all South Koreans at this very trying time.
— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 29, 2022
Assuring that France was alongside South Korea, President Emmanuel Macron also mourned the tragedy. “A moved thought this evening for the inhabitants of Seoul and for all the Korean people after the drama of Itaewon. France is at your side”, tweeted the leader in French and Korean.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished a speedy recovery to the victims of the crush.
On behalf of Canadians, today I offer my deepest condolences to the people of South Korea following a deadly stampede in Seoul. I am thinking of all those affected by this tragedy and wish a speedy and full recovery to those who have been injured.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2022
Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday.
Man wrongfully convicted of Inglewood murder released after 38 years
A 69-year-old man has been released after serving more than 38 years behind bars for a murder he did not commit, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced Friday.
Maurice Hastings was convicted in 1988 of the murder of Roberta Wydermyer of Inglewood, along with two other attempted murders. His conviction and life sentence without parole were overturned Oct. 20 in a hearing at the request of Hasting’s attorneys, who are part of the Los Angeles Innocence Project at Cal State LA.
Hastings has maintained his innocence since his arrest.
“What happened to Mr. Hastings is a terrible injustice,” Dist. Atti. George Gascón said in a statement. “The justice system is not perfect, and when we learn of new evidence that makes us lose confidence in a conviction, it is our duty to act quickly.”
In video from this month’s hearing released by the District Attorney’s Office, Hastings can be seen listening to his attorneys ask Los Angeles Superior Court Judge William C. Ryan to erase his conviction and the resulting sentence. As the judge spoke the words that set him free, an emotional but calm Hastings closed his eyes in relief.
“I agree with your findings,” Ryan told Hastings’ attorneys. “Conviction and sentence are recalled, quashed and set aside.”
In 1983, 30-year-old Wydermyer was walking late at night to a supermarket when she was robbed, sexually assaulted and shot in the head. His body was found in the trunk of his vehicle.
Wydermyer’s husband and friend said they saw someone driving his stolen car.
Hastings was also found guilty of attempting to kill Wydermyer’s husband and his friend.
Hastings’ first trial ended in a deadlocked jury. The second trial lasted four months and included more than 100 witnesses and nearly 300 exhibits. This jury deliberated for two weeks before convicting him of murder.
During the autopsy of Wydermyer’s body, the coroner conducted a sexual assault examination and detected semen in his mouth. Hastings requested a DNA test in 2000, but his request was denied by the district attorney’s office.
Hastings finally obtained a DNA test in June after submitting a statement of innocence to the prosecutor’s Conviction Integrity Unit last year. This test determined that the semen recovered during the autopsy was not from Hastings.
He was related to someone else, a man who had been convicted of kidnapping another woman and putting her in the trunk of a vehicle. The man was also found guilty of raping and kidnapping another young woman. He was sentenced to 56 years in prison and died in 2020.
His name has not been released by the district attorney’s office, but officials said investigators are working with police to better understand his role in the assault and murder of Wydermyer.
After his release, Hastings focused on the future rather than the past.
“I have prayed for many years for this day to come true,” he told a news conference. “I’m not pointing fingers. I don’t stand here as a bitter man. But I just want to enjoy my life while I have it, and I just want to move on.
Hastings thanked his lawyers at the LA Innocence Project and others who supported him, including his mother, who died in June.
“She wasn’t there to see that day, but I believe she despises us now,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
California Daily Newspapers
Over 150 dead and hundreds injured in stampede at Halloween party
Local officials said thousands of people had gathered in the Itavan district of Seoul – South Korea’s capital – to celebrate Halloween. There was a crowd of thousands in the narrow streets here
Stampede in South Korea: Hundreds of people were crushed to death in a stampede during a Halloween ceremony in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. According to reports, at least 151 people have died so far and more than 150 have been injured.
All the injured were admitted to hospital. The bodies were sent for autopsy. According to the AFP news agency, local officials said thousands of people had gathered in Seoul’s Itaewon district to celebrate Halloween. There was a crowd of thousands of people in the narrow streets here.
The crowd got excited and people started climbing on top of each other. Meanwhile, some people started falling in a rush. There was total confusion for some time.
There was an atmosphere of chaos. People complained of nervousness and restlessness. Dozens of people suffered heart attacks. According to the rescue team, people received treatment, CPR. Some people were also rushed to a nearby hospital.
Many world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, mourned the incident. Since the crash, officials involved in the rescue operation have said most of those killed were between 20 and 30 years old.
The stampede incident in South Korea is painful, a large number of people died. But this is not the first incident of jostling during a broadcast. Such accidents happened earlier in different countries of the world. Here we tell you about some of the scariest stampede incidents of the past three decades.
World Series: Astros roll past Phillies, forge 1-1 tie
HOUSTON — Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston’s lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Saturday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece.
Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0 lead. Unlike ace Justin Verlander in the opener, Valdez and Houston held on.
Valdez rebounded from a pair of poor outings in last year’s Series to pitch shutout ball into the seventh, and the bullpen survived a couple of jams to close things out.
Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez all doubled as Houston took a two-run lead four pitches in against Zack Wheeler. An error allowed another run in the first and Bregman added a two-run homer in the fifth.
A day after coming back for a 6-5 win in 10 innings. Philadelphia tried to rally in this one, too.
With the Phillies trailing by four runs, Kyle Schwarber hit a drive deep down the right-field line with a man on in the eighth against Rafael Montero that was originally ruled a two-run homer by right field line umpire James Hoye.
First base umpire Tripp Gibson at first signaled for umps to conference and the call was reversed on a crew chief review when it was determined the ball was just to the foul side of the pole.
Schwarber, who led the NL in home runs this season, then hit a long drive that was caught at the right field wall.
Ryan Pressly finished the combined six-hitter, giving up a run on an error by first baseman Yuli Gurriel.
Following the split in Houston, the Series resumes Monday night when Citizens Bank Park hosts the Series for the first time since 2009.
Of 61 previous Series tied 1-1, the Game 2 winner went on to the title 31 times — but just four of the last 14.
After struggling to a 19.29 ERA in a pair of Series starts in last year’s six-game loss to Atlanta, Valdez pitched with polish and poise. His cheeks glistening with sweat, the 28-year-old left-hander struck out nine and walked three, allowing four hits in 6 1/3 innings.
He blew by batters with a fastball averaging 95.6 mph and baffled them with his curve, which got three of his strikeouts— all looking. Unusually, he changed his glove and spikes mid-outing.
When the Phillies put two runners on for the only time against him in the sixth, Valdez struck out Game 1 star J.T. Realmuto with high heat, then got Bryce Harper to bounce a first-pitch sinker into an inning-ending double play.
Nick Castellanos led off the seventh with a double and Valdez left after a groundout advanced the runner. Montero allowed Jean Segura’s sacrifice fly to the left-field warning track.
A day after the deflating defeat, the Astros came out swinging and became the first team to open a Series game with three straight extra-base hits.
Altuve, in a 4-for-37 postseason slump, lined a sinker into left-center for the first of his three hits and Peña drove a curveball into the left-field corner for a 1-0 lead.
Alvarez fouled off a pitch and drove a slider high off the 19-foot wall in left. Wheeler should have escaped down just 2-0, but shortstop Edmundo Sosa bounced his throw to first on Gurriel’s three-hopper for an error, the ball glancing off the mitt of first baseman Rhys Hoskins.
Bregman, healthy after two injury-hampered seasons, hit a two-run homer to left in the fifth when Wheeler left a slider over the middle of the plate. Bregman has six career Series homers and three this postseason with nine RBIs.
.
Electricity supply recovers after Russian attacks: Ukrainian Zelensky
Ukraine’s electricity supply is recovering after concerted Russian attacks on power plants, but emergency power cuts may still be needed, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.
In recent weeks, Russia has focused its drone and missile attacks on power installations across the country, destroying more than 30% of generating capacity and causing widespread restrictions.
“Today there are already much less stabilization (measures) and emergency power cuts…but restrictions are still possible in some cities and districts,” Zelensky said in a video address.
He also accused Russia of targeting factories being repaired and said some technicians had been killed.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Rentals in Sydney, Melbourne: Desperate tenants offer extra money or have to pay upfront to secure their accommodation
Estate agents are forcing desperate rental seekers to ‘bid’ on homes in the latest grim development in Australia’s cutthroat rental market.
On average, rents have climbed 10.3% in Australia since the start of 2022 with low housing supply and the reopening of borders contributing to the squeeze.
But it’s not a level playing field for all applicants – with landlords and agents in some areas now often deciding who gets a property based on a ‘rent auction’ where hopefuls offer money extra or pay rent months in advance to secure a home.
“There is a generally accepted principle that fair market value is the price willing but non-anxious participants in a deal would make,” Leo Patterson Ross, CEO of Tenants Union of NSW, told 7News.
Hopeful tenants resort to paying agents and landlords well above advertised prices in order to secure a property (stock image)
He said the principle was increasingly being questioned as tenants ‘faced with homelessness’ worried about their ability not just to afford, but even to find a home where they wanted to rent.
Tenants have resorted to calls to agents to offer additional incentives to push their applications to the top of the pile, including paying extra rent or paying months in advance.
“We are certainly seeing a lot more rental offers,” said Real Estate Institute NSW boss Tim McKibbin.
“It happens in times of tighter vacancy rates, but it gets more intense. They might offer more for the week or more in advance.
Australia’s rental market is more competitive than ever with hopeful spotted tenants queuing in their hundreds in capital cities across the country.
The national rental vacancy rate is at an all-time high of 0.9%, according to research data from Domain.
A recent photo taken in Bondi, Sydney’s east, showed candidates queuing outside a house to inspect it.
This photo of a crowded open inspection in Bondi (pictured) sums up Sydney’s severe rental crisis, where desperate tenants are jostling for properties
The Sydneysiders shared some of their experiences in the increasingly difficult rental market (Pictured: comments in a community Facebook group)
While Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania prohibit landlords and estate agents from accepting offers outside of the advertised rental rate, other states and territories are more relaxed.
NSW Fair Trading advises that as long as property advertisers do not make any misleading statements, such as falsely claiming that another candidate has offered a higher price, they may accept a better offer.
With the side deals struck, rental prices have likely risen more than authorities think in some competitive markets like Sydney and Perth.
According to research firm PropTrack, at the start of 2020, 41.8% of rentals advertised on realestate.com.au were below $400 per week in Australia.
But by September of this year, that figure had fallen to just 19.3%.
Rental listings in the capital under $400 a week were just 16.4% in September, down from 36.1% in March 2020.
In Sydney, weekly rental prices rose by an average of 10% year-on-year in the September quarter, with the median house rent climbing to $640 and the median unit rent reaching $520 per week.
Shelter NSW, NSW’s peak housing policy body, previously told Daily Mail Australia that demand for rental properties has become ‘like The Hunger Games’ (Picture: Bondi)
A long line of would-be tenants winds its way along a Sydney street waiting to see a $700-a-week two-bedroom rental property in the eastern suburb of Clovelly
Cameron Kusher, director of economic research at PropTrack, said the answer to the problem was to build more homes and increase supply in the market, easing the pressure.
There are a number of large housing projects in the pipeline across the country, but until they come to market, Kusher said he expects the market to become even more more competitive.
The Albanian government will spend $350 million on 20,000 affordable homes, co-investing with super funds and institutional investors and working with states and territories to increase supply in the market.
A Housing Australia Future Fund would provide an additional 30,000 social and affordable homes over five years.
Both are part of the government’s wider plan to build one million “well located” homes by the end of the decade.
Politics has grown divisive, do Minnesota candidates want that to change?
Running for office has never been for the faint of heart, but in recent years it has become so divisive that some candidates now eschew typical norms and campaign with a more brusque approach.
This election season, the Pioneer Press asked candidates for the state Legislature and statewide constitutional offices how they would improve the political tone.
Many of their responses were perfunctory — vows to be bipartisan and work “across the aisle.” Others said the declining civility — and a desire to fix it — was a motivating factor in their decision to seek office.
Candidates had a variety of reasons why they thought the tone has become more divisive. One thing is clear, campaigns and politics in general have changed dramatically since Donald Trump first launched his campaign for president in 2015.
Steven Schier, a retired Carlton College political science professor, says some voters want a candidate who’s a political brawler.
“How do you explain Trump doing so well in 2016 in the state of Minnesota nice?” Schier said. “I think voters want their candidates to be nice people, but a lot of them also want partisan warriors.”
Read more about candidates seeking local office: twincities.com/news/politics/elections
Sources of strife
Candidates had a variety of opinions about why politics has gotten so ugly. Some think it’s always been that way.
“It has always been divisive, they’re just less civil now,” says Roseville Republican Allen Shen, who is running for House District 40B. He suggests getting to know members of the other party personally would help improve relationships.
Other candidates see something broken in our politics.
“We are living through a crisis of accountability,” said María Isa Pérez-Hedges, a DFLer running for House District 65B in St. Paul.
“Extremist politicians are running on platforms of hate and white supremacy, actively spreading disinformation, voicing violent rhetoric, and advocating for policies that take our communities backwards,” Pérez-Hedges said.
Dan Walsh, a Republican running in neighboring District 64A, sees a completely different problem.
“It has become divisive because one party has decided to use racism as the reason for all injustices incurred and for all ills in the world,” Walsh said.”My job is to ask how that is? We need to get back to debating ideas and data-driven outcomes, not ideology that when measured is very harmful to the groups the ideologues say they are helping.”
‘Divisive tribal thinking’
Candidates not from the dominant two parties say it is obvious why the two sides are so entrenched.
“Divisive tribal thinking is only possible when two sides can see themselves in direct opposition,” says Jeremy Peichel, a Libertarian running for Senate District 66, which covers Roseville and Falcon Heights.
“By bringing an independent third-party to the Senate that isn’t loyal to a caucus, negotiation and discussion will be more moderate (and) return to deliberative politics instead of demonizing rhetoric,” Peichel said.
Other candidates pointed to typical scapegoats like political spending and news coverage that tends to highlight conflict.
“I believe a large portion of this is on the shoulders of the media, who rarely cover how often we reach across the aisle and get along, but frequently cover heated arguments and gridlock,” said Julia Coleman, a first-term GOP senator from Waconia running for District 48.
A reason to run
Several candidates cited the changing tone as a primary motivator for seeking office.
“(G)rowing up through the divisive tone of politics has raised me to realize that we need to get out of party politics and actually focus on our communities and what needs to be done,” said Ashton Ramsammy, a 21-year-old DFLer from Blaine, running for House District 32A. “If I am elected I would ensure that future generations of elected officials understand the importance of community.”
Trace Johnson, a Republican from Lauderdale seeking the seat in House District 66A, says politicians are using division to their advantage.
“Our leaders try to pit neighbors against each other and block common-sense reforms that would help working-class people,” Johnson said. “I will never shut the door on bipartisanship to appease a political party and will work with anyone who wants to come together!”
Pledges of cooperation
So what would less divisive politics look like at the Minnesota Capitol — currently one of just two divided state legislatures in the U.S.?
One consensus seems to be more focus on what lawmakers from opposing parties have in common.
“Creating the right tone begins by recognizing we are not enemies,” said Mary Frances Clardy, an Inver Grove Heights Democrat running for House District 53A. “I am not afraid to reach across the aisle to craft solutions that benefit the community as a whole as long as I do not violate the values in which I believe.”
Many candidates said they’d like to focus on the business of governing rather than political gamesmanship.
“My goal is to make government work again by providing basic services in an efficient manner,” Patti Anderson, a Republican from Dellwood running for House District 33A. “I have served in non-partisan offices and know the two parties can work together on some issues. Politics shouldn’t be personal — we should be here to serve our constituents only.”
Is hoping for an improved tone in Minnesota politics just wishful thinking? Political scientist Schier doesn’t think so, but he’s also not betting on big changes. Minnesotans have always been good at hiding their true feelings, he noted.
“On the surface, people in Minnesota are very polite, but it is also a very judgmental place. That explains the bitter partisanship,” Schier said. “You may smile at people while you think they’re skunks.”
