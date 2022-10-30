Service of remembrance planned for those who died from COVID-19

Joe Douglas has already received plaudits for dramatically increasing the Jets’ talent level this season. Still, his best move may have been the one he made on Tuesday when he sent a conditional low draft pick to the Jaguars in exchange for James Robinson, two days after his team lost Breece Hall and Alijah Vera- Tucker due to season-ending injuries. in their 16-9 win at Denver.

We’ll see how much Robinson ends up helping, but the thing is, Douglas’ timing was perfect. Despite the Jets’ four-game winning streak and 5-2 record, the entire Jets Nation was dejected by the devastating diagnoses of Hall and Vera-Tucker, two excellent young players who have already become cornerstones of this organizational ascent. . Players and fans needed a lift, and Douglas gave it to them.

So now this week isn’t about bad luck, but more about how Robert Saleh and the Jets can collect a big receipt for last year’s ruthless 54-13 beating at Foxborough. More than that, they can start redeeming more than two decades of small vouchers on behalf of all Jets players, coaches and fans.

As people across the country are starting to take notice, the Jets still aren’t highly respected in the marketplace. It’s a 5-2 team that’s underdog at home against a 3-4 team, a team coming in a short week after a 33-14 loss to the Bears on Monday night. In fact, Chicago was within yards of scoring 40 with a team that averaged 15.5 points per game, but opted to kneel instead.

It’s going to be a tough hill for the Jets to get over, but I think a lot of things are shaping up nicely. The Jets should be able to pressure Mac Jones behind a New England offensive line that had three questionable starters in midweek. Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed can lock out the top two receivers, allowing guys like Quincy Williams and Kwon Alexander to rush the ball on Jones’ short passes.

Zach Wilson and MacJones Getty Images; PA

Zach Wilson hasn’t produced many stats, but he hasn’t given anything either, and he may not need to generate as many points here to give the Jets their fifth straight win.

The choice : Rolls +2.5.

New York Giants (+3) vs. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Speaking of injuries, congratulations to Giants guard Nick Gates on coming back from a horrific broken leg that required seven surgeries. Quite an inspiration.

Seattle has some medical issues to deal with this week as its top two receivers, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, could be out. Kenneth Walker III is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, but Wink Martindale should have answers for Geno Smith. While this is a tough emotional time for the Giants in a cross country game and the second half of a back-to-back road, I can’t see Brian Daboll letting the intensity wane.

Denver Broncos (+2.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

While each team has lost four in a row, Denver appears to be in dire straits as Nathaniel Hackett’s job may already be on the line. Russell Wilson should be back (for better or worse), and Denver ranks second in the NFL in yards allowed and third in points allowed.

Risk-free first bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21 years or older. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome offer not available in NY and PA) Full terms and conditions apply.

First bet up to $1,250 on Caesars New users only, 21 years or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full terms and conditions apply.

No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-10.5) against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Are the Steelers the team that covered road underdogs in Cincinnati and Miami, or the one that lost 38-3 at Buffalo? A lot, but the Eagles covered all three home wins and should be a quick goodbye.

Las Vegas Raiders (-1) vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Each team has just two wins and a loaded injury report. Giving the Raiders a little edge because they’re coming off a pass, which gave them some time to heal and reset their schedule for the stretch run.

Get a gaming edge with our expert sports betting picks. Sign up for Post Picks today.

Chicago Bears (+9.5) over DALLAS COWBOYS

I will admit some recency bias as the Bears grew on me with their slamming of the Patriots. I called their attack prehistoric, but Justin Fields starts producing points. With their solid defense, I’m happy to take on Chicago with big points.

Carolina Panthers (+4) vs. ATLANTA FALCONS

The Panthers players didn’t realize that the season was over with the sacking of Matt Ruhle and the trade of Christian McCaffrey, and they overtook the Buccaneers, 21-3. Two of the Falcons’ three wins are below that margin.

Miami Dolphins (-3.5) vs. DETROIT LIONS

After playing four close games to start the season, the Lions have now lost 29-0 to New England and 24-6 to Dallas either side of their bye. I don’t think it’s asking too much for the Dolphins to pull off a 7-10 point win at Ford Field.

Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS

It’s interesting that this is the Vikings’ fifth home game against two road games, so I’m not sure we know exactly how good their 5-1 record really is. Their last three home wins have been by fours, threes and sevens, so I’m willing to take a few points to find out.

HOUSTON TEXANS (+2.5) vs. Tennessee Titans

The line is low due to Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury. If Malik Willis is to play, Mike Vrabel will become a total smashmouth, and in this type of game even a small gap to the underdog could prove invaluable. Texans RB rookie Dameon Pierce will have his chance to eclipse Derrick Henry.

Dameon Pierce Getty Images

Washington Commanders (+3) on INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

This line went from Colts -6 to this number only partly because Frank Reich went from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger. Washington scored 21 with Taylor Heinicke last week after going 8, 10, 17, 12 in the previous four games with Carson Wentz.

San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) vs. LOS ANGELES RAMS

The 49ers already have a 24-9 win over the Rams in the bank and now have some time to try to figure out how to incorporate McCaffrey into the offense without having to defend against players like Patrick Mahomes.

Betting on the NFL?

Green Bay Packers (+11.5) on BUFFALO BILLS

It’s not like I don’t enjoy the struggles of insufferable postgame bloviator Aaron Rodgers, but I’m not to the point where I’d put double digits against them, even with the explosive Bills.

Monday

Cincinnati Bengals (-3) vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS

The Bengals are 4-1 and 5-0 ATS in their last five games as they head to the lake to face a Cleveland team that has lost four in a row and appears to be waiting its time until Deshaun Watson becomes eligible to take the field.

Best bets: Commanders, Texans, Packers

Lock of the week: Commanders (locks 4-3 in 2022)

Last week: 9-5 on aggregate, 2-1 Best bets

Thursday: Crows (W).