Shiba Inu Fluctuates Over 20% Gains During Market Recovery

It’s been a green October ending for the entire crypto market, and the meme coin section is no exception. Shiba Inu, the biggest Dogecoin rival, has fluctuated 26% gains after joining the recent market-wide correction.
Earlier in the day, the top-20 coin had a 24-hour high of $0.00001488. It even looked like it’ll break through the $0.000015 mark. However, it faced serious rejection and fell back to $0.00001251. With this fall, Shiba Inu has lost 0.52% on the day. Nonetheless, it might enter into November with a solid price range if it finds support.
However, higher price rejection during the current rebound rally may soon present a reversal opportunity.
Shiba Inu Surges Alongside Other Memecoin, Can It Sustain The Growth?
Shiba Inu has joined the surge in meme coins with Dogecoin as billionaire Elon Musk completes his Twitter takeover. The cryptocurrency market recovery, marked by rising altcoin demand, has continued alongside a week of gains in U.S. markets. After a week-over-week increase of 48%, the price of Shiba Inu soared to the $0.000015 level. It surpassed the important Exponential Moving Averages(20, 50, and 100).
In retrospect, the bullish breakthrough of the consolidation that occurred between $0.0000104 and $0.00000955 was the spark that ignited the rally. The altcoin’s current market price is $0.00001255. This represents a 0.52% decrease intraday and a rejection of $0.000015. Shiba Inu might retest the $0.00001255 0.5 FIB level or the $0.0000128 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level. But selling pressure at the overhead barrier of $0.000015 has to intensify for this to happen.
If the purchasing pressure continues throughout the corrective phase, the price of Shiba Inu will break above the overhead barrier. This would create a chance to enter the market and fuel positive sentiment. This means that a daily candle closing over $0.000015 can push prices up to $0.000016.
New SHIB Wallets Reaches New Highs as it Gains Weekly High Of 33%
In a week when SHIB prices rose 9% and more, 6,000 new cryptocurrency wallets were created. CryptEye reports that the number of holders has hit a new record high. The total is within a few hundred accounts of the 2.22 million mark, thanks to the influx of new investors.
In the previous three months, the number of wallets with at least one SHIB transaction has climbed by 150,000. The most notable spike occurred between the middle and end of September. During this time, 87,000 new wallets were opened specifically to hold SHIB.
Despite a rise in the number of people holding a SHIB, it wasn’t enough to push the token’s price. Even though there are more SHIB holders, this does not mean that there are more quotes. One glaring instance is the massive liquidation of SHIB holdings by major Ethereum holders. A week ago, the top 100 ETH whales controlled more than $120 million in Shiba Inu; now, that number has dropped to around $40 million.
After facing a market-wide correction, several coins, including Ethereum and Solana, have recorded substantial gains in the past week. Earlier today, Ethereum reached a 24-hour high of $1,652 before dropping to $1,602 at press time. The Ethereum killer Solana also peaked at $33.74 on the day. However, it has fallen to $32.66.
Although both have suffered some losses on the day, the coins have kept impressive profits in the last seven days. The top-ten tokens by market cap recorded a weekly gain of over 10%. Ethereum and Solana are poised to finish the month of October strong if they continue at this pace.
Ethereum Breaks Through $1.6k. What To Expect Next
After months of decline, the price of Ethereum appears to be following the market’s lead. It found key support near the $1250 level, pushing its price above the descending channel pattern. The price is testing and likely breaking above the major negative trendline.
According to traditional price action, the market should be able to break over the $2,000 resistance level relatively easily. Anyway, the 200-day moving average is hovering around the $1700 mark, which might be a significant barrier for Ethereum. After months of slumping, Ethereum’s structure would turn bullish if the price breaks above the moving average and the $2000 zone. As a result, ETH’s price can go up in the mid-term.
The 4-hour chart is similarly bullish, with the market impulsively breaking over the $1400 level and heading into the $1800 barrier area. However, a bearish divergence is visible in the current RSI indicator. There appear to be limited static resistance points before the $1800 level. Therefore, a correction or reversal may be on the horizon in response to this signal. The $1400 level might act as a critical support level and propel the price higher if a major correction occurs.
How Solana Is Fairing: Looking At The Charts
Solana currently trades at $32.66, with a 24-hour volume of $1,166,152,851. The price of Solana has fallen by less than 1% in the last day. Over the past day, trading volumes have reduced marginally. Plus, the altcoin’s Volume to Market Cap Ratio is still quite low.
SOL Coin’s price peaked at $260.06 on November 6, 2021, and it has struggled to recover to that level ever since. At present, the Solana price is rising, and the coin is trading above the 20, 50 simple moving averages with a bullish bias. This suggests that it may retest the $35 barrier level. Moreover, a golden cross is imminent as the 20 SMA on the four-hour chart has recently crossed above the 200 SMA. But the support is currently at $30.
Several indicators suggest bullish momentum for Solana. Firstly, the signal line is above the MACD line, approaching a positive zone. An additional piece of evidence supporting the bullish case is the growing histograms. The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 57.91. This is favorable for the bulls but is quickly approaching overbought levels. As a whole, the market is bullish based on these readings.
Bullish POLY price prediction for 2022 is $0.2918 to $0.6937.
The POLY price will also reach $0.5 soon.
Bearish POLY price prediction for 2022 is $0.1515.
In Polymath (POLY) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about POLY to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polymath (POLY) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Polymath (POLY) is $0.257864 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,229,826 at the time of writing. However, POLY has decreased to 1.6% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Polymath (POLY) has a circulating supply of 898,550,829 POLY. Currently, POLY trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange,Upbit, Gate.io.
What is Polymath (POLY)?
POLY is the native token of the Polymath network. POLY is an ERC-20 token that also serves as the platform’s cryptocurrency. Polymath was founded in 2017. Polymath’s Ethereum technology has been operational since January 2018. Later that year, Polymath spearheaded ERC-1400, the most frequently used security token standard. Polymesh, a custom-built blockchain effort, was unveiled by the platform in May 2019. The Parity Substrate framework is used to build the Polymesh layer-1 blockchain. Polymesh was introduced in October 2021 by the non-profit Polymesh Association. Users can use an optional 1:1 upgrade bridge to convert their ERC-20 POLY to POLYX, Polymesh’s native token. The token’s major utility is found in gas fees for creating or issuing security tokens.
Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2022
Polymath (POLY) holds the 157th position on CoinGecko right now. POLY price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Polymath (POLY) laid out the Ascending Channel pattern.Ascending Channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trendlines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Polymath (POLY) is at $0.2616. If the pattern continues, the price of POLY might reach the resistance level of $0.3395. If the trend reverses, then the price of POLY may fall to $0.1820 and $0.1413.
Polymath (POLY) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Polymath (POLY).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Polymath (POLY).
Resistance Level 1
$0.2918
Resistance Level 2
$0.4807
Resistance Level 3
$0.6937
Support Level
$0.1515
POLY/USDT Support and Resistance Level
The charts show that POLY has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, POLY might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.6937.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the POLY might plummet to almost $0.1515, a bearish signal.
Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Polymath (POLY) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of POLY lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Polymath (POLY) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the POLY price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend trend. Currently, POLY is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of POLY at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the POLY is at a level of 53.47. This means that POLY is nearly an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Polymath (POLY). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Polymath (POLY). Currently, POLY lies in the range of 41.6734, indicating a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Polymath (POLY). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of POLY lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, POLY’s RSI is at 53.47, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of POLY with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polymath (POLY).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions POLY is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of POLY decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of POLY increases
Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Polymath (POLY)might probably attain $1 by 2023.
Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Polymath (POLY) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, POLY might rally to hit $3 by 2024.
Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2025
If Polymath (POLY) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, POLY will rally to hit $5.
Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2026
If Polymath (POLY) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, POLY would rally to hit $7.
Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2027
If Polymath (POLY) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, POLY would rally to hit $9.
Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2028
If Polymath (POLY) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, POLY would hit $11.
Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Polymath (POLY), it would witness major spikes. POLY might hit $13 by 2029.
Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Polymath ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Polymath (POLY) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Polymath (POLY) might hit $15 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Polymath network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for POLY. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Polymath (POLY) in 2022 is 0.6937. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Polymath (POLY) for 2022 is $0.1515.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Polymath ecosystem, the performance of Polymath (POLY) might hit $0.5 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $1.59 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is Polymath (POLY)?
POLY is the native token of the Polymath network. The token’s major utility is found in gas fees for creating or issuing security tokens. Polymath was founded in 2017.
2. Where can you purchase Polymath (POLY)?
Polymath (POLY) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange,Upbit, Gate.io.
3. Will Polymath (POLY) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Polymath platform, Polymath (POLY) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Polymath (POLY)?
On February 20, 2018, POLY reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $1.59.
5. Is Polymath (POLY) a good investment in 2022?
Polymath (POLY) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Polymath in the past few months, POLY is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Polymath (POLY) reach $0.5?
Polymath (POLY) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Polymath (POLY) will hit $0.5soon.
7. What will be Polymath (POLY) price by 2023?
Polymath (POLY) price is expected to reach $1 by 2023.
8. What will be Polymath (POLY) price by 2024?
Polymath (POLY) price is expected to reach $ 3by 2024.
9. What will be Polymath (POLY) price by 2025?
Polymath (POLY) price is expected to reach $5 by 2025.
10. What will be Polymath (POLY) price by 2026?
Polymath (POLY) price is expected to reach $7 by 2026.
MATIC didn’t have to wait for Bitcoin to initiate a price rally and cause the USDT dominance to decline just to have a bullish momentum.
In fact, according to tracking from Coingecko, the cryptocurrency managed to increase its value by 24.3% over the last 30 days – the same period where most digital currencies struggled to stay on the green zone.
MATIC dumped the block established by bears at the $0.93 resistance marker
The altcoin has increased by more than 24% over the last month
A rally towards the $1 marker is highly likely
At press time, the altcoin is trading at $0.93 and is up by 11.9% for the past seven days. In a span of 14 days, the asset was able to tally a 17.4%.
The asset was expected by analysts to experience rejection in attempting to test the $0.92 resistance marker.
MATIC, as it turns out, still had enough kick in it to move past the crucial barrier and sustain higher price levels at this moment.
Profit Opportunity For MATIC Buyers
Starting from the middle part of July this year, the native token of the Polygon network was trading at a narrow range between $0.72 and $1.03. Sometimes, MATIC would settle at $0.88.
At the start of this month, the crypto revisited the lower zone of its price range, giving bulls the chance to test sellers that resulted in positive gains.
Although the A/D indicator did not have any strong showing over the last few months, MATIC’s Relative Strength Index was swinging from 30 to 70. The upper portion of that zone was above the 50-neutral score, indicating that the asset was always headed for a surge.
That happened, pushing trading price to $0.93 where a bearish block was established. Bulls did a great job at demolishing this to make the bullish run possible.
In case that the bulls lose their grip, the cryptocurrency might once again fall to $0.87. This, however, can be an opportunity for buyers to make profit as it is likely that MATIC will bounce back and move up all the way to $1, or even $1.05.
Long-Term Forecast Dim
Online crypto data provider Coincodex re-echoed this sentiment with this short-term forecast for the 11th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization.
Its 5-day prediction puts MATIC at a trading price of $1, which would mean another significant climb for the asset that attained its $2.92 all-time high in December of last year.
But the long-term trajectory of the crypto, its 30-day forecast in particular, is not looking good as it points into a steep fall.
Coincodex forecasts MATIC will likely retreat to $0.56 one month from now. Therefore, it is imperative for buyers to always keep a close watch on the asset’s price movement in order to ensure they protect their interest for gains and profit.
DOGE has replaced Cardano’s native Token ADA as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world.
Hoskinson extended an invitation to Dogecoin to join Cardano as a sidechain.
With the surge to six-month highs, DOGE has replaced Cardano’s native Token ADA as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, who has long been a supporter of DOGE, appears to be bolstering DOGE after completing his acquisition of Twitter. Musk has previously advocated for DOGE as a way to tax users for their tweets and stop spam and bots on Twitter.
Elon Musk‘s initiatives have boosted Dogecoin’s price momentum previously. Musk was sued for $258 billion in damages in June 2022 for allegedly running a pyramid scheme to fund Dogecoin, according to the lawsuit. Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, claims that Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has raised the likelihood that DOGE will converge with the social media network.
Hoskinson extended an invitation to Dogecoin to join Cardano as a sidechain. Hoskinson asserts that he is prepared to perform the migration at no cost and that he will be able to incorporate smart contracts. Elon Musk said that Dogecoin could be used to purchase Tesla and Starlink goods last year. It caused Dogecoin’s price to increase by 17%. However, not all of Musk’s remarks led to a rise in Dogecoin’s value. In May 2021, Musk said that Dogecoin was his “hustle” during a US comedy gig. The remarks caused the price of Dogecoin to fall by 35%.
Exactly what Musk intends to do with Dogecoin remains unknown. That lets speculation and price volatility continue unabated. At the time of writing, Dogecoin’s current price is $0.1322 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13,440,926,716. Dogecoin has increased by 53.06% in the last 24 hours as per CoinMarketCap.
Following a decline from October 10–October 20, FLOW is currently making a comeback. CoinGecko reports that FLOW is performing well across nearly all time frames shown by its platform, and at the time of writing, the coin was trading at $1.76.
Along with this rise in price comes an increase in TVL value. DeFiLlama reports that since yesterday, FLOW’s TVL has increased from $3.97 million to $4.168 million, an increase of about 5%.
Market slippage was noted earlier, but the market structure produced by FLOW price changes may prevent a recovery.
Going With The Flow
The coin has created a bearish descending triangle and cup pattern as of this writing. Due to the coin’s Stoch RSI readings being in the overbought zone, this is the case. After this metric enters the overbought zone, the market immediately begins to realign and correct itself.
The current value of Chaikin’s money flow indicator is -0.06, suggesting that selling pressure is prevalent in the market. There has been a slight pick-up in momentum, as shown by the indicator. This rise may be due to the inclusion of the cup’s rebound mechanism.
Nonetheless, the RSI indicator, which displays a positive divergence at the time of writing, largely disregards these signs. This could be the moment from which the bulls can recover.
Currently, FLOW’s uptrend is maintained by the price support level at $1,601, with the current trading range between $1,398 and $1,781. With the price movement being influenced by two bearish patterns.
In light of this, we anticipate that the price of FLOW will drop dramatically during the following few days.
Downward Current
As evidenced by the market, FLOW is on a slippery slope. This notion is bolstered by its technicals, which indicate short- and long-term bearishness. For bulls to survive the forthcoming corrective period, they must defend the $1.398 support level of FLOW’s trading range.
However, the bulls might use the existing support at the $1.601 price level to trigger a breakout over the $1.781 resistance range. However, with the Stoch RSI at its highest level, a period of correction is inevitable, hence strengthening the resistance level.
At the current market price, investors and traders might initiate a short position in preparation of the forthcoming corrective phase.
Ethereum price has rallied yet again in the last 24 hours. ETH has demonstrated an 8% jump over the past day.
This has made the altcoin break past a few trading levels and now flipped them into support lines. The altcoin was quite bullish at the time of writing.
In just one week, the coin gained more than 20%, turning the price action bullish. The technical outlook of Ethereum was also leaned towards the bulls as demand for the altcoin turned heavily positive at the time of writing.
As a result, buying strength also turned optimistic at the time of writing. Ethereum can target the $1,700 resistance mark only if the bulls can maintain the price above Ethereum’s immediate resistance mark.
If the bulls lose steam, the coin could again start to trade near the $1,500 price zone. The coin could witness a sell-off at the $1,690 resistance mark.
If the bulls manage to overturn the $1,690 level, then this could be the start of a broader trend change. Buying strength and wider market strength remain vital for Ethereum.
Ethereum Price Analysis: One Day Chart
ETH was trading at $1,620 at the time of writing. The coin had struggled to move past the $1,500 price mark over the last few weeks.
The recent bullish force has helped Ethereum topple above a number of resistance levels.
As Ethereum continues to remain quite favorable, the jump to $1,700 could be possible if the coin breaks past the immediate price ceiling of $1,630. It can experience weighty resistance at the $1,690 level.
If the price pushes above that mark, the bulls will stay around for a considerable period of time.
A fall from the current price level will bring ETH to $1,520 and then to $1,460, causing ETH to consolidate between those levels.
The amount of ETH traded in the last session was positive, indicating a rise in buyers.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin has accumulated hefty buying strength on its 24-hour chart. The Ethereum price was overvalued due to excessive demand.
The Relative Strength Index was above the 80-mark, which is a sign that buyers have heavily outnumbered sellers in the market.
Once the asset has visited the overbought zone, the price usually experiences a pull-back.
The Ethereum price was above the 20-SMA line, which indicated that demand experienced a steep increase and that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
Other technical indicators have also pictured that the bulls were in complete control of the altcoin’s price. The Awesome Oscillator formed green signal bars which were growing in size.
These were the buy signals of the coin. AO exhibits the price momentum and the strength of the price direction. The Chaikin Money Flow depicts the capital inflows and outflows at a given time.
CMF was above the half-line, which revealed that capital inflows exceeded outflows, painting a positive price action for Ethereum.