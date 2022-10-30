Shiba Inu Jumps 30% In Last 7 Days

Bullish POLY price prediction for 2022 is $0.2918 to $0.6937.

The POLY price will also reach $0.5 soon.

Bearish POLY price prediction for 2022 is $0.1515.

In Polymath (POLY) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about POLY to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Polymath (POLY) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Polymath (POLY) is $0.257864 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,229,826 at the time of writing. However, POLY has decreased to 1.6% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Polymath (POLY) has a circulating supply of 898,550,829 POLY. Currently, POLY trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange,Upbit, Gate.io.

What is Polymath (POLY)?

POLY is the native token of the Polymath network. POLY is an ERC-20 token that also serves as the platform’s cryptocurrency. Polymath was founded in 2017. Polymath’s Ethereum technology has been operational since January 2018. Later that year, Polymath spearheaded ERC-1400, the most frequently used security token standard. Polymesh, a custom-built blockchain effort, was unveiled by the platform in May 2019. The Parity Substrate framework is used to build the Polymesh layer-1 blockchain. Polymesh was introduced in October 2021 by the non-profit Polymesh Association. Users can use an optional 1:1 upgrade bridge to convert their ERC-20 POLY to POLYX, Polymesh’s native token. The token’s major utility is found in gas fees for creating or issuing security tokens.

Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2022

Polymath (POLY) holds the 157th position on CoinGecko right now. POLY price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

POLY/USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: TradingView)



The above chart of Polymath (POLY) laid out the Ascending Channel pattern.Ascending Channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trendlines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, Polymath (POLY) is at $0.2616. If the pattern continues, the price of POLY might reach the resistance level of $0.3395. If the trend reverses, then the price of POLY may fall to $0.1820 and $0.1413.

Polymath (POLY) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Polymath (POLY).

POLY/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)



From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Polymath (POLY).

Resistance Level 1 $0.2918 Resistance Level 2 $0.4807 Resistance Level 3 $0.6937 Support Level $0.1515 POLY/USDT Support and Resistance Level

The charts show that POLY has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, POLY might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.6937.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the POLY might plummet to almost $0.1515, a bearish signal.

Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Polymath (POLY) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of POLY lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

POLY/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: TradingView )



Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Polymath (POLY) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the POLY price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend trend. Currently, POLY is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of POLY at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the POLY is at a level of 53.47. This means that POLY is nearly an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Polymath (POLY). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

POLY/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)



The above chart represents the ADX of Polymath (POLY). Currently, POLY lies in the range of 41.6734, indicating a weak trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Polymath (POLY). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of POLY lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, POLY’s RSI is at 53.47, thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of POLY with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polymath (POLY).

BTC Vs ETH Vs POLY Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)



From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions POLY is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of POLY decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of POLY increases

Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Polymath (POLY) might probably attain $1 by 2023.

Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Polymath (POLY) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, POLY might rally to hit $3 by 2024.

Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2025

If Polymath (POLY) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, POLY will rally to hit $5.

Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2026

If Polymath (POLY) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, POLY would rally to hit $7.

Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2027

If Polymath (POLY) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, POLY would rally to hit $9.

Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2028

If Polymath (POLY) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, POLY would hit $11.

Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Polymath (POLY), it would witness major spikes. POLY might hit $13 by 2029.

Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Polymath ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Polymath (POLY) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Polymath (POLY) might hit $15 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Polymath network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for POLY. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Polymath (POLY) in 2022 is 0.6937. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Polymath (POLY) for 2022 is $0.1515.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Polymath ecosystem, the performance of Polymath (POLY) might hit $0.5 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $1.59 in the near future.

FAQ

1. What is Polymath (POLY)? POLY is the native token of the Polymath network. The token’s major utility is found in gas fees for creating or issuing security tokens. Polymath was founded in 2017. 2. Where can you purchase Polymath (POLY)? Polymath (POLY) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange,Upbit, Gate.io. 3. Will Polymath (POLY) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Polymath platform, Polymath (POLY) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Polymath (POLY)? On February 20, 2018, POLY reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $1.59. 5. Is Polymath (POLY) a good investment in 2022? Polymath (POLY) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Polymath in the past few months, POLY is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Polymath (POLY) reach $0.5? Polymath (POLY) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Polymath (POLY) will hit $0.5soon. 6. Can Polymath (POLY) reach $0.5? Polymath (POLY) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Polymath (POLY) will hit $0.5soon. 7. What will be Polymath (POLY) price by 2023? Polymath (POLY) price is expected to reach $1 by 2023. 8. What will be Polymath (POLY) price by 2024? Polymath (POLY) price is expected to reach $ 3by 2024. 9. What will be Polymath (POLY) price by 2025? Polymath (POLY) price is expected to reach $5 by 2025. 10. What will be Polymath (POLY) price by 2026? Polymath (POLY) price is expected to reach $7 by 2026.

