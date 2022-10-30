Simon Cowell says his son Eric helped save his life

AAs a Briton of Indian descent, I had mixed feelings when I saw the images of the new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, celebrate diwali at a Downing Street reception. Who could not be moved by the fact that the UK has its first colored prime minister? But there are also a lot of things I hate about Sunak’s politics.

Because there is more to me than my ethnicity, I have no trouble keeping those two thoughts in my head at once. Sixty years ago, racial discrimination was perfectly legal: of course, it is important that children today can see that you don’t have to be white to lead this country. But like his conservative predecessors at the Treasury, Sunak is a fiscal hawk, making unnecessarily harsh spending decisions that have resulted in significant hardship. Like many conservatives, he does not seem to place much importance on the idea of ​​structural discrimination, whereby too many young people are prevented from reaching their full potential because of their racial or social background.

There’s a nasty strain of left-wing thinking that posits that conservative values ​​aren’t compatible with being brown or black.

The generally positive reaction to Sunak’s entry into No 10 also says something important about changing British attitudes towards race. Of course, there are those who expressed overtly racist views in reaction, like the caller who told LBC’s Sangita Myska ‘Rishi isn’t even British’. But as Sunder Katwala, director of the British Future think tank, said, arguedthose views that would once have been dominant are now thankfully relegated to a tiny minority: only 3% of people agree with the statement that “to be truly British you have to be white”; 9% of white Britons say they would to feel negative to have a prime minister from an ethnic minority, a figure that would no doubt have been higher 20 years ago. This is why the claim that Sunak faced a racist backlash from the US satirical program The daily show landed so badly; it is more a reflection of the imperialist inability of the American left to understand the racial politics of other countries through anything other than an American lens.

None of this means that racism has been eradicated in Britain; there is ample evidence that in areas ranging from employment to policing, Britons of color face obstacles that white people do not. But attitudes have changed dramatically for the better. And the people most likely to overestimate the extent of racist attitudes in society are those on the left, in a phenomenon Katwala has dubbed “progressive pessimism”. This pessimism is dangerous; it contributes to an unhelpful and polarizing narrative that many people don’t care about racism, rather than starting from the common ground that most of us think racism is bad and we should try to get there remedy.

It is also important to note that, to the extent that there has been a racist reaction to the growing ethnic diversity of successive Conservative cabinets, it has not been confined to the right. There’s a nasty trend in left-wing thinking that posits that having conservative values ​​isn’t really compatible with being brown or black. It is more evident in Labor MP Rupa Huq’s comment last month that former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is only “superficially black” (for which she has since apologized). This is not an isolated case; in 2019, a Labor candidate said Sajid Javid, then Home Secretary, “definitely order Nando’s with lemon and herbsin response to the mockery, he “100% cooked boiled rice in the bag”; a modern take on the old “coconut” slur that he’s not really Asian. It’s not just directed at conservatives: I get racist abuse online – and not just from low-follower accounts – for being a ‘race traitor’ for deviating from views that some consider as acceptable, a form of racism no less hurtful than other types.

One in three people whose parents are migrants think immigration has had a negative cultural and economic impact on Britain

At the heart of this is a sense that people of color should have a particular brand of leftist politics and if they don’t, we have to ask ourselves why. Earlier this month, LBC presenter James O’Brien wrote of Suella Braverman: ‘Children of immigrants who look down on other immigrants probably shouldn’t be in charge of immigration policy . They often seem to be dealing with personal issues that shouldn’t be anywhere close to political space.” The implication is that Braverman’s appalling interventions on immigration stem from his status as a Briton of Indian descent. When challenged, O’Brien doubled down, saying what he said was OK because he did not mention race or ethnicity. I doubt he takes the same view of someone on the right making stereotypical statements about “children of immigrants”; intentionally or not, it is a coded way of referring to non-white Britons.

The fact is that although many ethnic minority groups lean towards Labour, a significant number support the Conservatives; for British Indians, that figure is as high as three in 10. One in three people with migrant parents believe that immigration has had a negative cultural and economic impact on Britain. The idea these people need to justify their politics in a way that white people don’t is just a variation on the right-wing theme that people with immigrant backgrounds owe Britain a debt of gratitude that others do not have. Brown and black people can have an odious politics. They can also be racist.

There is a lack of nuance on all sides of the race debate. There is less racism in Britain than 40 years ago, but it is far from eliminated. Race is not deterministic but, other things being constant, some groups face greater barriers to success in many areas of life. Poor health and employment outcomes for some ethnic minority Britons cannot be entirely attributed to their race or class. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, faced racism from the British press – and likely within the royal institution she joined – when she married Prince Harry, but there are credible allegations that she would have herself intimidated her staff.

Ultimately, I’m not sure it’s any less bigoted to apply benevolent rather than malevolent stereotypes to Asians and Blacks. It also undermines the purpose of a society where the color of someone’s skin isn’t worth commenting on because it really doesn’t matter anymore and where we understand that our common humanity encompasses the bad as well as the good.