Simon Cowell says his son Eric helped save his life
Simon Cowell says becoming a father changed his life and helped him overcome an overall obsession with work that left him “depressed, miserable” and unable to sleep.
Cowell’s outspoken assessments as chief judge of The X Factor have earned him a reputation as TV’s Mr. Nasty, but behind the scenes he admits to working around the clock in a frantic attempt to help the show to stay ahead of the competition.
And the music mogul, 63, says becoming a father late in life helped him walk away from his dark, desperate and ultimately doomed attempt to save the former ITV flagship from a rapid decline in popularity playing with its once-successful format.
Grateful: Simon Cowell says becoming a father has changed his life and helped him overcome the overall obsession with work which has left him ‘depressed, miserable’ and unable to sleep
He told The Sun: “Before Eric, my life was 99% work – I was obsessed with it.” I got to this point where it was all about “If you’re not rated against this then you’re a failure” and I stopped enjoying what I was doing and was miserable the whole time. time.
“I was obsessed with beating the competition. I pushed it to a ridiculous level and was really depressed about that stuff, to the point of being depressed.
Cowell welcomed son Eric – named after his late father – to New York on Valentine’s Day 2014. To this day, he remains the mogul’s only child with his fiancée Lauren Silverman.
Back in the good old days: Cowell’s direct ratings as chief judge of The X Factor earned him a reputation as TV’s Mr. Nasty, but behind the scenes he admits to working around the clock.
Proud dad: Cowell with his only child Eric and fiancée Lauren Silverman on vacation in Barbados, December 2015
But while his birth allowed fans to see a softer side to Cowell’s character, he admits to “tearing his hair out” while trying to conceive of new concepts for The X Factor and would often stay awake all night long. doing it.
He said: I’m not a puncher but I’d tear my hair out and then sit there at 4 a.m. and say, ‘What am I going to do?’ – come up with silly ideas like the six chair challenge.
‘I was really unhappy. But now that Eric is here, I don’t work nights anymore. If he hadn’t come, God knows what would have happened.
My boy: Cowell says becoming a father late in life helped him walk away from his dark, desperate and ultimately doomed attempt to save The X Factor
Difficulties: Although his birth led fans to see a softer side to Cowell’s character, he admits to having “pulled his hair out” while trying to come up with new concepts for The X Factor.
‘It’s sad now to think of me at my age, still working until 4am, obsessing over the ratings. Just thinking about it… I can’t deal with it.
The X Factor was an instant hit after it launched in 2004 and lasted fourteen straight years before finally going off the air amid failing ratings in 2018, and Cowell says he’s now “a different man” to the one than it was ten years ago. .
He is now focusing on trending social media platform TikTok and taking his talent search to the popular app with a new feature called StemDrop, which he is launching with producer and songwriter Max Martin.
Partners in business: Cowell has jumped on the TikTok trend and is taking his talent search to the app with a new feature called StemDrop, which he’s launching with producer Max Martin
Everything changes: “It’s sad now to think of me at my age, still working until 4 am, obsessed with the ratings. The thought of that – I can’t handle that,’ he said
Max, who is the mind behind huge hits such as Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time and Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off, will write new songs for singers to perform.
Recalling his past attempt to secure pop track Baby One More Time for British boyband 5ive before it was recorded by a then-unknown Britney Spears, he said: “I think that song would have been a hit for anyone.
“I knew it would have been a hit for 5ive, it would have been a hit for TLC, it would have been a hit for Britney Spears.
“There were national versions, alternative versions. It was just a hit song, there’s no doubt about it, and having that first hit song is the most important part of an artist’s career, and also the hardest part of crashing someone’s career. a.
“So that’s really at the heart of the idea of StemDrop – just imagine someone who’s on TikTok, trying to get some traction, who now has the ability to create their own version of a song written by the most successful songwriter of our time. It’s very compelling.
Giants’ Saquon Barkley steps up after ‘soft’ self-criticism
SEATTLE — Imagine walking up to Saquon Barkley at halftime of the Giants’ game last week against the Jaguars, pointing to the stat sheet that said he rushed nine times for 18 yards and saying, “I think you ran slowly.”
What would be his reaction to such an accusation?
He might have just looked in the mirror, as that’s how he characterized his running style after the 23-17 win. He’s dealing with a bruised shoulder, but calling himself “sweet” was surprising to hear.
“What made me say that is because it’s me,” Barkley said. “It’s my body. Sometimes you gotta be your biggest critic and just be honest with myself. I think I may have jumped a bit to conclusion when I spoke to you after the game.
Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards.
“It was more just a slow start,” Barkley said. “I have to be better for the team at the start of the game. Obviously I was able to pick it up, but I just have to be better. That’s it. Just go back to trusting the lineups, trusting the reads, going downhill, being instinctive and making plays. ”
Barkley should have chances Sunday against a Seahawks defense that is giving up 149.7 yards per game rushing. It’s 30th in the league, two spots below the Giants, who are 28th in rush defense, giving up 144.4 yards per game.
“Saqon is very critical of himself,” offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said. “That’s what makes him the player he is. Were there others for him? Maybe, I think so. He’s the kind of competitor he is and I don’t think he’s ever satisfied.
The flight from New Jersey to the Pacific Northwest is about as far as an NFL team can get to a game – in the United States. The Week 5 Giants played and beat the Packers in London.
“We just play them where they show up,” coach Brian Daboll said. “Whoever they are on the schedule, we play. And we try to do the best we can as a staff to prepare the players, whether it’s giving them a bit more rest, changing a training schedule, talking about hydration.
“The other day I had Leigh Weiss [director of rehabilitation/physical therapist] come speak at the beginning of the week to prepare for Sunday and start early, like we did when we went to London. So every week is a different week and presents its own challenges.”
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, 71, has 167 wins as an NFL head coach in the regular season and playoffs. Carroll’s next win puts him tied with Vikings legend Bud Grant for 18th on the all-time list.
“It can’t be true, it doesn’t seem fair,” Carroll said. ” How is it possible ? He is far from being there for me and always will be. I’ll let you know, I don’t even have a statement to make about it.
Carroll was the defensive backs coach for the Vikings in 1985, Grant’s final year as head coach at Minnesota.
The Giants brought up LB/S Landon Collins and TE Lawrence Cager from the practice squad. Cager is needed because Daniel Bellinger (eye surgery) is absent. OLB Elerson Smith has been activated out of injured reserve and OL Ben Bredeson (knee) has been placed on IR meaning he will be out at least four games.
Mike Pence predicts a ‘great American comeback’ in 2024
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Breitbart News Saturday that the midterm elections in November will mark the beginning of a “great American comeback” that will continue until the presidential election of 2024.
“I think the American people saw what we did under the Trump-Pence administration: a safer America, stronger in the world, safer at home, more prosperous than before. … Contrast that with the radical left agenda that the Biden-Harris administration has advanced with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi at the helm: They see a weaker American at home and abroad,” Pence explained to Breitbart News Saturday host and Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle.
He said that momentum from the November midterm elections will carry over into the 2024 election, predicting a “great American comeback”.
“I believe this is not a unique case; I think 2022 is the start of a great American comeback. But when the Republicans take over the House, don’t diminish that. I was in the House for 12 years, and I will tell you that the power of the pocketbook, the ability to hold the administration accountable — but also ultimately I think it will fall, as I told Heritage [Foundation] a week ago, it will be up to Republicans in the House and Senate and in state houses across the country to deliver a clear vision for this country.
He said his group, Advancing American Freedom, is poised to “forge” a freedom agenda centered on economic security, national security, border security, traditional values and a robust foreign policy.
The former vice president added that he thought it would be important for Republicans to use the “power of the stock market” to undo what has been done at the border and at home. Pence promised Republicans more wins if they continue to advance common-sense conservatism.
Rishi Sunak’s politics are miserable. But as a British Indian, I understand why his rise to the top is important | Sonia Soda
AAs a Briton of Indian descent, I had mixed feelings when I saw the images of the new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, celebrate diwali at a Downing Street reception. Who could not be moved by the fact that the UK has its first colored prime minister? But there are also a lot of things I hate about Sunak’s politics.
Because there is more to me than my ethnicity, I have no trouble keeping those two thoughts in my head at once. Sixty years ago, racial discrimination was perfectly legal: of course, it is important that children today can see that you don’t have to be white to lead this country. But like his conservative predecessors at the Treasury, Sunak is a fiscal hawk, making unnecessarily harsh spending decisions that have resulted in significant hardship. Like many conservatives, he does not seem to place much importance on the idea of structural discrimination, whereby too many young people are prevented from reaching their full potential because of their racial or social background.
The generally positive reaction to Sunak’s entry into No 10 also says something important about changing British attitudes towards race. Of course, there are those who expressed overtly racist views in reaction, like the caller who told LBC’s Sangita Myska ‘Rishi isn’t even British’. But as Sunder Katwala, director of the British Future think tank, said, arguedthose views that would once have been dominant are now thankfully relegated to a tiny minority: only 3% of people agree with the statement that “to be truly British you have to be white”; 9% of white Britons say they would to feel negative to have a prime minister from an ethnic minority, a figure that would no doubt have been higher 20 years ago. This is why the claim that Sunak faced a racist backlash from the US satirical program The daily show landed so badly; it is more a reflection of the imperialist inability of the American left to understand the racial politics of other countries through anything other than an American lens.
None of this means that racism has been eradicated in Britain; there is ample evidence that in areas ranging from employment to policing, Britons of color face obstacles that white people do not. But attitudes have changed dramatically for the better. And the people most likely to overestimate the extent of racist attitudes in society are those on the left, in a phenomenon Katwala has dubbed “progressive pessimism”. This pessimism is dangerous; it contributes to an unhelpful and polarizing narrative that many people don’t care about racism, rather than starting from the common ground that most of us think racism is bad and we should try to get there remedy.
It is also important to note that, to the extent that there has been a racist reaction to the growing ethnic diversity of successive Conservative cabinets, it has not been confined to the right. There’s a nasty trend in left-wing thinking that posits that having conservative values isn’t really compatible with being brown or black. It is more evident in Labor MP Rupa Huq’s comment last month that former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is only “superficially black” (for which she has since apologized). This is not an isolated case; in 2019, a Labor candidate said Sajid Javid, then Home Secretary, “definitely order Nando’s with lemon and herbsin response to the mockery, he “100% cooked boiled rice in the bag”; a modern take on the old “coconut” slur that he’s not really Asian. It’s not just directed at conservatives: I get racist abuse online – and not just from low-follower accounts – for being a ‘race traitor’ for deviating from views that some consider as acceptable, a form of racism no less hurtful than other types.
At the heart of this is a sense that people of color should have a particular brand of leftist politics and if they don’t, we have to ask ourselves why. Earlier this month, LBC presenter James O’Brien wrote of Suella Braverman: ‘Children of immigrants who look down on other immigrants probably shouldn’t be in charge of immigration policy . They often seem to be dealing with personal issues that shouldn’t be anywhere close to political space.” The implication is that Braverman’s appalling interventions on immigration stem from his status as a Briton of Indian descent. When challenged, O’Brien doubled down, saying what he said was OK because he did not mention race or ethnicity. I doubt he takes the same view of someone on the right making stereotypical statements about “children of immigrants”; intentionally or not, it is a coded way of referring to non-white Britons.
The fact is that although many ethnic minority groups lean towards Labour, a significant number support the Conservatives; for British Indians, that figure is as high as three in 10. One in three people with migrant parents believe that immigration has had a negative cultural and economic impact on Britain. The idea these people need to justify their politics in a way that white people don’t is just a variation on the right-wing theme that people with immigrant backgrounds owe Britain a debt of gratitude that others do not have. Brown and black people can have an odious politics. They can also be racist.
There is a lack of nuance on all sides of the race debate. There is less racism in Britain than 40 years ago, but it is far from eliminated. Race is not deterministic but, other things being constant, some groups face greater barriers to success in many areas of life. Poor health and employment outcomes for some ethnic minority Britons cannot be entirely attributed to their race or class. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, faced racism from the British press – and likely within the royal institution she joined – when she married Prince Harry, but there are credible allegations that she would have herself intimidated her staff.
Ultimately, I’m not sure it’s any less bigoted to apply benevolent rather than malevolent stereotypes to Asians and Blacks. It also undermines the purpose of a society where the color of someone’s skin isn’t worth commenting on because it really doesn’t matter anymore and where we understand that our common humanity encompasses the bad as well as the good.
Hannah Pick-Goslar, Holocaust survivor and friend of Anne Frank, dies at 93
Hannah Pick-Goslar, Holocaust survivor and one of Anne Frank’s best friends, has died aged 93.
Pick-Goslar died just two weeks before she turned 94. She is survived by her three children, 11 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
The Anne Frank Foundation honored Pick-Goslar for helping to keep Frank’s memory alive by telling stories of their youth. Pick-Goslar is mentioned in Frank’s famous diary about his experience hiding from the Nazi occupiers of the Netherlands.
“Hannah Pick-Goslar meant a lot to the Anne Frank House, and we could always call on her,” the foundation said in a statement.
ZILLI SCHMIDT, AUSCHWITZ-BIRKENAU SURVIVOR, DIES AT 98
The foundation said Pick-Goslar “shared her memories of their friendship and the Holocaust well into old age. She thought everyone should know what happened to her and her friend Anne, after the last diary entry. It doesn’t matter how bad the story is.”
Pick-Goslar was born in 1928 in Berlin-Tiergarten, according to the Anne Frank House Museum. She and her family moved to London, England in 1933 when the Nazis came to power.
She and her family then moved to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, where she met Frank’s family. The two girls attended kindergarten together and became close friends.
But the friends were separated when the Frank family went into hiding in 1942.
About a year later, Pick-Goslar and his family were deported to Camp Westerbork. Nicknamed the “Gateway to Hell”, Westerbork was a transit camp before victims were taken to one of the larger concentration camps.
Pick-Goslar and her family were moved in 1944 to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where she would reunite with Frank the following year, shortly before Frank died of typhus there. Pick-Goslar and his younger sister Gabi were the only members of his family to survive the events at Bergen-Belsen.
In 1947, after being released, Pick-Goslar emigrated to what is now Israel, where she would become a nurse and marry.
HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR WHO SURVIVED PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE IN 2018 DIES AT 84
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
She recounted her friendship with Frank in a 1997 book by Alison Leslie Gold called “Memories of Anne Frank; Reflections of a Childhood Friend”. The book was turned into a movie released last year, titled “My Best Friend Anne Frank.”
Pick-Goslar is mentioned in Frank’s diary as Hanneli, the name Anne called her.
“Hanneli and Sanne were my two best friends. People who saw us together always said, ‘There’s Anne, Hanne and Sanne,’” Frank wrote on June 14, 1942.
Elections in Israel: Five polls in four years: what’s the problem with Israeli politics?
Jerusalem
Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: On Tuesday, Israelis head to the polls to elect a new Knesset, or parliament. This is the fifth time in less than four years that voters have voted. The holding of elections which often can only raise questions. Here are some answers.
Israel has a parliamentary system made up of several parties – none of which has ever received enough votes to secure a majority of seats in parliament. This means parties must team up to form coalitions and reach the 61 seats needed to form a ruling government. These coalitions can also be shaky – lose the support of a party, or sometimes even an MP, and you lose a majority.
The other factor is Benjamin Netanyahu. He has served as prime minister longer than anyone in Israel’s history, is in the midst of a corruption trial, and overall is a polarizing figure. Some high-level centre-right politicians, who agree with him ideologically, refuse to work with him for personal or political reasons.
This has made it difficult for him to build lasting governing majorities after the previous four elections, and last year his opponents managed to cobble together an unprecedented coalition of parties from all political stripes to keep him out of the power. But that coalition only lasted about a year and a quarter before its leaders, Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett, pulled the plug and called for new elections.
Netanyahu’s center-right Likud party will almost certainly be the biggest party in the Knesset after Tuesday’s vote, if the polls are correct. They will likely win around 30 seats, or a quarter of the total, according to a compilation of Haaretz polls, for example.
Current Prime Minister Yair Lapid hopes his centrist Yesh Atid party will come second.
The man he partnered with to form the last government, Naftali Bennett, is not running this time around; his party has splintered and faces potential electoral annihilation.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is aiming for a strong showing at the helm of a new party called National Unity, the successor to his Blue and White party, which now includes former Bennett ally Gideon Saar and former leader General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Gabi Eisenkot, making his political debut.
A far-right coalition called the Religious Zionist Party, led by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, may be the largest far-right group ever to sit in the Knesset.
On the other hand, the once mighty Labor Party and its predecessors, which governed Israel essentially as a one-party state for its first 30 years under David Ben-Gurion and his successors, are now but a shadow of themselves- same and are projected to gain only a handful of seats.
Israel is a parliamentary democracy, where people vote for the party they support. Each party that wins at least 3.25% of the popular vote gets a certain number of Knesset seats based on the percentage of the total number of votes it won.
The 3.25% threshold is intended to exclude very small parties from the Knesset, an attempt to facilitate the formation of government coalitions.
Israel has experimented in the past with the direct election of the prime minister, independent of the Knesset, in the same way that the United States elects the president and Congress separately. It proved unwieldy and the country reverted to normal parliamentary elections.
Final polls suggest Netanyahu’s party and potential allies are hovering just around the 60-seat count and the election night drama will be whether the former prime minister tops it.
If his bloc clearly wins a majority, his path to forming a government is clear and he will return to power.
If the pro-Netanyahu bloc drops below the 61-seat mark, things get complicated. Netanyahu would still likely have the first chance to form a government if his Likud party is the largest in the Knesset, which could lead to days or weeks of negotiations going nowhere.
The current interim Prime Minister Lapid could then have the chance to try to form a government, assuming his Yesh Atid party is the second largest. But his outgoing government included – for the first time in Israel’s history – an Arab party that has since fragmented into smaller parties that may not join another Israeli government (even if he invites them to, which is not certain).
This could mean that no one can form a majority government, which would increase the possibility of… more elections. While party negotiations unfold and until a new government is formed, Lapid remains in place as interim prime minister.
Israelis are concerned about many of the same issues as people around the world – the cost of living in particular.
They are also always safety oriented. In the region, Iran’s nuclear ambitions and support for militant groups are still of concern, and more locally, violence is high this year between Israelis and Palestinians.
Some constituencies have their own specific concerns, such as the ultra-Orthodox, who want state support for their institutions and exemptions from military service; and religious Zionists, who want support for West Bank settlements.
But overwhelmingly, Israeli elections these days are about one issue and one man: Benjamin Netanyahu.
Jake Paul’s next opponent, UFC legend Anderson Silva, has been compared to Muhammad Ali by Daniel Cormier and is considered the greatest of all time by Conor McGregor, Dana White and Michael Bisping.
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will face the toughest test of his short boxing career when he takes on Anderson Silva on Saturday night.
The 5-0 fighter will meet the former UFC middleweight champion in an eight-round, 187-pound bout in Phoenix, Arizona.
At 47, Silva is certainly at the end of his career but that did not prevent him from moving from MMA to boxing with great success.
After being cut by the UFC in 2020, “The Spider” returned to his roots and scored a monumental upset victory when he boxed former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in Mexico.
Since then, he has scored two more victories inside the squared circle over MMA fighters Tito Ortiz and Bruno Machado, cementing his legacy as combat sports’ greatest athlete in the eyes of UFC President Dana. White.
White, who has publicly feuded with Paul over the past year, has publicly stated that “The Problem Child” would avoid Silva before the two were hired to fight.
“Anderson Silva could actually be the GOAT of combat sports,” White said in September 2021.
“I guarantee you this: you won’t see Jake Paul calling out Anderson Silva. I fucking promise you. Its size, and it’s really good.
WOW
Nate Diaz appears to slap member of Jake Paul’s team during altercation during Anderson Silva fight
VICTORY
Jake Paul knocks down Anderson Silva and BAT by unanimous decision
ULTIMATELY
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva UK start time, undercard and how to follow the fight
NEWS
How to watch Paul vs Silva: confirmed pay-per-view price, TV channel and more
come back
Taylor vs Carabajal LIVE: Start time, undercard and how to watch the Bray Bomber fight
Unusual
Askren Reveals Bizarre Contract Paul Asked Him To Sign Before Boxing Fight
Former two-weight champion Daniel Cormier also had issues with Paul and the two clashed when “DC” was commentating at UFC 261 last April.
Amid Israel Adesanya’s recent middleweight title run, some fans claimed he had already usurped Silva as the best 185-pound fighter in UFC history.
However, Cormier defended the Brazilian knockout artist and compared him to heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who is considered by many to be the greatest of all time.
“Anderson Silva existed. Like, I don’t understand this recency bias that fans have. Honestly, I think the word goat is too easy to use in combat sports,” he said in February.
“The only person who is not outdated is Muhammad Ali and there have been some really impressive fighters, but people recognize what Muhammad Ali was.
“Anderson Silva was to MMA what Muhammad Ali was to boxing. No, [Israel Adesanya] has work to do to catch up with Anderson.
UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping beat Silva to become the first British champion in company history, but he agrees with Cormier on the GOAT debate of 185 lbs.
“I’ll just throw it out there: Anderson Silva is the greatest middleweight of all time,” Bisping said earlier this year.
“Pro career record of 34-11, longest 16-fight winning streak in the UFC, 14 saves, 12 knockouts, 2 substitutes, and he has defended the belt 11 times.
Even UFC superstar Conor McGregor admitted – sort of – that Silva is ahead of him when it comes to being the greatest MMA fighter of all time when he released his famous “GOAT THREAD”.
“The range of finishes, in 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No. 1 MMA GOAT. My range of finishes, in 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m #2, if not tied for 1,” he tweeted in 2020.
However, ‘Notorious’ quickly returned to social media to explain why he might just be ahead of Silva, who tested positive for anabolic steroids during his UFC career.
“I haven’t mentioned the PED results on multiple participants, although that makes me the clear current No. 1 MMA GOAT, while still active. While this puts all races + finishes in complete doubt, I snored several heads of juice. A true GOAT has to do it all,” McGregor added.
“Clarity on Silva’s top spot. Most stylistic finishes on resume. Front kicks to the face. Elbow up (though outside of UFC) Thai plum knees leading to bone fractures in the face Long list of jaw-dropping finishes Myself/Anderson have the most exciting/important finishes in the sport!
Silva would certainly be a brilliant name for Paul to have on his portfolio which already includes former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and former Bellator titleholder Ben Askren.
If won, the 25-year-old can move on to potential clashes with Tommy Fury and Nate Diaz. However, if he loses, a rematch will be in store and Silva’s combat sports GOAT claim will get a little stronger.
