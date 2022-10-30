News
SNL MOCKS GOP rising stars Herschel Walker, Dr Oz and Kari Lake during its cold open
Saturday Night Live poked fun at the national drama surrounding election races in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona on Saturday – citing how political outsiders such as Dr Oz and NFL star Herschel Walker performed extremely well in pre-election polls .
The show dedicated its cold open to these political newcomers while going so far as to poke fun at them – in a fake interview on a parody of “PBS News Hour.”
The ordeal chair was, of course, presenter Judy Woodruff – played by actor Heidi Gardner – who hosted satirical versions of Oz, Walker and Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. , as part of the opening sketch.
Gardner’s Woodruff begins the segment by introducing the three contestants, played by Mikey Day, Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong respectively.
Scroll down for video:
The chair of the ordeal was, of course, presenter Judy Woodruff – played by actor Heidi Gardner – who hosted satirical versions of Dr Oz, NFL star Herschel Walker and gubernatorial candidate 'Arizona Kari Lake as part of the opening skit.
The news anchor then remarks on how the trio became stars of the Republican Party after starting their respective runs as underdogs – although she’s not sure how.
“OK, well, the three of you have been winning in the polls for the last few weeks when none of you have any political experience,” she begins, as the unlikely politicians stand to their own podium on the pseudo stage.
She then directs her attention to Thompson’s Walker, a former NFL running back and the Republican nominee in Georgia’s upcoming senatorial election.
‘M. Walker, you are now three points behind Senator Raphael Warnock. Why is your support increasing? asks Woodruff, seemingly bewildered by the aspiring politician’s current success in the polls.
“And that’s where I don’t know,” Thompson’s Walker replies with the Heisman winner’s signature southern twang, equally perplexed.
“The whole world is a mystery. Is not it? For example, a thermos – it keeps hot things hot, but also cold things cold. My question is, how does he decide? We are looking at this very closely.
When asked why millions of Georgians voted for him, despite two women coming forward to claim he paid the bill for their abortions, Thompson, as a former Heisman Walker winner: answered: ‘Gas. Gas prices are really high
When asked why millions of Georgians voted for him – despite two women coming forward to claim he paid the bill for their abortions – the former Cowboys running back simply replied, “Gas”. Gas prices are really high.
Thompson, in character, added of Walker’s success: “Like the great Trump Donald said, I can pay for an abortion in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote.”
He also said that the last time he checked his son was a “boy”.
Meanwhile, playing Dr Mehmet Oz – who quit his long-running show last year to run for governor of Pennsylvania – cast member Day donned a Phillies hat and bragged awkwardly from other panelists to have a delicious ‘Philadelphia Cheese and Steak’ while in the unassuming state. capital city.
Seemingly attempting to appeal to Philly’s more blue-collar, folksy voter base, but betrayed by the TV documentary’s trademark sultry cadence, Day, like Oz, explained he had been ‘lucky’ thanks to the stroke of his Democratic rival John Fetterman – before taking a moment to shill diet pills guaranteed to help dieters lose 30 pounds in a day.
Meanwhile, portraying Dr Mehmet Oz – who quit his long-running show last year to run for governor of Pennsylvania – actor Day donned a Phillies hat and awkwardly bragged to fellow panelists to have a delicious ‘Philadelphia Cheese and Steak’ while in the state capital city
Seemingly attempting to appeal to Philadelphia’s more blue-collar, folksy voter base, but betrayed by the stifling cadence characteristic of TV documentary, Day, as TV documentary Oz, took a moment to take diet pills guaranteed to help dieters to lose 30 pounds in a day
Strong’s Lake, meanwhile, a former Phoenix news anchor, thanked Woodruff for putting her on the program – which the Republican later touted as a “sweet little show full of lies.”
Pressed to deny the 2020 election results and her support for former President Trump, Lake instead explains why she’s appealing to voters – with the show clearly lambasting the reporter’s efforts to assert her supposed “folkness” on members of his home state, despite his bragging a less than convincing attitude.
“I’m normal Judy, I’m just a constantly blurry hometown girl,” she tells Gardner’s Woodruff, noting that she clicked with “terrified elderly” voters in Arizona, known for its large population. of elderly people.
“Arizonans want to talk about the issues that affect them, like crime in New York or crime in Detroit, or the most pressing issue, drag queen story time,” she continues, referring to the recent recent advent controversy in Arizona and Florida. public schools send their students to events presided over by drag queens.
‘Men dressing up as loud sassy women, introducing children to the joys of reading? Not on my watch, she said. “If the people of Arizona elect me, I’ll make sure they never have to vote again.”
Strong's Lake, meanwhile, a former Phoenix news anchor, thanked Woodruff for putting her on the program – which the Republican later touted as a "sweet little show full of lies."
The episode, which aired on October 29, was hosted by musician Jack Harlow, who also served as the show’s musical guest.
The skit comes as the states’ midterm elections loom on the horizon, with the candidates set to face off the following week.
Many races, especially those that were derided during Saturday’s cold open, are particularly lively.
According to a recent poll, 51% of likely voters in Pennsylvania support Fetterman, who suffered a stroke five months ago and later missed answers during a widely broadcast debate last week, compared to 49% who support Oz.
In Georgia, the race for the Senate is also unusually close. Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock has a significant lead among early voters, while challenger Walker is bolstered by potential support among Election Day voters.
Warnock currently holds a net positive rating of 51% favorable to 43% unfavorable among voters in the state, while Walker has almost the opposite – a net negative rating of 43% favorable to 52% unfavorable.
In Arizona, Katie Hobbs, who led Lake by a healthy 5-7% for the majority of the race, now trails Lake by single digits in several polls, after refusing to debate her opponent earlier this month.
The disparities between all of the aforementioned candidates are well within the 4.4% margin of error that is historically accepted when it comes to pre-election polls. The mid-terms are scheduled to start on November 8.
dailymail us
News
Women’s clinic in South Sudan victim of a distracted world
MINGKAMAN, South Sudan — In a country with one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, a small clinic dedicated to reproductive health care for more than 200,000 people is about to close. Worried-looking mothers know all too well what might happen next.
“If the hospital closes, we will die more because we are poor,” said a pregnant woman who gave her name only as Chuti. She was attending a monthly checkup at the Mingkaman Reproductive Health Clinic in this town on the White Nile, and this may be her last.
The United Nations has announced plans to end clinic operations by December due to a lack of funding from European and other supporters. It is just one of many casualties in developing countries, as humanitarian donors have been stretched to the limit by one crisis after another, from COVID-19 to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The UN would not say how much it costs to run the clinic.
A loss like the clinic is critically important to people in places like Mingkaman, which, along with the rest of South Sudan, has struggled to cope with the aftermath of a five-year civil war, climatic shocks such as widespread flooding and persistent insecurity that includes shock events. rate of sexual violence.
The United Nations Human Rights Commission in South Sudan said the war in Ukraine has led to a drastic reduction in funding for emergency medical care for victims of sexual assault. “It’s not that sexual violence comes and goes, it happens all the time, largely unseen,” Commissioner Barney Afako said. The commission also said the government had failed to invest in basic services like health care.
This reproductive health clinic in the capital of Awerial County in central South Sudan serves a community largely made up of people displaced by civil war and flooding. This is where women who used to give birth at home now come to give birth. This is also where abused women come for treatment.
The maternal mortality rate in South Sudan was 789 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2019, according to the World Health Organization. That’s more than double the rate in more developed neighboring Kenya, according to UN data, while the US rate was 23 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At least 250 women give birth each month at the Mingkaman clinic, said Teresa Achuei, site manager for the IMA World Health organization, which runs the facility. She said she only knew of three women who had died giving birth in the community, all outside the clinic.
Now, she says, hundreds of women could be at risk. “Our goal, our mission, is to reduce the maternal mortality rate. Every woman should give birth safely. If the facility closes, there will be many deaths in the community,” she told The Associated Press during a visit in mid-October.
The clinic was founded in 2014, a year after the start of the civil war in South Sudan. Housed in tents as a temporary means of serving those displaced by the fighting, it remains makeshift but operates 24 hours a day.
It’s a hub of activity in Mingkaman, a community on one of South Sudan’s main muddy highways with no reliable electricity or running water. The army is present to respond to outbreaks of violence. Many women support their families by collecting firewood from the nearby forest to sell or work in modest local hotels.
Several women have expressed concern about the upcoming closure of the clinic.
“It’s going to get worse for us because it was helping us,” said Akuany Bol, who gave birth to her three children there. She looked miserable as she waited for a midwife to examine her child.
Andrew Kuol, a clinical manager, said the facility sees an average of 70 to 80 patients a day. It often admits 20 patients a day, twice the number of beds.
Some women need to be cared for in the field.
Kuol said the clinic is facing drug shortages, including malaria drugs, post-rape drugs, prenatal drugs and others, again due to dwindling donor support.
The nearest hospital is in Bor town in neighboring Jonglei state, where the clinic’s most complicated cases are sent. Getting there is also complicated. Without a bridge between states, it can take a boat an hour to cross the Nile.
As in much of South Sudan, travel is difficult. And the current circumstances mean that few people here can easily relocate for health care or anything else.
“These (displaced people) are not going anywhere because there is still insecurity and also flooding,” said James Manyiel Agup, Awerial County Health Director here in Lakes State. He urged UN partners to continue supporting the facility to save lives.
ABC News
News
The Vikings have the first chance to prove they are not ‘paper tigers’
Do we believe in the Minnesota Vikings?
They are off to a 5-1 start and are one of four NFL teams with one loss or less heading into Sunday’s home game against the Cardinals (3-4). Still, it looks like one of the quietest 5-1 starts in memory for an NFL team.
That’s because the Vikings have a habit of teasing, especially with quarterback Kirk Cousins. His stats often scream “Pro Bowl,” but when the biggest games come later in the season and in the playoffs, Cousins and the Vikings all too often fall short.
Another factor contributing to the “paper tiger” aura around the Vikings is that they have only played one game against a team currently with a winning record – a 24-7 loss to the Eagles, who happen to be the only remaining undefeated team in the League.
The Vikings’ last four wins have been decided by an average of 5.5 points, and three have required comebacks after fourth-quarter deficits. And, their distance differential with their minus-270 opponents ranks 25th in the league.
So the Vikings were hardly dominant, and they weren’t pretty. But to be fair to Minnesota, winning is all that matters, and they can only play teams on their schedule.
Although the Cardinals have a record below .500, they present a challenge for the Vikings, thanks to elusive quarterback Kyler Murray. Arizona started last season with a 7-0 record, but has gone 7-11 since.
The Cardinals are coming off a 42-34 win over the Saints last week, in which their offense looked rejuvenated by the return of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who completed a six-game suspension for using a banned substance. Hopkins immediately gave Murray and the Cardinals a boost in their highest-scoring game in four years under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Hopkins finished with 10 catches for 103 yards and drew three penalties on New Orleans defensive backs. Since Hopkins was acquired in 2021, the Cardinals are 9-2 when he plays and 5-9 without him.
On the other side of the field, the Vikings have one of the best receivers in the league, Justin Jefferson, who has 46 receptions for 654 yards and two touchdowns this season. Jefferson, in his career, is averaging 94.1 receiving yards per game.
The Vikings are 10th in the NFL in yards per game, but only 20th in yards per passing game — a sign that teams are doing everything they can to keep Jefferson from beating them.
Much of the Vikings’ success has come from new-school head coach Kevin O’Connell, who is very analytical and makes his team excel at the little situational things. He calls it “winning at the margins”.
“I think it comes down to those margins and how can we be good on certain plays and situations that maybe don’t always get talked about on Monday mornings,” O’Connell told reporters. “But they are winning games and winning philosophies for us currently as we continue to move forward. [But] those margins are getting even smaller, and we’re going to have to be a lot better.
One thing O’Connell has discussed with his team is the value of dominating the minutes before halftime. The Vikings lead the NFL with 59 points in the final four minutes of the second quarter. They, too, played well late in the game and rank 5th in the NFL with an average of 8.5 points per fourth quarter.
The Vikings are tied for the second-highest turnover margin in the NFL (plus four) and are tied for the seventh-lowest turnover (six), half of which came in the loss against the Eagles. They’re tied for fifth in takeout (10), and five of those takeouts came in the fourth quarter.
Minnesota is also tied with the Rams for the fewest NFL penalties (28).
So the Vikings excel at the little things, which can turn into bigger things, like a first playoff spot in four years.
New York Post
News
‘Best We’ve Ever Seen’ GOP Recruiting Class
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) hopes Republicans will “make history” on Election Day as they hope to take control of the House and Senate, saying Breitbart News Saturday that the GOP’s recruiting class is the “best we’ve ever seen.”
“Were just a short time a way of With a bit of luck manufacturing some the story here,” McCarthy said, explaining how the establishment media has now admitted that the momentum appears to be with Republicans, less than two weeks before Election Day.
“This seems As it is the Case. But this still makes me nervous,” he said, recalling past predictions.
“Last time we doesn’t to lose a incumbent,he said, reminding listeners how wrong the establishment has been in the past, betting against Republicans. However, Republicans have another advantage this year, McCarthy suggested, believing that the House GOP recruiting class “the better we have already seen.”
“And we have never – we have had some early indication Mayra Flores is winner down in the border of Texas. Just a surprising woman,” he said, explaining that “there is then many competitive seats.”
LISTEN:
McCarthy emphasized, again, that there are “soh many candidates out there,” making those races competitive across the country because of the Democratic policies that Republicans have been talking about.
“Iinflation, they or they bring criminality in our streets, the open curbs, fentanyl — the Number a killer of Americans 18 to 45,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy put greater perspective on the effects of inflation on the American people, noting that most Americans say they couldn’t afford to give up a month’s salary. Yet that is essentially what happened under the Biden administration.
But Republicans, he added, are fighting for the American people across the country, from the northeast to the southwest.
“It’s like a pivotal election,” he said, describing it as an election that “only happens once every 50 years.” It’s like an election of 1979, 1980 again. It’s about policies and direction for America. Who better has the plan to transform America to make it strong again,” he said.
Breitbart News
News
Russian-Ukrainian War Live: US accuses Russia of ‘weaponizing food’ after Moscow suspends grain deal | Ukraine
US accuses Russia of ‘weaponizing food’ after Moscow suspends grain export deal
The United States has accused Russia of ‘weaponizing food’ after Moscow announced it was immediately suspending implementation of a UN-brokered grain deal that saw more than 8 million tonnes of cereals exported from Ukraine during the war and depressing world food prices.
The Associated Press reported that the Russian Defense Ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Saturday against Russian Black Sea Fleet ships moored off occupied Crimea as the reason for the decision.
Ukraine has denied the attack, saying the Russians mishandled their own weapon.
The American President, Joe Bidencalled Russia’s suspension of the grain deal “purely outrageous” while the Secretary of State, Antoine Blinkensaid Moscow was “arming the food”.
Blinken told Washington the suspension was regrettable and urged “all parties to keep this essential and vital initiative running.”
He said in a statement on Saturday evening:
Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement that people and families around the world should pay more for food or go hungry. By suspending this agreement, Russia is again weaponizing food in the war it started, which has a direct impact on low- and middle-income countries and on world food prices, and exacerbates humanitarian crises and already severe food insecurity.
Ukraine has accused Russia of creating a world of “Hunger Games”.
Moscow’s statement came a day after the UN chief, Antonio Guterresurged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain export agreement, which was due to expire on November 19.
Key events
United Nations officials have been in contact with Russian authorities over Moscow’s announced suspension of the UN-brokered deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.
Stephane Dujarricspokesperson for the UN chief, Antonio Guterresurged that the agreement be continued.
He said:
It is essential that all parties refrain from any action that would jeopardize the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is a vital humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people. .
Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, called the Russian decision “predictable” and accused Moscow of “blocking” ships carrying grain since September. He said 176 ships were currently stuck at sea carrying more than 2 million tonnes of food.
Zelenskiy called for a strong response against Russia from international bodies such as the UN and the G20.
US accuses Russia of ‘weaponizing food’ after Moscow suspends grain export deal
The United States has accused Russia of ‘weaponizing food’ after Moscow announced it was immediately suspending implementation of a UN-brokered grain deal that saw more than 8 million tonnes of cereals exported from Ukraine during the war and depressing world food prices.
The Associated Press reported that the Russian Defense Ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Saturday against Russian Black Sea Fleet ships moored off occupied Crimea as the reason for the decision.
Ukraine has denied the attack, saying the Russians mishandled their own weapon.
The American President, Joe Bidencalled Russia’s suspension of the grain deal “purely outrageous” while the Secretary of State, Antoine Blinkensaid Moscow was “arming the food”.
Blinken told Washington the suspension was regrettable and urged “all parties to keep this essential and vital initiative running.”
He said in a statement on Saturday evening:
Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement that people and families around the world should pay more for food or go hungry. By suspending this agreement, Russia is again weaponizing food in the war it started, which has a direct impact on low- and middle-income countries and on world food prices, and exacerbates humanitarian crises and already severe food insecurity.
Ukraine has accused Russia of creating a world of “Hunger Games”.
Moscow’s statement came a day after the UN chief, Antonio Guterresurged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain export agreement, which was due to expire on November 19.
Summary
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian War. Here is an overview of the latest developments.
-
The Russian government wrote to the United Nations saying it indefinitely suspends the Black Sea grains agreement which enabled vital exports of Ukrainian foodstuffs. Moscow has also requested a related meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Monday. US President Joe Biden has called Russia’s actions outrageous.
-
The UN Secretary General urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain agreement which has seen more than 8 million tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine and depressing world food prices. The agreement between Ukraine and Russia was due to expire on November 19.
-
The UK Ministry of Defense said Russia’s Defense Ministry ‘peddled false claims of epic magnitude’ after Moscow accused the British Navy of a “terrorist attack” on Nord Stream gas pipelines and claimed that British “specialists” had helped a drone attack in Sevastopol. The UK MoD said: ‘This latest fabricated story says more about the ongoing arguments within the Russian government than it does about the West.’
-
Ukraine’s electricity supply was recovering after concerted Russian attacks on power plants, but emergency power cuts may still be needed, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. “Today there is already much less stabilization [measures] and emergency power outages…but restrictions are still possible in some cities and neighborhoods.
-
The European Union has frozen Russian assets worth around 17 billion euros (£14.6 billion or $17 billion) since Moscow invaded Ukraine, according to European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.
-
Up to 100 prisoners of war are said to have been exchanged between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine had handed over 50 prisoners of war after talks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces account posted on Telegram that “52 Ukrainians have returned home” in another “prisoner exchange”.
-
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak has has expressed skepticism about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. The billionaire and Tesla boss drew fury from Kyiv and praise from Moscow this month when he posted a Twitter poll proposing that Ukraine cede Crimea permanently to Russia, that referendums be held under the auspices of the UN on the fate of the territory under Russian control and that Ukraine accepts neutrality.
-
Russian-backed forces say they have completed a civilian withdrawal from the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. The city had around 288,000 inhabitants before the war and was one of the first to fall to troops from Moscow after the February invasion. A Russian official based in Kherson said at least 70,000 people had left their homes in the space of a week.
-
A mobile application has been developed by Ukrainian volunteers to allow civilians to report sightings of incoming Russian drones and missiles – and hopefully increase the proportion felled before they hit the ground. The app, ePPO, relies on a phone’s GPS and compass, and a user only needs to point their device in the direction of the incoming object and press a button for it to send a location report to the military.
theguardian
News
Brazilian voters go to the polls to choose between Bolsonaro and Lula in the second round: NPR
Eraldo Peres/AP
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilians vote Sunday in a polarizing presidential runoff that pits an incumbent promising to safeguard conservative Christian values against a former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past.
The second round took the form of a close contest between President Jair Bolsonaro and his political enemy, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Both are well-known and controversial political figures who arouse both passion and repugnance.
The vote will determine whether the world’s fourth-largest democracy maintains the same far-right political course or returns a leftist to the top job – and, if the latter, whether Bolsonaro accepts defeat.
More than 120 million Brazilians are expected to vote, but because voting is conducted electronically, the final result is usually available a few hours after polls close in the late afternoon. Most opinion polls have given a lead to da Silva, universally known as Lula, although political analysts agreed the race has become increasingly close in recent weeks.
For months, it appeared da Silva was heading for an easy victory as he stoked nostalgia for his 2003-2010 presidency, when Brazil’s economy was booming and welfare aid helped dozens of million people to join the middle class.
But in the October 2 first-round elections, da Silva finished first among 11 candidates with 48% of the vote, while Bolsonaro was second with 43%, showing that opinion polls significantly underestimated the president’s popularity. . Many Brazilians support Bolsonaro’s defense of conservative social values and he has bolstered his support through vast government spending.
Candidates in Brazil who finish first in the first round tend to win the second round. But political scientist Rodrigo Prando said this campaign was so atypical that a victory for Bolsonaro could not be ruled out. The president won the endorsement of the governors of the three most populous states, and allied politicians scored big victories in the congressional races.
“Politically, Bolsonaro is stronger than anyone imagined,” said Prando, a professor at Mackenzie Presbyterian University in Sao Paulo. “Mathematically, Lula is ahead.”
Twelve gubernatorial races will also be decided, including Brazil’s most populous state, Sao Paulo, the state of Amazonas and the northeastern state of Bahia.
More than 150 million Brazilians are eligible to vote, but around 20% of the electorate abstained in the first round. The Supreme Court issued a ruling allowing state capitals to provide free public transportation on election day, and da Silva and Bolsonaro focused on turnout.
The candidates have offered few proposals for the country’s future beyond asserting that they will pursue a large social protection program for the poor, despite very limited fiscal space in the future. They railed against each other and launched online smear campaigns – with many more attacks coming from within Bolsonaro’s camp.
His four years in office were marked by proclaimed conservatism and the defense of traditional Christian values. He claimed without any evidence that da Silva’s return to power would usher in communism, the legalization of drugs, abortion, and the persecution of churches.
Da Silva focused on Bolsonaro’s widely criticized handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the president failed to care for the most needy members of society. And he painted Bolsonaro as an opponent of the Amazon rainforest, given that he disgraced environmental authorities and presided over a surge in deforestation.
In campaign videos, da Silva has also targeted Bolsonaro for instigating a policy funneling billions to lawmakers for pet projects in return for political support. It is called the “secret budget”, due to a lack of transparency on the end uses of the money, and da Silva said he had exhausted funds for major social spending.
But for many, the record of da Silva’s Workers’ Party is equally off-putting. A sprawling investigation revealed the party’s involvement in sweeping corruption scandals that have ensnared politicians and senior executives.
Da Silva himself was imprisoned for 19 months for corruption and money laundering. The Supreme Court overturned his convictions in 2019, on the grounds that the judge was biased and colluded with prosecutors. That didn’t stop Bolsonaro from reminding voters of the convictions. Da Silva’s potential election would be tantamount to letting a thief return to the scene of the crime, the president has warned.
The president’s formidable digital mobilization has been on display in recent days as his campaign introduces new – and unproven – allegations of possible electoral manipulation. It has rekindled fears that Bolsonaro could challenge the election results if he loses – just like former US President Donald Trump, whom he admires.
For months, he claimed the country’s electronic voting machines were prone to fraud, though he never presented evidence, even after the election authority gave him a deadline to do so.
More recently, the allegations centered on airtime for political ads. Bolsonaro’s campaign claimed that radio stations aired no more than 150,000 election spots and suggested this may have been the result of an intentionally malicious effort to damage his candidacy. The election authority declined to open an investigation, citing lack of evidence.
“We don’t know if this result will be challenged or not, and to what extent,” said Carlos Melo, professor of political science at Insper University in Sao Paulo. “It’s a very difficult second round and a very tense Sunday, and the tensions could continue beyond today.”
NPR News
News
Halloween brings back good memories | gardening tips
JOn the eve of Halloween, my thoughts return to the past. It’s been 15 years since we organized a children’s party to mark the presentation of the first Observer organic allocation. The paths of the plot were lined with pumpkins. California baker Claire Ptak prepared trays of delicious marshmallow treats for us.
We had been gardening for a year, digging up tons of organic matter, digging up bricks and broken glass. We worked with a local school gardening club and watched them grow too.
“Where are the spice flowers, Allan?” asked one of the children, transfixed by the taste of the nasturtium. But we were at the end of October and it was time to return the plot, now productive, to its tenant. Later, we started helping out on a nearby housing estate.
I had first met Howard Sooley when he was a photographer for Monty Don’s Observer column. I have long enjoyed his work with Derek Jarman. How his photos of Prospect Cottage helped change the way we think about what a garden could be.
This month also marks our 16th anniversary of working on a housing estate together. His infant daughters, Nancy and Rose, have moved on to other interests, but Howard and I meet at the field most weeks, early in the morning.
We traveled together by train to Varanasi. We saw the Northern Lights. But the moments I cherish the most are the calm days at dawn on a small plot near Hampstead Heath, a few packets of seed in our pockets.
We were exiled from the housing estates around this time last year, returning to fresh ground in late spring. It has grown well. The plot full of colors; the ghosts of the past exorcised.
This weekend we will transplant our winter sowing. We will reveal the last corn of the end of summer. We will share the last pumpkin. We’ll take him home.
Allan Jenkins’ Plot 29 (4th Estate, £9.99) is out now. Order it for £8.49 at guardianbookshop.com
Follow Allan on Instagram @allanjenkins21
theguardian
