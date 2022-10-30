Itaewon, a hub for foreigners long known for its proximity to a major US military base – and now identified with Seoul’s Halloween mob that claimed more than 150 lives – has long held a special place in history. of the South Korean capital.
South Korean president declares period of mourning after more than 150 dead in Halloween stampede
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered a period of national mourning on Sunday after at least 153 people were killed in a stampede in Seoul.
The crowd rush happened during the Halloween festivities as a massive crowd stormed down a narrow alley, crushing those in the middle of the group. Mourners laid flowers at the scene hours after first responders described carrying body after body out of the alley, finding few people alive.
Seoul officials have received more than 350 missing person reports following the tragedy.
“It’s truly tragic,” Yoon said in a statement. “A tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul last night.
NORTH KOREA LAUNCHES BALLISTIC MISSILE TOWARDS EASTERN WATERS, SOUTH KOREA SAYS
Interior Minister Lee Sang-min confirmed that 90% of the victims had been identified by Sunday morning, according to Reuters.
Crowds gathered at the Hannam-dong community center in Seoul to learn the fate of loved ones who had gone missing. One person reportedly fell to their knees and cried after speaking with officials.
Those killed in the incident were overwhelmingly young, most in their twenties and some even teenagers. Halloween is a massive event for nightclubs and restaurants in Seoul, generating large crowds every year.
Officials say an additional 82 people were injured in the stampede, 19 of whom suffered serious injuries.
CHILD DEATHS FROM ACUTE KIDNEY INJURIES RISE TO 133 IN INDONESIA
Yoon’s office ordered flags for half the staff and said the government would pay medical expenses for the injured and funeral expenses for those who were killed.
Chilling social media footage showed crowds of people trapped and pressed together in the narrow alley as bystanders and first responders tried to free people.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
President Biden offered his condolences to South Korea in a statement.
“We mourn with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to all who were injured,” Biden said. “The Alliance between our two countries has never been more vibrant or more vital – and the bonds between our peoples are stronger than ever. The United States stands with the Republic of Korea at this tragic time.”
Reuters contributed to this report.
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
SEOUL, South Korea — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
Witnesses said the crowd surge Saturday night in the Itaewon area caused “a hell-like” chaos as people fell on each other “like dominoes.” Some people were bleeding from their noses and mouths while being given CPR, witnesses said, while others clad in Halloween costumes continued to sing and dance nearby, possibly without knowing the severity of the situation.
“I still can’t believe what has happened. It was like a hell,” said Kim Mi Sung, an official at a nonprofit organization that promotes tourism in Itaewon.
Kim said she performed CPR on 10 people who were unconscious and nine of them were declared dead on the spot. Kim said the 10 were mostly women wearing witch outfits and other Halloween costumes.
As of Sunday evening, officials put the death toll at 153 and the number of injured people at 133. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the death count could further rise as 37 of the injured people were in serious conditions.
Ken Fallas, a Costa Rican architect who went Itaewon with expat friends, used his smartphone to film video showing unconscious people being carried out from the alley as others shouted for help. He said the loud music made things more chaotic.
“When we just started to move forward, there was no way to go back,” Fallas said. “We didn’t hear anything because the music was really loud. Now, I think that was one of the main things that made this so complicated.”
Ninety-seven of the dead were women and 56 were men. More than 80% of the dead are in their 20s and 30s, but at least four were teenagers. At least 20 of the dead are foreigners from China, Russia, Iran and elsewhere. There is one American among the dead, the Interior Ministry said in a release.
An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began. The South Korean government had eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months.
Witnesses said the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel swiftly.
Authorities said thousands of people have called or visited a nearby city office, reporting missing relatives and asking officials to confirm whether they were among those injured or dead after the crush.
The bodies of the dead were being kept at 42 hospitals in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province, according to Seoul City, which said it will instruct crematories to burn more bodies per day as part of plans to support funeral proceedings.
Around 100 businesses in the Hamilton Hotel area have agreed to shut down their shops through Monday to reduce the number of partygoers who would come to the streets through Halloween day.
While Halloween isn’t a traditional holiday in South Korea — where children rarely go trick-or-treating — it’s still a major attraction for young adults, and costume parties at bars and clubs have become hugely popular in recent years.
Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of U.S. military forces in South Korea operated for decades before moving out of the capital in 2018, is an expat-friendly district known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants. It’s the city’s marquee Halloween destination.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a one-week national mourning period on Sunday and ordered flags at government buildings and public offices to fly at half-staff. During a televised speech, Yoon said supporting the families of the victims, including their funeral preparations, and the treatment of the injured would be a top priority for his government.
He also called for officials to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident and review the safety of other large cultural and entertainment events to ensure they proceed safely.
“This is really devastating. The tragedy and disaster that need not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul amid Halloween (celebrations),” Yoon said during the speech. “I feel heavy hearted and cannot contain my sadness as a president responsible for the people’s lives and safety.”
After the speech, Yoon visited the Itaewon alley where the disaster occurred. Local TV footage showed Yoon inspecting the alley filled with trash and being briefed by emergency officials.
It was not immediately clear what led the crowd to surge into the narrow, downhill alley. One survivor said many people fell and toppled one another “like dominoes” after they were pushed by others.
The survivor, surnamed Kim, said they were trapped for about an hour and a half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!” and others were short of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.
Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said that bodies were being sent to hospitals or a gym, where bereaved family members could identify them.
World leaders offered condolences, including Pope Francis.
“We pray the Risen Lord also for those — especially young people — who died last night in Seoul, due to the tragic consequences of a sudden crush,” Francis said after his Sunday’s Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square, inviting the crowd to pray for the victims.
Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, tweeted that reports of the disaster were “heartbreaking” and said Washington “stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with any support it needs.”
Among the 20 foreigners who died are four from China; three from Russia; two from Iran; and one each from Vietnam, Austria, Norway, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka and the United States, the Interior Ministry said. It added the nationalities of the four other foreigners have been confirmed.
Some local media said the tally of foreign dead rose to 26. France and Thailand each said one and Japan said two of their nationals had also died during the Itaewon disaster, but the South Korean Interior Ministry couldn’t immediately confirm the report.
The last South Korean disaster this deadly also hit young people the hardest. In April 2014, 304 people, mostly high school students, died in a ferry sinking. The sinking exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures. It was partially blamed on excessive and poorly fastened cargo and a crew poorly trained for emergency situations.
Saturday’s deaths will likely draw public scrutiny of what government officials have done to improve public safety standards since the ferry disaster.
This was the deadliest crushing disaster in South Korean history. In 2005, 11 people were killed and around 60 others were injured at a pop concert in the southern city of Sangju.
In 1960, 31 people died after being crushed on the stairs of a train station as large crowds rushed to board a train during the Lunar New Year holidays.
It was also Asia’s second major crushing disaster in a month. On Oct. 1, police in Indonesia fired tear gas at a soccer match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators attempted to flee.
More than 1,700 response personnel from across the country were deployed to the streets to help the wounded, including about 520 firefighters, 1,100 police officers and 70 government workers. The National Fire Agency separately said in a statement that officials were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.
Associated Press writers Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Giada Zampano in Rome and Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.
Members of Congress voice support for Paul Pelosi after violent attack
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive on the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
Members of Congress continued Sunday to voice their support for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, after he was violently attacked by an intruder with a hammer on Friday.
The 82-year-old underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, a Pelosi spokesperson said.
The Speaker of the House, a California Democrat, was in Washington, DC, at the time of the incident, authorities said.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that while people can have heated discussions about political issues, the violence must stop.
“It’s disgusting. This violence is horrific,” Scott said. “This thing has to stop.”
David DePape, 42, has been identified by police as the suspect who wielded a hammer during the attack on Paul Pelosi.
He reportedly sought out the Speaker of the House, shouting, “Where’s Nancy, where’s Nancy?” before attacking her husband, a source told NBC.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that Speaker Pelosi has been vilified and faced threats for years, and that it’s clear that “the vicious attack “was meant for him.
“I think it’s really important for people to realize that it’s not just this moment of this horrific attack, but that we’ve seen the violence perpetrated throughout our political system,” Klobuchar said.
There are different levels of protection for members of Congress, and Klobuchar said there may be ways to allow all members to obtain protection, even if they are not in line for direct succession to the Presidency.
In her first public comment since the assault, Speaker Pelosi said in a statement on Saturday that she was “heartbroken” and “traumatized” by the attack, but that her husband’s condition ” continues to improve.”
“Know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many members of Congress is a comfort to our family and helps Paul move forward in his recovery,” she said in the statement.
DePape is charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and other crimes in the attack, police said.
The felony charges will be presented on Monday and DePape is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said. said on Twitter.
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing.
It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23.
The increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
Although the advertised top prize will be an estimated $1 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Monday’s drawing will be an estimated $497.3 million.
Players who missed out on the latest grand prize in the 30-year-old lottery shouldn’t immediately toss away their receipts.
A Florida ticket holder matched all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing and increased the prize to $2 million by including the game’s “Power Play” feature. Six tickets won a $1 million prize by matching five white balls, including two in California, two in Michigan, one in Maryland and one in Texas.
Another 17 tickets won a $150,000 prize while there were 80 winners of $50,000 each. More than 3.8 million tickets won cash prizes totaling above $38 million, Powerball said.
It has been nearly three months since anyone hit all six numbers and took the lottery’s top prize, with a $206.9 million jackpot win in Pennsylvania on Aug. 3. Thanks to Powerball’s long odds of one in 292.2 million, there have now been 37 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
German official offers controversial solution to gas crisis – media – RT Business News
Finance Minister Christian Lindner calls for natural gas to come from Germany through hydraulic fracturing
Germany should look into the issue of domestic shale gas production using fracking, which is currently banned in the country, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in an interview with the Funke media group, quoted by CASS.
The technology extracts oil and gas from shale rock by breaking it down with pressurized liquid, including water and chemicals. The technique has been used in Germany since the 1960s to extract natural gas from conventional reserves, including sandstones and carbonate stones. About a third of the natural gas produced in the country comes from reserves exploited by fracking.
However, “unconventional fracturing” in shale and coal seams, which uses horizontal drilling techniques, was placed under a moratorium in 2011 and then largely banned in Germany due to environmental risks such as water pollution and earthquakes .
“We have large gas fields in Germany which can be extracted without endangering drinking water”, Lindner said. “It would be rather irresponsible to refrain from fracking because of ideological commitments.”
According to the manager, production is possible “several” areas, as Germany is able to meet relatively large needs from its own sources, which would be useful in view of the situation throughout the world.
The call comes amid an unprecedented energy crisis stemming from a cut in energy imports from Russia, once the bloc’s biggest supplier. The conflict in Ukraine has led to an all-out sanctions war against Moscow, targeting commodities such as oil and gas, and contributing to soaring energy prices in the EU and around the world.
In April, German Vice Chancellor and Energy Minister Robert Habeck rejected the idea of extracting shale gas in Germany by hydraulic fracturing due to environmental concerns. He pointed out that it would take years before it was possible to obtain the necessary permits and establish production using the method.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th player in NBA history to score 20,000 points in 129-124 loss to Chicago Bulls – The Mercury News
With a signature midrange jumper, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan joined an elite group of NBA players in the first quarter against the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday.
The basket marked DeRozan’s 20,000th career point in 14 seasons. He finished with 33 points, but the Bulls lost 129-124 after overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit despite the absence of All-Star Zach LaVine.
The performance still placed DeRozan among just 49 other players who reached the milestone, including Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James.
The moment was met with an immediate timeout from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who joined the crowd at the AT&T Center to congratulate their former star.
“I never really looked at records or milestones,” DeRozan said after Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. “I just go out there and compete. When it happens, you are aware that it is a reality. Especially being a basketball addict that I am – 20,000 doesn’t happen too often. To be in this position is definitely insane.
He could have hit the mark Wednesday at the United Center with a 24-point performance — a reasonable number for DeRozan, who is averaging 22 points per game this season. He dropped seven points, settling instead for a win over the Indiana Pacers.
“It wasn’t one of those things where I was determined or I woke up this morning saying, ‘I have to do this,’” DeRozan said. “It will happen every time it happens. I just wanted to play to win. That was what it was going to be.
Instead, DeRozan took the leap in a city that changed the trajectory of his career. Toronto may have been the city where DeRozan established himself as an NBA star, but San Antonio is where he reinvented himself. Even when he felt overlooked in the small market, DeRozan said he always felt loved by the fan base and the city.
Those three seasons in San Antonio were defined by the presence of Popovich, who guided DeRozan as much off the field as on it.
The pair remain close, making Friday’s story moment even more special for DeRozan, although he joked that Popovich could put him in Box-1 – defensive cover designed to keep the top scorer out of a team to shoot – just to play with him.
“(DeMar is) a beautiful, wonderful human being,” Popovich said before the game. “One of the best I’ve ever coached. He’s just a lovely man.
Spurs’ Keldon Johnson tied DeRozan with 33 points, and Jakob Poeltl added 21 points and 13 rebounds. Coby White scored 19 points and Andre Drummond had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls, who got 57 points from their bench.
LaVine sat out for what the team called “left knee management” as the veteran continues to recover from surgery this offseason. He is scheduled to play Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center.
Reaching 20,000 points is just the latest in a long list of accomplishments for DeRozan, who last season broke a Chamberlain record with seven straight games by scoring 35+ points and shooting 50% or better after being became the first NBA player to win the game. buzzer-drummers on consecutive nights.
His Bulls teammates believe DeRozan will be remembered as one of the best in NBA history.
“I’ve said it before – I think DeMar DeRozan is a Hall of Famer,” LaVine said after Wednesday’s game.
DeRozan realized he was nearing the milestone in the final weeks of last season. At the time, it struck him – as a reminder of his longevity in the league and a sign of his success. But DeRozan said records and milestones are not his goal.
“Any day that I can come to work and put on an NBA jersey, I’m beyond grateful,” DeRozan said. “I tell a lot of young guys that – some of my favorite players that I grew up watching, I had the opportunity to play against them when they came out. It put a lot of things into perspective for me. I remember being a rookie, and wondering where I would be 14 years later, I would have no idea.
“To be here again playing at a high level, having fun – it’s been an honor for me. Every time I get the chance to play basketball, it’s refreshing for me.
Itaewon, scene of Seoul’s Halloween crowd crush, has a complex history
How and where the Seoul crash happened
As late as the 1990s and early 2000s, the neighborhood was known for counterfeit designer goods and as a red light district largely supported by US troops. But in the years since, it has reinvented itself as a nightlife hub. It caters to a large contingent of foreigners and expats, reflecting global influences and values. This is Seoul’s most international neighborhood, with trendy lounges, bars, and cafes inspired by locations in the United States, Europe, and Russia.
More liberal societal attitudes are also present in Itaewon, especially regarding sexuality. The neighborhood includes gay clubs, in a country where homosexuality remains taboo. The internationally acclaimed Korean drama “Itaewon Class,” set there, has a black character and a trans character, racial diversity, and gender fluidity that is largely absent from other South Korean entertainment.
Here’s what causes crowd crushes like the deadly one in Seoul
“For people in Seoul, it’s kind of a tourist spot,” said Woo, a gaming executive who frequents hotspots there for business. He spoke on the condition that only his last name be used because his company did not allow him to speak to reporters. “A lot of Koreans who hang out in Itaewon will mingle with international people and in a way put aside their Korean identity. I bet a lot of young Koreans who were there last night weren’t from Seoul.
The attractions of Itaewon are similar to those of Times Square. About 100,000 people flocked to the district on Saturday to celebrate Halloween – an imported holiday increasingly popular with young South Koreans.
The celebrations were the first large-scale events since the coronavirus pandemic triggered cancellations and strict social distancing measures.
Many of the neighborhood’s alleys are steep, some with steps, sandwiched between large, gleaming storefronts like Lululemon’s. But as huge crowds jostled through the same narrow hallways that give the neighborhood its charm, there was a crush. Footage from the scene suggests the neighborhood has been unable to cope with the volume of revelers.
The disaster happened in a steep alley next to the Hamilton Hotel, which sits above a major subway station. Through its iterations, the Hamilton has remained a popular meeting place for people who then head elsewhere. When trains arrive at rush hour, they can send waves of people onto streets already full of revelers.
Jennifer Hassan, Joyce Sohyun Lee, Adam Taylor, Tim Meko and Harry Stevens contributed to this report.
washingtonpost
