The electric Pininfarina Battista costs $2 million. Here’s what it gets you



Greenwich, Connecticut

CNN

The Pininfarina Battista is an amazing car. Its base price of $2.2 million is shocking, but so are its capabilities. With a maximum output of 1,900 horsepower from four electric motors, Automobili Pininfarina claims it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than two seconds. It probably took you longer to read that sentence.

If anyone still needs convincing that electric cars don’t have to be boring devices, the Battista makes a compelling, albeit expensive, argument. It has all the elements of a supercar – power, prestige and price – but with extra-large portions of each. It’s an eye-catching, wallet-straining, jaw-dropping all-wheel-drive thrill ride.

I was driving along a narrow, winding asphalt road strewn with autumn leaves in a green Battista when a flashback hit me. I had traveled very similar roads not far away about seven years previously when driving a 1969 Lamborghini Miura.

The memory was ironic in addition to being quite amazing. The Miura is widely regarded as the first modern supercar. It had a 12-cylinder engine mounted near its two seats instead of under the hood, as in most cars. It was a design that until the Miura had been largely reserved for racing cars, not sports cars intended for street driving. Now this structure is common to a number of expensive high-performance cars.

Just as Lamborghini changed everything in the 1960s, Pininfarina’s car could also mark the dawn of a new era. The Battista is one of the first cars to bring the era of gas-powered supercars to what will likely be its eventual end. Electric power promises more acceleration and power without exhaust emissions and, for better or worse, without the cacophony of a V12. But current Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said a true electric supercar is not possible with today’s technology. Plug-in hybrids, sure, but not entirely battery-powered. Batteries, especially those that would give usable range, are simply too heavy to make a supercar really great, the argument goes.

The Pininfarina Battista puts his skepticism to the test, but I’m afraid Winkelmann may be right. At least for now.

The all-electric Battista was designed and assembled by a spin-off from the better-known Pininfarina design firm, which has been making bodies of beautiful Ferraris for decades. The car is named after founder Battista “Pinin” Farina. (His nickname became part of the company name, and later the family name.) It even outperforms the turbocharged 16-cylinder Bugattis. The motors and batteries were developed with Rimac, the Croatian electric supercar company that partly sold off to Bugatti’s parent company Volkswagen, and has now merged with Bugatti to create Bugatti-Rimac.

The Battista is quite beautiful to look at, as it should be since it bears the name Pininfarina. The car I tested, the first of what should be 150 production cars, had shimmering green paint with gold flecks sprayed on its elegantly curved body.

The interior of the car is also very nice. Buyers can choose any number of colors, including, if they choose, driver and passenger seats in different colors. In this particular car, the cabin was upholstered in tan leather matched with a custom luggage set. As with many new electric models, the Battista’s interior doesn’t have many buttons and switches, instead using touchscreens to control functions such as seat and steering wheel adjustments.

A button on the driver’s side door let me switch between the car’s basic drive modes. There’s the more laid-back Calma, which limited power to just 670 horsepower – not a big deal, I suppose, but still enough to get the car to 200 km/h – and only the front wheels are powered at less that the accelerator pedal is not correctly crushed. Then, in increasing levels of power and performance, there’s Pura, Energica (essentially the sport mode) and, finally, Furiosa, a track mode in which nearly 1,900 horsepower is available if you find a place to use it all. that.

In terms of outright performance, the Battista delivers a remarkable experience. It accelerates with shocking brutality. It turns well and feels balanced, at least at less than extreme speeds. The steering is quick and responsive and a little heavy but, oddly, lacks feel at the same time. I felt bumps and pavement imperfections through the steering, but there wasn’t much tactile sense of what the car was actually doing.

All in all, it’s fun but it lacks a certain completeness, a singularity that I experienced when, in a very nice car, all the pieces fit together. Driving a really good Lamborghini, Ferrari or McLaren – rolling down a long straight stretch of road and then circling around a bend like you’re swinging on a pendulum – doesn’t sound like “I’m driving this car and it’s fast and powerful. The feeling is: “I am fast and powerful. Everything seems centered on you, the driver. The experience in the Battista felt less immediate and organic. I was distinctly driving a machine and this machine was quite distinct from me.

I could blame the lack of engine sound, but I’ve driven countless electric cars before, including cars like the blazingly fast all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S. fun. In all honesty, I’ve driven the Taycan longer and on better roads, so it’s not a scientific comparison of smiles per mile, but there were plenty of smiles.

The heart-rending sound of the V12 internal combustion engine is great, but electric cars can provide their own kind of excitement thanks to their quick throttle-pedal response. The Battista has that, that’s for sure. Controlling extraneous sounds when there is no engine noise to mask it is a challenge, however. In the Battista, road noises and various random clicks and buzzes from the electric motors filled the cabin. Pininfarina created an artificial roar to compensate for the lack of engine sound, but it was often hard to hear or notice.

Pininfarina also set the bar high, calling the Battista a hyper-GT. GT stands for Grand Touring. A GT car is supposed to have outstanding performance combined with comfort for long high-speed drives in the countryside. A GT is generally more laid-back than a pure supercar, but it’s a balance that can be difficult to achieve. The best example of a true hyper-GT is the Bugatti Chiron, a car powered by copious amounts of premium gasoline. Even the cheapest Bugatti costs about $1 million more than the Battista, but the Bugatti experience is far more enjoyable.

For that matter, even the fairly aggressive modern supercars from Lamborghini, Ferrari and McLaren – those with fenders at the back and seats inches from the road – offer a more relaxed experience in their boulevard cruising modes than the Battista, and at a fraction of the price. In its front-drive Calma mode, the Battista still felt edgy and rough.

Part of the challenge, Automobili Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson later explained to me, is all that weight. The Battista’s big batteries weigh a lot, so keeping the car’s overall weight to something reasonable meant leaving out things like a lot of sound insulation. Plus, controlling so much weight when, even in its quietest mode, this car can potentially go really fast, meant that the rather harsh suspension I complained about was needed.

In the end, Lamborghini’s Winkelmann might be right. Batteries can deliver ridiculous amounts of speed and power, but not the full experience. Back in the days of Lamborghini’s first supercars in the 1960s and 1970s, cars like the Miura, speed and power were all you could expect. The Miura was exciting, but no pleasure cruise. But things have improved since then, and the driving experience in even the most aggressive cars has improved dramatically.

Maybe electric supercars are having their Miura moment. It’s still early days, but things will probably get better.