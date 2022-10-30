News
The pros and cons of the Mets signing Aaron Judge
About an hour after Aaron Judge made the final out of the 2022 season at Yankee Stadium, he was asked about what comes next. He didn’t have much of an answer, which did nothing to satisfy the angry fans in New York, the hopeful Mets fans in Queens and the eager fans in his home state of California.
“No, not at all,” Judge said after the Yankees were swept by the Astros in the ALCS on Sunday night. “I’ve got plenty of time to figure that out.”
The outfielder is about to become the top free agent on the market this winter. With the Mets and Yankees doing something of a role reversal in recent years, there has been plenty of speculation that he’s headed to the big-spending team in Queens.
There is a lot to like about Judge in a Mets uniform, namely the prolific power bat he brings. To be clear, every team in the league should do their due diligence on a player like Judge. The price tag would likely preclude teams like the Oakland A’s and Tampa Bay Rays but Judge is a tremendous talent so every front office should, at the very least, kick the tires on him and examine whether or not he would be a fit for their club. His 36.7 fWAR ranks No. 1 for all qualified players since 2017.
We’ll look at the pros and cons of Judge going to the Mets but first we have to start with what his next contract might look like.
Judge turned down a $213.5 million, seven-year contract in the spring, which sent the message that he wants to be among the highest-paid players in baseball because he believes he is one of the best players in baseball. It was a gamble, but he chose to bet on himself.
Then he hit 62 home runs in the regular season and proved that he is among the upper echelon of elite players.
So what would it take to get him? At 30, he’s probably going to want career security, which means long term. Let’s say eight years. And if he didn’t take $30.5 per year in the spring, he certainly isn’t going to be accepting anything less now, so let’s ballpark it in the $40 million average annual value range.
PROS
Judge will hit 40-50 home runs per year, if not more. He has a career OPS of .977, a career OBP of .394 and he puts the ball in play with a career BABIP of .345. These are three metrics the Mets value highly with general manager Billy Eppler citing on-base numbers frequently in his postseason press conference a few weeks ago.
The Mets want to make pitchers work and value hitters who can take a lot of pitches, make hard contact and draw walks. Judge does all of this and adds a huge power element that the Mets badly need.
The station-to-station offense failed the Mets late in the regular season and the postseason when they didn’t get the big hits they needed. Starling Marte’s injury practically broke the Mets’ offense and there is an argument to be made that one player like that shouldn’t affect the rest of the lineup. Judge would make the Mets’ offense significantly more imposing.
The addition of Judge would directly impact Marte, the Mets’ current right fielder. He could slide back to center field, where he played before coming to the Mets.
CONS
According to a source, owner Steve Cohen is not interested in poaching players from the Yankees. But there are other items in the con category.
The Mets’ payroll is expected to exceed $300 million next season, but they have several holes to fill with so many players leaving in free agency, including ace Jacob deGrom. Sure, Cohen could probably give deGrom and Judge $40 million each next year if he really wanted to, but that might mean fewer dollars left to replace three starting pitchers, a closer and a handful of relievers.
The Mets would like to bring back deGrom, closer Edwin Diaz and possibly center fielder Brandon Nimmo. Bringing in Judge would eliminate the possibility of bringing back all three.
It should be noted that Judge’s postseason numbers have not matched his regular season numbers, but he will help a team get to the postseason. He owns a career line of .211/.310/.462 with a .772 OPS and 13 home runs in 12 series over six seasons.
If Judge doesn’t want to be a Yankee, then he probably doesn’t want to be in New York. Much has been made about fans in the Bronx booing him during the postseason but Mets fans booed Max Scherzer in his Wild Card start. The fanbases are different, but ultimately the market and the expectations are largely the same.
No one seems to know what, exactly, Judge and deGrom are looking for. There is speculation that both want to be closer to their respective homes but the only thing we know for sure is that they want to win. But it sounds like Judge isn’t in a hurry to figure it out.
“I’ve never been in this spot before,” Judge said. “So I don’t have the answers.”
‘Robust protocols’ in place, says Gove amid reports of Liz Truss phone hacking | Michel Gove
Michael Gove pointedly refused to deny a report that Liz Truss’ home phone was potentially hacked by Russian agents, as Labor accused the government of “not taking national security seriously enough”.
Gove, returned to the cabinet this week by Rishi Sunak as upgrade secretary, said he could not discuss possible security breaches, but insisted there were “robust protocols ” in place on such matters.
The Mail on Sunday said agents who hacked into Truss’ personal phone when she was foreign secretary would have gained access to secret exchanges with other nations, as well as private conversations with Kwasi Kwarteng, who was later its chancellor when she was in No 10.
Asked about the allegations, Gove told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge program on Sunday: ‘I don’t know the full details of the security breach, if any, that took place. What I do know is that the government has very robust protocols in place to ensure that individuals are protected, but also that government security and national security are also protected.
Asked about reports that the incident was covered up by Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, with Truss partly concerned that the revelation could damage his bid to succeed Boris Johnson, Gove said: “I’m sure Liz at both as Foreign Secretary and as Prime Minister will have followed the advice given to him by the intelligence and security communities.
Speaking after Gove, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the return of Suella Braverman as home secretary by Sunak, just six days after Truss sacked her for security breaches, highlighted a broader lack of seriousness about security.
“All of this just raises questions about how the government isn’t taking national security seriously enough,” Cooper told the Ridge show.
“The problem is that the person who should be reassuring that the government has a grip, the person who should be doing interviews this morning about all of this, is Home Secretary Suella Braverman, and she cannot do that. because it is still unable to answer questions about its own serious flaws and security breaches.
Braverman was fired by Truss after it emerged the then Home Secretary had used a personal email to send sensitive government information on immigration policy to a Tory MP. She accidentally copied the message to another MP’s aide, who alerted Number 10.
Cooper said the Labor Party wanted to know if Braverman had been involved in previous security breaches and wanted any information uncovered by Case and the Cabinet Office more broadly to be sent to the House Intelligence and Security Committee, which oversees matters. of security.
“We repeatedly asked if the Home Secretary used his home phone to send other government documents,” Cooper said. “There are also questions as to whether she has been the subject of an investigation or other security leaks.
“It’s just irresponsible. You can’t have a Home Secretary who the Security Service doesn’t trust, who isn’t entrusted with important government information.
Asked about Braverman, Gove said the Home Secretary was “a top notch and top politician”.
He said: “She acknowledged that a mistake had been made. She works hard to make our borders safer and police more effective. She is a valued member of the firm and someone I admire and appreciate.
In a subsequent interview with BBC One’s Sunday show with Laura Kuenssberg, Gove appeared to partly blame the media for focusing too much on the issue of Braverman’s security breach, and said the very fact that it had been sent back to the government should reassure people enough.
While saying he did not wish to criticize journalists, Gove said “it becomes a distraction if people ask these questions”.
When asked how people could be sure she was not compromised by her approach to the role, Gove added: ‘By definition Suella’s return to power is a sign of confidence on the part of the government as a whole that it is equipped, ready and more than capable of facing the task ahead.
Texas deputy hospitalized after alleged speeding, drunk driver crashed into patrol vehicle
A crash involving a speeding drunk driver landed two people, including a deputy, in a Southeast Texas Hospital over the weekend.
An on-duty Harris County deputy was driving north on Tomball Parkway shortly after 11 p.m. Friday when the patrol vehicle ended up in the back, FOX 26 Houston reports.
The deputy, who has not been identified, was not answering any calls at the time of the crash, the outlet said.
Witnesses said an unidentified man driving a white Mercedes was speeding down the highway before hitting the deputy’s vehicle.
FLORIDA OFFICER GETS BETWEEN DRUNK DRIVER and runners in 10K, DASHCAM VIDEO SHOWS
Several bystanders allegedly tried to help the deputy, but the deputy told them to help the other driver, who was described as “extremely drunk”.
Harris County Sgt. Bondurant said the deputy was unconscious for a short time afterwards, according to Houston-area news outlet KHOU-TV.
The deputy and the other driver were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. Both are expected to be OK.
NORTH CAROLINA TROOPER USES OWN CAR TO ARREST ALLEGED DRUNK DRIVER
Investigators believe the suspect was traveling over 100 mph when he hit the deputy, KHOU reported.
The deputy had no lights or sirens on and was traveling at around 70mph when the car was struck.
The sheriff’s office said several drunk driving charges were pending.
Liverpool midfielder is ‘bullied’ and Jurgen Klopp’s aging engine room will cost them ‘big trophies’, says Graeme Souness
Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes their midfielder is now being bullied as their poor run continues with a 2-1 loss to Leeds United.
The Reds fell behind on a strike from Rodrigo, following a terrible error from Joe Gomez, and despite an equalizer from Mohamed Salah, Crysencio Summerville handed the victory to the visitors.
Jurgen Klopp’s side had the majority of the game and created chances, although some fell to waster Darwin Nunez, who struggled in front of goal.
But Leeds still managed 14 shots and, crucially, converted two at Anfield, a rare sight in the past five years.
Souness believes the main problem with Klopp’s charges is that they are no longer winning the battle in midfield and are now pushed around by their opponents.
He said: “Liverpool are a mile away from where they have been in recent years.
“They don’t play with the same intensity. I think in many cases tonight Leeds was more than a game for what Liverpool have done to teams for years.
“Liverpool used to bully teams, their teams bullied in midfield. And now they are being bullied.
“They still had enough chances to win the game, the man of the match is a goalkeeper (Meslier) – that tells the story.
“Liverpool aren’t like the team we’ve seen for the last five years. They just don’t have the same intensity. They don’t have it in their legs anymore.
And Souness, who will join White and Jordan in reacting to the weekend action from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, believes their aging engine room will cost them a chance at silverware.
He added: “I think when you look at the midfield. Thiago 31, Henderson 31, Fabinho 29. And after that you have Keita who is around 27, you have Oxlade-Chamberlain who is out and injured at age 29.
“You have Curtis Jones who is 21 and the other young player who started tonight Harvey Elliott is 19.
“Turning back to the start of the season, Jurgen said his midfielder felt vulnerable because of the age group and injury risk.
“We know it’s a very tough league to play in and nine months can be a long time, so expecting the two young guys to come in and guide you through most of the season is a big ask.
“I’ve been saying this since the start of the season, the midfield they have now is no longer the midfield that’s going to win them the big trophies.”
US rushes to assess new threats to lawmakers after Pelosi assault – POLITICO
Law enforcement officials across the country are working to assess threats of physical assault against politicians or election officials in the coming days, according to two local officials and two other people familiar with the matter.
The growing anxiety comes just a day after President Nancy Pelosi’s husband was violently attacked in his San Francisco home. The alleged perpetrator, David DePape, reportedly entered the house in an attempt to locate the speaker, who was in Washington DC at the time. The resulting attack sent shockwaves through California and the nation’s capital and raised tough questions about mounting threats against politicians and precautions. taken to protect them.
Now law enforcement officials are trying to figure out whether there could be other threats to figures involved in politics – and the scale of those threats – particularly in the run-up to the November 8 election. .
Growing anxiety among local law enforcement comes just a day after the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Capitol Police and the National Counterterrorism Center issued an intelligence bulletin, first reported by POLITICO, outlining how violent extremists could pose a threat to intermediaries, including election workers.
“There have been a significant number of recent violent attacks motivated by political rhetoric and socio-political narratives promoted on extremist forums. The attack on Mr. Pelosi is just another on a growing list,” said John Cohen, the former counterterrorism chief at DHS. “These people are troubled and angry people who try to justify violence to express their anger. They consume online content uploaded by domestic and foreign threat actors. »
A person with direct knowledge of the law enforcement conversations said groups and organizations, including local law enforcement agencies that specialize in domestic threats, lobbied the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI for more information to discuss the current climate, which they say is unprecedented in the danger posed to lawmakers. Their concerns only grew as the midterm reviews approached. But there have only been a handful of briefings in recent weeks – many of which focused primarily on cyber threats related to the midterm elections.
“It’s unclear how much these threats of physical violence have increased in recent weeks as we get closer to the midpoints,” the person said. “It would be useful to know that stuff, especially for local law enforcement.”
Department of Homeland Security and FBI spokespersons said their agencies “regularly” share information with local law enforcement and notify them of threats.
Cohen said traditional US intelligence methodologies don’t always capture the kinds of domestic threats posed by people like DePape.
“People who become attackers don’t communicate in the usual way,” he said. “They don’t associate themselves with terrorist organizations or extremist groups. It’s not that they’re not on the radar, it’s that we’re looking at the right radar screen.
A 2021 Brookings Institution study conducted after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol found that conservative websites and political leaders, particularly at the state and local level, “now routinely use rhetoric violent and demonize their political opponents” and that “the inflammatory rhetoric of political leaders against their political opponents” does not “fade away after they are given away.
Federal agents are helping investigate the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband, Paul, which took place at his home in the early hours of Friday morning and left him with a fractured skull.
The FBI confirmed to POLITICO that its San Francisco office is participating in a joint investigation into the attack alongside the San Francisco Police Department and the United States Capitol Police.
Investigative agencies are currently working to determine both the timeline and the motive for the attack. “The FBI provides resources such as investigators and forensic analysis from our Evidence Response Team,” the FBI spokesperson said.
On Capitol Hill, Democrats had long warned that Pelosi, as the subject of relentless Republican attack ads and internet conspiracy theorists, was in particular danger. But there was also a broader concern that modern political and media climates had created a situation in which lawmakers at large were increasingly targeted.
According to the Associated Press, US Capitol police investigated nearly 10,000 threats against members last year, more than double the number in 2018, the last midterm cycle.
“It’s been pretty scary since Jan. 6,” Deputy Chief Whip Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) said. “I had to put extra security measures in place at my house. Of course, what worries us all is that this type of behavior can usually be “contagious”. Terrible.”
“Of course our biggest concern is for Paul’s well-being at this stage,” Kildee said.
Ukraine behind a drone attack in Crimea – NYT – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
It was “the most recent example of Ukrainian forces striking sensitive Russian sites from afar”, the newspaper reported.
The New York Times newspaper said Ukraine was behind a massive but unsuccessful drone attack on the Crimean port city of Sevastopol on Saturday, despite Kyiv officials refusing to claim responsibility for the incident. .
The Russian Defense Ministry also accused the “terrorist attack” on Ukraine, claiming that kyiv forces conducted it under the supervision of British experts. The assault, which involved nine aerial drones and seven naval drones, targeted Russian Black Sea Fleet ships docked in Sevastopol. It was pushed back, with only one ship sustaining minor damage, according to the ministry.
Ukrainian authorities have been reluctant to acknowledge responsibility for the attack. Andrey Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s office, took to Telegram to accuse Russia of “invent terrorist acts in its facilities.”
On Saturday, the NYT devoted an article to the new attack capabilities allegedly obtained by kyiv during the conflict with Russia, saying that these “were on display before dawn on Saturday when Ukrainian drones hit a Russian ship docked in Sevastopol, the home port of the Black Sea Fleet.”
In another article, the newspaper pointed out that the Ukrainian authorities “maintained an official ambiguity policy on strikes from behind the front lines.”
However, he said the attack on Sevastopol “seemed to be the most recent example of Ukrainian forces striking sensitive Russian sites from afar, illustrating how homemade drones and powerful weapons supplied by Western nations gave the Ukrainians capabilities that only the Russians had at the start of the war .”
The newspaper then quoted an unnamed senior Ukrainian official, who claimed that the Russian minesweeper “Ivan Golubtsov” was badly damaged during the drone assault, while another ship, the frigate “Admiral Makarov”, had suffered minor and easily repairable damage.
According to Moscow, Russian ships targeted by Ukrainian drones had been involved in securing the “grain corridor”, which was set up to allow exports of Ukrainian food products from Black Sea ports, according to an agreement reached between Moscow and kyiv with UN and Turkish mediation this summer.
The attack prompted Russia to suspend its participation in the pact indefinitely, prompting an angry reaction from US President Joe Biden, who said the move was “purely outrageous” and that would be “increase starvation.”
Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov responded to Biden by saying the real “scandalous” fact is that Washington again refrained from condemning “the reckless actions of the kyiv regime.”
Antonov also rejected “innuendo” that Russia was causing a world famine, noting that Moscow had repeatedly stressed the importance of supplying the poorest countries with agricultural products.
On Saturday, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said Moscow was ready to provide up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to poor countries for free over the next four months, with help from Turkey.
Geno Smith flourishing in Seattle five years after ugly Giants experience
The public backlash to Eli Manning’s benching, to Geno Smith’s one and only start for the Giants on Dec. 3, 2017, will always stand as one of the darker moments in the franchise’s history.
There was real sentiment among some NFL people who matter — not just fans — that the situation was made worse by ending Manning’s 210 consecutive games streak for Smith in particular.
That was not only ignorant in the wake of Smith becoming the first — and still only — Black quarterback to ever start an NFL regular season game for the Giants.
It ignored Smith’s respectable performance in that 24-17 loss and could have soiled his reputation for good as the second New York football team to wash its hands of him — albeit for far fewer valid reasons than the Jets had.
To Smith’s credit, he has shown rare poise, patience and resolve in the face of that ugly 2017 hate to gradually rebuild his career five years later as the starting quarterback of the surprising Seattle Seahawks (4-3) against the Giants (6-1) Sunday at Lumen Field.
“He never spoke on it. He was always positive between me, Eli, [head coach] Ben [McAdoo] and everyone in that room,” Giants third-string QB Davis Webb told the Daily News on Thursday of Smith’s reaction to all that nastiness in 2017. “There was nothing negative whatsoever from anybody. Obviously outside the facility, [it] was pretty loud.”
Smith, who leads the NFL completion percentage (73.5%), admirably took the high road on Thursday after beating one former team, the Chargers, and preparing for the Giants.
“I was with those franchises, and they did well by me,” Smith, 32, said in Seattle. “I don’t have any remorse or anything … [My time with the Giants] was short-lived. I was only there for really a year.
“What I can say is I enjoyed my time there, had an opportunity to learn and grow, was able to be under Coach McAdoo and Mr. Jerry Reese, who I owe a lot to,” Smith added of the former Giants GM. “And obviously being able to be in the same room with Eli Manning and to learn from him, learn with him and to compete with him. It was awesome just to be a part of that for a year.”
Smith’s diplomatic recollection of his time in New York is admirable. Part of the reason he genuinely appreciates his Giants experience, though, is that a lot of people here believed in Smith and emboldened his confidence to continue believing in himself.
McAdoo was his No. 1 fan.
“When Coach Mac was let go and left the building, I talked to him before he left, and he had told me he felt like I deserved to play the rest of the season,” Smith told The News in March 2018. “He believed in me. A lot of people did. Guys wanted me to do well. But there are some things that are out of your control.”
What was out of Smith’s control is that co-owner John Mara, who had signed off on Manning’s benching, fired McAdoo and Reese the day after the Raiders loss and reinstalled Manning as starter to placate the angry mob.
“[There were] a lot of speculations and stuff surrounding that game, but for me, like I’ve always been, I was just focused on the game,” Smith said Thursday. “I didn’t really get caught up in anything else.”
The Giants’ email subject line “Geno Smith to Start at QB on Sunday” from Nov. 28, 2017, sadly will forever trigger this fan base even more than the 22-59 record the next five seasons that resulted from clinging to Manning and failing to properly rebuild.
If Smith seeks revenge on Sunday against the Giants, he is not showing it. But he did show some fire post-game in Oakland in 2017 amid all of the rage surrounding his replacement of Manning. He directed it at his former Jets coach Rex Ryan, who had blasted Smith on ESPN the morning of his start in Oakland.
“I did see one of my ex-coaches say he didn’t want me to be his quarterback. And that really upset me, ya know?” Smith said after completing 21-of-34 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown, and two lost fumbles on sacks surrendered by Ereck Flowers and Chad Wheeler. “A guy that we saved his job in 2013 when we fought our ass for him both years. And for him to come out and say that shows you how much of a coward he is.”
Then-Giants tackle Justin Pugh also stood up for Smith against the wave of nastiness.
“[It’s] great to see 10 out there, [but] I feel bad for Geno, too,” Pugh said after Manning was reinstalled as the starter. “He didn’t ask to get put in the situation and a lot of disrespect and hate were thrown his way and it’s just uncalled for. I get everyone wants to support Eli, but by supporting one man to put another man down is just not the way to do it.”
Unforgettably, Smith said after returning to the Giants’ bench: “It’s not one of those things I took personal. I know that it has nothing to do with me, personally, so I’m not going to take it that way and that’s all I can say about that.”
He said “I don’t need any sympathy. I’m built for this.” And that spring, he tripled down on his ultimate aim.
“My goal is to be a franchise quarterback,” he told The News then. “I’m ready to lead. Once I have the opportunity I’ll cherish it, and I’ll take full advantage of it.
“I’m not gonna cry over spilled milk over things I can’t control,” he added. “It just added fuel to fire, made my offseason workouts interesting because I’m working harder. That opportunity was taken away from me for whatever reason, so every time I step on the field or in weight room, that’s my motivation.”
That led Smith to the Chargers for one year, then he found a home in 2018 with Seattle, though his ascent took time.
Fast forward to this fall, and no one foresaw Smith being an upgrade to the recent play of his predecessor, current Denver Broncos starter Russell Wilson. But that’s exactly what he’s been under head coach Pete Carroll and second-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.
Giants secondary coach Jerome Henderson said Friday that on film, he sees Smith “playing at a high level” and “reading the full field.”
“I see a guy who is scanning the entire field, sideline to sideline, and sometimes throwing it to his fifth read,” Henderson said. He also noted that Smith has been poised with a plan when the pocket collapses.
“He could always spin it,” Webb said of his former teammate. “He did with the Jets. He did it here. And he’s doing it there.”
He did it here and, for better and worse, Smith’s lone Giants start will forever be a seminal moment in this organization’s history. Fortunately, some good came out of it:
Smith found the confidence to keep going. And now here he is, with a chance for payback.
