the state wants to “use the coffers” of Agirc-Arrco, denounce parliamentarians – RT in French

A Chicago high school baseball umpire was shot in the face and killed after asking his neighbors not to because he had work the next morning.

Carlso Rivera, 50, was shot dead in the second-story apartment building on North Whipple Street last Sunday night as he went to see his neighbors, ABC 7 reports.

Police said the man reported a strong disturbance that left him unable to sleep, and Rivera was shot in the face and body while exiting his apartment.

He was rushed to Masonic Medical Center in Illinois, where he died.

No arrests have yet been made for the murder as Windy City faces a 39% increase in violent crime.

Rivera (left) was a baseball enthusiast who umpired not only for schools, but also for local teams

Rivera, an umpire at the Illinois High School Association, was an avid baseball player who also umpired for local city teams.

Mourning the loss of his brother, Angel Rosario said his family was heartbroken.

“I know God has a plan, but it’s so hard to believe this was part of it,” Rosario wrote on Rivera’s funeral page. “I pray that God has a special game for him to play in heaven, and that’s why he was called so early.”

Rivera’s son Carlos also posted a photo of his father attending his partner’s baby shower, saying the late referee was thrilled to meet his future granddaughter.

Max Rundberg described Rivera as a hardworking colleague as he mourned him on Twitter.

“When I say a hard working man, I mean a hard working man,” Rundberg wrote. He worked early in the morning and finished his day in the early afternoon and went directly to referee a baseball game afterwards. He would do around 300 games in the spring/summer and fall. We will definitely miss you, Los.

Another said: “A wonderful man who gave so much to the game. I had the privilege of watching many games while he was behind the plate and will always treasure the conversations we had. An optimistic person with a big heart. Condolences to his family.

The murder of the future grandfather came just five days before a seven-year-old boy was shot dead by a stray bullet on Chicago’s West Side.

The shooting erupted around 8:22 p.m. in Humboldt Park on Wednesday and saw at least one bullet pass through the window of the child’s home on the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue.

As gunshots rang out, the so far unidentified child was in the bathroom, police said, as one of the wayward bullets entered the residence, hitting the boy in the stomach .

Still alive, the child was then rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he underwent life-saving surgery.

However, a few hours later, despite the efforts of doctors, the victim would succumb to his injuries and be pronounced dead.

Detectives are currently reviewing private security video in hopes of identifying and locating the perpetrators of the shooting, who remain at large.

The shots are believed to have come from an alley behind the boy’s house, where several bullet casings were found.

The incident is the latest blow to the beleaguered city’s declining image under Lightfoot, which since taking office in late 2019 has seen crime soar to rates not seen in decades.

A seven-year-old boy died after being hit by a stray bullet while washing his hands at his home on Chicago’s West Side, officials said Thursday. Officers are pictured outside the house in Humboldt Park on Wednesday evening

The incident came hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot woke up and offered to give herself an annual pay rise to keep up with inflation. She currently earns over $200,000 a year

Violent crime is still a hot topic in the Windy City

According to the latest statistics from the Chicago Police Department, crimes are still on the rise after a spike in incidents in 2021 and 2020.

Murders have increased by 32% since 2019, with 564 murders recorded since the start of the year – compared to 428 recorded during this period in 2019.

However, killings have fallen slightly since 2020, at the height of the pandemic, when authorities recorded a record 644 killings, a marker that was later surpassed in 2021 with 676 killings.

The number was the most seen since the mid-1990s.

Since then, murders have fallen slightly by 17%, but robbery, robbery and crime in general are all well up on last year – which was one of the worst crimes in all history. from the city.

Shootings in the Windy City are up from the previous weekend, when nine murders and 31 victims were reported.

As of this week, 2,313 shootings have been reported in 2022.