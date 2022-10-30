News
The Vikings have the first chance to prove they are not ‘paper tigers’
Do we believe in the Minnesota Vikings?
They are off to a 5-1 start and are one of four NFL teams with one loss or less heading into Sunday’s home game against the Cardinals (3-4). Still, it looks like one of the quietest 5-1 starts in memory for an NFL team.
That’s because the Vikings have a habit of teasing, especially with quarterback Kirk Cousins. His stats often scream “Pro Bowl,” but when the biggest games come later in the season and in the playoffs, Cousins and the Vikings all too often fall short.
Another factor contributing to the “paper tiger” aura around the Vikings is that they have only played one game against a team currently with a winning record – a 24-7 loss to the Eagles, who happen to be the only remaining undefeated team in the League.
The Vikings’ last four wins have been decided by an average of 5.5 points, and three have required comebacks after fourth-quarter deficits. And, their distance differential with their minus-270 opponents ranks 25th in the league.
So the Vikings were hardly dominant, and they weren’t pretty. But to be fair to Minnesota, winning is all that matters, and they can only play teams on their schedule.
Although the Cardinals have a record below .500, they present a challenge for the Vikings, thanks to elusive quarterback Kyler Murray. Arizona started last season with a 7-0 record, but has gone 7-11 since.
The Cardinals are coming off a 42-34 win over the Saints last week, in which their offense looked rejuvenated by the return of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who completed a six-game suspension for using a banned substance. Hopkins immediately gave Murray and the Cardinals a boost in their highest-scoring game in four years under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Hopkins finished with 10 catches for 103 yards and drew three penalties on New Orleans defensive backs. Since Hopkins was acquired in 2021, the Cardinals are 9-2 when he plays and 5-9 without him.
On the other side of the field, the Vikings have one of the best receivers in the league, Justin Jefferson, who has 46 receptions for 654 yards and two touchdowns this season. Jefferson, in his career, is averaging 94.1 receiving yards per game.
The Vikings are 10th in the NFL in yards per game, but only 20th in yards per passing game — a sign that teams are doing everything they can to keep Jefferson from beating them.
Much of the Vikings’ success has come from new-school head coach Kevin O’Connell, who is very analytical and makes his team excel at the little situational things. He calls it “winning at the margins”.
“I think it comes down to those margins and how can we be good on certain plays and situations that maybe don’t always get talked about on Monday mornings,” O’Connell told reporters. “But they are winning games and winning philosophies for us currently as we continue to move forward. [But] those margins are getting even smaller, and we’re going to have to be a lot better.
One thing O’Connell has discussed with his team is the value of dominating the minutes before halftime. The Vikings lead the NFL with 59 points in the final four minutes of the second quarter. They, too, played well late in the game and rank 5th in the NFL with an average of 8.5 points per fourth quarter.
The Vikings are tied for the second-highest turnover margin in the NFL (plus four) and are tied for the seventh-lowest turnover (six), half of which came in the loss against the Eagles. They’re tied for fifth in takeout (10), and five of those takeouts came in the fourth quarter.
Minnesota is also tied with the Rams for the fewest NFL penalties (28).
So the Vikings excel at the little things, which can turn into bigger things, like a first playoff spot in four years.
‘Best We’ve Ever Seen’ GOP Recruiting Class
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) hopes Republicans will “make history” on Election Day as they hope to take control of the House and Senate, saying Breitbart News Saturday that the GOP’s recruiting class is the “best we’ve ever seen.”
“Were just a short time a way of With a bit of luck manufacturing some the story here,” McCarthy said, explaining how the establishment media has now admitted that the momentum appears to be with Republicans, less than two weeks before Election Day.
“This seems As it is the Case. But this still makes me nervous,” he said, recalling past predictions.
“Last time we doesn’t to lose a incumbent,he said, reminding listeners how wrong the establishment has been in the past, betting against Republicans. However, Republicans have another advantage this year, McCarthy suggested, believing that the House GOP recruiting class “the better we have already seen.”
“And we have never – we have had some early indication Mayra Flores is winner down in the border of Texas. Just a surprising woman,” he said, explaining that “there is then many competitive seats.”
LISTEN:
McCarthy emphasized, again, that there are “soh many candidates out there,” making those races competitive across the country because of the Democratic policies that Republicans have been talking about.
“Iinflation, they or they bring criminality in our streets, the open curbs, fentanyl — the Number a killer of Americans 18 to 45,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy put greater perspective on the effects of inflation on the American people, noting that most Americans say they couldn’t afford to give up a month’s salary. Yet that is essentially what happened under the Biden administration.
But Republicans, he added, are fighting for the American people across the country, from the northeast to the southwest.
“It’s like a pivotal election,” he said, describing it as an election that “only happens once every 50 years.” It’s like an election of 1979, 1980 again. It’s about policies and direction for America. Who better has the plan to transform America to make it strong again,” he said.
Russian-Ukrainian War Live: US accuses Russia of ‘weaponizing food’ after Moscow suspends grain deal | Ukraine
US accuses Russia of ‘weaponizing food’ after Moscow suspends grain export deal
The United States has accused Russia of ‘weaponizing food’ after Moscow announced it was immediately suspending implementation of a UN-brokered grain deal that saw more than 8 million tonnes of cereals exported from Ukraine during the war and depressing world food prices.
The Associated Press reported that the Russian Defense Ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Saturday against Russian Black Sea Fleet ships moored off occupied Crimea as the reason for the decision.
Ukraine has denied the attack, saying the Russians mishandled their own weapon.
The American President, Joe Bidencalled Russia’s suspension of the grain deal “purely outrageous” while the Secretary of State, Antoine Blinkensaid Moscow was “arming the food”.
Blinken told Washington the suspension was regrettable and urged “all parties to keep this essential and vital initiative running.”
He said in a statement on Saturday evening:
Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement that people and families around the world should pay more for food or go hungry. By suspending this agreement, Russia is again weaponizing food in the war it started, which has a direct impact on low- and middle-income countries and on world food prices, and exacerbates humanitarian crises and already severe food insecurity.
Ukraine has accused Russia of creating a world of “Hunger Games”.
Moscow’s statement came a day after the UN chief, Antonio Guterresurged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain export agreement, which was due to expire on November 19.
Key events
United Nations officials have been in contact with Russian authorities over Moscow’s announced suspension of the UN-brokered deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.
Stephane Dujarricspokesperson for the UN chief, Antonio Guterresurged that the agreement be continued.
He said:
It is essential that all parties refrain from any action that would jeopardize the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is a vital humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people. .
Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, called the Russian decision “predictable” and accused Moscow of “blocking” ships carrying grain since September. He said 176 ships were currently stuck at sea carrying more than 2 million tonnes of food.
Zelenskiy called for a strong response against Russia from international bodies such as the UN and the G20.
Summary
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian War. Here is an overview of the latest developments.
-
The Russian government wrote to the United Nations saying it indefinitely suspends the Black Sea grains agreement which enabled vital exports of Ukrainian foodstuffs. Moscow has also requested a related meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Monday. US President Joe Biden has called Russia’s actions outrageous.
-
The UN Secretary General urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain agreement which has seen more than 8 million tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine and depressing world food prices. The agreement between Ukraine and Russia was due to expire on November 19.
-
The UK Ministry of Defense said Russia’s Defense Ministry ‘peddled false claims of epic magnitude’ after Moscow accused the British Navy of a “terrorist attack” on Nord Stream gas pipelines and claimed that British “specialists” had helped a drone attack in Sevastopol. The UK MoD said: ‘This latest fabricated story says more about the ongoing arguments within the Russian government than it does about the West.’
-
Ukraine’s electricity supply was recovering after concerted Russian attacks on power plants, but emergency power cuts may still be needed, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. “Today there is already much less stabilization [measures] and emergency power outages…but restrictions are still possible in some cities and neighborhoods.
-
The European Union has frozen Russian assets worth around 17 billion euros (£14.6 billion or $17 billion) since Moscow invaded Ukraine, according to European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.
-
Up to 100 prisoners of war are said to have been exchanged between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine had handed over 50 prisoners of war after talks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces account posted on Telegram that “52 Ukrainians have returned home” in another “prisoner exchange”.
-
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak has has expressed skepticism about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. The billionaire and Tesla boss drew fury from Kyiv and praise from Moscow this month when he posted a Twitter poll proposing that Ukraine cede Crimea permanently to Russia, that referendums be held under the auspices of the UN on the fate of the territory under Russian control and that Ukraine accepts neutrality.
-
Russian-backed forces say they have completed a civilian withdrawal from the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. The city had around 288,000 inhabitants before the war and was one of the first to fall to troops from Moscow after the February invasion. A Russian official based in Kherson said at least 70,000 people had left their homes in the space of a week.
-
A mobile application has been developed by Ukrainian volunteers to allow civilians to report sightings of incoming Russian drones and missiles – and hopefully increase the proportion felled before they hit the ground. The app, ePPO, relies on a phone’s GPS and compass, and a user only needs to point their device in the direction of the incoming object and press a button for it to send a location report to the military.
Brazilian voters go to the polls to choose between Bolsonaro and Lula in the second round: NPR
Eraldo Peres/AP
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilians vote Sunday in a polarizing presidential runoff that pits an incumbent promising to safeguard conservative Christian values against a former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past.
The second round took the form of a close contest between President Jair Bolsonaro and his political enemy, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Both are well-known and controversial political figures who arouse both passion and repugnance.
The vote will determine whether the world’s fourth-largest democracy maintains the same far-right political course or returns a leftist to the top job – and, if the latter, whether Bolsonaro accepts defeat.
More than 120 million Brazilians are expected to vote, but because voting is conducted electronically, the final result is usually available a few hours after polls close in the late afternoon. Most opinion polls have given a lead to da Silva, universally known as Lula, although political analysts agreed the race has become increasingly close in recent weeks.
For months, it appeared da Silva was heading for an easy victory as he stoked nostalgia for his 2003-2010 presidency, when Brazil’s economy was booming and welfare aid helped dozens of million people to join the middle class.
But in the October 2 first-round elections, da Silva finished first among 11 candidates with 48% of the vote, while Bolsonaro was second with 43%, showing that opinion polls significantly underestimated the president’s popularity. . Many Brazilians support Bolsonaro’s defense of conservative social values and he has bolstered his support through vast government spending.
Candidates in Brazil who finish first in the first round tend to win the second round. But political scientist Rodrigo Prando said this campaign was so atypical that a victory for Bolsonaro could not be ruled out. The president won the endorsement of the governors of the three most populous states, and allied politicians scored big victories in the congressional races.
“Politically, Bolsonaro is stronger than anyone imagined,” said Prando, a professor at Mackenzie Presbyterian University in Sao Paulo. “Mathematically, Lula is ahead.”
Twelve gubernatorial races will also be decided, including Brazil’s most populous state, Sao Paulo, the state of Amazonas and the northeastern state of Bahia.
More than 150 million Brazilians are eligible to vote, but around 20% of the electorate abstained in the first round. The Supreme Court issued a ruling allowing state capitals to provide free public transportation on election day, and da Silva and Bolsonaro focused on turnout.
The candidates have offered few proposals for the country’s future beyond asserting that they will pursue a large social protection program for the poor, despite very limited fiscal space in the future. They railed against each other and launched online smear campaigns – with many more attacks coming from within Bolsonaro’s camp.
His four years in office were marked by proclaimed conservatism and the defense of traditional Christian values. He claimed without any evidence that da Silva’s return to power would usher in communism, the legalization of drugs, abortion, and the persecution of churches.
Da Silva focused on Bolsonaro’s widely criticized handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the president failed to care for the most needy members of society. And he painted Bolsonaro as an opponent of the Amazon rainforest, given that he disgraced environmental authorities and presided over a surge in deforestation.
In campaign videos, da Silva has also targeted Bolsonaro for instigating a policy funneling billions to lawmakers for pet projects in return for political support. It is called the “secret budget”, due to a lack of transparency on the end uses of the money, and da Silva said he had exhausted funds for major social spending.
But for many, the record of da Silva’s Workers’ Party is equally off-putting. A sprawling investigation revealed the party’s involvement in sweeping corruption scandals that have ensnared politicians and senior executives.
Da Silva himself was imprisoned for 19 months for corruption and money laundering. The Supreme Court overturned his convictions in 2019, on the grounds that the judge was biased and colluded with prosecutors. That didn’t stop Bolsonaro from reminding voters of the convictions. Da Silva’s potential election would be tantamount to letting a thief return to the scene of the crime, the president has warned.
The president’s formidable digital mobilization has been on display in recent days as his campaign introduces new – and unproven – allegations of possible electoral manipulation. It has rekindled fears that Bolsonaro could challenge the election results if he loses – just like former US President Donald Trump, whom he admires.
For months, he claimed the country’s electronic voting machines were prone to fraud, though he never presented evidence, even after the election authority gave him a deadline to do so.
More recently, the allegations centered on airtime for political ads. Bolsonaro’s campaign claimed that radio stations aired no more than 150,000 election spots and suggested this may have been the result of an intentionally malicious effort to damage his candidacy. The election authority declined to open an investigation, citing lack of evidence.
“We don’t know if this result will be challenged or not, and to what extent,” said Carlos Melo, professor of political science at Insper University in Sao Paulo. “It’s a very difficult second round and a very tense Sunday, and the tensions could continue beyond today.”
News
Halloween brings back good memories | gardening tips
JOn the eve of Halloween, my thoughts return to the past. It’s been 15 years since we organized a children’s party to mark the presentation of the first Observer organic allocation. The paths of the plot were lined with pumpkins. California baker Claire Ptak prepared trays of delicious marshmallow treats for us.
We had been gardening for a year, digging up tons of organic matter, digging up bricks and broken glass. We worked with a local school gardening club and watched them grow too.
“Where are the spice flowers, Allan?” asked one of the children, transfixed by the taste of the nasturtium. But we were at the end of October and it was time to return the plot, now productive, to its tenant. Later, we started helping out on a nearby housing estate.
I had first met Howard Sooley when he was a photographer for Monty Don’s Observer column. I have long enjoyed his work with Derek Jarman. How his photos of Prospect Cottage helped change the way we think about what a garden could be.
This month also marks our 16th anniversary of working on a housing estate together. His infant daughters, Nancy and Rose, have moved on to other interests, but Howard and I meet at the field most weeks, early in the morning.
We traveled together by train to Varanasi. We saw the Northern Lights. But the moments I cherish the most are the calm days at dawn on a small plot near Hampstead Heath, a few packets of seed in our pockets.
We were exiled from the housing estates around this time last year, returning to fresh ground in late spring. It has grown well. The plot full of colors; the ghosts of the past exorcised.
This weekend we will transplant our winter sowing. We will reveal the last corn of the end of summer. We will share the last pumpkin. We’ll take him home.
Allan Jenkins’ Plot 29 (4th Estate, £9.99) is out now. Order it for £8.49 at guardianbookshop.com
Follow Allan on Instagram @allanjenkins21
Parag Agrawal and others: Elon Musk will have to pay three fired Twitter executives nearly $200 million
New York
CNN Business
—
The three top Twitter executives that Elon Musk fired on Thursday will walk away with about $187 million of Musk’s money.
Former CEO Parag Agrawal, former chief financial officer Ned Segal and former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde were ousted after Musk took control of the company on Thursday night, according to a source familiar with the matter.
They would have received much of that money even if they had stayed on board under the new owner — they and other shareholders will receive payments from Musk after buying their shares for $54.20 each.
Agrawal, who only assumed the CEO title just under a year ago, held the smallest shares of the three: 155,000 shares worth $8.4 million at the price paid by Musk. Segal will receive $22 million for the 406,000 shares he owns while Gadde will walk away with $34.8 million for his 642,000 shares.
But they also receive “Golden Parachute Compensation” in the merger agreement approved by shareholders. That includes a year’s base salary — $1 million for Agrawal and $600,000 each for Segal and Gadde. They will also get a year of health insurance, worth about $73,000 among the three.
By far the most lucrative part is the accelerated acquisition of shares that they were supposed to receive in the future, but for which they were not yet qualified. It will end up being worth $56.4 million for Agrawal, $43.8 million for Segal and $19.4 million for Gadde. Agrawal and Segal get accelerated vesting of all their shares while Gadde gets accelerated vesting of only half of his shares.
In total, the parachute payments amount to $121.8 million. Add the $65.2 million for buying the shares they already own and you get $187 million.
Nate Diaz appears to slap a member of Jake Paul’s squad during backstage altercation at Anderson Silva fight
Nate Diaz apparently slapped a member of Jake Paul’s crew in the face on Saturday night.
The MMA icon was involved in a backstage altercation caught on video in which he was seen punching a man wearing Jake’s team kit.
It is unclear what exactly caused the incident, which took place before the main event.
In that fight, Jake beat Anderson Silva, then followed that up by calling Nate out for a boxing match next.
Nate is now a free agent having finished his contract with the UFC and has teased a crossover with boxing.
Addressing the altercation at his post-fight press conference, Jake said: “Nate Diaz was acting like a female dog here.
“Everyone wants this fight. He tried to fight people in the hallway.
“Nate, stop fighting people for free, let’s do it in the ring, okay?
“I know you’re a slow boyfriend, but it’s okay, we can make this fight happen.”
Jake later added, “That’s typical of him, that’s what he likes to do, he’s a street gangster.
“He likes to play tough and he really isn’t.
“Why are you trying to beat someone in a hallway, brother?”
