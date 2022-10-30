Three people killed, including gunman, in St. Louis High School attack – NBC Chicago

A gunman broke into a St. Louis high school on Monday morning, killing a 61-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl and injuring six others before police killed him in a gunfight.

The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in the corners of the classroom, jump out of windows and run out of the building to to shelter. A terrified girl said she was nose to nose with the shooter before her gun apparently jammed and she was able to get away.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday evening, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the shooter was a 19-year-old man with no criminal record who graduated from high school last year.

One of the victims was identified as Jean Kuczka, a high school health teacher. Her daughter, Abbey Kuczka, confirmed to NBC News that her mother was killed by the shooter.

“I found out about it just a few hours ago,” she told NBC on Monday afternoon.

The health teacher was a grandmother of seven and an avid cyclist, according to her profile on the school’s website.

St. Louis Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams said seven security guards were in the school at the time, each at an entry point to the locked building. One of the guards noticed that the man tried to enter through a locked door, but was unable to do so. The guard informed school officials and made sure the police were contacted, Sack said.

Student Keyshawn Brooks told NBC affiliate KSDK that the shooter forced his way into his class.

“They had knocked down the door to our classroom and a man opened the door and he said, ‘You’re all going to die today,’” Brooks told the station.

He said he saw the man shoot his teacher and three students before leaving the room.

“He shot the teacher first. She fell to the ground. Another boy was shot in the hand and bleeding. Two other girls got shot,” Brooks said. “When he left the room, we opened the window and jumped out.”

“It was that quick response from that security guard, the fact that the door caused the suspect to pause, that bought us time,” Sack said.

Sack declined to say how the man finally got inside, armed with what he described as a long gun.

Officers worked to get the students out of the three-story brick building, then “ran to this gunshot, located this shooter and engaged this shooter in a firefight,” killing him, said Sack.

Some of the six people hospitalized suffered gunshot wounds, while others were hit by shrapnel, Sack said. He did not provide any information about their conditions.

A student, Taniya Gholston, 16, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was in a room when the shooter entered.

“All I heard was two shots and he came in with a gun,” Gholston said. “And I was trying to run and I couldn’t run. He and I made eye contact but I did because his gun jammed. But we saw blood on the floor.

Ninth-grade student Nylah Jones told the Post-Dispatch she was in math class when the shooter fired into the room from the hallway. The shooter was unable to enter the room and knocked on the door as students piled into a corner, she said.

Janay Douglas’ 15-year-old daughter got stuck in a hallway when school was closed. Douglas said he received a call from his daughter, letting her know she heard gunshots.

“A friend of hers came through the door, he was shot in the hand, and then she and her friends started running. The phone disconnected,” Douglas said. “I was on my way.”

The shooting rocked St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

“Our kids shouldn’t have to go through this,” Jones said at the press conference. “They shouldn’t have to go through active fire drills in case something happens. And unfortunately, it happened today.

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnetic school specializing in visual arts, musical art and performing arts with approximately 400 students. The district’s website states, “The school’s educational program is designed to create a nurturing environment where students receive a quality academic and arts education that prepares them for success in post-secondary education or to perform competently in the world of work”.