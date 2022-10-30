News
Ukrainians could ‘freeze to death’ this winter, says Kyiv mayor — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
To avoid catastrophe, Vitaly Klitschko urges the West to urgently send blankets and warm clothes
Many Ukrainians could “freezing to death” in the coming months unless the West helps them deal with the looming crisis stemming from Russian airstrikes on the country’s energy infrastructure, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko told British media on Friday.
Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxing champion, acknowledged that Ukraine will face huge challenges. “We are doing everything we can to save the lives of our fellow citizens and protect them,” the mayor told the outlet.
The official said his team managed to procure a number of generators while preparing 1,000 mobile heating points in Kyiv ahead of what he called the “worst case scenario.”
Klitschko signaled that Ukraine urgently needs not only Western weapons and air defense systems, but also blankets, winter clothing and generators.
“This is a critical time for this kind of support,” he underlined.
Citing “the risk of a humanitarian problem”, he also urged Ukrainians who have fled the country to stay away this winter if they can. “But our main goal is to bring back our people, the greatest value of Ukraine is our citizens and our people,” he added.
The mayor’s comments echo earlier remarks by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk. This week, she called on Ukrainians who left after the start of the Russian military offensive not to return home until spring, due to Moscow’s strikes on energy infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Yuri Vitrenko, the head of state-owned energy giant Naftogaz, has warned his fellow citizens that Ukraine is facing its harshest winter in its history, while saying Russian airstrikes have destroyed “about 40% of power generation plants”.
Ukraine has been experiencing regular power cuts since Moscow launched massive strikes against its energy facilities, including power plants, on October 10 after accusing kyiv of terrorist attacks on Russian infrastructure, including the strategic bridge Crimean.
To avert a humanitarian catastrophe, the EU last week announced a new program of emergency shelter and winter facilities for Ukraine, pledging to provide an additional €175 million (€174 million). dollars) of humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable parts of the population in Ukraine and neighboring Moldova.
Earlier this month, the United States, Ukraine’s largest international donor, pledged to support Kyiv with $55 million in emergency assistance. The package includes investments in heating infrastructure, the purchase of generators and other means of keeping Ukrainians warm.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Area college football: Aaron Syverson, Nick Peterson pass Johnnies past St. Scholastica
Aaron Syverson and Nick Peterson threw two touchdown passes apiece to lift St. John’s to a 56-6 rout of St. Scholastica in a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game Saturday in Duluth, Minn.
Syverson completed 12 of 18 throws for 140 yards, while Van Erp was 4 of 5 passing for 65 yards. Nick Van Erp was their main target, catching six passes for 105 yards and two TDs.
The Johnnies (7-1, 5-1) play host to Carleton (6-2, 4-2) next Saturday in a game that will decide the Northwoods division champion. The winner will take on Bethel (7-1, 6-0) the following week in the MIAC championship game.
Bethel 38, St. Olaf 17
Jaran Roste and David Geebli rushed four two TDs each to lead the Royals in Arden Hills, Minn. Roste had 109 yards rushing and 186 yards passing. Geebli rushed for 65 yards on five carries. The Royals finished with 428 yards of offense.
Augsburg 38, Concordia (Moorhead) 35
Cade Sheehan competed 24 of 35 passes for 273 yards and four TDs in Minneapolis as the Auggies improved to 4-2 in the MIAC and 6-2 overall. Cooper Mattern was 35 of 58 passing for 320 yards and four TDs for the Cobbers.
Macalester 33, Hamline 20
Michael Nadeau was 31 of 51 passing for 273 yards and two TDs, and Rex Desso had 13 receptions for 133 yards as the Scots won at Hamline. Sam Fritz and Jevon Jones paced the Pipers’ defense with eight tackles each.
Gustavus Adolphus 28, Carleton 9
Rohee Konde rushed for 151 yards on 24 carries, and Andrew Abegglen kicked three field goals as the Gusties won in St. Peter, Minn., to move into a tie for second place with the Knights in the MIAC’s Northwoods division. Abegglen’s field goals were from 28 yards in the first quarter, 21 in the second and 20 in the third.
Mary 23, Concordia-St. Paul 13
Junior linebacker Andrew Egnarski set a single-game school record with 22 tackles, but the Golden Bears lost at Sea Foam Stadium in St. Paul to fall to 0-9 this season. Egnarski’s tackle total fell one shy of the Division II single-game high for this season. He has 76 tackles this season and 159 in his college career.
Minn. State Mankato 38, Sioux Falls 24
Hayden Ekern threw for 197 yards and two TD, and Shen Butler-Lawson ran for 103 yards and a TD for the Mavericks in Sioux Falls, S.D. Trent Carpenter had 10 tackles for Mankato, which won its third game in a row.
Bemidji State 35, SW Minn. State 15
The Beavers put up 466 yards of offense and 26 first downs to win in Marshall, Minn., their seventh straight victory after losing their first two games of the season by a combined four points. Bemidji’s Brendon Alt completed 25 of 38 passes for 359 yards and four TDs.
North Dakota State 24, Illinois State 7
NDSU quarterback Cam Miller completed passes to nine different receivers and finished 20 of 30 through the air for 174 yards as the Bison won in Fargo, N.D., before a crowd of 16,172 at the Fargodome.
News
Tuimoloau shines as No. 2 Ohio St beats No. 13 Penn St 44-31
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — For the final act of a spectacular performance, JT Tuimoloau held off a blocker from cutting his leg, reached out and grabbed a pass intended for a receiver a few feet behind him and s is headed casually into the end zone to seal an Ohio State victory.
The interception was the second of the day for the Buckeyes defensive end – yes, defensive end – to accompany two sacks, a fumble caused and recovered, and an angled pass with which a teammate went down for another flat at carry.
“It’s kind of his coming out night today,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said, underestimating the second-place breakout game.
Tuimoloau’s strip sack and pick-6 in the fourth quarter helped the No. 2 Buckeyes erase a deficit and pull away from No. 13 Penn State 44-31 on Saturday.
The former five-star Seattle rookie said the last time he intercepted a pass was as a sophomore in high school and he can’t remember getting two in one game.
“I mean, he hasn’t knocked yet,” Tuimoloau said of an all-time great game on such a big stage. “I just take it as a big team win right now.”
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound first interception of his career came in the first quarter on a play in which he fell into coverage and quickly broke on a sideline throw to a running back.
“Brother is an athlete, you can’t teach that,” said fellow defensive end Zach Harrison, who had the interception on Tuimoloau’s reverse pass.
Tuimoloau said the angled pass to Harrison was his favorite game-changing play.
Day said Tuimoloau has been playing well this season, coming under pressure despite not having big stats. He only had one sack at the start of the game.
“He was right there,” Day said. “He was almost like the unsung hero of defense.”
That day, Tuimoloau eclipsed all the stars of the Buckeyes.
CJ Stroud passed for 354 yards and the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) ran their winning streak in the rivalry to six straight — none by more than 13 points.
As has often been the case when these teams met lately, the Buckeyes were a double-digit favorite and the Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2) played them tough.
In this case, however, Penn State didn’t just hang around. The Nittany Lions were up 21-16 with 9:26 left in the fourth quarter on a tough 1-yard touchdown by Kaytron Allen on fourth down.
Ohio State then went on a 28-3 run, with Tuimoloau providing key plays after the Buckeyes went up 23-21.
Tuimoloau recovered the fumble after stealing the ball from Sean Clifford with 8:26 left in the fourth quarter. A play later, Stroud connected with Cade Stover, who ran through the Penn State defense for a 24-yard touchdown to make it 30-21.
“The turn of events, momentum and they converted,” said Clifford, who threw for 371 yards.
Clifford, the sixth-year quarterback whose top-to-bottom play had some Nittany Lions fans clamoring for more five-star rookie Drew Allar, threw three touchdown passes to become Penn State’s career leader with 78 , passing Trace McSorley. He also committed four turnovers.
The last went for Tuimoloau’s 14-yard interception return touchdown to make it 44-24 with 2:42 left.
“We knew we were going to have to play four quarters today,” Day said.
TreVeyon Henderson scored twice as Ohio State exploded in the fourth quarter, including a 41-yard 35-second run after Penn State took the lead. He added a 7-yard touchdown run with 2:52 left to make it 37-24.
“The game starts and ends with turnovers,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “They are explosive on the attacking side of the ball, they are explosive on the defensive side of the ball. We played our tails, we just made too many mistakes.
TAKE AWAY
Ohio State: Days before the first college football playoff standings were released, the Buckeyes faced their toughest test of the season so far — by far — and passed it. Only a major upset over the next three weeks will keep the Buckeyes from rolling into the Michigan Finals undefeated.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions limped out of the big house after giving up more than 400 yards on the ground, but their athletic defense looked like a better game for the Buckeyes. At least for a moment. Penn State enters the final month of the season still hoping for a 10-win season, but with a Big Ten title out of reach.
NEXT
Ohio State: The Buckeyes are back on the road at Northwestern.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions enter the home stretch in Indiana.
___
Follow Ralph D. Russo at and listen at
___
More AP college football: and Sign up for the PA College Football Newsletter:
Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at State College, Pennsylvania. Ohio State won 44-31. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) celebrates with teammates Jack Sawyer (33), Zach Harrison (9) and Lathan Ransom (12) after returning an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Penn State during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at State College, in Pennsylvania. Ohio State won 44-31. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
Student test scores plummet nationwide after COVID-19
The math performance of public school students in San Diego Unified, California and across the country has suffered its biggest decline in more than two decades after two turbulent years of the COVID-19 pandemic, national standardized test results show. of 2022 were released on Sunday evening.
But despite the challenges of the pandemic, student reading scores at San Diego Unified and statewide have managed to hold steady with 2019 levels.
Newsletter
Get our essential investigative journalism
Sign up for the weekly Watchdog newsletter for surveys, data journalism and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Federal education officials have released the long-awaited results of the National Education Progress Assessment, often called the National Report Card, which show for the first time how the reading and math performance of fourth- and grade eight have changed since 2019.
The National Report Card is the only set of standardized tests that can be used to compare student performance across states because it is administered consistently and to representative samples of students in all states. District-specific scores are also collected from 26 select large urban districts nationwide, including San Diego Unified.
The results painted a grim picture of the toll the pandemic years have had on student achievement, particularly in math.
National average math scores saw their biggest drop in national report card history, dropping five points for fourth graders and eight points for eighth graders.
There has been a “disturbing increase” in the number of students nationwide who are not achieving the test’s “basic” pass level, which represents partial content proficiency, said Peggy Carr, commissioner of the Federal National Center for Education Statistics, which administers the National Center for Education Statistics. Report card.
A quarter of fourth graders and 38% of eighth graders in the country did not reach the basic level in mathematics, while 37% of fourth graders and 30% of eighth graders achieved results below basic level in reading.
The numbers are worse in California, where a third of fourth graders and 44% of eighth graders performed below the basic level in math. About 42 percent of California’s fourth graders and one-third of eighth graders performed below baseline in reading.
While overall all students experienced declines in performance, the lowest performing students experienced larger declines in average scores from 2019 to 2022, widening the gaps between the lowest and highest performing students.
Statistically, students across California performed on par with the national average in reading, but below the national average in math in fourth and eighth grades.
“The results of today’s national report card are appalling and unacceptable,” US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a Friday phone call with reporters. “They remind us of the impact of this pandemic on our learners and the important work we need to do now for our students.”
But Carr argued that there were “good points”, in that the selected large urban districts maintained average reading performance at 2019 levels.
“These data raise serious concerns, but there are also reasons for hope,” Carr said.
She said it was not surprising to see that math performance has suffered more during the pandemic, as research has shown that students rely more on teachers and schools to learn math. Reading makes it easier for parents to help their children at home.
San Diego Unified students still significantly outperform students from other major urban districts, as they have in recent years. District average scores and the number of students reaching the proficiency level exceeded national and state averages in every subject and grade level except fourth-grade math.
About 37% of San Diego Unified fourth graders scored proficient or advanced in reading this year, unchanged from 2019. And 34% of eighth graders scored proficient or advanced in reading , which is slightly down from 36% in 2019.
The declines were more pronounced for math: 34% of fourth graders and 28% of eighth graders scored proficient or advanced in math this year, compared to 42% of fourth graders and 35% of eighth grade in 2019.
More and more San Diego Unified students are failing to meet the basic level of math achievement: 31% of fourth-graders in San Diego and 40% of eighth-graders failed to pass it. do, compared to 21% and 33% in 2019 respectively.
In San Diego’s overall test scores, significant gaps persist for historically marginalized students, including low-income, black, and Hispanic students.
The percentages of Hispanic students at San Diego Unified who scored proficient or advanced are 30 to 40 percentage points lower than those of white students. There is a similar gap between low-income and high-income students.
This year, only 4% of black eighth graders in San Diego scored proficient or advanced in math, compared to 49% of Asian students and 46% of white students.
However, San Diego Unified’s gaps in achievement levels between marginalized students and their more advantaged peers have generally not widened. In fact, the gaps between Hispanic and white students as well as between low-income and high-income students have narrowed, as the performance of high-income and white students has fallen more sharply during the pandemic.
“The NAEP results allow us to better understand the needs of our students. The results will inform our efforts to support students during this recovery period,” San Diego Unified Superintendent Lamont Jackson said in a statement. “Our entire district is committed to providing every student with the academic and social-emotional support they need to thrive.”
While federal officials say the national report card doesn’t try to speculate on the causes of changes in student performance, they said it’s safe to say that the effects of the pandemic are at least partly in the l cause of the drop in performance.
Survey questions that were asked of Nation’s report card test takers showed that students’ lack of reliable access to learning resources during school closures was correlated with poorer performance.
High-performing students were significantly more likely to have had consistent access to learning resources than were low-performing students. High-performing students were more likely to report having reliable or frequent access to a computer or tablet, high-speed internet, school supplies and a quiet place to work, as well as teacher assistance at least once a week and frequent live video lessons.
Some parents, politicians and education experts have argued that state and school board decisions to keep schools closed for many months were a key factor in lower scores.
But national testing officials have cautioned against attributing declines to shutdowns.
Carr said there were drops in performance everywhere, even in places where schools reopened earlier. And during the closures and later during the pandemic, there were many other factors, both within and outside the schools’ control, that could have influenced student performance, such as the quality of distance education, school staff shortages, economic dislocation, family illnesses and deaths, poor mental health and chronic absenteeism.
“There is nothing in this data that tells us there is a measurable difference in performance between states and districts based solely on how long schools are closed,” Carr said. “And let’s not forget that remote learning was very different across the United States…it’s extremely complex.”
Officials said the test results underscore the need for schools to continue their academic and emotional recovery efforts.
“We must treat the task of catching up with our children with the urgency this moment demands,” Cardona said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office noted that the state has spent $24 billion on schools to address COVID-19 and mental health learning and recovery, in addition to increasing general funding for schools. public at its highest level in the history of the state.
The federal government has allocated $190 billion in pandemic aid to schools, but has only required 20% of most federal aid to be dedicated to recovery. Because reporting requirements are limited, it has been difficult to see exactly how districts have spent COVID-19 money. Experts noted that some recovery efforts, such as summer school, are not guaranteed to reach all students who need help and require schools to get families on board.
The national report card was released hours before California released the results of its own state standardized tests, which contain different content and measure student performance by different standards.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Women’s hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes rally to beat No. 2 Gophers 5-4 in shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a classic “good news, bad news” afternoon for the Gophers women’s hockey team on Saturday. They fell 5-4 in a shootout to top-ranked Ohio State, but feel good about heading west with four of a possible six WCHA points.
Still, with leads of 3-1 and 4-3 in the third period, the Gophers’ chances for a weekend sweep were done in by four penalties in the final 20 minutes, which opened the door for the Buckeyes to rally.
“You don’t love to see four penalty kills in the third, but we had a power-play goal, we had a shorthanded goal and two even-strength goals,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “But obviously, being up 3-1, you’d like to close it out.”
Goals by Abbey Murphy early in the first and third periods, along with some stellar defense and goaltending, fueled the Gophers’ lead. Skylar Vetter, who started both games in goal this weekend, had 27 saves for Minnesota (7-0-1 overall, 7-0-1 WCHA) in the shootout loss.
The Buckeyes (9-1-0, 9-1-0) got a pair of power-play goals from Sophie Jaques and another goal from Makenna Webster, along with 27 saves from goalie Raygan Kirk.
As they had done in Friday’s series opener, the Gophers jumped out to an early lead, scoring on a power play and at even strength for a two-goal advantage barely three minutes into the game.
Ohio State appeared to get on the board a short time later, when their first shot on goal of the game was tipped in front of Vetter. She appeared to cover the puck but it slipped from the goalie’s grasp and slid over the goal line a split second after the whistle sounded. Called a goal on the ice, the Gophers challenged the play and it was ruled no goal following a lengthy review. The Buckeyes finally did solve Vetter later in the first, cashing in during a scramble in front of the net.
“This is a learning opportunity, and when you’re having a learning opportunity in (October) rather than in January or February, that’s a good thing,” said Gophers forward Taylor Heise, who scored shorthanded to give her team a 4-3 lead, before Jaques tied it again.
Minnesota had a power play in the extra session but missed a golden opportunity to win when Murphy’s point-blank shot went just wide of the net.
News
How and where the Seoul stampede happened
The steep, narrow streets of Itaewon were once home to Seoul’s red light district. Serving a sprawling US military base next door, the neighborhood offered cheap beer, counterfeits and a women’s business for sale.
But over the past two decades, Itaewon has been cleaned up. By the time the US military left the South Korean capital in 2019, it already had a reputation for being an open and diverse neighborhood known for its espresso bars and independent fashion houses.
washingtonpost
News
Guantanamo Bay’s oldest prisoner freed and returned to Pakistan
The oldest prisoner in the Guantanamo Bay detention center was released on Saturday and sent back to Pakistan.
Saifullah Paracha, 75, had been in detention since 2003 on suspicion of being linked to al-Qaeda without ever having been charged with a crime. In May he was told his release had been approved, being among two other men cleared by the prison review board for release in 2020.
The notification says Parsha is “not a continuing threat” to the United States, said Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at a hearing.
In a statement Saturday, the Department of Defense said the United States appreciates “the willingness of Pakistan and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts focused on responsible reduction of the detainee population and, ultimately account, the closure of the Guantanamo Bay facility”.
POLISH SENATE RECOGNIZES RUSSIA AS “TERRORIST STATE”
Parsha appeared before the Review Board for the eighth time in November 2020. The Board was established by former President Barack Obama’s administration to prevent prisoners who may engage in anti- Americans to be released from Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.
Parsha’s repatriation was facilitated by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
“We are happy that a Pakistani citizen detained abroad is finally reunited with his family,” read a statement from the Pakistani government agency.
Parasha was living in the United States and owned real estate in New York when authorities alleged he served as an “facilitator” for al-Qaeda in the September 11, 2001 attacks by assisting two of the conspirators in a financial transaction.
US FORCES KILL TWO AL-SHABAAB TERRORISTS IN AIR STRIKE IN SOMALIA, PENTAGON SAYS
However, Parsha said he did not know the individuals were associated with al-Qaeda and denied any involvement in terrorism.
He was arrested by the United States while in Thailand in 2003 and has been in Guantanamo Bay since 2004.
Paracha’s son, Uzair Paracha was convicted of providing support to terrorism in 2005, based in part on testimony from people detained at Guantanamo Bay. The witnesses were also used to justify the detention of the father.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
A judge rejected the witness’s testimony against Uzair Paracha in March 2020 and the US government did not press for another trial, allowing Paracha to be released in Pakistan.
The Department of Defense says 35 detainees are at Guantanamo Bay, adding that 20 are eligible for transfer.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Fox
Ukrainians could ‘freeze to death’ this winter, says Kyiv mayor — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Area college football: Aaron Syverson, Nick Peterson pass Johnnies past St. Scholastica
Tuimoloau shines as No. 2 Ohio St beats No. 13 Penn St 44-31
Student test scores plummet nationwide after COVID-19
Women’s hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes rally to beat No. 2 Gophers 5-4 in shootout
How and where the Seoul stampede happened
Guantanamo Bay’s oldest prisoner freed and returned to Pakistan
Mehmet Oz denounces Fetterman’s radical “soft-on-crime” approach
Steve Nash: Nets ‘organization has spoken’ to Kyrie Irving after controversial tweet
Russian agents may have hacked phone of former British PM Liz Truss: report
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News3 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings