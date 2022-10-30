Vikings elevate TE Jacob Hollister from practice squad to face Cardinals on Sunday

For its entry into the civilian atom, Poland will equip itself with American power plants. A highly strategic contract, worth several tens of billions of euros and covering decades, landed in the face of EDF. Chronicle of an announced failure.

The inevitable happened. Unless there is a last-minute reversal, Poland, which produces 70% of its electrical energy using coal, will act on the choice of the American Westinghouse to build its nuclear reactors.

“After discussions with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, we confirm that our nuclear power project will use reliable and safe technology” from Westinghouse, tweeted, on October 29, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The latter specifies that this decision will be officially ratified during a Council of Ministers on November 2.

100,000 jobs in the United States

Across the Atlantic, on the eve of important elections, this announcement did not fail to be welcomed by the Biden administration. The United States is “proud to be Poland’s strong partner for energy and security,” responded Secretary of State Antony Blinken. This choice of the Polish executive will “create or maintain more than 100,000 jobs for American workers,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The American official welcomed an agreement that strengthens “for generations to come” bilateral American-Polish relations in the field of energy security, while sending “a clear message to Russia”.

📣BIG NEWS: Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki just announced Poland will select the US government & Westinghouse for the first part of their $40B nuclear project, creating or sustaining 100,000+ jobs for American workers. Thank you for your hard work with @ENERGY, @USAmbPoland! 1/ pic.twitter.com/uuovszCuGy —Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) October 28, 2022

In France, this umpteenth industrial success of the Americans, with the most subsidized country of the European Union, finds little echo. Yet EDF had positioned itself to win this market, valued at 32 billion euros (150 billion zlotys) for the construction of six nuclear reactors by 2043. A contract which, in terms of economic and strategic benefits, does not obviously has little to envy to the “contract of the century” for submarines in Australia, the cancellation of which caused a stir.

Polish market: few illusions on the French side?

In Poland, the boss of EDF had not skimped on the promises. During a trip to Warsaw in February 2021, accompanied by the Minister Delegate in charge of Foreign Trade, Jean-Bernard Lévy had offered to finance two-thirds of the project.

To help him win this contract, the business manager had also pressed Emmanuel Macron to clarify his thinking on nuclear power. The French president then still maintained the vagueness as to the launch of construction sites for new reactors in France. A hesitation badly perceived in Poland, where one wondered about these French people who seek to sell them power stations which they no longer seem to want at home.

If Emmanuel Macron has since positioned himself in favor of the atom, seeking at the same time to pursue the objective of reducing its share in the French energy mix to 50%, the success of Westinghouse in Poland conversely illustrates the continuity of United States policy. Indeed, if the energy, Ukrainian or climate crises are highlighted today, this sale of reactors made in USA was put on track by the Trump administration with the signing in October 2020 of an unprecedented intergovernmental agreement aiming to “develop Poland’s nuclear energy program”.

Warsaw, an unwavering client of American industry

Moreover, following the defeat of Donald Trump, France had regained hope in Poland, whose President Andrej Duda is reputed to be close to the former tenant of the White House. But beyond the relationship between the two conservative heads of state, has the privileged relationship between Warsaw and Washington got the better of Paris’s advances?

Since leaving the Eastern bloc, Poland has never missed an opportunity to remind Europeans that it considers its relationship with the United States to be a priority, particularly in areas relating to its security. In 2003, Warsaw set the tone by signing a “contract of the century” with Lockheed-Martin for the purchase of 48 F-16s, under the nose of the French Dassault and the Swedish Saab.

This Polish preference for the United States was painfully recalled to the French in 2016, when Warsaw tore up a contract for 50 Caracal multi-role helicopters. A contract itself acquired in pain, insofar as Poland had conditioned its signature on the renunciation by Paris of delivering the two Mistral helicopter carriers to Russia. After that, the Poles had turned to the Americans to buy Black Hawks directly from them.

Swap one addiction for another?

Whatever the reasons, this Polish decision throws a stone into the pond of “European sovereignty” advocated by Emmanuel Macron. Beyond Poland, the United States is eyeing other markets in Europe. Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, have all signed agreements with the Americans in order to develop or rejuvenate their nuclear fleet.

If these countries intend to become less dependent on Russia in their energy supplies, they are permanently linked to another power. A power, in this case, clearly extra-European. Isn’t it surprising, for a country holding the former world leader in electricity, to allow itself to be marginalized in this way by the United States and Russia, which are asserting themselves today as the two godfathers of atom on the Old Continent?

Maxime Perrotin