News
Washington seeks to weaken the EU – Moscow – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said US policy was driven by its “ideological superiority complexes”.
The United States aims to weaken the EU, both militarily and economically, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed.
Europeans are already suffering from anti-Russian sanctions”much more than the United States,he said in an interview published on Sunday.
“There is a growing number of economists, not only in our country, but also in the West, who are coming to the conclusion that the American objective is to completely ‘bleed’ and deindustrialize the European economy,” he said.
“It is also in Washington’s interest to weaken Europe militarily. To keep him constantly under pressure, to force him to pump weapons into Ukraine, and in return fill the arms depots of EU countries with American supplies,” said Lavrov.
In pursuing such a policy, Washington was guided by “economic calculations, purely selfish, as well as by ideological complexes of superiority”, he suggested.
Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Americans were doing “crazy moneyby selling gas to European states at exorbitant prices amid EU sanctions on Russian energy supplies.
He said this would inevitably lead to the “de-industrializationof the EU which, in turn, will have “Very, very deplorable consequences” for the block “over the next 10 to 20 years.
Following the sweeping sanctions that the EU imposed on Russia for its military operation in Ukraine, gas prices have risen. The bloc is now grappling with the prospect of winter energy shortages and runaway inflation. Brussels has largely followed Washington’s position, which seeks to weaken Moscow by imposing sanctions, while supporting kyiv with arms supplies and financial aid.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Heys leads Quakers to highest OAC ranking in program history
NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Four Fightin’ Quakers earned All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors on Saturday as the Wilmington College men’s cross country team placed third at the OAC Men’s Cross Country Championships 2022.
The third-place finish is the program’s best finish in conference play since joining the OAC for the 2000 season. The Quakers finished just 7 points behind second-place Otterbein, while John Carroll ran away with the conference championship.
On the women’s side, the team placed ninth while junior Milena Wahl earned second-team OAC honors with her result.
Wahl, a graduate of Lebanon High School, completed the six-kilometre course in 24:26.4 to place 20th in a field of 113 runners. Host Fighting Muskies’ Macy McAdams won the individual title with a time of 22:29.6.
John Carroll University won the OAC team title with 36 points.
The senior trio of AJ Houseman (Clinton-Massie), Julia Bystrom and Jordan Snarr (Wilmington HS) ran their last run together as the Quakers close out the regular season. Houseman and Bystrom finished side by side as the two finished in the top 100 for the team. Snarr battled through the hilly course and finished with a time of 38:39 in what may have been her last collegiate race.
“We knew the course was going to be one of the toughest we’ve ever run,” WC head coach Ron Combs said. “I think the team raced well and dropped everything on the course today.”
On the men’s side, Simon Heys (Wilmington HS), Noah Tobin and George Rickett led the way on a gruesome journey where time was not the goal. Heys walked away with a third-place finish in 25:49. Tobin was close in sixth (26:09) while Rickett was eighth in 26:24.
Eric Reynolds had a career run as he was able to claim 18th and second team All-OAC. Tate Yoder completed the scoring for Wilmington as the rookie finished 57th.
“At the start of the day, if you told me the men’s team would finish third, I’d say that’s spectacular,” Combs said. “The team ran a brave race, and I’m proud of them.”
The Quakers are taking a week off to prepare for the Great Lakes Regional Championships in Holland, Michigan on November 12.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
Why UCLA’s win over Stanford really mattered – Orange County Register
PASADENA – Ho hum? Saturday night’s game against Stanford, the once-mighty foe who has fallen so far in this wild new world of college football that UCLA have become favorites with 16½ points – a yawn?
Kick-off was late, after dark at 7:30 p.m. – but no way.
Alert and motivated, UCLA won a big game on Saturday night. One of his biggest of the season.
Because it was a game the Bruins were supposed to win. Not a game they would necessarily stand up to win, but a game they needed.
They needed that W if they planned to keep pace with fellow Pac-12 leaders USC, Oregon and Utah to keep their conference championship and college football playoff dreams alive.
Still, human nature and an overmatched opponent can create an unsatisfying stew of disappointment, especially when coming off an emotionally draining game at Oregon.
But the No. 12-ranked Bruins (7-1, 4-1 in the Pac-12) had no appetite for another disappointment.
They scuttled Stanford 38-13, handling business like a good team should, like a team that takes nothing for granted.
“I only have four or five weeks left here as a Bruin before I start a bowling game,” said fifth-year UCLA senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was fired two times and shook on Saturday, going in and out of the hospital. attempts between completing 18 of 29 passes for 199 yards.
Thompson-Robinson went through some pain and stayed in the game longer than most UCLA fans would have liked, probably because, well, “I try to take every opportunity I can.” did he declare.
That included Saturday against Stanford, which had won back-to-back games despite telltale walkout numbers; the Cardinal (3-5, 1-5) entered the Rose Bowl with the nation’s 94th offensive and 83rd defensive.
And although the Bruins stalled midway through Saturday’s contest, they didn’t make futz early, as they were scheduled to start the season against Bowling Green, or a few games later, against South Alabama, the opponent of FBS who squandered an upset opportunity with a misguided false field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.
All that ancient history was irrelevant on Saturday, when UCLA put its proverbial foot down, building a buffer as big as 32 points before the Cardinal finally found the end zone with about four minutes left (pay the dirt for the first time since his opening practice against Notre Dame on October 15, some 10 football quarters earlier).
The Bruins weren’t perfect, but they were good enough, thanks to Zach Charbonnet’s monstrous performance (three touchdowns and 198 rushing yards for his fifth consecutive 100-yard rushing game) and proud defensive recovery (the Bruins n allowed only 270 total yards and only two trips into the red zone).
So if anyone is unconvinced by the prowess of these Bruins, or perhaps has forgotten how dynamic they were in wins over then-No. 15 Washington and No. 11 Utah, Saturday’s performance reinforced that Chip Kelly runs a serious football team.
With a case of healthy selective amnesia.
While crucial, it wasn’t a victory that inspired the crowd of 43,850 fans to storm the pitch or attack the goal posts. Most of those on hand had already evacuated by the middle of the fourth quarter, creating a tangle of red brake lights in LA’s age-old tradition of trying to beat traffic.
It might be a good thing for drivers that Kelly had to stay and speak with the media and couldn’t be among the people driving a vehicle outside the Rose Bowl because the man apparently has no use for the mirrors.
A return to Oregon was enough for the former Ducks coach, who preferred not to look back on the previous weekend’s 45-30 loss at Eugene, UCLA’s first loss this season.
On Saturday, his Bruins not only succeeded against a former foe (Stanford recently enjoyed an 11-game winning streak against UCLA and arrived in LA having won each of their previous six Rose Bowl games), they rinsed their last bitter memory too.
“We don’t talk about that,” Kelly said. “It’s not our world. Our world is every week is an entirely new season – whether you win or lose. We just got back on Monday, and I thought our guys were great on Monday…
“I think when you live your life in the past, I feel really bad for people who do that. We don’t live our life in the past. We don’t have a rearview mirror in our office. We don’t have a rear view mirror on our driving range. We are always looking for the next opponent and who we have next.
“And it’s the same with these guys. They can enjoy this win all they want tomorrow, but when we come back Monday morning, we’ll have to aim for Arizona State.
That game against the Sun Devils 3-5? Another big game, another gimme – if there was such a thing.
“That’s what we wanted, that’s what we expected,” said Thompson-Robinson, a reliable team spokesman and veteran caller. “And now that it’s here, it’s time for the real work to begin. We haven’t been in this position, at least since I’ve been here, so we need to find some deep digs to do and really clean some things up so we can do this job.
California Daily Newspapers
News
BJP says AAP uses Punjab funds for ads targeting Gujarat linked to polls
New Delhi: On Sunday, BJP’s Amit Malviya denounced the AAP-led Punjab government for spending on Facebook ads.
Taking to Twitter, the head of the BJP’s national information and technology department, Amit Malviya, claimed that last month the AAP-led government of Punjab spent 2.27 crore on Facebook ads. , of which a staggering 1.58 crore, nearly 69% was destined for Gujarat.
“This is a shameless embezzlement of public funds,” he added.
In the past month, the Punjab Govt has spent 2.27 crore on Facebook ads, of which a staggering 1.58 crore, or almost 69%, is for Gujarat! Why are the people of Punjab forced to pay for Kejriwal’s campaign in Gujarat?
This is a shameless embezzlement of public funds… pic.twitter.com/dKM8pcA0cH
—Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 30, 2022
Although the Election Commission has yet to announce the date of the elections in Gujarat, it is assumed that the state will go to the polls in December this year.
The AAP, which came to power in Punjab in March with an overwhelming majority, has tried to make inroads in other states, including Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said the party will unveil its CM face for Gujarat’s elections on November 4.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
Russia analyzes wreckage of drone used to attack ships in Crimea
Moscow:
Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday it had recovered and analyzed the wreckage of drones used to attack Russian Black Sea Fleet ships in Crimea the previous day, finding that the drones were equipped with navigation of Canadian made.
The ministry said Ukraine attacked the Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol with 16 drones early on Saturday, and British naval ‘specialists’ helped coordinate what it called a terror attack, a claim denied by Britain.
Russia said it repelled the attack but the targeted ships were involved in securing the grain corridor out of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
Ukrainian officials have suggested Russia itself may have been responsible for the blasts, which it used as a pretext to pull out of a UN-brokered grain deal, a move that undermines efforts to alleviate a global food crisis.
Reuters was unable to immediately verify the claims of either party.
“According to the results of information retrieved from the memory of the navigation receiver, it was established that the launch of maritime drones was carried out from the coast near the city of Odessa,” the ministry said in a statement.
He said the drones moved along the security zone of the “grain corridor”, before changing course to head for the Russian naval base in Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean peninsula that the Russia annexed to Ukraine in 2014.
The ministry said one of the maritime drones appeared to have started from the grain corridor security zone itself.
“This may indicate the preliminary launch of this device on board one of the civilian ships chartered by Kyiv or its Western patrons for the export of agricultural products from the seaports of Ukraine,” the Defense Ministry said.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
ndtv
News
Biggest Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots in US history – NBC Chicago
No jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday’s Powerball draw, but Monday’s next draw is expected to see the top prize reach at least $1 billion.
If the jackpot reaches the $1 billion level, as lottery officials have said, then it would only become the fifth jackpot to hit 10 figures in US history. Three of the previous four $1 billion jackpots have been won in the Mega Millions game, including one that was captured by an Illinois resident earlier this year.
The Powerball drawing is offered in 45 states, including Illinois and Indiana. Tickets are $2 per play, with additional options to increase prizes without a jackpot.
Tickets can be purchased either from thousands of retailers nationwide or through select lottery websites, including through the Illinois Lottery app and website.
Here are the biggest jackpots ever won in US history:
January 2016: Powerball $1.586 billion (California, Florida, Tennessee)
Considered the biggest lottery jackpot ever won, the January 13, 2016 Powerball draw split a nearly $1.6 billion jackpot among three lucky players.
Oct. 2018: Mega Millions $1.5 billion (South Carolina)
The biggest prize ever won by a single ticket was awarded in the draw on October 23, 2018, with one lucky winner in South Carolina walking away with a cash prize of $877.8 million.
July 2022: Mega Millions $1.3 billion (Illinois)
The second biggest single ticket win of all time, this jackpot was won on a ticket purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines earlier this year.
January 2021: Mega Millions $1 billion (Michigan, Kansas)
One of only three lottery jackpots to exceed $1 billion, this ticket, sold in Michigan, paid the winner $776.6 million in cash prizes.
March 2019: Powerball $768.4 million (Wisconsin)
This winning ticket was purchased in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
These drawings complete the top ten:
August 2017: Powerball $758.7 million (Massachusetts)
January 2021: Powerball $731.1 million (Maryland)
Oct. 2021: Powerball $699.8 million (California)
October 2018: Powerball $687.8 million (Iowa, New York)
December 2013: Mega Millions $648 million (Georgia)
March 2012: Mega Millions $646 million (Illinois, Maryland, California)
This jackpot, divided into three parts, was the highest total prize ever won by an Illinois resident. Merle and Patricia Butler captured nearly $219 million by buying a ticket to Red Bud, located in the southwest corner of the state.
NBC Chicago
News
Files: Liar officers go unpunished in 2019 inmate death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Three former Illinois prison guards risk their lives behind bars after the fatal 2018 beating of a 65-year-old inmate in a case marked by unpunished lies from other correctional officers who continue to to get pay raises, records obtained by The Associated Press and court documents show.
Juries convicted Department of Corrections officer Alex Banta in April and Lt. Todd Sheffler in August of federal civil rights violations largely due to the cooperation of the third, Sgt. Willie Heden. Hedden is hoping for a reduced sentence – even though he admitted lying about his involvement until he pleaded guilty 18 months ago.
But Hedden’s account of what happened to Western Illinois Correctional Center inmate Larry Earvin on May 17, 2018, is not unique. Similar testimony was offered by six other correctional officers who still work at Mount Sterling jail, 400 kilometers southwest of Chicago.
Like Hedden, all admitted under oath that they initially lied to authorities investigating Earvin’s death, including the Illinois State Police and the FBI. They covered up the brutal beatings that took place and led to Earvin’s death six weeks later from blunt force trauma to his chest and abdomen, according to autopsy reports.
Documents obtained by the AP under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act indicate that none of the guards were punished for the cover-up. Although they admitted their indiscretions, the lieutenants. Matthew Lindsey and Blake Haubrich, sergeants. Derek Hasten, Brett Hendricks and Shawn Volk and Officer Richard Waterstraat thrived – three were promoted, one was on paid leave and, on average, they saw nearly 30% pay rises and benefit increases of retirement.
Even if they were laid off from their jobs now, they would keep the extra money from pay rises – tied to promotions or the contract deal – and the accompanying pension benefit increases.
SEE ALSO: What we know about the nudist activist and conspiracy theorist who attacked Paul Pelosi
Phone numbers associated with agents are not connected or messages were not returned. None responded to a request through the Correctional Service to speak to them.
Corrections spokeswoman Naomi Puzzello said an internal review of the Earvin incident has been postponed until the federal investigation is complete. She promised that corrections would take “all appropriate measures” to punish misconduct. But it does not have the power “to take an employee’s former wages or interfere with a pension”, she said.
Banta and Sheffler are in federal custody, awaiting sentencing – Banta on Tuesday and Sheffler on January 6. Hedden’s sentencing has not been set.
Hedden testified in April that he attributed to ‘Western culture’ which called for roughing up troublemakers while escorting them to the segregation unit used to discipline inmates who break rules or threaten security from jail.
Western’s manager was replaced in 2020 as part of efforts that Gov. JB Pritzker said last spring were part of culture change, which also included initiatives to address the use of force and establish a more positive approach towards inmates.
Accountability, however, also matters, said Jennifer Vollen-Katz, executive director of the John Howard Association, a prison watchdog.
“There is a disturbing lack of transparency around staff discipline as it relates to corrections,” Vollen-Katz said. “It’s really hard to have faith in culture change…when you have staff behaving like that and there seems to be little or no repercussion.”
The Department of Justice also has an interest. Lying to the FBI is a crime. Timothy Bass, the U.S. attorney’s lead prosecutor handling the case, said he couldn’t say if there would be any further prosecutions.
Officers whose stories only changed as the investigation intensified were clear about their reasons when they testified under oath at the trials.
“There’s an unwritten rule, the saying that goes around that ‘snitches get bitten…’” Volk said, explaining his lying interview with Illinois State Police the week after the incident. of Earvin. “You’re part of a brotherhood with everyone else and you don’t want to be the swinging guy.”
Lindsey was in charge of segregation that day and testified that he saw Hedden, Sheffler and Banta bring Earvin into the segregation unit vestibule, where there are no security cameras. He was among several witnesses who reported seeing Earvin punching, kicking and stomping before motioning for Sheffler through an interior window to stop.
Lindsey didn’t tell anyone what he saw. When the FBI called in late summer 2018, he lied for “fear of retaliation”, according to his recent testimony.
Since May 2018, Lindsey has been promoted and his salary has increased 42% to $105,756, according to records leaked by Corrections.
Hasten also said he was “just afraid of retaliation”, adding that his wife also worked at the prison. His salary rose 17% to nearly $79,000, even after he voluntarily changed to a lower-paying job at Western.
Hendricks and Volk were also in the segregation vestibule along with Sheffler, Hedden and Banta. Hendricks testified that he was shocked by the violence against Earvin, who was handcuffed behind his back and face down. But when asked why he lied to investigators, he admitted, “I didn’t want to report my colleague.”
Hendricks has since received a promotion and pay raises totaling almost 30%.
When state troopers spoke to Haubrich, they focused on Earvin’s brutal treatment that began in his lodgings. They were unaware that this had continued in the entrance to the segregation. But like Hendricks, Haubrich said nothing of the brutality he saw because he “covered the backs of my fellow officers and brothers.”
Haubrich has been on paid leave from prison since May 2018, seeing his salary rise nearly 30% to $96,396. This is also the case of Lieutenant Benjamin Burnett, escorted out of prison a few days after the attack with Haubrich, as well as Hedden and Banta.
Waterstraat, who was promoted with a 44% pay rise, did not come clean with authorities before facing a grand jury.
___
AP researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
Washington seeks to weaken the EU – Moscow – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Heys leads Quakers to highest OAC ranking in program history
Why UCLA’s win over Stanford really mattered – Orange County Register
BJP says AAP uses Punjab funds for ads targeting Gujarat linked to polls
Elon Musk Rejected FTX CEO’s Investment Offer of $8B-$15B
Russia analyzes wreckage of drone used to attack ships in Crimea
Biggest Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots in US history – NBC Chicago
Files: Liar officers go unpunished in 2019 inmate death
Katie Ledecky erases the world record for the 1500m freestyle in short course
Business People: Improve Group founder Leah Goldstein Moses moves to advisory role
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News4 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches