We must do more to protect children in armed conflict – POLITICO
Ara Darzi is a Member of the UK House of Lords, Chair of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee and Co-Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London.
We continue to mourn in silence as images of parents mourning the loss of their children in armed conflict flash across our screens.
There are two dark images running through my mind. In Mariupol, 2-year-old Artem, wounded by shrapnel in the stomach, waits in an intensive care unit for his family to see him. And in Yemen, 8-year-old Omar was playing in the town of Taiz when an artillery shell exploded nearby, seriously injuring him and killing his older brother Mahmoud.
Continued aid cuts, restrictions on humanitarian access, economic collapse and heavy fighting in populated areas present serious threats to the safety and well-being of children. And although humanitarian organizations and support groups are working tirelessly to help alleviate the severe physical and emotional trauma that armed conflict inflicts on children, much more needs to be done.
The number of major conflicts around the world has tripled since 2010 and at least a fifth of young people now live in conflict zones.
In 2019, one in four civilian casualties in Yemen was a child, up from one in five in 2018. Meanwhile, in Syria, a record 90% of children are in need of humanitarian assistance and half a million children under five suffer. of chronic malnutrition.
Currently, more than 5.5 million children in Ukraine are at serious risk of exploitation, trafficking and abuse, in addition to needing basic services such as health, education and sanitation. And according to UNICEF, Russia’s war on Ukraine has caused one of the fastest displacements of children since World War II, leaving more than a million child refugees.
Children who suffer in armed conflict are not a new or unknown tragedy; they have always paid a high price in humanitarian crises.
In the early 1900s, hundreds of thousands of Armenian children were subjected to grueling marches through mountainous terrain without food or water during the Armenian Genocide. Those who couldn’t keep up were left for dead, and those who survived endured exploitation, forced labor, and physical or sexual abuse.
During World War I, children frequently fought in Allied and Axis forces, while others were abducted and beaten into submission or forced to evacuate. And in London alone, 7,736 children were killed and 7,622 seriously injured during the Blitz.
From Yemen to Syria, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Colombia, from Myanmar to Afghanistan, after decades of relative wealth and prosperity, the geopolitical situation has deteriorated all over the world.
Children are being abducted by armed groups, prevented from going to school or hospitals and deprived of access to health, education and humanitarian aid – an appalling violation of international humanitarian law.
Today more than ever, humanitarian, philanthropic and humanitarian organizations must redouble their efforts to protect children, from infancy through adolescence.
Leaders from a wide range of disciplines, political ideologies and religious affiliations should contribute financially to ensure that aid reaches all children in need, regardless of where they live, their ethnicity or their political affiliation. We need governments to scale up lifesaving and protection services for the most vulnerable people, and this includes improving health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene service delivery systems. , as well as educational programs.
Administrative processes, such as objective measurement and reporting, are of paramount importance and also need to be streamlined and up to date.
In this sense, we should also work closely with local non-governmental organizations that respond to or help prevent abuses in humanitarian crises. This includes lobbying for the reform of child welfare laws that protect those without access to parental care. And we must also advocate for an international legal framework that punishes violations against children in situations of armed conflict, which continues to be one of the most pressing challenges of our time.
Finally, we must include children with disabilities in our humanitarian plans.
Globally, one in 10 children has a disability, and the proportion is even higher in areas of armed conflict or disaster. Children with disabilities remain one of the most marginalized groups in conflict zones, with even more limited access to education, medical care and mental health services, and they face an increased risk of violence, of discrimination and abuse.
According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in 2020, Syrian households with more than one member with a disability were 9% less likely to meet their basic needs than other households. And although the ability of all Syrians to meet their basic needs has comparatively declined by 2022, children with disabilities were among those disproportionately affected by deepening poverty.
Today, millions of children are born in armed conflict, and their quality of life continues to deteriorate exponentially. Our children are our future, and from where I stand, the future looks bleak.
We all have a duty to change its course.
Food That Looks Like Family: Michigan Mom Makes Hilarious Meatloaf That Looks Like Her Son
You are what you eat.
Melissa Suriano of Mesick, Michigan seemed to take the phrase to a whole new level after she recently surprised her son with a rather personal dinner.
Suriano presented his 17-year-old son, Collin, with a large meatloaf that resembled his face.
NEW JERSEY GRANDMOTHER GOES VIRAL FOR RANKING HER 10 GRANDCHILDREN: ‘BE CAREFUL!’
Mom included grated cheese for the hair, green olives for the eyes, red peppers for the eyebrows, and white onions for the teeth.
Melissa Suriano told Kennedy News and Media the personalized dinner was a thank you to her son for how he helped her around the house when she started a new job.
He also helped take care of his younger brother, Boston, who has special needs, and organized the family basement, which his mother described as “really messy.”
JUST ‘AIRPLANE’ BAD ETIQUETTE: AIRLINE PASSENGER DRAWS HIS LONG THICK HAIR OVER THE BACK OF HIS SEAT
“I wanted to make him happy and I made him meatloaf to show my appreciation for what he does,” she said of her son.
“I thought it would be fun to make it look like him because we had a special celebratory dinner,” she said.
Collin Suriano was apparently stunned by the presentation which so closely resembled his face.
After the meatloaf was cooked and served, he told Kennedy News it was “weird” to see a likeness of himself being eaten.
Although the teenager found humor in the gesture, he also wondered why he couldn’t have a “normal” mum.
GAME ON! DISCOVER THESE INCREDIBLE PUZZLES AND OPTICAL ILLUSIONS
“At first, I found it all extremely funny — like her carving my face out of a photo to make a meatloaf,” he said of his mother’s efforts.
“I don’t think any other mom in the world has done this before, which makes it really weird, but it’s a good weird thing,” he also said.
The 42-year-old mother-of-four, who works as a behavioral technician for children with special needs, described Collin as a “good young man” – and said that “deep down” , she knew he really loved his meatloaf masterpiece.
“Are you going to have a second serving? You are really going to be full of yourself.”
“His brother started teasing him about it and saying silly things like, ‘Are you going to get another drink? You’re really going to be full of yourself.’” she said.
“[Collin] said, ‘No one would ever do that but you. Why can’t I have a normal mother?’”
“But it was funny, and he was teasing,” the mom said.
HERE IS THE BEEF! NEW POLL REVEALS STEAK REMAINS AMERICA’S FAVORITE FOOD
“He wasn’t mad about it.”
Collin Suriano admitted the meatloaf “wasn’t really good” – what he considered the funniest part of the whole story.
The single, widowed mother praised Collin for her help over the past few years, especially as she lost her partner 13 years ago.
A TERRIFYING CLOSE-UP OF AN ANT’S FACE GIVES HORROR MOVIE MONSTERS A RUN FOR THEIR MONEY
“Collin is just nice, helpful and very, very nice,” she said of her son.
“He’s in the middle of four brothers…and this young man has grown up and he’s been helping.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I don’t have to ask him, and he always does the right thing,” she said.
“He’s just a good young man.”
Betting odds show GOP will claw back Congress, contradicting forecaster 538
The betting odds contradict election forecaster FiveThirtyEight’s prediction that Republicans may not reclaim both houses of Congress on Nov. 8.
The difference between forecasting models based on polls and betting market data is notable. FiveThirtyEight’s official predictions give Republicans less than a 50% chance of winning both chambers, while members of the public who have bet money on the midterm election put the odds at 75% chance.
Political betting markets are a notable source of data because they operate on monetary bets, not solicited opinions given to pollsters who use statistical models that have been proven wrong in the past.
The odds of Republicans winning Congress back are pegged at 75%, according to PredictIt. Meanwhile, betting odds suggest bettors believe there’s only a 25% chance the Democrats will keep the Senate and lose the House.
According to FiveThirtyEight, Republicans have only a 47 out of 100 chance of winning both the House and the Senate. Pollsters also estimate that Democrats have a 34-in-100 chance of retaining the Senate and losing the House.
FiveThirtyEight’s prediction is based on a “model that simulates the election 40,000 times to see which party wins the Senate most often,” its website says. “This sample of 100 results gives you an idea of the range of scenarios the model considers possible.”
FiveThirtyEight’s model indicates that Republicans only have a 48 in 100 chance of winning back the Senate. The Democrats have a 52 in 100 chance of keeping him.
According to FiveThirtyEight, Republicans have an 82-in-100 chance of reclaiming the House, while Democrats only have an 18-in-100 chance of retaining it.
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
Queen Camilla’s plane suffered bird strike on return to UK from India: report
Queen Camilla’s plane suffered damage after being hit by a bird. She was returning from India to the UK on a British Airways plane and the plane is believed to have a large nose print, People Magazine reported.
King Charles’ wife was returning from a holistic health center near Bangalore. She was staying with her few friends in a wellness center, Soukya. The center is run by Dr. Isaac Mathai and offers wellness and medical treatment programs. Meditation, homeopathy, yoga, therapy and the ancient system of traditional medicine are available at the center. The institute focuses on “healing, prevention or rejuvenation”.
Photos with a big bump on the nose of a plane were shared on Twitter:
British Airways Boeing 777-200ER plane (G-YMMJ) suffered a bird strike today while on flight BA118 from Bengaluru, India to London Heathrow Airport.
Image: MZulqarnainBut pic.twitter.com/VcQeJO6cNH
– FL360aero (@fl360aero) October 28, 2022
The Boeing 777-200ER plane was flying from Bengaluru to Heathrow Airport in London. Buckingham Palace has not commented on the incident.
According to The Times of India, Queen Camilla reached Soukya on October 20 with her friends and has Royal Protection Squad guards by her side. The report further states that the royal enjoyed fruit juices and vegetarian continental food during her time at the centre.
People Magazine reported Queen Camilla as a regular attendee over the years. Three years ago, she visited Soukya to mark her 71st birthday. The website also posted photos.
Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla finally married in 2005 after a long, sometimes adulterous romance.
Camilla faces the long-standing dislike of many Britons, who blame her for the failure of Charles’ first marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales.
Although Camilla may not top the polls of the most popular royals, her approval rating has improved significantly.
Featured Video of the Day
No. 2 Ohio State activates it in the fourth quarter to avoid an upset loss to No. 13 Penn State
For the final act of a spectacular performance, JT Tuimoloau saved a blocker from cutting his leg, reached out and grabbed a pass intended for a receiver a few yards behind him and casually headed into the area goals to seal an Ohio State win.
The interception was the second of the day for the Buckeyes defensive end – yes, defensive end – to accompany two sacks, a forced fumble and recovery, and an angled pass that a teammate went down for another flat. to take away.
“It’s kind of his coming out night today,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said, underestimating the second-place breakout game.
Tuimoloau’s strip sack and pick-6 in the fourth quarter helped the No. 2 Buckeyes erase a deficit and pull away from No. 13 Penn State 44-31 on Saturday.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
The former five-star Seattle rookie said the last time he intercepted a pass was as a sophomore in high school, and he can’t remember getting two in one game.
“I mean, he hasn’t knocked yet,” Tuimoloau said of an all-time great game on such a big stage. “I just take it as a big team win right now.”
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound first interception of his career came in the first quarter on a play in which he fell into coverage and quickly broke on a sideline throw to a running back.
“Brother is an athlete, you can’t teach that,” said fellow defensive end Zach Harrison, who intercepted Tuimoloau’s pass.
Tuimoloau said the angled pass to Harrison was his favorite game-changing play.
Day said Tuimoloau has been playing well this season, coming under pressure despite not having big stats. He only had one sack at the start of the game.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 9 PREVIEW: ‘DARK MODE’ IN KNOXVILLE, OHIO STATE HEADS TO HAPPY VALLEY
“He was right there,” Day said. “He was almost like the unsung hero of defense.”
That day, Tuimoloau eclipsed all the stars of the Buckeyes.
CJ Stroud passed for 354 yards and the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) ran their winning streak in the rivalry to six straight — none by more than 13 points.
As has often been the case when these teams met lately, the Buckeyes were a double-digit favorite and the Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2) played them tough.
In this case, however, Penn State didn’t just hang around. The Nittany Lions were up 21-16 with 9:26 left in the fourth quarter on a tough 1-yard touchdown by Kaytron Allen on fourth down.
Ohio State then went on a 28-3 run, with Tuimoloau providing key plays after the Buckeyes went up 23-21.
ALABAMA’S JERMAIN BURTON BACK IN THE SPOTLIGHT AS NEW VIDEO OF TENNESSEE INCIDENT SURFACES
Tuimoloau recovered the fumble after stealing the ball from Sean Clifford with 8:26 left in the fourth quarter. A play later, Stroud connected with Cade Stover, who ran through the Penn State defense for a 24-yard touchdown to make it 30-21.
“The turn of events, momentum and they converted,” said Clifford, who threw for 371 yards.
Clifford, the sixth-year quarterback whose top-to-bottom play had some Nittany Lions fans clamoring for more five-star rookie Drew Allar, threw three touchdown passes to become Penn State’s career leader with 78 , passing Trace McSorley. He also committed four turnovers.
The last went for Tuimoloau’s 14-yard interception return touchdown to make it 44-24 with 2:42 left.
“We knew we were going to have to play four quarters today,” Day said.
TreVeyon Henderson scored twice as Ohio State exploded in the fourth quarter, including a 41-yard 35-second run after Penn State took the lead. He added a 7-yard touchdown run with 2:52 left to make it 37-24.
“The game starts and ends with turnovers,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “They’re explosive on the attacking side of the ball. They’re explosive on the defensive side of the ball. We played hard, we just made too many mistakes.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
TAKE AWAY
Ohio State: Days before the first college football playoff standings were released, the Buckeyes faced their toughest test of the season so far — by far — and passed it. Only a major upset over the next three weeks will keep the Buckeyes from rolling into the Michigan Finals undefeated.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions limped out of the big house after giving up more than 400 yards on the ground, but their athletic defense looked like a better game for the Buckeyes. At least for a moment. Penn State enters the final month of the season still hoping for a 10-win season, but with a Big Ten title out of reach.
NEXT
Ohio State: The Buckeyes are back on the road at Northwestern.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions enter the home stretch in Indiana.
The electric Pininfarina Battista costs $2 million. Here’s what it gets you
Greenwich, Connecticut
CNN
—
The Pininfarina Battista is an amazing car. Its base price of $2.2 million is shocking, but so are its capabilities. With a maximum output of 1,900 horsepower from four electric motors, Automobili Pininfarina claims it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than two seconds. It probably took you longer to read that sentence.
If anyone still needs convincing that electric cars don’t have to be boring devices, the Battista makes a compelling, albeit expensive, argument. It has all the elements of a supercar – power, prestige and price – but with extra-large portions of each. It’s an eye-catching, wallet-straining, jaw-dropping all-wheel-drive thrill ride.
I was driving along a narrow, winding asphalt road strewn with autumn leaves in a green Battista when a flashback hit me. I had traveled very similar roads not far away about seven years previously when driving a 1969 Lamborghini Miura.
The memory was ironic in addition to being quite amazing. The Miura is widely regarded as the first modern supercar. It had a 12-cylinder engine mounted near its two seats instead of under the hood, as in most cars. It was a design that until the Miura had been largely reserved for racing cars, not sports cars intended for street driving. Now this structure is common to a number of expensive high-performance cars.
Just as Lamborghini changed everything in the 1960s, Pininfarina’s car could also mark the dawn of a new era. The Battista is one of the first cars to bring the era of gas-powered supercars to what will likely be its eventual end. Electric power promises more acceleration and power without exhaust emissions and, for better or worse, without the cacophony of a V12. But current Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said a true electric supercar is not possible with today’s technology. Plug-in hybrids, sure, but not entirely battery-powered. Batteries, especially those that would give usable range, are simply too heavy to make a supercar really great, the argument goes.
The Pininfarina Battista puts his skepticism to the test, but I’m afraid Winkelmann may be right. At least for now.
The all-electric Battista was designed and assembled by a spin-off from the better-known Pininfarina design firm, which has been making bodies of beautiful Ferraris for decades. The car is named after founder Battista “Pinin” Farina. (His nickname became part of the company name, and later the family name.) It even outperforms the turbocharged 16-cylinder Bugattis. The motors and batteries were developed with Rimac, the Croatian electric supercar company that partly sold off to Bugatti’s parent company Volkswagen, and has now merged with Bugatti to create Bugatti-Rimac.
The Battista is quite beautiful to look at, as it should be since it bears the name Pininfarina. The car I tested, the first of what should be 150 production cars, had shimmering green paint with gold flecks sprayed on its elegantly curved body.
The interior of the car is also very nice. Buyers can choose any number of colors, including, if they choose, driver and passenger seats in different colors. In this particular car, the cabin was upholstered in tan leather matched with a custom luggage set. As with many new electric models, the Battista’s interior doesn’t have many buttons and switches, instead using touchscreens to control functions such as seat and steering wheel adjustments.
A button on the driver’s side door let me switch between the car’s basic drive modes. There’s the more laid-back Calma, which limited power to just 670 horsepower – not a big deal, I suppose, but still enough to get the car to 200 km/h – and only the front wheels are powered at less that the accelerator pedal is not correctly crushed. Then, in increasing levels of power and performance, there’s Pura, Energica (essentially the sport mode) and, finally, Furiosa, a track mode in which nearly 1,900 horsepower is available if you find a place to use it all. that.
In terms of outright performance, the Battista delivers a remarkable experience. It accelerates with shocking brutality. It turns well and feels balanced, at least at less than extreme speeds. The steering is quick and responsive and a little heavy but, oddly, lacks feel at the same time. I felt bumps and pavement imperfections through the steering, but there wasn’t much tactile sense of what the car was actually doing.
All in all, it’s fun but it lacks a certain completeness, a singularity that I experienced when, in a very nice car, all the pieces fit together. Driving a really good Lamborghini, Ferrari or McLaren – rolling down a long straight stretch of road and then circling around a bend like you’re swinging on a pendulum – doesn’t sound like “I’m driving this car and it’s fast and powerful. The feeling is: “I am fast and powerful. Everything seems centered on you, the driver. The experience in the Battista felt less immediate and organic. I was distinctly driving a machine and this machine was quite distinct from me.
I could blame the lack of engine sound, but I’ve driven countless electric cars before, including cars like the blazingly fast all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S. fun. In all honesty, I’ve driven the Taycan longer and on better roads, so it’s not a scientific comparison of smiles per mile, but there were plenty of smiles.
The heart-rending sound of the V12 internal combustion engine is great, but electric cars can provide their own kind of excitement thanks to their quick throttle-pedal response. The Battista has that, that’s for sure. Controlling extraneous sounds when there is no engine noise to mask it is a challenge, however. In the Battista, road noises and various random clicks and buzzes from the electric motors filled the cabin. Pininfarina created an artificial roar to compensate for the lack of engine sound, but it was often hard to hear or notice.
Pininfarina also set the bar high, calling the Battista a hyper-GT. GT stands for Grand Touring. A GT car is supposed to have outstanding performance combined with comfort for long high-speed drives in the countryside. A GT is generally more laid-back than a pure supercar, but it’s a balance that can be difficult to achieve. The best example of a true hyper-GT is the Bugatti Chiron, a car powered by copious amounts of premium gasoline. Even the cheapest Bugatti costs about $1 million more than the Battista, but the Bugatti experience is far more enjoyable.
For that matter, even the fairly aggressive modern supercars from Lamborghini, Ferrari and McLaren – those with fenders at the back and seats inches from the road – offer a more relaxed experience in their boulevard cruising modes than the Battista, and at a fraction of the price. In its front-drive Calma mode, the Battista still felt edgy and rough.
Part of the challenge, Automobili Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson later explained to me, is all that weight. The Battista’s big batteries weigh a lot, so keeping the car’s overall weight to something reasonable meant leaving out things like a lot of sound insulation. Plus, controlling so much weight when, even in its quietest mode, this car can potentially go really fast, meant that the rather harsh suspension I complained about was needed.
In the end, Lamborghini’s Winkelmann might be right. Batteries can deliver ridiculous amounts of speed and power, but not the full experience. Back in the days of Lamborghini’s first supercars in the 1960s and 1970s, cars like the Miura, speed and power were all you could expect. The Miura was exciting, but no pleasure cruise. But things have improved since then, and the driving experience in even the most aggressive cars has improved dramatically.
Maybe electric supercars are having their Miura moment. It’s still early days, but things will probably get better.
Jake Paul knocks down Anderson Silva and BAT by unanimous decision, then calls out Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez
Jake Paul defeated Anderson Silva by unanimous decision after scoring a dramatic last-round knockdown on Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer picked up the best victory of his career to date as he moved to 6-0 (4 KOs) as a professional.
The fight started with Silva circling around the ring as Jake chased him with wild, inaccurate shots.
The Brazilian was content to be passive in the first round, while the American went on the offensive.
Jake found a home for a few body shots, but ate a solid shot from Silva before the first round was over.
The second started with Silva on the front foot as he rushed in with an overhand right that missed from wide range.
The veteran landed an uppercut that caught his opponent’s attention, then verbally criticized him for landing soon after.
Jake retaliated with a big right hand, which Silva slipped as he ducked down to confuse and taunt his opponent.
In round three, the American had much more success, but took a few solid hits in the process.
The youngster didn’t look comfortable when the veteran landed.
However, Jake’s youth, energy and activity saw him throw more and land more as they hit the halfway mark at the end of the fourth.
Round five was better for Silva as the action slowed, although neither man looked dominant.
The crowd booed in the sixth as both were clearly tired, but Silva rallied to put on a big combination when the bell rang.
The age of 47 was telling over time, but Jake looked just as tired.
As they entered the final round, Silva started strong but stepped on a hard right hand from Jake and fell crashing to the canvas.
He got back to his feet and fought until the final bell, but the 10-8 round proved crucial.
Jake emerged victorious via unanimous decision with scores of 77-74, 78-73, 78-73.
In his post-fight interview, the 25-year-old called out Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez.
